April 5th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #441

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Another day, more winning.
HUGE!
First city outside of Orange County to do so, I think.
The Revolt is in full swing in California.
Best news to come out of California in decades !
Fantastic stuff Betsy!
The Resistance is being resisted. And we’ve only just begun.
Like Scott says, it’s the “Persistence”.
Resistance is Futile. (!)
Amen!
I love that guy. Great example. Relentless optimism and work ethic.
Just hafta feel good for the people in CA who have worked so hard to bring Anybody there to their senses.
This mini-movement must be v encouraging to these folks.
Keep it up CA Trumpsters/Freedom lovers!!
Good Work! Keep up the momentum.
YES! this IS huge.
Hold of on the Andreas for a bit longer to see how this turns out
Escondido close to Camp Pendleton. Nice place, but little to far from the ocean.
Don’t forget San Luis Obispo County.
Socal dominoes falling, one after another.
Yes!
See everybody, there *are* sane people in CA.- and they’re finally standing up to be counted!
Amazing. That place looks like TJ in many areas. They (Illegals) have taken over much of that great old American town……..
Mayor Abed of Escondido is an immigrant …..a REAL one, you know, a guy who came here LEGALLY!
This is getting fun!
(see vid at 10news link).
That “1” person in the “4-1” should be on their way OUT soon.
I just read that there are 1M illegals that have driver’s licenses in CA, just that state. So how many are in CA? Total? 2M? 3M? The population of CA is about 40M.
Pols will do anything for power and money…anything.
Things are certainly ‘hotting up ‘ in CA ! The key question ( to me at least ) is will the fire spread ? Given the recent published acknowledgement a million or more illegals have CA drivers’ licenses how can we, ( as a nation ) respect or acknowledge any public vote on national issues or seats until or unless there’s some way to prove only legal citizens votes are counted ? This is going to become more than a ‘hot button issue ‘ come 11/18 . Its likely to kick off massive civil unrest; particularly when one listens to the inciting rants issuing from the DNP leadership !
I estimate the national number between 30 – 45 Million.
The Feds told Reagan thete were 1 Million, 3.5 signed up for Amnesty.
12 Million Federal estimate x 3.5 = 42 Million
I ‘live’ in Kali.
My guess is 20-25% of the population.
It wasn’t that long ago that the population was ~34 million. Most of the people I grew up with have left the state since 2001-2.
If Congress and electoral votes get apportioned based on citizens, Kali is set to lose a lot of clout.. probably 10-12 of each.
speaking of borders, the latest from Viktor Orban is over at Gates of Vienna.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Liberal: “If you are a #MAGA, I don’t care if you live or die”
Tipping Point With Liz Wheeler on OAN
Very well said
The Liberals are playing games they will call people names & etc; block you & then get you suspected.
Wow! Blonde, pretty and smart.
When the Murdoch’s call, don’t answer!
I love Liz! Been following her for quite awhile now. She’s great!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do believe that a lot America’s Debt During Obama’s 8 years Went to Democrats, our enemies and Obama supporters.
JUDICIAL WATCH: Records Show Obama Admin Used Millions in Taxpayer Money to Fund Soros’ Left-Wing Political Activities in Albania http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/04/judicial-watch-records-show-obama-admin-used-millions-in-taxpayer-money-to-fund-soros-left-wing-political-activities-in-albania/
Notice the endangered species zealots came out of their holes the other day? Their sugar musta got cut off by Trump. I suspect there’s a lot of this going on. The enemy is weakened daily.
I knew when the Solar Energy places kept
going belly-up after Billions that they were pocketing the money as pay back from Obama.
16 solar companies went bust. 14 were headed by Obama bundlers. Where’s the money?
such a truth merchant he is…just love him.
My Trump/GOP to-do list for April:
– Retain Pruitt in face of lefty attacks
– Confirm Pompeo
– Stabilize/raise markets
– Win AZ8 special election
– No interview with Mueller
Things are shaping up quickly for MAGA. If Trump/GOP can come out of this month strong, we could be in very good position heading towards November.
re. things shaping up for MAGA:
Watching for signs of the RINOs throwing in the towel. Oh (what a) Happy Day (that would be)!
We can dream, Sunny!
I believe it *will* happen! Timing still uncertain…… (!)
Let’s face it, what choice do they have?!
One thing we know with the RINOs is that they will fold at the first opportunity.
ha ha ha 🙂
Unless the “enemy” is “We the People”, in which case they seem to have amazing staying power.
These fools that are STILL coming out anti MAGA are blowing my mind.
Complete Dopes!
Good point.
Yes, the anti-MAGA people are nutso. Flake, Kasich and the “Republicans” on places like MSNBC seem totally delusional.
Very much enjoying watching them make fools of themselves!
sunnydaze…Congress is composed of a quite stunning number of transparent mercenaries…that’s my take.
I am all for the President continuing to call out Congress in his Tweets…and I noticed today that Sarah called out Congress and I noticed today that Sec’y Neilsen called out Congress.
And I hope the President calls out Congress again tomorrow.
Sooner or later, folks are going to get the drift.
I’m waiting for the day President Trump uses ‘Uniparty’ instead of ‘Dems’ when he calls out Congress on this illegal immigration crap. 🇺🇸
I think it would be kind of nice if the people Sessions has investigating Uranium 1 would subpoena Mueller and grill him about his involvement. It might cool him down a bit.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That is a great idea, Linda!
Great idea.
April Milestones for President Trump’s Border Security Initiative:
Complete 10 miles of Border Wall, then double it monthly.
Build 10 tent cities for illegals.
Ramp up apprehensions and detentions to 1,000 daily.
Match the 1,000 daily pace for adjudication and deportations.
Hit 10,000 pounds of narcotics confiscations daily.
Sounds great, Knight!
The more we can do on border security and illegal immigration, I think the more that the Deplorables will be eager to vote in November.
Trump seems very aware of this, too.
Also, anyone seen Adam Schiff lately? Where’s David Hogg? What about Stormy Daniels?
Trump showed the way with Stormy —> No attention paid to her, no tweets, no nothing.
We’re only about 10 days removed from the fake gun march and the Stormy interview and already both things are fading away. Just like Schiff has faded away.
Some things you have to deal with and take head on. Like Mueller. But other things are best left deprived of oxygen. They will collapse by themselves if permitted to do so.
The presidency is the ultimate bully pulpit. You set the agenda, you determine what matters and what does not matter.
For a good portion of Trump’s early presidency, he could not do this. Muh Russia, Muh Resistance, Muh Democrats at confirmation hearings, Muh Fake Scandals (Mad Hatter, etc).
Now he’s in much more control. As demonstrated today at the White House Press Briefing where it was all border security and illegal immigration.
No reason to waste time on defense when you could spend the time on offense instead.
Play defense when you must, otherwise remain on offense and force your opponents to play defense.
Yeah, where are those three? You don’t suppose they all ran off together, do you?
I had some other colorful imagery in mind, but I figured I better stop right there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
ha ha ha. Love it!
“Also, anyone seen Adam Schiff lately? Where’s David Hogg? What about Stormy Daniels?”
Interesting question. These are players in the on-going progressive dramatic narrative. They appear and then disappear according to their place in the story line and are no more substantial than some production staff’s carefully scripted morality play. Does anyone remember the name of the first woman who accused judge Moore of a 40 year old harassment incident? Of course not. These people lack substance because the progressive narrative itself lacks substance.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Agree completely. They are just props to be shuffled in and shuffled out as they are useful or not useful in a given moment.
This is why I think it’s often prudent to ignore these people. Certainly, avoid falling into their traps as Laura Ingraham did if you are going to take them on in the first place.
I feel the same way. I can honestly say, and I’m serious, I have never, ever seen an interview with Shiff, Camera Hog, or that Porn Star.
Why in the world would I watch anything any of those three have to say? Everybody got all upset about Shiff. I saw pictures of him everywhere as people frantically tweeted about him. I ignored any apperance he made, and now he’s gone. My blood pressure never fluctuated.
Same with the kid and the ho, who cares what they say? Not worth getting riled up about.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Starve them of attention and relevance. Particularly the non-politicians who almost certainly won’t remain on the scene very long because they have no platform.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha ha! Right on!
How many American citizens die every year, on average, as a result of our porous border and lax enforcement of our immigration laws?
This number should include all drug deaths from the drugs coming over the border as well as all murders committed by illegal aliens. Can anybody tell me where to find these numbers?
I’m guessing the annual average will be greater than the total of Americans killed by terrorists since, and including, 9/11.
My point is that we deploy our armed forces and go to great lengths domestically to stop terrorism, so wouldn’t we want to focus at least as much on securing our borders?
LikeLiked by 7 people
What about our roads clogged? How about emergency rooms ? My dad, a veteran of WW2, Korea, had to lay on a bench outside an emergency room because the waiting room was stuffed with illegals. I was so mad I could have strangled somebody……
LikeLiked by 7 people
Very valid point. It would be hard to get real numbers on that, though.
As someone who used the Free Clinics, etc. for a time: yes, it was pretty shocking how the waiting rooms were packed with illegals.
A shame, because the docs were pretty darn good and I’m sure a lot of legal Americans could’ve/would’ve used the service. But it seems few outside of “certain communities” even knew they existed.
Anyway, there was plenty of medical care available….but few legal Americans seemed aware of it.
Which is to say, yes, your dad was, Very.Sadly. up against a Medical System absolutely STUFFED and overwhelmed by illegals.
Apparently, illegal alien drunk drivers kill about 13 people per day, which accounts for nearly 5,000 per year.
So true about ERs. I was admitted into an ER in life-threatening condition…and ended up on a gurney in the linen closet because of ER full of illegals with colds.
My brother had his gall bladder killing him, we rushed him to the emergency room, and he’s in so much pain he’s literally rolling around on the floor. Place was full of illegals, and the staff was so used to drug addicts I guess they assumed my brother was one and we sat there for over an hour with no attention. Eventually we left and drove out of town, to another hospital.
The whole system is a joke.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yesterday morning before the DOW opened for trading, the futures markets showed a 500+ point drop, due to the tariffs the Chinese were imposing, and the markets opened with that massive drop. One of the things the commenters blamed was soybeans, and that those soybean commodity prices had fallen drastically. Shortly afterwards, the markets started rising and kept rising to recover all that ground and more. Another commenter mentioned that the Chinese had swooped in and bought a bunch of soybean futures at the depressed price at open, and that this was the signal that the Chinese weren’t serious about all this. I believe that to be the case. Trump has their number, simply because he knows he’s got a $500B trade deficit to work with and the Chinese can be the only losers here, and they know it too. They have no leverage, other than political. The economic and financial are all with Trump.
LikeLiked by 10 people
The market came back after Larry Kudlow and Wilber Rose appeared on Fox and explained the situation as still being negotiated. The tariffs, if imposed would not go into effect for six more months.
After their statements/interviews the markets came back and closed up.
All the Chinese did was take advantage of the drop in soy bean prices.
Camera hogg’s 15 minutes are up…. Bigly
Good riddance. That kid was nothing more than a foul-mouthed little bully. I wanted to smack him. He shoves his way into the “big boys” arena, then cries like a baby when he gets called out. So typical of the leftist victim mindset.
The city of Escondido, Ca. voted tonight to join the suit against the state’s sanctuary law. Below is the demographic breakdown of the city from the 2010 census. There are more Hispanics than Whiteys there. In fact, the Hisoanics probably account for more than 50% by now, since they were at 49% in 2010.
In the 2010 United States Census,[22] Escondido had a population of 143,911. The population density was 3,890.7 people per square mile (1,502.2/km²). The racial makeup was 60.4% White (Non-Hispanic White 40.4%), 2.5% African American (2.1% Non-Hispanic black), 1.0% Native American, 6.1% Asian, 0.2% Pacific Islander, 25.4% from other races, and 4.4% from two or more races. Hispanic or Latino of any race were 48.9% of the population. ,
Add Escondido to this list, after tonite’s win. And remember, this has all happened in just the past few days!
My kids live in San Juan Capistrano – lots of conservatives there and in Orange County in general. Go get em’, kids – take your state back!!
County of San Luis Obispo.
Maybe he’s busy making preparations to head off to scary clown college.
I’ve had leftists trying to argue that the National Guard isn’t the military.
Liberalism is a mental disorder.
POTUS staying up all night tonight. Wonder what we’ll awaken to tomorrow?
According to who, “Q”?
A new Intellectual Froglegs from Joe Dan is on its way!
It’s a beauty…as usual. Nice job Joe Dan!
Tales from the border. Oct 2 1990 a Mexican propane tanker pulls into Otsy Mesa in the morning, before US Customs K9s were scheduled to report. But, surprise surprise, one of the handlers showed up early and went to work before his shift. The K9 alerted to the tanker. Now the Port Director decides that there is not going to be an inspection of the tanker. The other handlers show up to work. and a heated exchange between the handlers and the Port Director takes place, in which the handlers stress that if the tanker is given a pass, they are pulling out. The tanker is weighed. Supposed to be empty, but is almost four tons over. The 18 wheels come off. Nothing. Now the propane has to be bled off, before the tank can be examined. Time consuming The driver is allowed to return to Mexico, rather suspicious. But he won’t live long for losing four tons of cocaine.
Mexico is so impressed with our immigration laws and so full of hubris that they are proposing their own laws in response:
“The nonbinding statement was approved unanimously Wednesday. It asks Mexico’s government to freeze joint efforts “in the fight against transnational organized crime” until Trump acts “with the civility and respect that the people of Mexico deserve.”
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/apr/4/mexican-senate-urges-enrique-pena-nieto-suspend-co/
http://www.heraldcourier.com/news/the-latest-mexican-senate-wants-to-halt-cooperation-with-us/article_911412e8-300e-5091-9209-99ce77cb4fd5.html
The only government entity in Mexico that is not corrupt is the Mexican Marines. And there are not many of them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What a JOKE!
I mean seriously, that is funny!
“Respect” people enough to allow them to come willy nilly over our borders and hang out as long as they feel like it, with no accountability to anyone?
Since when is that the yardstick for “respect” ?!
Guess I was not “respected” in the many countries I lived in >>> all cuz I knew I had to follow their laws or my butt would land in jail or be carted out of there, never to return.
Word!
How many NG soldiers do you need to watch 4,000,000 feet of the Southern border?
Beautiful!
It sounds like law enforcement is taking the gloves off. Check #4.
1. “U.S. Attorney announces largest prosecution in history of Baton Rouge federal court following drug trafficker indictments…”
*”…These indictments were not part of the violent crime strike force announced by the U.S. Attorney Office in October, …”
http://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/news/courts/article_1563614e-214f-11e8-81f6-2b8c82720e66.html
2. “75 indicted in massive drug and money laundering operations involving Sinaloa cartel”
http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-cartel-laundering-20180309-story.html
3. “44 people receive federal indictments for meth distribution”
http://www.wrcbtv.com/story/37813461/44-people-receive-federal-indictments-for-meth-distribution
4. US Troops deploy worlwide with 10,000 sealed indictments????
5. “44 indicted in East Tenn. methamphetamine conspiracy”
http://www.wate.com/news/tennessee/44-indicted-in-east-tenn-methamphetamine-conspiracy/1083921592
Come on, President Trump! Take it to the next level. The Obama’s holdover immigration judges drag their feet purposely. Hold them to their quota and fire them or abolish their court- then create a new one to replace them.
We will demand with organized marches, protests, and communiques with Congress and Senate that we will not accept anything except a change in catch and release.
Immediately begin deporting the 40 million. It has to be done. Allowing them to stay with no consequences fuels the invasion.
Impose restrictions on any entitlements that illegal aliens receive.
Order fines on employers who hire and employ illegal aliens.
End health care benefits of Congress that they’ve accessed illegally through ObamaCare.
End free health care to adult illegals.
Get ‘em outta here!
What are we waiting for??
What is the problem? Get it done
