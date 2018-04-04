Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Wednesday April 4th, 2018. Anticipated start time approximately 2:30pm EST. [*Note there’s no White House livestream currently scheduled]
Where are everbuddy? 🙂
Will Jim Accost Her?
Does poop stink?
His name is his fame.
You know the press wanted to come in and ask Sarah about the Dow being down 700 points or more.
Oops.
but, but, Stormy!
ha ha ha. Press in panic, they have no issues to attack with!
Its too bad the media cannot be held liable for declaring a non-existent trade war that stampeded the market cowards into sell offs that exploited by computer traders and real investing professionals.
Agreed. They should be held to account for that, doc.
Excellent briefing by Kirstjen Nielsen- HSS.
DHS
It really is.
Hope more people listen to this one.
Even the Prespeeps are asking appropriate questions…..so far.
Once again, I take away from this press conference the feeling that the press in the USA is the enemy of the people…..it’s no big surprise just a re-affirmation that these people just HATE the common American.
They feel so superior to us and hold us in contempt, and it just oozes from their pores.
Kirstjen Nielsen is an ***excellent*** speaker. Very clear, informative answers.
And TBF, the Press has not gone off the rails like they usually do.
Now Sarah’s up. See if the PressTots can stay in Mature Mode.
“…if the Democrats actually show up and do their jobs” – Sarah – HA!
Perfect.
