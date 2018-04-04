Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Wednesday April 4th, 2018.  Anticipated start time approximately 2:30pm EST.  [*Note there’s no White House livestream currently scheduled]

ABC Livestream LinkCNBC Livestream LinkPBS Livestream Link

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    April 4, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Where are everbuddy? 🙂

  2. Everywhereguy says:
    April 4, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Will Jim Accost Her?

  3. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 4, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    You know the press wanted to come in and ask Sarah about the Dow being down 700 points or more.

    Oops.

  4. waltherppk says:
    April 4, 2018 at 3:17 pm

  5. G3 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Excellent briefing by Kirstjen Nielsen- HSS.

  6. darnhardworker says:
    April 4, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Once again, I take away from this press conference the feeling that the press in the USA is the enemy of the people…..it’s no big surprise just a re-affirmation that these people just HATE the common American.
    They feel so superior to us and hold us in contempt, and it just oozes from their pores.

  7. sunnydaze says:
    April 4, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Kirstjen Nielsen is an ***excellent*** speaker. Very clear, informative answers.

    And TBF, the Press has not gone off the rails like they usually do.

    Now Sarah’s up. See if the PressTots can stay in Mature Mode.

  8. duchess01 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    “…if the Democrats actually show up and do their jobs” – Sarah – HA!

