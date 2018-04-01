April 1st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #437

Posted on April 1, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

75 Responses to April 1st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #437

  1. citizen817 says:
    April 1, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    April 1, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • millwright says:
      April 1, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Nice thing about infrastructure rehab is it provides ample opportunity for entry level worker with few skills . This is particularly true of demolition ( which co-incidently ranks high in job satisfaction ) making retaining workers more likely hence presenting them with opportunity for advancement .

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    April 1, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Kate Pavlich filling in for Judge Jeanine Pirro…full show

    . https://youtu.be/WPJEiMRMqA4

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    April 1, 2018 at 12:22 am

    DeSantis interview

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    April 1, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Y/O, says:
    April 1, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Happy 1st day of national SECOND CHANCE month, year 2018 of our Lord, to all. Don’t know about you, but I’m going for it. I need a second chance.

    Thank you Sundance (and crew) for giving us such a wonderful and powerful tree. .

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 1, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Fantastic job here by Trump in the latest Weekly Address:

    In another recent Weekly Address (I think either last week’s or two weeks ago), Trump went hard after sanctuary cities. But now he’s taking the attack up another level.

    He is now directly tying sanctuary cities and sanctuary states to the opioid crisis. Not only is he correct to do so, it’s a great political strategy.

    By doing this, Trump can further rally his base on a winning issue.

    The part of America that is hardest hit by the opioid epidemic is Trumpland. And now the president is giving them the Alinsky target to direct their anger towards over the issue.

    So if you are, say, a rural resident in New Hampshire and you’re seeing people around you wiped out because of opioids, be upset with the politicians in sanctuary cities. Be upset at California for allowing so much heroin to come across its border. And so on.

    Trump is the master of this. He is incredibly good at picking out an opponent or issue and then just hammering it, or him/her, into the ground.

    Winning strategy here.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Kenji says:
      April 1, 2018 at 1:28 am

      Jerry Brown’s retirement rancho in Mexifornia needs to be overrun with homeless, illegal, drug smugglers. Jerry’s got BIG acreage! Literally … 10,000 of his pardoned illegal criminals released from custody can camp out on his property. Jerry should build thousands of homeless shelters … turn his OWN property into a shanty town instead of spreading that 3rd world infestation across MY neighborhood!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        April 1, 2018 at 1:32 am

        Sounds good to me, Kenji!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • LafnH2O says:
        April 1, 2018 at 1:42 am

        Preacher: See here, you can’t turn all these people out into the night. It is inhuman, brother. Inhuman!
        The Stranger: I’m not your brother.
        Preacher: We are all brothers in the eyes of God.
        The Stranger: All these people, are they your sisters and brothers?
        Preacher: They most certainly are.
        The Stranger: Then you won’t mind if they come over and stay at your place, will ya?

        High Plains Drifter
        Universal Pictures 1973

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • piper567 says:
      April 1, 2018 at 1:45 am

      Anyone knows who sees these weekly addresses?
      I have no TV, and they are not broadcast on any radio I hear.
      The only place I find them is here at CTH.
      I have a sneaking suspicion they are not on msm.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        April 1, 2018 at 1:48 am

        I’m sure they are not. But they are on the White House YouTube and they are probably reported on, too.

        The message will get out. And even if it does not get out in that address, Trump is just honing his delivery.

        One way or another, that message will get out. Even if Trump has to deliver it in another forum later.

        Like

        Reply
      • mariner says:
        April 1, 2018 at 2:28 am

        The message(s) will get out, if not on weekly addresses then another way.

        We’ll be seeing them in rallies before the November elections.

        Like

        Reply
  8. sunnydaze says:
    April 1, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Two young* *women* _High Schools Students!_ started a “Walkout in Support of the 2nd Amendment” at a Brevard County H. S., north of Broward County.

    Eat it, Hillary:

    http://www.kvue.com/mobile/article/news/nation-now/florida-high-school-students-walk-out-in-support-of-second-amendment-right-to-own-guns/465-be318593-e2d9-4e8f-aaaf-93912155feee

    Meanwhile, this is what the Democrat Party thinks of women>>> too stupid to find the feminine hygiene isle in the stores:

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      April 1, 2018 at 12:38 am

      And no, that is NOT a Parody Account!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Trumpcovfefe says:
        April 1, 2018 at 12:39 am

        Faint. It make women look stupid

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • sunnydaze says:
          April 1, 2018 at 12:46 am

          Yep. Like complete idiots. Infantile Idiots.

          That’s the way to disempower people. The Dems have practised it on other “groups”, perfected it, and are coming after women in general now.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Kenji says:
          April 1, 2018 at 1:35 am

          I have no problem finding the Viagra aisle … what’s their problem? By the way … don’t let that junk start smelling like The Cannery. Ewww … PLEASE DNC! Help these gals get cleaned up.

          Like

          Reply
        • piper567 says:
          April 1, 2018 at 1:48 am

          sorta like implying Blacks are too stooped to get an ID.
          WTH?

          Like

          Reply
      • Kenji says:
        April 1, 2018 at 1:32 am

        Re: the two young women protesting IN FAVOR of the 2nd Amendment are ONLY doing what their deplorable patriarchal fathers, brothers, grandfathers, boyfriends, or cousins told them to do … {sarc. done}

        Like

        Reply
    • Leapin says:
      April 1, 2018 at 12:49 am

      I think “access” is the new libthink word for “free”.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Michelle says:
      April 1, 2018 at 1:00 am

      The replies are hilarious and also very well said.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        April 1, 2018 at 1:04 am

        Thank God for that, right?

        Gives me hope.

        Like

        Reply
        • 🍺Gunny says:
          April 1, 2018 at 2:38 am

          Economic Justice: Hmmmm..

          The basic and well accepted principle of fairness where the consequence of official policies should be the equal allocation of benefits among participants in an economy.

          How about ammo?…..A sidearm for everyone….

          Just sayin..

          But I go with Wheatie’s definition..😎

          Like

          Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      April 1, 2018 at 1:01 am

      When the Dems use the words “access to”…they usually mean ‘free of charge’, or at a greatly reduced cost.

      Gotta learn how to speak Democrat.
      They use their own ‘meanings’ for words.

      There are some words, that the Dems only reserve for the people they don’t like.
      They don’t use those words on themselves.

      For example, the word…”Lie”.
      Democrats never lie, they “misspeak”.
      But if a Republican misspeaks…the Dems call it a ‘lie’.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        April 1, 2018 at 1:09 am

        Yeah, it’s obvious they mean “free”, but I don’t think we should let them get away with this sh*t. They do it to US all the time.

        “Access” can also mean “not widely available” or “hard to find”.

        I think THAT’s the meaning we should use here.

        Because really, when you get down to the core of it, they really ARE saying that women are stupid idiots who can’t or won’t “take care of themselves” without the “help” of the Democrats.

        Also, the extra take home pay most people now enjoy, even if it’s not much, is more than enough to pay for this stuff .

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • sunnydaze says:
          April 1, 2018 at 1:18 am

          extra take home cuz of the Trump tax cuts, I mean.

          Oh h*ll, even without the extra take home or tax cuts, this has never been a problem.

          Holy smokes these people are insane.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • wheatietoo says:
          April 1, 2018 at 1:28 am

          Oh, I agree, Sunny…we shouldn’t let them get away with it.
          We should mock them every time they do this, which is what I was attempting to do.

          I guess I shoulda used a mockery tag at the end of my post.
          Heheh.

          Like

          Reply
    • Linda says:
      April 1, 2018 at 1:11 am

      Wow, in all my 65 years I have never once had a problem finding feminine hygiene products. Who comes up with this ridiculous stuff to get angry about???

      Like

      Reply
    • TatonkaWoman says:
      April 1, 2018 at 1:35 am

      The only person I ever knew that had trouble finding them was my father when mom asked him to get them for her when he went to be store (poor dear, he was sooo embarrassed)

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • 🍺Gunny says:
        April 1, 2018 at 2:43 am

        I second that emotion…..no offense…but….oh never mind…..

        Just like when I met a man who was married for over 50 years and I asked him how his marriage was so successful for all those years..

        He looked at me and said….”Just learn six words”

        I’m sorry, it’s all my fault…

        😎

        Like

        Reply
  9. sunnydaze says:
    April 1, 2018 at 12:44 am

    The people in California who are fed up, are truly fed up. Here’s a couple speakers at the Fullerton, CA. City Council. There are many more:

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      April 1, 2018 at 12:55 am

      California was going to be the center of the resistance, the vanguard of the effort to take down Trump.

      Now look what’s happening. Revolt inside the state.

      Trump knows it and he’s turning up the heat.

      Divide and conquer. Californians are getting tired of their “leadership,” and Trump is ready to pounce.

      The new poll that came out recently regarding how Californians felt about state officials helping ICE should terrify every politician in the state. I’m sure Trump is well aware of the poll, too.

      I’ll try to find a link to it now.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Kenji says:
      April 1, 2018 at 1:49 am

      I loved how the Police Chief, in his uniform dripping with gold epilets… moved to a chair right in front of the conservative speaker … implying he was worried this was a “right wing”, “Alt. Right” Terrorist who was gonna spray the room with bullets from his assault rifle as soon as he was finished delivering his assault speech. Such political theatre by the Police Chief who likely makes $ 350k/yr + benefits and a spiked pension. Yeah … sorry to say … but EVERY government employee is … the enemy. Just as this speaker so eloquently put it.

      I suppose the Chief sat down in his intimidating way … because the speaker used the forbidden term … “illegal” to refer to … well … Illegals. He defiantly refused to call them undocumented world tourists. So the Police Chief made his move. So dramatically. So authoritatively.

      Like

      Reply
  10. sunnydaze says:
    April 1, 2018 at 1:22 am

    This is highly unusual, but I’m reposting this cuz the stupid Dem Party tweet distracted from this good news. “Support for 2nd Amendment Walkout” north of Broward County, FL.!

    http://www.kvue.com/mobile/article/news/nation-now/florida-high-school-students-walk-out-in-support-of-second-amendment-right-to-own-guns/465-be318593-e2d9-4e8f-aaaf-93912155feee

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. wheatietoo says:
    April 1, 2018 at 1:30 am

    Looks like the big Easter Egg Roll at the White House, will be on Monday.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 1, 2018 at 1:40 am

    Next two dates on my radar:

    April 24 ———–> Arizona special election for US House seat
    April ?? ———–> Pompeo confirmation hearings

    I think the Pompeo stuff will take place late in the month.

    We should knock down “Blue Wave” talk in Arizona.

    Once Pompeo is in, basically all of Core Team Trump will be in place (still need Haspell and Jackson, but they are not super critical). Then the fireworks begin and we go on full offense with no training wheels.

    The Dems and team Obama are going to work like crazy to shoot Pompeo down. But how can you do so? He was confirmed 66-32 about 15 months ago and hasn’t done anything to cast himself or the CIA in a negative light, to my knowledge.

    Once Bolton and Pompeo are in place, it is 100% on.

    Can’t wait!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. wheatietoo says:
    April 1, 2018 at 1:51 am

    I wouldn’t know about Q if it weren’t for people posting about him.

    Here, Praying Medic posts one of Q’s earliest comments.
    It is dated Oct 31st, 2017.

    For some reason, I thought that Q had been posting comments for longer than that.

    .
    .
    The comment is tiny in the tweet…but you can click on it to enlarge it.
    I will try to post it below, hope it works:

    Like

    Reply
    • Kenji says:
      April 1, 2018 at 2:16 am

      Huh … so Q stands for Q-clearance. I hadn’t made that connection till now. My father claimed to have a Q-clearance as he did aerial reconnaissance photography for the USAF in the the Pentagon.

      So those initial questions were … “breadcrumbs”? Yeah, it all looks interesting … but still no focus or depth of field. My dad wouldn’t have been able to make anything out the shadowy images that have developed so far.

      Like

      Reply
    • mariner says:
      April 1, 2018 at 2:38 am

      You can see all of them here:

      qanon.pub

      Like

      Reply
  14. wheatietoo says:
    April 1, 2018 at 2:13 am

    These invaders act like they have ‘a right to come here’.

    Someone is telling them this.
    Someone is telling them that they have the ‘right’ to cross our border.

    .
    This is going to backfire on them, though.

    The more they do this…the more it gives our President the justification to use the Military to build the wall.

    Like

    Reply
  15. wheatietoo says:
    April 1, 2018 at 2:39 am

    Oh, so they are tying their Invasion to Holy Week and Easter?
    I didn’t know this.

    Doesn’t the Pope also believe in ‘open borders’?
    Hmmm.

    .
    They’ve even got a PayPal account set up?!

    .
    This was on the hashtag stream: #StopTheCaravan

    Like

    Reply
  16. wheatietoo says:
    April 1, 2018 at 2:41 am

    Oh lookie here…they’ve got Demands!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s