April 1st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #437

WE..the taxpayers..are subsidizing our own “free” shipping. He’s spot on.
Weird, huh? Been stumping me for years.
Subsidized Amazon on line is forcing local retailers out of business.
Nice thing about infrastructure rehab is it provides ample opportunity for entry level worker with few skills . This is particularly true of demolition ( which co-incidently ranks high in job satisfaction ) making retaining workers more likely hence presenting them with opportunity for advancement .
millwright,
And I swing (sometimes repeatedly) a plastic Wiffle bat at the telephone pole for FREE!!
Who knew…
Uh oh’z.. Does that make it an automatic weapon… should I register it? /s
I have always LOVED Demo!!!!
Pull string….gun go boom😎
Kate Pavlich filling in for Judge Jeanine Pirro…full show
. https://youtu.be/WPJEiMRMqA4
OMG! I am in LOVE with Katie Pavlich. As I tell the wife … Katie is “my people”. Because she has small teeth. Not those big honking chicklets that so many newsbabes have … but delicate, dainty, proportionate teeth. She and I clearly share some genetic material from the old country
And she doesn’t have that diseased mouth that FBI luvvah Lisa Page has … the bad tooth/gum ratio. Ewwww … NOT my people.
Chicklets… HA!! 😁
kenji…you’re an odd duck!
Ill take that as a compliment
Teeth…huh…
Well Kenji, I guess your not opposed to “cavity searches”……
So, “Be true to your teeth and they won’t be false to you.’
Thank you…thank you very much….😎
Wonder if she has abandoned her NeverTrump status?
Katie is adorable.
On top of that she can shoot:
DeSantis interview
To me that ‘bye’ would depend upon the quality of the steel !
Aka Harry Truman.
That buy?
Happy 1st day of national SECOND CHANCE month, year 2018 of our Lord, to all. Don’t know about you, but I’m going for it. I need a second chance.
Thank you Sundance (and crew) for giving us such a wonderful and powerful tree. .
God has given America a second chance. May we be worthy of it!
Fantastic job here by Trump in the latest Weekly Address:
In another recent Weekly Address (I think either last week’s or two weeks ago), Trump went hard after sanctuary cities. But now he’s taking the attack up another level.
He is now directly tying sanctuary cities and sanctuary states to the opioid crisis. Not only is he correct to do so, it’s a great political strategy.
By doing this, Trump can further rally his base on a winning issue.
The part of America that is hardest hit by the opioid epidemic is Trumpland. And now the president is giving them the Alinsky target to direct their anger towards over the issue.
So if you are, say, a rural resident in New Hampshire and you’re seeing people around you wiped out because of opioids, be upset with the politicians in sanctuary cities. Be upset at California for allowing so much heroin to come across its border. And so on.
Trump is the master of this. He is incredibly good at picking out an opponent or issue and then just hammering it, or him/her, into the ground.
Winning strategy here.
Jerry Brown’s retirement rancho in Mexifornia needs to be overrun with homeless, illegal, drug smugglers. Jerry’s got BIG acreage! Literally … 10,000 of his pardoned illegal criminals released from custody can camp out on his property. Jerry should build thousands of homeless shelters … turn his OWN property into a shanty town instead of spreading that 3rd world infestation across MY neighborhood!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounds good to me, Kenji!
Preacher: See here, you can’t turn all these people out into the night. It is inhuman, brother. Inhuman!
The Stranger: I’m not your brother.
Preacher: We are all brothers in the eyes of God.
The Stranger: All these people, are they your sisters and brothers?
Preacher: They most certainly are.
The Stranger: Then you won’t mind if they come over and stay at your place, will ya?
High Plains Drifter
Universal Pictures 1973
LOVE that film !! Almost as much as I like … “a good piece of hickory”
Or…”Do you remember when you’ve met people you just know you do not want to “Mess” with”?
“Well, I’m one of those people
Gran Torino
Cleaned it up a bit..
Anyone knows who sees these weekly addresses?
I have no TV, and they are not broadcast on any radio I hear.
The only place I find them is here at CTH.
I have a sneaking suspicion they are not on msm.
I’m sure they are not. But they are on the White House YouTube and they are probably reported on, too.
The message will get out. And even if it does not get out in that address, Trump is just honing his delivery.
One way or another, that message will get out. Even if Trump has to deliver it in another forum later.
The message(s) will get out, if not on weekly addresses then another way.
We’ll be seeing them in rallies before the November elections.
Two young* *women* _High Schools Students!_ started a “Walkout in Support of the 2nd Amendment” at a Brevard County H. S., north of Broward County.
Eat it, Hillary:
http://www.kvue.com/mobile/article/news/nation-now/florida-high-school-students-walk-out-in-support-of-second-amendment-right-to-own-guns/465-be318593-e2d9-4e8f-aaaf-93912155feee
Meanwhile, this is what the Democrat Party thinks of women>>> too stupid to find the feminine hygiene isle in the stores:
LikeLiked by 5 people
And no, that is NOT a Parody Account!
Faint. It make women look stupid
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. Like complete idiots. Infantile Idiots.
That’s the way to disempower people. The Dems have practised it on other “groups”, perfected it, and are coming after women in general now.
I have no problem finding the Viagra aisle … what’s their problem? By the way … don’t let that junk start smelling like The Cannery. Ewww … PLEASE DNC! Help these gals get cleaned up.
sorta like implying Blacks are too stooped to get an ID.
WTH?
Re: the two young women protesting IN FAVOR of the 2nd Amendment are ONLY doing what their deplorable patriarchal fathers, brothers, grandfathers, boyfriends, or cousins told them to do … {sarc. done}
I think “access” is the new libthink word for “free”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Haaa. I should’ve refreshed page before I posted basically the same thing below.
Yes, it is. But I think we should hold them to the more agregious accusation: that women are too STUPID to “access” this stuff, ie. find it in the store.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The replies are hilarious and also very well said.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank God for that, right?
Gives me hope.
Economic Justice: Hmmmm..
The basic and well accepted principle of fairness where the consequence of official policies should be the equal allocation of benefits among participants in an economy.
How about ammo?…..A sidearm for everyone….
Just sayin..
But I go with Wheatie’s definition..😎
When the Dems use the words “access to”…they usually mean ‘free of charge’, or at a greatly reduced cost.
Gotta learn how to speak Democrat.
They use their own ‘meanings’ for words.
There are some words, that the Dems only reserve for the people they don’t like.
They don’t use those words on themselves.
For example, the word…”Lie”.
Democrats never lie, they “misspeak”.
But if a Republican misspeaks…the Dems call it a ‘lie’.
Yeah, it’s obvious they mean “free”, but I don’t think we should let them get away with this sh*t. They do it to US all the time.
“Access” can also mean “not widely available” or “hard to find”.
I think THAT’s the meaning we should use here.
Because really, when you get down to the core of it, they really ARE saying that women are stupid idiots who can’t or won’t “take care of themselves” without the “help” of the Democrats.
Also, the extra take home pay most people now enjoy, even if it’s not much, is more than enough to pay for this stuff .
extra take home cuz of the Trump tax cuts, I mean.
Oh h*ll, even without the extra take home or tax cuts, this has never been a problem.
Holy smokes these people are insane.
Oh, I agree, Sunny…we shouldn’t let them get away with it.
We should mock them every time they do this, which is what I was attempting to do.
I guess I shoulda used a mockery tag at the end of my post.
Heheh.
Wow, in all my 65 years I have never once had a problem finding feminine hygiene products. Who comes up with this ridiculous stuff to get angry about???
Who?
Democrats!! That’s who!
The only person I ever knew that had trouble finding them was my father when mom asked him to get them for her when he went to be store (poor dear, he was sooo embarrassed)
I second that emotion…..no offense…but….oh never mind…..
Just like when I met a man who was married for over 50 years and I asked him how his marriage was so successful for all those years..
He looked at me and said….”Just learn six words”
I’m sorry, it’s all my fault…
😎
The people in California who are fed up, are truly fed up. Here’s a couple speakers at the Fullerton, CA. City Council. There are many more:
LikeLiked by 3 people
California was going to be the center of the resistance, the vanguard of the effort to take down Trump.
Now look what’s happening. Revolt inside the state.
Trump knows it and he’s turning up the heat.
Divide and conquer. Californians are getting tired of their “leadership,” and Trump is ready to pounce.
The new poll that came out recently regarding how Californians felt about state officials helping ICE should terrify every politician in the state. I’m sure Trump is well aware of the poll, too.
I’ll try to find a link to it now.
Here it is
https://www.numbersusa.com/news/survey-usa-poll-more-half-all-california-voters-are-favor-complying-ice
54% of Californians say that state and local officials should be able to assist ICE
25% want ICE blocked
Xavier Becerra to the white courtesy phone, please. Paging California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.
Nothing worse than not knowing what your constituents want, or willfully ignoring their wishes if you do know them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for those numbers, MAG.
Knew it was high, didn’t know it was quite that high.
The percentage is probably growing/has grown, now that the Dems have pushed it front and center with their disgusting fight against Federal Law on this.
Hey, more power to ’em. Hope they keep up the “fight”.
You’re welcome Sunny!
I hope they keep fighting, too. Because Trump has got them just where he wants them. And they are the perfect foil for the moment.
Love it.
I loved how the Police Chief, in his uniform dripping with gold epilets… moved to a chair right in front of the conservative speaker … implying he was worried this was a “right wing”, “Alt. Right” Terrorist who was gonna spray the room with bullets from his assault rifle as soon as he was finished delivering his assault speech. Such political theatre by the Police Chief who likely makes $ 350k/yr + benefits and a spiked pension. Yeah … sorry to say … but EVERY government employee is … the enemy. Just as this speaker so eloquently put it.
I suppose the Chief sat down in his intimidating way … because the speaker used the forbidden term … “illegal” to refer to … well … Illegals. He defiantly refused to call them undocumented world tourists. So the Police Chief made his move. So dramatically. So authoritatively.
This is highly unusual, but I’m reposting this cuz the stupid Dem Party tweet distracted from this good news. “Support for 2nd Amendment Walkout” north of Broward County, FL.!
http://www.kvue.com/mobile/article/news/nation-now/florida-high-school-students-walk-out-in-support-of-second-amendment-right-to-own-guns/465-be318593-e2d9-4e8f-aaaf-93912155feee
Looks like the big Easter Egg Roll at the White House, will be on Monday.
Next two dates on my radar:
April 24 ———–> Arizona special election for US House seat
April ?? ———–> Pompeo confirmation hearings
I think the Pompeo stuff will take place late in the month.
We should knock down “Blue Wave” talk in Arizona.
Once Pompeo is in, basically all of Core Team Trump will be in place (still need Haspell and Jackson, but they are not super critical). Then the fireworks begin and we go on full offense with no training wheels.
The Dems and team Obama are going to work like crazy to shoot Pompeo down. But how can you do so? He was confirmed 66-32 about 15 months ago and hasn’t done anything to cast himself or the CIA in a negative light, to my knowledge.
Once Bolton and Pompeo are in place, it is 100% on.
Can’t wait!
I wouldn’t know about Q if it weren’t for people posting about him.
Here, Praying Medic posts one of Q’s earliest comments.
It is dated Oct 31st, 2017.
For some reason, I thought that Q had been posting comments for longer than that.
.
.
The comment is tiny in the tweet…but you can click on it to enlarge it.
I will try to post it below, hope it works:
Huh … so Q stands for Q-clearance. I hadn’t made that connection till now. My father claimed to have a Q-clearance as he did aerial reconnaissance photography for the USAF in the the Pentagon.
So those initial questions were … “breadcrumbs”? Yeah, it all looks interesting … but still no focus or depth of field. My dad wouldn’t have been able to make anything out the shadowy images that have developed so far.
You can see all of them here:
qanon.pub
These invaders act like they have ‘a right to come here’.
Someone is telling them this.
Someone is telling them that they have the ‘right’ to cross our border.
.
This is going to backfire on them, though.
The more they do this…the more it gives our President the justification to use the Military to build the wall.
There’s also a “caravan” of thousands of illegals who are headed to the United States to demand asylum.
How did they get through Mexico’s southern wall to begin with?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2018/03/30/caravan-1500-central-american-migrant-familes-crossing-mexico-reach-u-s-border/
It gives President Trump the justification to use the military AT the wall/border.
Foreigners organized to attack a country’s border wall security is violence and indicative of war. They stuck some children and a disabled woman there similar to what Palestinians would do to protect themselves and then cry foul if military attacked. Good thing PDT had an increase in military funding.
Oh, so they are tying their Invasion to Holy Week and Easter?
I didn’t know this.
Doesn’t the Pope also believe in ‘open borders’?
Hmmm.
.
They’ve even got a PayPal account set up?!
.
This was on the hashtag stream: #StopTheCaravan
Oh lookie here…they’ve got Demands!
