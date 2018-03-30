Derp TV

Posted on March 30, 2018

28 Responses to Derp TV

  2. RedBallExpress says:
    March 30, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    Stupid is as stupid does.

  3. oldschool64 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    OK, I think this was an attempt at a video. I saw the interview so I will give a play by play. Jarrett started out saying stupid dishonest things, and proceeded to get more stupid and dishonest as the interview progressed!

  4. Mark A. Thimesch (artist) says:
    March 30, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    Nothing like watching highly educated individuals openly display their stupidity, ignorance, arrogance, and downright laziness to the entire world.

    They must be proud of themselves within their echo-chamber.

  5. cboldt says:
    March 30, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    In the absence of new evidence, we all fall to confirmation bias.

  6. NJF says:
    March 30, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    So disgusted by this. I tweeted Jarret & Dobbs and told them to get informed and drop the tantrum.

    We don’t need another sh$t show.

    Get ‘we done Mr. Sessions.

  8. MAGAbear says:
    March 30, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    Just giving their intended audience the red meat they crave. Ratings rule, truth is for fools!

  9. DoggyDaddy says:
    March 31, 2018 at 12:02 am

    “This is my brother Darryl and my other brother Darryl.”

  10. progpoker says:
    March 31, 2018 at 12:06 am

    Ha ha, Sundance!!
    ’nuff said!!

  11. Minnie says:
    March 31, 2018 at 12:11 am

    Classic two steps – deflect, divert.

    Honestly believe this is all for show (turning Alinsky’s rules on this giant cr*# fest)

    Otherwise ??????

    Gotta believe, gotta have faith.

  12. KathrynW (@KathrynW10) says:
    March 31, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Very disappointed in Greg Jarrett but I think top brass insists on bulking up the “clicks” and retweets. Even so. . . he should be able to connect the dots.

  13. Rynn69 says:
    March 31, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Sundance is a Washington insider, people. I have had my comments removed.

  14. MEMcL says:
    March 31, 2018 at 12:30 am

    I was disgusted by Jerrett’s attitude, especially. He stares into the camera with a cocky “I know best what to do, and Sessions and his team are all incompetent idiots.” And, I think that I read here on Sundance that Huber CAN issue Grand Jury summonses for employees who have left the government. The Swamp is huge, and Horowitz, Sessions and now Huber appear to be burrowing into the depth of it and going for the whole ball of wax. On something this important to the country, President Trump would not let it fizzle out.

    • Don Weber says:
      March 31, 2018 at 12:58 am

      Sundance has been amazing with his analysis and being at the forefront of breaking news. However, one problem that I don’t think he’s accounted for or addressed is Rosenstein. The Deputy AG is implicated in all this, yet he continues to oversee the fraudulent and expanding Mueller probe and play major role in DOJ decision-making and responses to Congress, which have been inadequate (to be kind). As we all know, Mueller’s fishing expedition should be terminated yesterday. If Rosenstein was a man of integrity, he would have recused himself or resigned. He was involved in Uranium One, he authorized one of the FISA renewals, he initiated the Mueller investigation and allowed it to go way beyond it’s narrow charter (Russian meddling/collusion w/ Trump campaign) and slow-rolled responses to congressional investigations. Rosenstein is THE reason Repubs are demanding an independent/special counsel be named, and I think they’re right.

  15. BAM says:
    March 31, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Dumb and Dumber…..

  16. Blade says:
    March 31, 2018 at 12:42 am

    When I saw Derp TV in the side bar I spit out coffee ( Oh I really wish I had thought of that. ).

    … and I just knew that first photo was going to be the unrecovering alcoholic Greg Jarrett. Only thing missing is fake Judge Jeanine.

    Bigly congratulations to Sundance for coining the most appropriate term in human history: Derp TV. For Fox, it’s even better than GOPe-TV. That is gonna get a lot of mileage. It really cannot be topped.

    BTW, a good definition for this phrase would be found in the Hannity derpfest from Thursday: Derp TV is when your hosts are so unhinged that Sara Carter needs to tell you to slow your roll and calm down.

