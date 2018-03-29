Thursday March 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Well now, this walkout could prove to be quite interesting. How will the school administrators react to this one?
http://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/380656-students-for-life-backs-school-walkout-to-protest-abortion
Prog educators will kill that one in the womb.
John Wayne’s America
The best ninety seconds you’ll spend today ! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25x2Ilobrdw
Sounds like that’ll stay a one-child family for a while…
Cz: Did you miss their son on the couch ? FWIW, this a an outstanding Christian family that lives their faith !
Well another post taken differently than I’d intended, I’m sorry you missed my little jest.
Absolutely wonderful to see a family in our White House ! I’m certain one could find thousands of similar photos of other families across the nation, bu this our First Family in decades willing to share its intimate moments !
Happy Cursday to all the doggie lovers out there…
Senior Pit Bull Surrendered To Shelter By Owner Finds A New Family To Love
It’s looking like Xi and Kim are going to look for the US to pull its nukes out of SK before they’ll agree to denuke NK. The total removal of US troops may be a throw-away but the nukes will be the main point.
Problem is: who’ll inspect to ensure NK hasn’t squirreled away nukes in some cave and that US ships in SK harbors don’t have nukes on board – the latter being what I see as a non negotiable point.
I’m also wonderin g how far back they’ll want nukes pulled – will they also demand US ships in Japanese ports be nuke-free, something that’s been a sticking point with the Japanese for years. And will that demand that Japan honors its promise to never have nukes of its own. Hmmmmmm…
Wednesday, sometimes called silent Wednesday of Holy week because of the seeming lack of scripture on what Jesus was doing. But much was happening.
The eve where the mystery of God that men had desired to know was about to begin to be revealed. Humanity’s redemption would be displayed with an extravagant act of love that had no bounds. An act so stunning that it would take eternity to attempt to grasp its full effect.
The enemy was sure of his victory as he had inspired the self righteous rulers to plot the death of Jesus, and his plan was in motion.
A woman, Mary, anointed Jesus’s feet with expensive perfume and her hair, prophetic of God’s Kingdom and the Bride.
Third Day, Cry Out To Jesus, 10,037,361 views, 3,208 comments
Thank you Menagerie for the beautiful post on Holy Thursday.
The Last Supper. ‘Do this in remembrance of me”.
