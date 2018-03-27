Tuesday March 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

17 Responses to Tuesday March 27th – Open Thread

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Open For Business Thread

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:22 am

  3. Agnes Goh says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Link to an article about Arnaud Beltrame, the French policeman who gave his life for a hostage:
    http://catholicherald.co.uk/news/2018/03/25/police-officer-who-swapped-places-with-hostage-was-a-practising-catholic/

  4. Janie M. says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Awww, how sweet! 💖💖

  5. citizen817 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:33 am

  6. Donna in Oregon says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Irish Blessing

    May you treasure wisely this jeweled, gilded time
    And cherish each day as an extra grace
    Whose heedless loss would be a tragic crime
    In today’s tasks may you find God’s tender face.
    May you know that to miss love’s smallest chance
    Is a lost opportunity, a senseless waste.
    May you see need in every anxious glance,
    May you sort out of the dull and commonplace
    An invitation to God’s merry, manic dance
    And may the Lord of the dance bless you
    As he invites you to the dance of the
    hallowed present
    Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Amen.

  7. waltherppk says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:53 am

  10. Donna in Oregon says:
    March 27, 2018 at 1:26 am

    I like God’s promises.

    Psalm 91

    4 He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth shall be thy shield and buckler.
    5 Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day;
    6 Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday.
    7 A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee.
    8 Only with thine eyes shalt thou behold and see the reward of the wicked.

  11. zerodarkthirtyblog says:
    March 27, 2018 at 1:30 am

    Monday
    Book of Life, the Temple and He who keeps it all.
    3,241,175 views, 1,446 comments

  13. Rynn69 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 1:41 am

    A bit of humor to seize the day:

  14. nwtex says:
    March 27, 2018 at 1:49 am

    My handi work for Resurrection Day celebration ( I wish)

