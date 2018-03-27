Tuesday March 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
This piece always reminds me of Scott Joplin’s compositions.
Link to an article about Arnaud Beltrame, the French policeman who gave his life for a hostage:
http://catholicherald.co.uk/news/2018/03/25/police-officer-who-swapped-places-with-hostage-was-a-practising-catholic/
Awww, how sweet! 💖💖
Aww
Irish Blessing
May you treasure wisely this jeweled, gilded time
And cherish each day as an extra grace
Whose heedless loss would be a tragic crime
In today’s tasks may you find God’s tender face.
May you know that to miss love’s smallest chance
Is a lost opportunity, a senseless waste.
May you see need in every anxious glance,
May you sort out of the dull and commonplace
An invitation to God’s merry, manic dance
And may the Lord of the dance bless you
As he invites you to the dance of the
hallowed present
Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Amen.
I like God’s promises.
Psalm 91
4 He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth shall be thy shield and buckler.
5 Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day;
6 Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday.
7 A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee.
8 Only with thine eyes shalt thou behold and see the reward of the wicked.
Monday
Book of Life, the Temple and He who keeps it all.
A bit of humor to seize the day:
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=clint+eastwood+vs.+mr.+ed&&view=detail&mid=7901527CACCB65B108547901527CACCB65B10854&&FORM=VRDGAR
My handi work for Resurrection Day celebration ( I wish)
….For anyone who wishes to attempt this …here ya go:
Rosette Ombre Tulip Cake
https://www.globalsugarart.com/rosette-ombre-tulip-cake-project-inspiration.html
