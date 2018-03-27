March 27th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #432

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
And I’m gonna read it just to see if it aligns with the way I see the truth.
haha. Great title.
I lived in southern NH from 1999 to 2004, listened to Howie and got turned on to issue of illegal immigration. During big scandal of Cardinal Law and Catholic church (see the film “Searchlight”), which you would think would be popular topic, illegal immigration was what most listeners wanted to report and talk about. Howie is amazing guy. Check his website for almost daily unbelievable political scandals in the Bay State.
https://howiecarrshow.com/
I think it was called Spotlight. Good movie, sad but good.
Ready set go, posters!
Night Crawlers on duty…..😎
God bless you, Citizen… and President Trump.
Stormy Rebuke #1! Ha-Ha!
Last week with the tariff news the gloom and doom was thick on the news – it seemed like they were trying to throw everything into the soup, not only the tariffs, but the fact that John Dowd, attorney, was stepping down – and that was on Fox.
Mom and I were watching “Jeopardy!” tonight and one of the “answers” was about Paul Krugman underestimating the impact the Internet would have – for that, he should have been put out to pasture – anyone who had been in the world could see that it was absolutely and so obviously going to have an impact. He should be embarrassed to have everyone reminded on “Jeopardy!”
Oh I just love how our VSGPDJT Tweets out to all of us; the Deplorables!!!
He gives us the cues, the heads-up and the messages for strength and composure daily.
I love our leader more and more.
OK,it’s official. Hogg was at school at time of shooting. Reporter screw up.
Update FTA:
After reviewing all of this, it appears that the problem was that CBS included a very confusing quote without context. Hogg was on campus during the shooting and returned several hours later to interview people across the street. The original story remains below, in strikethrough. I am sorry for the error and have updated the post accordingly.
https://www.redstate.com/sarah-rumpf/2018/03/26/new-video-casts-doubt-whether-david-hogg-school-day-shooting/
Hey Curry, I for one, could care less where that lil fascist punk was or is forevah!
I agree. But it appeared that he was caught in a lie – which would have been “problematic” to say the least.
VIDEO: Hero Teacher From School Massacre Said Shooter Was Dressed Like a Cop in Full SWAT Tactical Gear
https://truepundit.com/video-hero-teacher-school-massacre-said-shooter-dressed-like-cop-full-swat-tactical-gear/
NPR Lets David Hogg Slam Opponents as Old People Dying Off on the ‘Wrong Side’ of History
https://truepundit.com/npr-lets-david-hogg-slam-opponents-as-old-people-dying-off-on-the-wrong-side-of-history/
HITLER YOUTH:
But Hogg really devolved into his usual mudslinging when asked if he was too young to speak out. The arrogant “we are the future and we will write the history” answer came out, complete with the “our old opponents will die off and then we win.”
He’s a twink. The nazis had their share of twinks, too.
Expert Asks Questions about Florida Shooting
There were 3 shooters according to a student
At least I am old enough to know that I could kick his azz if this little punk crossed my path.
The ex-FBI father is playing prominent role in this whole story.
Olando night club shooter’s father was FBI informat
Vegas Shooter or girlfriend. had some type of FBI of connection ?
Something fishy, very fishy.
Meanwhile Hogg is attacking another politician question/comment. Now fake accounts attacking those that question Hogg. This is getting too sophisticated.
First post is the one of what Steve King…To me the comment from King was more of a question. Most feel Gonzales needs to learn a bit of history.
This is the one where it looks like it is bots…When I try to reply I can’t., figured another weird thing Tweeter. When I got the last one, actually last two I had said something about the mess they left.
Just my two cents.
“actually last two I had said something about the mess they left.”
When we have pro-2nd amendment rallies in Albany and Buffalo, NY, there is never any garbage lying around. In fact the first one, which was held on a rainy day in February on ground that had thawed, the only thing the MSM and the Governor’s office could find to complain about is that WE MESSED UP THE LAWN!.
One thing though…
During the “Closet Video”, D. Hogg NAMES the Shooter.. How did He know?
Secondly, He is NOT a so-called “survivor” He was in a DIFFERENT Building on Campus..
Third… That Lezzi, the Cuban Loving Emma chick, I just watched a video,, stating …
Yes WE “Ostracized” Nic Cruz, during the “march” speech..
IN MY mind They, (students) Bullied that boy until He “snapped”..
She Justified it… In Her speech…
Still something isn’t right here,, the Spin Machine is full on, (Including that CBS interview/Video)…
Sorry Folks..
I’m NOT buying ANY of the current BS coming out…
Cue the Suspicious Cat ..
Was Anti-Gun Poster Boy Who ‘Survived’ School Shooting Actually at Home When Gunman Opened Fire?
https://truepundit.com/video-school-security-expert-makes-video-about-florida-shooting-fbi-secret-service-want-it-banned-silenced/
Would you even believe CBS?
Happy to see Candace Owens is movin’ up. Just as she should be:
A man who loves his country as much as our President loves us!
Oh gawd, these DemMSM kiddos are really lost:
Here’s the tweet he’s referring to:
So sad that this girl does not realize she is parroting exactly what every Fascist/Commie/Totalitarian gov. around the world has done since time immemorial.
Which is why the Left likes to destroy history – so that those lessons were never seen heard or learned.
“Journalism is a form of activism,” says Rebecca Schneid, co-editor in chief of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School newspaper”
No young lady, get yourself an Oxford dictionary of the English language.
I hope I word this right.
What is really the strangest part of this whole mess is organizers. They can do & say what they want even lies, but don’t contradict or you get a canned tweet from an apparent adult saying you are picking on kids.
Then if its a prominent person, company or organization doesn’t do as he says, his followers start threatening and harassing the prominent person, company or organization.
Its a vicious circle, with mostly Hogg doing the bullying and actually getting away with it.
The organizers are using the ‘kids’ as human shields.
The Left does this…a lot…and are quite shameless about it.
If they actually did care about children as much as they ‘claim to’, then you’d think they would be against killing babies.
Oh don’t mix that in–even though I do. LOL
strange but got a few can’t messages for that one.
Cries of racism by the left is now replaced with cries of “kidism.”
Tucker cracked me up tonight. After slamming the Stormy Daniels farce, he said “and in other news, Chris Christie are a snickers bar”.
“Ate a snickers bar”
On Saturday, I was extremely surprised that Google was not promoting the Fake Gun March. It’s exactly the kind of thing they would tend to promote on their home page.
Then I saw this:
I think the conservative “purges” and liberal activism is about to start massively slowing down on the Silicon Valley sites.
The counter-attack has begun.
The left thinks they hurt Trump with the Cambridge Analytica/Facebook stuff. Actually, they’ve set up him and the GOP to crack down hard on the tech lefties.
Outstanding.
We’re riding on the Trump Train–at the speed of light–and the worries we once had are far and away.
Very far away, Donna. Ride is getting better all the time!
Not so fast!
Take a harder look at what this could mean in the context of long term ramifications! It was social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, being the sole reason that people like you and me were able to be informed and is also why it was so pivotal to Trumps victory and knowing the truth who Hillary really is. The elite want to prevent that from happening again, because Hillary’s defeat was so cataclysmic in its proportion thus trying to find new ways on how to govern the internet and social media sites and tailor it to MSM, into something that they can control the narrative and what we learn is what their next objective is. Essentially by lulling us into a false sense that by instituting some sort of judicial measure to regulate such social media sites will somehow satisfy the masses requirement that our privacy is going to be protected as a result. Think again about this proposition! Just food for thought and another perspective expressed by BPS has me thinking differently about this.
Ambassador to Germany still not confirmed.
Comin’ up!
Nowhereman “retired” their Roku Periscope feed in the last day or two. That was 80% of what I did watch on TV. That also reduces live streaming options to just YT. Have to wonder if that was forced on them. More efforts to control the message???
Grrrr.
The type of tweet that sucks.
They’ve “announced”? The tweet is about that – yet does not contain any link to any “announcement”. Instead it looks like a virtue-signaling exercise, “Retweet if YOU want out Army to Build The Wall!”
How about having included a link to the “announcement”? Asking to much to hang a tweet on it but expect me to “google it out” to see it? Pshaw!
Scott Presler is giving Voter Registration classes. Yes! Democrats do this everywhere. Repubs need to do it too!
Dedicated to the deformed circus freak that calls itself Stormy Daniels
Imagine the baby if she bred with bugeye Schiff. Then again, don’t. Ugh.
I think it should be Stormy, Marty, and Schiffty.
What hump?
One hump or two?
Beautiful
Hoggwash?
LikeLike
Just bad editing by CBS and a way to vague quote by David Hamm. What he should have said is that after 6:00pm he rode his bicycle BACK to the school. Apparently after he went back he was interviewing and being interviewed accross the street. https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/2/20/17030294/florida-shooting-survivor-david-hogg-gun-control
Maybe NOT; “bad” editing, trying to “walk back” the Truth?
Or Spin.. you decide..
BREAKING: Congressman Reveals Paul Ryan Rumored To Resign As Speaker In ‘NEXT 30 TO 60 DAYS’
by Joshua Caplan March 26, 2018 528 Comments
RGJ reports:
Amodei said he was repeating a rumor that’s around Capitol Hill.
“The rumor mill is that Paul Ryan is getting ready to resign in the next 30 to 60 days and that Steve Scalise will be the new Speaker,” Amodei said. […]
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/breaking-paul-ryan-rumored-to-resign-as-house-speaker-in-next-30-to-60-days/
Comments/priceless.
A conservative, a moderate, and a liberal walks into a bar. The bartender says, “Hi, Paul!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Comments/priceless.”
I think it will be interesting to watch how much time and energy the MSM puts into this.
He’s sick of living in Janesville, WI and wants to move permanently to NoVA so he can pull in that big lobbying money.
I’m sorry, but after all the incredible good economic news articles Sundance posted today — almost looks like it’s too good to be true.. And if it’s too good to be true, can it be FAKE NEWS ??? 🙂
And I mean 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
My own reply: it’s not Fake News — it’s WINNING!!!! TOO MUCH WINNING!!!!
dems, Pease run creepy uncle joe for GROPUS in 2020!!!!
Does a sledgehammer on the hands of a serial groper of children constitute “cruel and unusual” punishment? If he doesn’t like that, perhaps we should use an Islamic sword, since most of his buddies are in cahoots with the Muslims.
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Thank you, Sir, for all you do for us
God Bless and Protect
President Trump
And his family
And his Cabinet
And all the White Hats
God, please, let us save our Country
Sorry. couldn’t resist.
God Bless President Trump
And protect his family
God Bless President Trump
And each Cabinet Secretary
And all of the white hats
Whether fancy or fine
God Bless this Country of mine
Exactly where I took my name from. My grandpa sang barbershop quartet.
Sean Hannity spent the first 15 minutes (so far) talking about Stormy Daniels, while complaining about the excessive media coverage of her claims.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then Sean went back and spent another 10 minutes talking about it with Paula Jones and Juanita Broderick. That’s half of his prime time show spent on this drivel, when there is so much else going on.
Laura’s take on trade is spot on.*
President Trump is winning on principle.
*except for omnibus
First thing Dear Wife talked about when she got home was the rage on Chinese language social media that Trump is (whole list of things incl Taiwan travel, military island drive by, trade sanctions…) all because US is pissed about China opening petrol exchange in RMB yesterday.
Some background, while we wait for the coveted A2 Report…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-26/petroyuan-futures-volume-dominates-brent-big-traders-step
http://business.financialpost.com/commodities/energy/update-1-chinese-oil-futures-launch-may-threaten-primacy-of-u-s-dlr-ubs
https://thedailycoin.org/2018/03/25/as-chinas-yuan-oil-contract-goes-online-in-advance-of-mondays-trading-beijing-adds-a-sweetner-by-removing-income-tax-from-foreigners-who-participate/
http://streetwiseprofessor.com/will-chinese-oil-futures-transform-the-oil-market-highly-unlikely-and-like-all-things-china-they-will-be-hostage-to-government-policy-whims/
Meet the NZ farmer who LOVES Pres Trump!
http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12011884
Brilliant article. Salt-of-the-earth guy. And full marks to the journalist for publishing the farmers “dig” at her and her newspaper at the very end of the article.
I hear that Ann Coulter sent out a horrendous tweet about our President. Wheatie would not even post it….
I am not on twitter, so just wondering if it is as terrible as stated.
No issues..
Patrick asked me to go ahead and post it…so I did; it’s at the end of that thread, if you want to see for yourself, Gunny, how bad it was.
I know we don’t need a porn star story, but I just read that she is going after Cohen for “defamation of Character.” Seriously Someone impugned her character? She didn’t do that herself…?
I’ve been a thinkin’….
Suppose that Mueller is a Black Hat.
Suppose that there are some 18,000 sealed indictments recorded.
Are they mainly from:
1. the Mueller SC side, or
2. the OIG/DOJ?
Irrespective of which is true, each of the sides must know who’s responsible for the majority of the sealed indictments. e.g if Mueller has booked, say, 500 sealed indictments, he knows the DOJ side might have, say, 17,000 and he would be shaking in his boots. If the DOJ side has only 500 then they/Trump would be shaking in their boots.
So I’ve been a thinkin’…
Which side is acting with supreme confidence, and which side appears to be clutching at straws?
My humble guess is that Mueller is consuming large quantities of antacid right now.
Just reflecting on all the amazing accomplishments the past 14 months — maybe one of the most important was his speech to Muslim countries in Saudi Arabia.
(first 40 sec)
When POTUS Trump gave his amazing speech in May, 2017, to Muslim countries and said “DRIVE THEM OUT!”
i didn’t expect the Saudis to take it literally: 🙂
“Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday that it would allow women to drive, ending a longstanding policy that has become a global symbol of the oppression of women in the ultraconservative kingdom. The change, which will take effect in June 2018, was announced in a royal decree read live on state television and in a simultaneous media event in Washington.”
CNN’s Stelter Admits He Let David Hogg Get Away With Lies About Guns, NRA
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2018/03/26/cnns-stelter-admits-he-let-david-hogg-get-away-lies-about
Oh noes! Wheatietoo, are you out there? Please, take my hand. I need support! I am just shocked and devastated that my hero, Ryan Zinke, would seek EXCELLENCE at the Dept. of Interior rather than promoting DIVERSITY! Why, I never! Imagine!
“Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is taking heat for allegedly telling staffers he would focus on “excellence” and finding the “best people” to work at the department, not “diversity.”
Zinke’s lack of concern over “diversity” at the Interior Department angered some staffers, who rushed to tell CNN. The news network on Monday ran with the chyron: “Zinke angers many by saying it’s more important to find best people; Dept denies…”
http://dailycaller.com/2018/03/26/cnn-ryan-zinke-interior-department-diversity/
