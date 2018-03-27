March 27th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #432

Posted on March 27, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

96 Responses to March 27th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #432

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. Everywhereguy says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Ready set go, posters!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • suejeanne1 says:
      March 27, 2018 at 1:34 am

      Last week with the tariff news the gloom and doom was thick on the news – it seemed like they were trying to throw everything into the soup, not only the tariffs, but the fact that John Dowd, attorney, was stepping down – and that was on Fox.

      Mom and I were watching “Jeopardy!” tonight and one of the “answers” was about Paul Krugman underestimating the impact the Internet would have – for that, he should have been put out to pasture – anyone who had been in the world could see that it was absolutely and so obviously going to have an impact. He should be embarrassed to have everyone reminded on “Jeopardy!”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. Curry Worsham says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:24 am

    OK,it’s official. Hogg was at school at time of shooting. Reporter screw up.

    Update FTA:
    After reviewing all of this, it appears that the problem was that CBS included a very confusing quote without context. Hogg was on campus during the shooting and returned several hours later to interview people across the street. The original story remains below, in strikethrough. I am sorry for the error and have updated the post accordingly.

    https://www.redstate.com/sarah-rumpf/2018/03/26/new-video-casts-doubt-whether-david-hogg-school-day-shooting/

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. sunnydaze says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Happy to see Candace Owens is movin’ up. Just as she should be:

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:28 am

    A man who loves his country as much as our President loves us!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. sunnydaze says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Oh gawd, these DemMSM kiddos are really lost:

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 27, 2018 at 12:30 am

      Here’s the tweet he’s referring to:

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • kinthenorthwest says:
      March 27, 2018 at 12:57 am

      I hope I word this right.
      What is really the strangest part of this whole mess is organizers. They can do & say what they want even lies, but don’t contradict or you get a canned tweet from an apparent adult saying you are picking on kids.
      Then if its a prominent person, company or organization doesn’t do as he says, his followers start threatening and harassing the prominent person, company or organization.
      Its a vicious circle, with mostly Hogg doing the bullying and actually getting away with it.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        March 27, 2018 at 1:45 am

        The organizers are using the ‘kids’ as human shields.

        The Left does this…a lot…and are quite shameless about it.
        If they actually did care about children as much as they ‘claim to’, then you’d think they would be against killing babies.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Plain Jane says:
        March 27, 2018 at 2:03 am

        Cries of racism by the left is now replaced with cries of “kidism.”

        Like

        Reply
  11. joeknuckles says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Tucker cracked me up tonight. After slamming the Stormy Daniels farce, he said “and in other news, Chris Christie are a snickers bar”.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:32 am

    On Saturday, I was extremely surprised that Google was not promoting the Fake Gun March. It’s exactly the kind of thing they would tend to promote on their home page.

    Then I saw this:

    I think the conservative “purges” and liberal activism is about to start massively slowing down on the Silicon Valley sites.

    The counter-attack has begun.

    The left thinks they hurt Trump with the Cambridge Analytica/Facebook stuff. Actually, they’ve set up him and the GOP to crack down hard on the tech lefties.

    Outstanding.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      March 27, 2018 at 1:19 am

      We’re riding on the Trump Train–at the speed of light–and the worries we once had are far and away.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Jedi9 says:
      March 27, 2018 at 1:55 am

      Not so fast!

      Take a harder look at what this could mean in the context of long term ramifications! It was social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, being the sole reason that people like you and me were able to be informed and is also why it was so pivotal to Trumps victory and knowing the truth who Hillary really is. The elite want to prevent that from happening again, because Hillary’s defeat was so cataclysmic in its proportion thus trying to find new ways on how to govern the internet and social media sites and tailor it to MSM, into something that they can control the narrative and what we learn is what their next objective is. Essentially by lulling us into a false sense that by instituting some sort of judicial measure to regulate such social media sites will somehow satisfy the masses requirement that our privacy is going to be protected as a result. Think again about this proposition! Just food for thought and another perspective expressed by BPS has me thinking differently about this.

      Like

      Reply
  13. sunnydaze says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Ambassador to Germany still not confirmed.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  16. MAGA_Berserker says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Nowhereman “retired” their Roku Periscope feed in the last day or two. That was 80% of what I did watch on TV. That also reduces live streaming options to just YT. Have to wonder if that was forced on them. More efforts to control the message???

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • iswhatitis says:
      March 27, 2018 at 12:43 am

      Grrrr.

      The type of tweet that sucks.

      They’ve “announced”? The tweet is about that – yet does not contain any link to any “announcement”. Instead it looks like a virtue-signaling exercise, “Retweet if YOU want out Army to Build The Wall!”

      How about having included a link to the “announcement”? Asking to much to hang a tweet on it but expect me to “google it out” to see it? Pshaw!

      Like

      Reply
  18. sunnydaze says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Scott Presler is giving Voter Registration classes. Yes! Democrats do this everywhere. Repubs need to do it too!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  19. joeknuckles says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Dedicated to the deformed circus freak that calls itself Stormy Daniels

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. citizen817 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. Marygrace Powers says:
    March 27, 2018 at 1:07 am

    BREAKING: Congressman Reveals Paul Ryan Rumored To Resign As Speaker In ‘NEXT 30 TO 60 DAYS’

    by Joshua Caplan March 26, 2018 528 Comments

    RGJ reports:

    Amodei said he was repeating a rumor that’s around Capitol Hill.

    “The rumor mill is that Paul Ryan is getting ready to resign in the next 30 to 60 days and that Steve Scalise will be the new Speaker,” Amodei said. […]

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/breaking-paul-ryan-rumored-to-resign-as-house-speaker-in-next-30-to-60-days/

    Comments/priceless.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. fred5678 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 1:09 am

    I’m sorry, but after all the incredible good economic news articles Sundance posted today — almost looks like it’s too good to be true.. And if it’s too good to be true, can it be FAKE NEWS ??? 🙂

    And I mean 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  24. MAGA_Berserker says:
    March 27, 2018 at 1:11 am

    dems, Pease run creepy uncle joe for GROPUS in 2020!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 27, 2018 at 1:35 am

      Does a sledgehammer on the hands of a serial groper of children constitute “cruel and unusual” punishment? If he doesn’t like that, perhaps we should use an Islamic sword, since most of his buddies are in cahoots with the Muslims.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  25. lida rose says:
    March 27, 2018 at 1:13 am

    God Bless President Trump
    MAGA

    Thank you, Sir, for all you do for us

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • lida rose says:
      March 27, 2018 at 1:15 am

      God Bless and Protect
      President Trump
      And his family
      And his Cabinet
      And all the White Hats

      God, please, let us save our Country

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Curry Worsham says:
        March 27, 2018 at 1:47 am

        Sorry. couldn’t resist.

        God Bless President Trump
        And protect his family
        God Bless President Trump
        And each Cabinet Secretary
        And all of the white hats
        Whether fancy or fine
        God Bless this Country of mine

        Like

        Reply
  26. joeknuckles says:
    March 27, 2018 at 1:16 am

    Sean Hannity spent the first 15 minutes (so far) talking about Stormy Daniels, while complaining about the excessive media coverage of her claims.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      March 27, 2018 at 1:25 am

      Yeah, what was that all about? I mean seriously… Tucker handled it best… Mocked it and moved on…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • joeknuckles says:
        March 27, 2018 at 1:41 am

        Then Sean went back and spent another 10 minutes talking about it with Paula Jones and Juanita Broderick. That’s half of his prime time show spent on this drivel, when there is so much else going on.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  27. Curry Worsham says:
    March 27, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Laura’s take on trade is spot on.*
    President Trump is winning on principle.

    *except for omnibus

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Rob in Oz says:
      March 27, 2018 at 1:52 am

      Brilliant article. Salt-of-the-earth guy. And full marks to the journalist for publishing the farmers “dig” at her and her newspaper at the very end of the article.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  29. 🍺Gunny says:
    March 27, 2018 at 1:31 am

    I hear that Ann Coulter sent out a horrendous tweet about our President. Wheatie would not even post it….
    I am not on twitter, so just wondering if it is as terrible as stated.

    No issues..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      March 27, 2018 at 1:59 am

      Patrick asked me to go ahead and post it…so I did; it’s at the end of that thread, if you want to see for yourself, Gunny, how bad it was.

      Like

      Reply
  30. Nigella says:
    March 27, 2018 at 1:37 am

    I know we don’t need a porn star story, but I just read that she is going after Cohen for “defamation of Character.” Seriously Someone impugned her character? She didn’t do that herself…?

    Like

    Reply
  31. Rob in Oz says:
    March 27, 2018 at 1:40 am

    I’ve been a thinkin’….
    Suppose that Mueller is a Black Hat.
    Suppose that there are some 18,000 sealed indictments recorded.
    Are they mainly from:
    1. the Mueller SC side, or
    2. the OIG/DOJ?

    Irrespective of which is true, each of the sides must know who’s responsible for the majority of the sealed indictments. e.g if Mueller has booked, say, 500 sealed indictments, he knows the DOJ side might have, say, 17,000 and he would be shaking in his boots. If the DOJ side has only 500 then they/Trump would be shaking in their boots.
    So I’ve been a thinkin’…
    Which side is acting with supreme confidence, and which side appears to be clutching at straws?
    My humble guess is that Mueller is consuming large quantities of antacid right now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. fred5678 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 1:48 am

    Just reflecting on all the amazing accomplishments the past 14 months — maybe one of the most important was his speech to Muslim countries in Saudi Arabia.

    (first 40 sec)

    When POTUS Trump gave his amazing speech in May, 2017, to Muslim countries and said “DRIVE THEM OUT!”
    i didn’t expect the Saudis to take it literally: 🙂

    “Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday that it would allow women to drive, ending a longstanding policy that has become a global symbol of the oppression of women in the ultraconservative kingdom. The change, which will take effect in June 2018, was announced in a royal decree read live on state television and in a simultaneous media event in Washington.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. Sylvia Avery says:
    March 27, 2018 at 2:04 am

    Oh noes! Wheatietoo, are you out there? Please, take my hand. I need support! I am just shocked and devastated that my hero, Ryan Zinke, would seek EXCELLENCE at the Dept. of Interior rather than promoting DIVERSITY! Why, I never! Imagine!

    “Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is taking heat for allegedly telling staffers he would focus on “excellence” and finding the “best people” to work at the department, not “diversity.”

    Zinke’s lack of concern over “diversity” at the Interior Department angered some staffers, who rushed to tell CNN. The news network on Monday ran with the chyron: “Zinke angers many by saying it’s more important to find best people; Dept denies…”

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/03/26/cnn-ryan-zinke-interior-department-diversity/

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s