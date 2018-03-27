FBI Director Christopher Wray Assigns 27 Staff To Expedite Chairman Bob Goodlatte Subpoena…

A lot of under-the-radar action happening today surrounding the upcoming DOJ Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz report.
House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte called Inspector General Michael Horowitz earlier today to discuss the content of the subpoena he recently sent to the DOJ demanding investigative records related to the ongoing IG internal review and report.
Simultaneous to this oversight discussion, and related to the content therein, FBI Director Christopher Wray released a public statement announcing additional FBI staff resources committed to fulfillment of Chairman Goodlatte’s request.
FBI – As the Director of the FBI, I am committed to ensuring that the Bureau is being transparent and responsive to legitimate congressional requests.
Up until today, we have dedicated 27 FBI staff to review the records that are potentially responsive to Chairman Goodlatte’s requests. The actual number of documents responsive to this request is likely in the thousands. Regardless, I agree that the current pace of production is too slow.
Accordingly, I am doubling the number of assigned FBI staff, for a total of 54, to cover two shifts per day from 8 a.m. to midnight to expedite completion of this project. (link)
DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz has ‘at least’ 1.2 million documents gathered as part of his fourteen month investigation into the politicization of the FBI and DOJ.
Included within the exhaustive evidence is the total transcript of text messages between FBI Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Attorney Lisa Page extending almost two years. Some of those text messages were previously released to congressional oversight committees and have structured much of the media storyline and investigative pathways for three congressional committees. However, only a small portion of those texts were actually release so far.
According to an interview between Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte and radio personality Sean Hannity earlier today, Horowitz has assembled all of the information for his report but the scope of the report is so exhaustive it will most likely be released in segments according to the subject material and the myriad of issues involved:
The first section of the IG report, encompassing the DOJ/FBI political activity -specifically surrounding leaks to the media and fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe- will likely come out first in April.
The McCabe release should be followed by a release of the IG findings on the topic of FBI and DOJ conduct, and the politicization therein, within the Hillary Clinton email investigation.
The issues with the DOJ/FBI representations to the FISA Court, the October 21st DOJ/FBI application therein and other issues, will flow thereafter; there may be sub-chapter reports released supplemental to the FISA investigation surrounding Christopher Steele, Fusion-GPS and/or the private contractors and abuse of FBI and DOJ databases.
However, following protocol the IG report will first be released and reviewed to the three principles in charge of the internal departments being investigated. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray will review each section prior to further release.
Additionally, it is almost certain the IG report will contain highly classified information. While congress will see the totality of the report (after Sessions, Wray and Rosenstein review), each segment will be vetted in a similar manner to the April 2017 FISA Court opinion; which is to say – the public version will have redactions. [At least initially].
First! Things are heating up. Folks getting uneasy
Some folks are already severely regretting breaking the law just to back a losing horse named Hillary… 😩
Two years' text messages between Strozk and Page. How extremely uncomfortable and embarrassing.
Those two are going to go down as National Treasures! There is no way that the POS involved know everything they texted to each other over those two years. It kills their ability to drive a narrative that can absolutely blowup in their faces. It must frustrate the hell out of every single POS involved.
I would not be shocked to find out that they texted possible assassination attempts they were considering. These two are pure evil that believed they were saving the world and our country!
But the beautiful irony is that the revelation of their texts may actually help save the world and our country.
Great 👍 point!
The E in email stands for evidence.
Embarrassed? Those two paragons of courage, integrity & justice? They are probably proud of themselves, which is why they need to go down, hard!
All acts done for the glory of Demosociaism.
Maybe. The tweets released so far, to my understanding, have not shown any evidence of an extramarital affair. That idea came out in MSM, but I don't recall anything supporting the idea in what's been released to date.
“Folks getting uneasy”
And the longer they have to stew about what’s in the report (if they don’t suspect they are personally under investigation already), the more uneasy they get.
It’s difficult, but I can wait a few more weeks. Or maybe even a few after that. :^P
Since the document dump is so large that it will be in sections, the ONE section
that interests me is the chapter called “Indictments”.
manafort just sent a motion to dismiss to the courts bc Mueller doesn't have the legal authority to go "anything" witch hunting. makes an interessting read
here is the link
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/4411837/3-14-18-Manafort-Motion-to-Dismiss.pdf
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/muckraker/manafort-motion-dismiss-dc-indictment
The longer this goes on the less likely anyone will be held accountable. Everything's always just over the horizon. Where is the IGs report? Somewhere just over the horizon… Notice nobody has been charged with leaking jack-squat. … Sessions is supposedly waiting for something to happen, but it's beginning to look like nothing's going to happen. Real proscecutors go right in for the kill…
Hope they lay off the sharpies abit when it come to redaction time.
Redacted or not – BRING IT!

MAGA!! 🇺🇸
MAGA!! 🇺🇸
Congress should get all I guess but do we trust Schiff not to leak it.
I’m for letting the IG with the AG following on the legal side, should be fun to watch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed but we are adults and we should get all of it. I am sick and tired of the elites deciding what we get and these long drawn out dramas. Don't think for a second the uni-party and every foreign country doesn't know all of it.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Exactly. I’d like to see an end to this crap where the politicians actions are sealed for decades (Kennedy) for “national security” or some other excuse.
It’s simple. If you don’t want your indiscretions made public, either don’t get a job involving politics and public money or get some ethics.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hmmm, Schiff seems to only leak information and documents that place Hillary and the DNC in a good light. Since there is little to no documents of that nature, Schiff can be counted on to make stuff up, then leak the lies.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wouldn't it be a hoot if Schiff's name appears in some of the emails/ texts?
LikeLike
Don't expect or want to see it all at this point. Need large withholds or redactions as indication of data being used in follow-on prosecutions. Release without prosecution would be a big nothing at this point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sundance.
Don’t know how you do it, but major gratitude for all you do to enlighten your readers.
I picture you in a room with multiple screens and audio from media sources.
God bless you, sir.
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
"I picture you in a room with multiple screens and audio from media sources."

Don't forget 15-20 DVR's
Don’t forget 15-20 DVR’s
LikeLiked by 8 people
Or…
LikeLiked by 4 people
😂
True!
There are no limits to our appreciation and love of Sundance.
Perhaps Sundance has 27 assistants, soon to need 54! Seriously, I don't know how he (or she) does it either.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Deputize yourself.
This is the Treehouse.
What?
Sean Hannity?
Isn’t he just a useful tool at best?
How about we accept those that support MAGA no matter style?
Hannity is full throated MAGA to use Rush Limbaughese.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isn’t that cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face?
I’m fairly certain Chairman Goodlatte was well received by Hannity’s audience.
I was one of them.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Same here. I was a good interview and discussion.
“Sean Hannity? Isn’t he just a useful tool at best?”
The radio show is FAR superior to the TV production at FNC
Yes he is and he hasn't wavered. He's been onboard since the beginning.
Agreed. He is very important to MAGA as well. He gets in the weeds on all these scandals and exposes 15 million people a week to the information on radio, and probably another 3 million per night on TV.
Yes, and Sean has been doing a damn good job of connecting the dots for those millions of people who don't read the CTH and Sundance's work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watch….. will you hear Sean Hannity mention his discussion with Goodlatte ever again?
likely, no.
Now ask yourself why.
Go ahead, watch his show tonight. Then ask yourself….. Why nothing about the convo a few hours earlier… on his TV show?
But, he is still MAGA!
And, he talks about what has surfaced here almost daily.
I realize long ago, you were negative towards Hannity, Sundance, and that helps set the tone for the various anti-Hannity stuff that pops up here from time to time.
But, let’s accept all the help we can get.
This movement may be short lived and hurting those that help may hasten it’s demise.
The next iteration, I fear, may be drastic and in response to tyranny.
That is truly my reason for such replies on 2 different threads.
I will not post further on it, but I implore all to use what we can no matter style, an attack that is used to this day against Trump.
You are trying to manipulate my words, and you are lying about intents, on prior discussions surrounding Sean Hannity and all similar media (Levin).
I break the cycle of abuse.
I will not protect the abusers.
Co-dependency is your choice, not mine.
Thanks for calling them out, Sundance. Breaking the cycle of abuse is essential. Integrity is what is called for and what our President offers to us. We will take all the help we can get, but we know and will call them on it when that help also helps the enemies. Thank God for TCH. We need a mass media source that displays some integrity. We just might get it from the internet.
So who do we believe? And why would Sean lead us astray?
What about Rush?
Who do we listen to?
OK, I will respond to this.
Seriously? I mean, truly seriously, Sundance.
I in no way lied, twisted your words, or in any way abused your statements nor your assertions.
Yes, Sundance, you did state long ago that you did not like Hannity or at least to that effect.
And, no, that is not cheap parsing, but is verifiable per this website search features.
I get it, during the campaign he did not appear full throated.
He is now and has been for quite some time.
I get it, he is repetitive, but so what?
He may even spend time on minutia that others may not like, but, again, so what?
Lately he is countering point by point Stormy Daniels, but that is not all.
He talks about the Deep State, Hillary’s Emails, the shooting of Republicans, etc.
I only listen when I work and that is the car. I don’t work M-F. Last week, I worked 40 hours in 3 days with only 2 getting the chance to listen to his radio show.
Plus, I cut the cord and do not watch his show on Fox.
But, just from that, he does more.
Give credit where it’s due and it appears mostly you do, Sundance, others, not so much.
“I break the cycle of abuse”
The abuse of the audience, stringing them along from day to day like a soap opera, giving them just enough information to get them to tune in tomorrow, the next day and the day after that. Keep the advertising dollars rolling in, the bigger the audience, the more $$$ comes into the coffers. If you crave more information, just sign yourself up for a “premium membership for only $xxx…………….
Things we find here and a select few other places on the Internet take days or weeks longer to come out on MSM, IF they come out at all.
I'm with you, Sundance. Can't tell you how many times I yelled in frustration to my husband, "Why doesn't he talk about ____________!!!" Until finally I just quit watching him and all of FNC. His radio interviews are okay if im driving around doing errands, at least there's no crosstalk yapping. And I permanently turned off Levin a long time ago due to his opposition to Trump. Fool me once….
If some believes what is being talked about , bringing in outside prosecutors, sealed indictments, Sessions and Wray closing in on the deep state,fine but what I see is Rosenstein is running the whole show. Sessions can't find his way to the bathroom, Wray does exactly what he is told to do by Rosenstein and nobody has or will get arrested. Trump if he goes down , he will down by the very men he picked to run the FBI and the DOJ , he is thier Boss but the employees will fire the boss and the boss is to stupid to see it coming. Go figure.
Someone who others around here often quote told us a long time ago that for whoever is not against you is for you. I tend to play that out as best as possible with great results.
Hannity might be forbidden from mentioning his Radio Show on his Fox Show, Sundance.
Could be something in his contract about ‘promoting his other ventures’.
I dunno…but I’m trying to remember now, if I have ever heard him mention his radio show on his tv show.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He does it all the time. Sara Carter does both shows… he discusses his radio on TV all the time.
Ah…okay, I never noticed.
Maybe it’s because I don’t listen to his radio show, so I just tune it out.
Thanks, Sundance, this shoots down that possibility.
I can't say that I have but I have heard him promote his upcoming TV show during his radio show countless times. I only tune in a bit every few weeks to hear what drum he's ban
I listened to his radio show a little yesterday (6-7minutes). They (Broderick I think) were talking about Stormy. Three or so times Hannity says: “it WAS consensual”. Please, watch or listen to him closely. He’s good, I’ll give him that, but he gives away many many ‘tells’.
When the IG “Big Ugly” is released you can count on Hannity to be all over it like white on rice. Take that to the bank….even if he does like to interrupt and tends talk too much.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, watch/listen to him after IG report. You will see him squirm, trying to ‘work-it’, try to ‘sow doubt’. It is so OBVIOUS.
“Why nothing about the convo a few hours earlier… on his TV show?”
Because on the TV show he is under the corporate thumb of FNC, he has much more discretion and time on his own syndicated radio show to devote to topics he wants to cover.
Exciting days and weeks ahead but a lot to be completed before November election.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
A good early indicator for that may have occurred today with Dem senators sending that letter to DOJ asking them to “protect” Mueller. So Mueller needs protection? Talk about not staying in your own lane.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Uranium One? That was like 4 years ago! What difference does it make?”
Yep.
Yeah, like Hillary saying, “What difference does it make now?” in response to questioning from Congress on Benghazi.
Let’s get this party started!
Good call SD on the phased release of the report. Even with redactions, each release will surely be causing splodey heads and puckered sphincters to manifest themselves. No one will care about NAFTA, the 2020 Census or much of anything else.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Boom go the solodey heads! 💥
Anticipation is building 👍
Ha!
Eh, we all make mistakes 😁
The excitement got the better of me.
SPLODEY!!
💥
There is so much info on this wonderful site that you have to scan quickly to have any hope of digesting the content, let alone the comments. I never notice typos because it’s usually obvious what the (extremely intelligent) poster means to say! 🙂
I can’t quickly scan. It takes me longer to read a Sundance post than on any other site. I always have a paragraph or two I have to stop and go back. Full disclosure: I do though, get very interested in the plot line, just like in the novels I used to consume. Way back: who-done-it fiction, fairly far back: true crime.
I actually read it as splodey the first time.
Sp
Oops…trying to type with left hand. Speaking of splodey heads…has Barry returned to the US yet or is still going around collecting $400,000 per speech and trying to undermine our POTUS and country?
Yep, no other choice, boss.. Folks cannot digest all this information. It’ll be saturation. We all want to get to the “best parts”, but it’s going to be one foot in front of the other……”small bites”….
And maybe, mirabile dictu, they won’t care about Stormy Daniels. 😉
I agree, the public needs to be educated slowly, and the sequence allows the story to start at with something the public has at least heard of. Once that’s rolling, the rest will make sense. We are the lucky ones, we have Sundance as a guide.
Love the progress report!
Maybe give me second thoughts about shredding the FBI.
Maybe.
FBI?….
That is MY foot. They are lucky it could be my fully weaponized bio-hazard Pitchfork. 😈
LikeLiked by 1 person
What kind of dung did you stick it in?
Wray…Rosenstein….Sessions.
Can any of them be trusted not to run defense for the Guilty?
What kind of defense can they run though? Remember, DOJ prosecutor working parallel to IG. That may be why they let that news out, though. As a warning not to even try to mess with the reports.
There is no DOJ prosecutor, according to tonight’s Fox News report. That was all just a rues to throw people off. The commutator on fox stated that Sessions when he was a US Senator did not know any DOJ prosecutors to bring in. So that was all false information that was put out. I guess it worked for awhile. Trump will be done in by his very own DOJ and his own FBI. Sessions at DOJ can’t find his way to the bathroom and Wray at FBi can only do what Rosenstein tells him to do. Rosenstein Runs the complete show there. He wears a black hat , so stop being fooled. Democrats don’t need to take Trump down, they have Trumps own people that he appointed to do that for him. How dumb is that?
Rosey and Mueller are both working with Sessions to drain the DOJ FBI swamp. All are independent of Trump, as it should be. Time will tell…as will the IG report. Ye of little faith.
LikeLike
Even RR is a dubious soul.
As for working with Sessions, that is a violation of Session’s recusal so you either miswrote or don’t understand.
That could be the Achilles heal of the entire unfolding of the MASSIVE politicization and weaponization of these Intelligence agencies. The OIG is obviously doing one helluva job investigating all the Deep Staters, but if Rosenstein, Wray and Sessions redact most of the reports, then Goodlatte, etc. can’t release the info publicly.
I remain cautiously optimistic that Horowitz can rein in this totally corrupt bunch of political hacks who masquerade as intelligence agents protecting the US. They are traitors, one and all, and should all hang for treason. IMHO.
If there is a lot of redaction it could be because of on going Grand Jury(s)
Good point, GC. A secret grand jury may be in the mix, which may impact what info can be released and when.
The process of legally unraveling such a deep and wide cesspool of criminality and evil is so complex, so layered, so interdependent among government entities, it’s mind-boggling. Hard enough to keep track of everything; bona fide genius to analyze, interpret and forecast. I’m stunned everyday, Sundance, that you do this consistently and correctly. Thanks again.
I don’t know about the other two, but Sessions will not run defense for the Guilty!
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/01/26/jeff-sessions-justice-department-politics-372852
Red hot, the longer this goes on, the harder it gets for people to communicate, for people to scheme, because everyone starts really getting scared of how much exposure they have. Nobody knows who all has flipped. Nobody knows who has implicated who. This is the good part. Sit back and enjoy the show
And none of them know what the others texted and emailed over the last decade.
Do not expect much from anyone connected to the CIA. I am listening to this presentation, the CIA hides behind some “state secrets” thing (last 15 minutes of video #2) Which is why probably Trey Goudy was stymied (not to mention BHO in office).in the Benghazi investigation.
https://www.speakupsaveamerica.com/blog/cia-whistleblower-speaks-every-american-should-listen
Shadow government protects it’s own, which is why all these people that lied under oath to Congress during the reign of BHO’s terror to “fundamentally transform amerika” were never held accountable. The CIA is unconstitutional, because it was not formed by Congress, and exempted itself form the Constitution.
there may be sub-chapter reports released supplemental to the FISA investigation surrounding Christopher Steele, Fusion-GPS and/or the private contractors and abuse of FBI and DOJ databases.
Just “may?” Sounds like Trump will have to writhe in the Russia Gate investigation for two or three more years if no one is investigating the truth Steele and DNC hack. Mueller and the FBI are certainly NOT going to look into their own behavior.
“Because you’d be in jail!” My favorite line during all the debates and the biggest wish I could ever dream to come true. I have been reading about all this it seems like for years and all I want is some level of justice to be served. People DESERVE to go to jail. Especially Higlet.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Worth a million votes per word…I think Trump was being totally spontaneous. It was the one comment that got my vote.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh man, I am reliving that moment again tonight! I jumped on the Trump Train on elevator day. But that night, I remember coming out of my chair and giving him a good ol’ Texas heehaw when he blindsided Higlet with that one! It was so awesome!
Hehee! Come on Big Ugly!
DRAIN IT
Agree.
Has Rosenstein been rehabilitated while in the crosshairs?
What about Mueller, is he dealing with bowel incontinence well enough to continue?
SD puts RR in the hero palette but I’ve been suspicious about him mostly because of his immediate appointment of Mueller.
The fact he is still working at the same job, i.e. no demotion, says a lot.
LikeLike
Anyone not up to speed via CTH will need a LOT of ‘splainin’ !!
The IG report cannot come soon enough. I am patient but it is frustrating waiting for what we all know, after the amazing writings of Sundance, to come out into the public domain. That as a taxpayer a large number of these people are still on the government payroll is maddening.
I don’t want revenge, I want justice and while I realize the wheels turn slowly the looming 18 elections could very well be a turning point for this great nation. The truth needs to come out, individuals need their day in court and the public needs to be educated as to what has happened and how we can never let it happen again.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is not just a suspicious cat — this is one very cold, angry Congresscritter!!
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/goodlatte-1.jpg?w=640&h=373
(If this doesn’t work, just check Goodlatte’s pic above)
LikeLiked by 6 people
Goodlatte is one angry American Patriot!
What was it that Horowitz delivered on Jan 12, if not the 1.2 million documents?
The missing texts messages.
Special Counsel continues the witchhunt; a travesty! Hold these jokers in contempt for procuring The Presidential Transition documents…takes 5 minutes…END THE WITCHHUNT
Yes. The PTT emails and documents were obtained illegally. They are required to be kept secret. It was clearly against the law. The charade should have been shut down right then and there by Rosenstein. It wasn’t. That tells you everything about whose side Rosenstein is on.
What if this is all smoke and mirrors, disinformation to take our eyes off the real target (HRC)? I’ll wait until the IG releases that report and then we will know.
“…Hold these jokers in contempt for procuring The Presidential Transition documents….”
Can’t because of the Title I FISA surveillance warrant on Carter Page. This allowed actively bugging the Trump Campaign with surveillance equipment.
By this “definition” anything produced by President Trump is also fair game for Special Counsel and any Tom Dick or Harry G Man??? Constitution is meaningless when FISA by secret court would allow surveillance of duly elected President. The Presidential Transition documents are governed by the Presidential Transition Law. This is an actual separate legal entity created once President Trump won the election!
Rosenstein, in that picture, looks as though he might have found himself in the middle of a Schiff sandwich there. Here’s hoping
New Game Announcement: Name the Mystery Prosecutor.
Grand Prize. You get to personally hand deliver an indictment to a swamp creature.
Rosenstein…
Could he have been one of many assisting/grooming DJT prior to his run for the presidency? He’s in deep, knows/worked with all the players yet no pushback from anywhere in government. Rose doesn’t have a scratch on him. Is he SES? He has to be protected but by whom?
It is not insignificant that Goodlatte is retiring after this year, and therefore has nothing to lose politically by being a thorn in DOJs side on this. He’s been almost as good as Nunes on this stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wray says “The actual number of documents responsive to this request is likely in the thousands. Regardless, I agree that the current pace of production is too slow.”
Sounds like there might not be much more documents “responsive to this request” since it’s in the thousands and they already delivered 3000 or so.
This is great news, however, I’m a little skeptical about a passage in Wray’s press release. He says in part,”legitimate congressional requests.” It’s not up to him to use his definition of legitimate; it’s his duty to provide Chairman Goodlatte with the entirety of the records requested.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That jumped out at me like a flashing red light. The guy reeks of elitism and the FBI will continue to be swamp protection as long as he is at the helm. Rosenstein was clearing Hillary in Whitewater investigation 30 years ago. His wife has been defending the swamp from FOIO request as a career.
Maybe he wants to distinguish this from illegitimate requests. Perhaps its a passive-aggressive shot at Al Franken insisting the FBI investigate whether or not Jeff Beauregard Sessions is a secret Russian agent. Wray may already know the extent of how illegitimate a request that was.
Wray says the “responsive” is in the thousands. The Hill is reportingestimate of 30,000. If it’s 30k documents that only represents around 2.5 percent of the 1.2 mil. It’s probably lots of blank pages and cover sheets.
Debbie downer here. I’m finding it hard to believe the FBI/DOJ are really going to reveal their dirt. These guys/girls are in a special DC club of lawyers and lawyer lobbyists. There is so much corruption that I can’t believe anyone is going to be willing to stand up and expose it. Look how we just found out that the Pulse nightclub killer’s father was an FBI agent. Other then the local Orlando newspaper and a few conservative sites, has this been mentioned on any major network news? The media covers up this stuff, the ever reliable “ministry of truth” for the leftists.
I pray to God for a sliver of justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1) They’ve been caught and risk obstruction of justice. Wray has no choice.
2) Actually, if you google “Orlando shooter father FBI”, you’ll see they all covered it (on line at least).
Have to agree with you Chick. We who are in the know, thanks to Sundance and CTH all want justice to be done in the worst way. I see from the comments what a roller coaster ride we seem to be on every day. It reminds me of the old saying about second marriages representing the triumph of Hope over Experience. I don’t know about anyone else, but I admit it often applies to me.
Here’s an interesting article that was in the Federalist today. I don’t know if SD has mentioned it or not.
https://tinyurl.com/yb2gkmhv
Never underestimate the power of prayer….and a sliver of God’s Justice will overcome the world, the cosmos, sinful mankind and any powers or principalities. Keep praying and may God bless.
Congressman Jim Jordan is skeptical too.
Byron York: House subpoena rattles Justice Department; Sessions ‘angry’ at slow response; FBI ‘called on the carpet’
“Obviously that’s a good sign, but I’ll believe it when I see it,” Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a member of the committee who has been pursuing the issue, said in an interview Tuesday evening. “But as important as getting documents to us in a much more timely fashion is, are they going to be redacted? We know in the past that documents we have received have been redacted so much that we can’t figure them out.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/columnists/byron-york-house-subpoena-rattles-justice-department-sessions-angry-at-slow-response-fbi-called-on-the-carpet
Kicking ass and taking name’s. Let the bodies hit the floor! USA USA USA USA USA!
And in related news.
I just hope the 54 agents aren’t like the ones we have already met.
I doubt there all agents, mostly clerical staff…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s hope. They will be looking for truly validated redactions.
Just send in the Marines already, they’ll get it. Sick of this.
Did the article say when the report will be released? I did not see the date.
When his work is done.
He has been heaped upon with more and more crimes and misdeeds as he developed his investigation. It’s like pulling a big weed that his a deep taproot and has gripped a lot of soil. You want the whole root? It takes time.
Not only will all the talking heads and MSM outlets find it hard to ignore all these juicy names and pictures, as the “senior DOJ Attorney” following along with warrants slams the doors on their fingers for all to see…
Then, before any of them can catch their breath – along comes the Corp of Eng moving some heavy iron down by the border… With a security detachment….and, some SeaBee’s to mix mortar.. Geeeee, you know it’s a NATIONAL SECURITY issue…move on, nothing to see here.
And, as the true role of Rosey the fink comes to light… Along comes the AG with his pink slip in hand…..and, his replacement calls the clueless SP with his exit notice….adios!.. MAGA.
56 workers! This sounds like another government SNAFU. There are probabably 2 union reps at least 4 supers and 16 assistants plus 2 massage therapist. Their work day is probably goes like this arrive at work and take 45 minutes to prepare to work, work 1 hour then it’s time for a break, come back from break, work 1 hour then prepare and go to lunch ….
https://i.imgur.com/N0N5UVO_d.jpg?maxwidth=640&shape=thumb&fidelity=medium
‘Twas the night before judgement and all through the town,
Not a swamp rat was sleeping, nor were the clowns.
The IG report was ready to share,
And cries for swift justice would soon fill the air.
Nunes’ on the cusp of getting to know,
The names of the traitors – the lowest of low;
The rats had conspired, but couldn’t prevail,
Now tortured by visions of trials and jail.
The forgotten man and woman, too,
Were about to find out the extent of the coup.
And deep from the swamp there arose such a clatter,
“Trump’s gotta go, our lives have been shattered!”
Your lives have been shattered? Ha! Look at you chumps,
You’ve plotted and schemed to depose Donald Trump;
You’ve tried your best with your sordid attacks,
And connived to elect Hillary to cover your tracks.
The banksters, CoC, the Uniparty Cabal,
You’ve all had your chance, now you’re ready to fall.
You’ve been wrecking our country for many a year,
“We’re a service economy!” Yes, that’s what we’ve feared;
For so long we’ve been told it’s what’s best for us all,
President Trump woke us up to the extent of your gall.
He promised to change the way DC was run,
He cut regulations and energy dominance begun,
Brought factories back and tax cuts for all,
Funded the military and begun building the wall.
So, pardon me please if you think your way’s best,
It only helps you to feather your nest.
The mainstream media, which is a Marxist’s dream,
Will soon have to answer for their complicit regime;
Corrupt to the core, they’ve been fulfilling their roll,
As fake news purveyors and internet trolls.
Little did the swamp know, Sessions team went to work,
Filing indictments aplenty, just like clockwork.
Many thanks to our patriots, to Admiral Rogers – the best!
To Nunes, Grassley, Horowitz, Goodlatte, and the rest;
To Sundance and crew for the excellent work that you do,
You constantly inform us. My hat’s off to you!
And here’s what I say as the end is in sight,
“A great big MAGA to all, and to all a great night!”
Brilliant! You got it all in and made it rhyme!
Merry MAGA and a Happy New KAG!
So lets understand Wray’s statement
*In 6 months, 27 FBI agents gave congress 3,000 redacted documents from 1.2 million working from 8AM till 12 midnight everyday.
This is the biggest con job bunch of lies.
Don’t you realize though he upped it to 54 now? Will be done in a jiffy.
Given the entirely political nature of this affair, I can think of no legitimate national security interest for redactions. We have met the enemy and he is us.
We are still waiting on JFK documents from a lifetime ago! April 26, 2018 all will finally come out except for “living people” redactions.
When the world finally comes to an end, the FBI will put a dozen agents on overtime to get to the bottom of things.
