Raj Shah White House Press Briefing – Monday March 26th, 2:00pm Livestream…

Principal Deputy White House Press Secretary Raj Shah delivers the press briefing for Monday March 26th, 2018.  Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST.

WH Livestream LinkPBS Livestream LinkCNBC Livestream Link

  2. Pointman says:
    March 26, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2018/03/23/facebook-hero-or-villain/

    Some thoughts on the recent Facebook scandal. It’ll be interesting to see how much they manage to cut off Trump and his supporters from social media in November.

    Pointman

  3. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    March 26, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    1st 6 questions will be about Stormy………….

  4. Simone Gemma says:
    March 26, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    I’m new here and apologies for the random questions, could someone help me out here, WTF happened to Breitbart? Thought they were supporters of Trump, they have gone way of Drudge. Glad I find this place, it’s being suggested all over the place.

    xx

    • Shelley Keith Childs says:
      March 26, 2018 at 2:20 pm

      Breitbart’s improved a little recently, but they still tend to see the glass as half empty.

      Treehouse gives me the most insightful articles, and I supplement those with visits to Gateway Pundit, Weasel Zippers, NewsBusters, Daily Wire (sometimes with a grain of salt), and American Thinker.

    • EvilWulf says:
      March 26, 2018 at 2:24 pm

      I’m a fan of Breitbart, but I agree that they tend to be a bit more pessimistic at times.
      However, I find that reading their site keeps me pretty well informed about day to day news. Just know that what you read there (or anywhere) shouldn’t just be accepted as fact.

      Keep your mind open and do your own research.

    • Psycho Monkee says:
      March 26, 2018 at 3:33 pm

      Welcome Simone Gemma‼️ The TreeHouse is the Last Refuge for stellar journalism ❤️🇺🇸Sundance🇺🇸❤️, insightful commentary and good-hearted fun to boot. Fair warning: it’s additive. May I recommend the open topic comments to start your day.

  5. auscitizenmom says:
    March 26, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Somebody needs to clean out these reporters’ ears. They keep asking the same question over and over. Arghhhh!

  6. fleporeblog says:
    March 26, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Stormy Daniels is absolutely killing the WHORES in the press today! The fact that she signed a statement saying she didn’t sleep with our president back in January is being thrown in the Whores faces.

    I love Raj’s response that many false allegations are settled all the time. They have nothing left! Good ole Stormy may be a big flop. I hope they don’t give up on that precious woman because she is absolutely helping our President’s polling among women!

    Stormy baby, I believe you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  7. WesternWhere says:
    March 26, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Every time I watch one of these I think to myself, “These are the best America has to offer?”

    They went to college and got Journalism degrees and worked their way into one of the few incredibly important positions in our system of government. Thet are the interface between our government and the people, ostensibly, and they ask the most trivial questions in the mode of petulant children.

    If I were press secretary I’d answer them with what they deserve, derision and the reflection of their contempt right back at them.

    Garbage people with garbage intellects asking garbage questions for their garbage publications.

    But you know back in the day Sean Spicer used to take questions from foreign reporters and they had that Skype thing which brought the level quite far up and yet they dropped it. Does that mean that this whole sahitshow press conference is just more White Rabbits and obfuscation to keep the press busy?

    I can’t wait to read the definitive book after this is all over. What a ride.

