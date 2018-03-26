Raj Shah White House Press Briefing – Monday March 26th, 2:00pm Livestream…

Principal Deputy White House Press Secretary Raj Shah delivers the press briefing for Monday March 26th, 2018. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST.
WH Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link – CNBC Livestream Link
First!! haha!
Sorry, that’s the troll in me… Can’t help myself.
On topic though, where is Sarah Sanders today? I prefer my press briefings to involve her.
Cute. Really cute 🙂
Maybe she goes by that common motto: Always leave ’em wanting more…
Well, I’m not sure about Raj Shah… I’ve never seen a press briefing from him. I’m willing to give him a chance, but I am gonna miss the way Sarah handles the MSM clowns.
Hopefully, Raj will give em hell.
He isn’t quite as adept as our beloved Sarah but he’s young and learning.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2018/03/23/facebook-hero-or-villain/
Some thoughts on the recent Facebook scandal. It’ll be interesting to see how much they manage to cut off Trump and his supporters from social media in November.
Pointman
1st 6 questions will be about Stormy………….
6 seems low…
The 60 Minutes version of Geraldo Rivera opening up the Al Capone Vault.
I’m new here and apologies for the random questions, could someone help me out here, WTF happened to Breitbart? Thought they were supporters of Trump, they have gone way of Drudge. Glad I find this place, it’s being suggested all over the place.
xx
Breitbart’s improved a little recently, but they still tend to see the glass as half empty.
Treehouse gives me the most insightful articles, and I supplement those with visits to Gateway Pundit, Weasel Zippers, NewsBusters, Daily Wire (sometimes with a grain of salt), and American Thinker.
Thank you, greatly appreciated. Just trying to find factual info without having to sift thru the bs or use the grain of salt tactic. It’s a pleasure to have found this site, wish it was sooner.
I’m a fan of Breitbart, but I agree that they tend to be a bit more pessimistic at times.
However, I find that reading their site keeps me pretty well informed about day to day news. Just know that what you read there (or anywhere) shouldn’t just be accepted as fact.
Keep your mind open and do your own research.
Absolutely agree 🙂
Welcome Simone Gemma‼️ The TreeHouse is the Last Refuge for stellar journalism ❤️🇺🇸Sundance🇺🇸❤️, insightful commentary and good-hearted fun to boot. Fair warning: it’s additive. May I recommend the open topic comments to start your day.
Somebody needs to clean out these reporters’ ears. They keep asking the same question over and over. Arghhhh!
Stormy Daniels is absolutely killing the WHORES in the press today! The fact that she signed a statement saying she didn’t sleep with our president back in January is being thrown in the Whores faces.
I love Raj’s response that many false allegations are settled all the time. They have nothing left! Good ole Stormy may be a big flop. I hope they don’t give up on that precious woman because she is absolutely helping our President’s polling among women!
Stormy baby, I believe you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
True. Why does the left think that women are some monolithic block that think as one?
That is their hope and desire! That is why HRC blames their husbands, brothers and fathers for voting for Trump instead of her. In their world women are suppose to be for women. Men are evil and need to be destroyed.
Thankfully approximately ~45% to 48% of women don’t give into their BS talking points. People like Stormy actually kill them because women are disgusted by people like her.
She is truly the gift that keeps on giving!
Guyski — I suspect because the women of the Left ARE monolithic block voters who vote as they’re instructed by their leaders/betters.
Stormy Daniels is the SIlicone Rabbit.
This whole thing is a WWE show.
Well said!
Every time I watch one of these I think to myself, “These are the best America has to offer?”
They went to college and got Journalism degrees and worked their way into one of the few incredibly important positions in our system of government. Thet are the interface between our government and the people, ostensibly, and they ask the most trivial questions in the mode of petulant children.
If I were press secretary I’d answer them with what they deserve, derision and the reflection of their contempt right back at them.
Garbage people with garbage intellects asking garbage questions for their garbage publications.
But you know back in the day Sean Spicer used to take questions from foreign reporters and they had that Skype thing which brought the level quite far up and yet they dropped it. Does that mean that this whole sahitshow press conference is just more White Rabbits and obfuscation to keep the press busy?
I can’t wait to read the definitive book after this is all over. What a ride.
