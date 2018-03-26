Monday March 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
A roughly chronological rendering of the paintings and drawings of Dante Gabriel Rossetti (1828-1882), one of the Pre-Raphaelites, to Bach’s Concerto for 3 Harpsichords in C major; Gustav Leonhardt;Herbert Tachezi.
LikeLike
For a more modern look at art, images from Daily Mail put to the music of Joseph Blanchard.
LikeLike
And just one more. Sea animal images from Daily Mail, also to Joseph Blanchard.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Thanks Garrison,
Brings back such tender memories.
Beautiful.
LikeLike
Daily Devotional, March 26, 2018
LikeLike
Thank you, Dan.
If we trust God for eternity, can we not trust Him for now?
LikeLike
Knowing that the Donald (President Trump) has the absolute power of “embargo” on any funds ordered spent by Congress (see very early 1800’s for precedent); why let it go to waste, eh?
Since the worthless Congress – both houses saw fit to line their OWN POCKETS in this CR by another name…..Our fearless leader should impound and embargo all such funds…ie: these added millions…or, just “redirect them” to say….local militias formation costs (which we truly need for National Defense, eh? What’s good for the goose is always good for the gander, eh?.. Or, use some of it for more judges to hasten these deportations ASAP.!
In any case…return the favor of the “bird” flying up their noses!
LikeLike
Gantlet SMACK, Gantlet SMACK….Shin Kick, Shin Kick….spit in their eyes!
(recovered from an early “Bill the Cat” comic strip!!)…Ack, ack….
LikeLike
LikeLike
Seems the antisemaggots in the UN are still working their way thru its rotted corpse.
After UNESCO started taking Israeli historic sites outside of Israels prior-to-Six Days War borders and giving them to the Palestinians the UNHRS has called on the world to stop selling arms to Israel. http://www.jpost.com/Arab-Israeli-Conflict/UN-Human-Rights-Council-approves-call-for-arms-embargo-against-Israel-546953?utm_source=newsletter&utm_campaign=25-3-2018&utm_content=un-human-rights-council-approves-call-for-arms-embargo-against-israel-546953
Note that there was no vote calling on the Palestinians to stop using international aid to buy weapons, no humanrights charges filed for Palestinian bombs and rockets killing innocent Israeli citizens – must have slipped their minds. The Palestinians, renowned for their brutal terrorism against Israelis and non-Israelis worldwide, are victims – the Israeli are oppressors. These are the same UN bureaucrats who want us to give up our guns, to ignore their countries complicity in the international drug trade and trust thaty they know better than we do how the world should live. About time to bulldoze the entire organization into the East River and run those crooked SOBs back to their Vienna backup warren.
LikeLike