March 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #431

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Station troops along the border, line up old equipment to create a Wall, and use the $$ to intercept aliens, smugglers and drugs and to prevent terrorists.
Good use of the wasteful largess the MIC wants for their corrupt industry of never-ending war and criminally inferior products.
I’d also close about 200 of our near 1000 bases overseas. Huge waste of money.
We aren’t an Empire and shouldn’t spend as if we own the world and someone is going to steal it from us.
What good are those bases if the entire Southern Border is swiss cheese and the Northern border is porous also?
Bring the money home and build a Wall.
Umm, did you not read Trump’s tweet? The ENTIRE wall is now fully funded and building it starts on Monday morning. Seriously!
I do believe that these kids are losing it with many people.
News Organization Cuts David Hogg’s Bizarre Salute, Sparks Social Media Fire
https://conservativetribune.com/news-organization-cuts-david-hoggs-bizarre-salute-sparks-social-media-fire/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=PostTopSharingButtons&utm_content=2018-03-25
Totally agree. I’m so sick of that scowly punks face that I just want to punch it. And I don’t normally feel that way about people (with the exception of Obama). You would think they would try to find someone likable if they really want to be effective at their propaganda.
Yeah, his comment about how their “old azz parents” can’t get it done on gun control so they will REALLY just endeared the little darling to me, for sure.
I just love it when the little snots think they are gonna lead the way because they know EVERYTHING. Yes, I remember to my shame going through that stage, too, and how annoying it is. I don’t know how my parents kept from knocking me into next week.
that is what they are acting like spoiled teens.
makes me believe more and more that they were part of the group bullying Cruz.
I decided to take a closer look at the latest Fox News Poll released on March 25th to see just how biased Shaw and his cronies were. I found it and in the end these numbers are even better for both our President and Republicans!
These numbers are only going to get better thanks to our two gifts; Stormy Daniels and the Parkland students!
Awesome thread and love the new icon!
The local late news is on the tube right now. I don’t watch it but the rest of the family somehow feel it is important. Sigh.
Anyway, I notice whenever the Parkland shooting brats or March For Brats story comes on the remote switches channels real fast. If the story involves porn stars the remote switches channels real fast. Hate crimes involving….switch. We’re all gonna die because Trump and tariffs….switch. And so on.
(So why bother to turn it on???? Yeah, I know.)
Another city being sued over Illegal Immigrants Policy:
…” TACOMA, WA.
The private company that runs a federal immigration detention center in Tacoma has sued the city, claiming that it passed an ordinance last month to restrict the facility from expanding out of disagreement toward federal immigration policy and not over land use issues”….
http://www.bellinghamherald.com/news/business/national-business/article206772264.html
That is too close to home. But it seems that the governor likes Illegals more than Americans.
He probably needs the illegal workers more than ever now, what with the $15 minimum wage in areas of WA.
yea but the crime increase is really ad here.
That’s because they know they can count on multiple votes from each one. Same with the homeless.
Can’t believe this.
Jay Inslee is a total boob who thinks (oh hardy har har) that he is going to run for President in 2020. Bwahahaha! Idiot. He is an Old White Male. No matter how far left he runs, he is just the wrong color and sex or gender or whatever.
Unless of course he bravely comes out wearing a blonde wig and lipstick and fake bosoms and tells us all he has identified as a woman all these years but is now willing to be our first transgendered Prez. That might work….
The possibility of this facility being sued is a huge plus.
Really encouraging. Facility is HUGE…I think its the biggest one out W.
Tacoma schools also jumped on board the onerous ozero plan to reduce the penalties on “minority” juvenile offenders bc the stats showed they were in the majority when it came to referrals to Juvenile Detention Centers/expulsions, etc.
A real cesspool this City…glad it caught up with them.
Sorry for just a local report, but this is indeed great news. Hope it spreads Nationwide, this kind of vigilance and outrage.
More, please.
New twist on “March for Our Lives”
#American Lives Matter
#March for American Lives
(My contributions to The Persistence)
This is pretty sick. Candidate for Sheriff in N.C. talks about” taking guns from cold, dead hands” , observers laugh and applaud.
Heads up , peeps in this part of the state: make sure this guy gets nowhere NEAR Sheriff! Vote!
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/it-begins-democrat-candidate-for-sheriff-suggests-killing-people-to-take-their-guns/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good grief has Drudge become absolutely pathetic with his headlines. The dude is obsessed with that drugged up former porn thingy.
Someone has dirt on Drudge. (Occam’s Razor).
Must be some heavy duty dirt. That site has been pretty disappointing for a couple of years now. Shame.
Ignore it.
This is what they call a “Non Story”.
I’m seeing a few ultra and – to my mind- pretty unhinged Democrats tomorrow. I can promise you that even THEY will think this is a BS story.
And if I’m wrong about that…I’ll eat my hat.
The biggest take away from this story is that the gal is a drug addict with SUPER dilated eyes. Even Libs who wanted to believe her noticed it.
Just ignore.
I’m going to ignore Drudge, too, for good measure.
Do it!
You’ll feel better. I do.
Drudge has been quite pathetic for some time now. It’s best not to go there.
Drudge has gone down the “click bait” road for the last year. This story is nothing but a train wreck, so it’s nor surprising he’d focus on it. In another day, we’ll all move on to something else.
Once you realize that Drudge is nothing but a glorified gossip columnist, you can stop paying attention to him. Why would anybody take him seriously?
PDJT and his Killers saw this tackling our trade deficit as a four step process.
1) Deregulation across every single sector of our government. They are now on the cusp on reforming Dodd-Frank for medium & small size banks allowing small businesses to borrow money 💰 more easily.
2) Energy Revolution is allowing our country to process 10+ million barrels of fuel a day. That number will be increased to over 12+ million barrels a day over the next couple of years. By 2023, we will lead the world in fuel ⛽️ production.
From the article linked above:
The U.S. will overtake Russia to become the world’s largest oil producer by 2023, accounting for most of the global growth in petroleum supplies, a top industry monitor said Monday.
U.S. crude production is expected to reach a record of 12.1 million barrels a day in 2023, up about 2 million barrels a day from this year, said the International Energy Agency, which advises governments and corporations on industry trends. American oil output will surge past Russia, currently the world’s largest crude producer at about 11 million barrels a day.
Of the 6.4 million new barrels of oil that will be pumped every day between now and 2023, almost 60% will come from the U.S., the IEA said. “And I can tell you our expectations may well need to be revised upwards if prices are higher,” Mr. Birol said.
American influence on global oil markets is also expected to rise, with U.S. oil exports more than doubling to 4.9 million barrels a day by 2023, according to the IEA. Until 2015, the U.S. didn’t export any crude oil by law, but in 5 years it is expected to be among the world’s biggest exporters.
3) The Tax Reform Bill has allowed companies and corporations to not only remain in our country but to return to our country because the Corporate Tax Rate is at 20% and there is a minimal tax on bringing money 💰 back into our country. Also keep in mind that equipment can be deducted in full the same year it is purchased.
4) Trade is the final piece of the puzzle! You could not have worked on it before the other three pieces because the RINOs would have realized the President’s plan and would not have passed the Tax Reform Bill. By being so close to finalizing deals with South Korea 🇰🇷 and Japan 🇯🇵 on bilateral trade agreements, our President and his Killers are tightening the screws on China 🇨🇳.
China realizes that Vietnam 🇻🇳, Malaysia 🇲🇾 and the Philippines 🇵🇭 are ready to pick up some of the manufacturing that China 🇨🇳 currently enjoys with our country.
The Economic Plan is absolutely breathtaking and brilliant!
Yep. Lots of East and South Asian countries that would like to reap the benefits of *any* reductions for China.
We really have given China a “favored nation” status for way too long now.
And I LIKE China….. but puhlease…….it’s been a ridiculous few decades as far as China/US trade goes.
Rick Perry…Slobber, drool, slobber….!!!! Wotta hunk-and so happy to see him in the mix.
Kinda cute. I dig the smart guy glasses. Kinda hot.
I’m hot and pizzed … from an earlier The Last Refuge article of 9:50 with Graham. Not at my fellow Treepers or Sundance – at Senator Lindsey Graham and the media that allows such statements to ‘fly by’ without a Suspicious Cat look and question.
My blood boiled well before the 9:50 mark. When Maria was going through the list of things the Omnibus did not have to provide funds for (1:05) … and everyone agrees that the military should have proper funding. That snake Graham starts his ‘sequestration’ spill… where the hell were you Graham? What a damn lame excuse – 51/49…
This is where my blood boiled … it started at the (1:33) mark …
Lindsey Graham stated, “We are not in debt because of discretionary spending. We are in debt because of Medicare and Social Security spending and entitlement spending is 2/3rds of the debt.”
Let me tell you what Lindsey and others – I pay into Social Security and Medicare and I’m not the one that rob’s these accounts / trusts of the people for a general fund that you pull from and leave IOU’s in …
This warmongering idiot went along with every regime change profiteering that the MIC profited from and sucked our treasure and blood. The same blood and treasure that Americans put into during our working careers and we cannot leave to our progeny should we fail to live beyond our 70’s – if ever.
This picture speaks volumes as to where this all started.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The beginning of our marathon” – Valerie Jarrett.
Wrap that around your minds and believe she means it…
It is just as the same statement she made after Obama got elected …
“After we win this election, it’s our turn. Payback time. Everyone not with us is against us and they better be ready because we don’t forget. The ones who helped us will be rewarded, the ones who opposed us will get what they deserve. There is going to be hell to pay.”
I mean, I REALLY hate Valerie Jarrett.
No way! I thought the video of his Hitler salute would be his ‘jump the shark’ moment….and then there’s Valerie.
Anyone who was crying and doubting our POTUS on Friday just needs to look at this picrure and get back on the Trump Train. Choo choo
I hate Valerie Jarrett. With all my heart.
if this is offensive, please remove it, but it’s funny.
Imagine my shock…
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Thank you, Sir, for all you do for us
