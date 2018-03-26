March 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #431

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 26, 2018 at 12:20 am

    • Bull Durham says:
      March 26, 2018 at 12:32 am

      Station troops along the border, line up old equipment to create a Wall, and use the $$ to intercept aliens, smugglers and drugs and to prevent terrorists.

      Good use of the wasteful largess the MIC wants for their corrupt industry of never-ending war and criminally inferior products.

      I’d also close about 200 of our near 1000 bases overseas. Huge waste of money.

      We aren’t an Empire and shouldn’t spend as if we own the world and someone is going to steal it from us.

      What good are those bases if the entire Southern Border is swiss cheese and the Northern border is porous also?

      Bring the money home and build a Wall.

  2. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 26, 2018 at 12:20 am

    I do believe that these kids are losing it with many people.

    News Organization Cuts David Hogg’s Bizarre Salute, Sparks Social Media Fire
    https://conservativetribune.com/news-organization-cuts-david-hoggs-bizarre-salute-sparks-social-media-fire/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=PostTopSharingButtons&utm_content=2018-03-25

    • Linda says:
      March 26, 2018 at 12:51 am

      Totally agree. I’m so sick of that scowly punks face that I just want to punch it. And I don’t normally feel that way about people (with the exception of Obama). You would think they would try to find someone likable if they really want to be effective at their propaganda.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      March 26, 2018 at 1:07 am

      Yeah, his comment about how their “old azz parents” can’t get it done on gun control so they will REALLY just endeared the little darling to me, for sure.

      I just love it when the little snots think they are gonna lead the way because they know EVERYTHING. Yes, I remember to my shame going through that stage, too, and how annoying it is. I don’t know how my parents kept from knocking me into next week.

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 26, 2018 at 12:20 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 26, 2018 at 12:20 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    March 26, 2018 at 12:21 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    March 26, 2018 at 12:21 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    March 26, 2018 at 12:24 am

  8. fleporeblog says:
    March 26, 2018 at 12:24 am

    I decided to take a closer look at the latest Fox News Poll released on March 25th to see just how biased Shaw and his cronies were. I found it and in the end these numbers are even better for both our President and Republicans!

    • fleporeblog says:
      March 26, 2018 at 12:30 am

      These numbers are only going to get better thanks to our two gifts; Stormy Daniels and the Parkland students!

      • Running Fast says:
        March 26, 2018 at 12:39 am

        Awesome thread and love the new icon!

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        March 26, 2018 at 1:15 am

        The local late news is on the tube right now. I don’t watch it but the rest of the family somehow feel it is important. Sigh.

        Anyway, I notice whenever the Parkland shooting brats or March For Brats story comes on the remote switches channels real fast. If the story involves porn stars the remote switches channels real fast. Hate crimes involving….switch. We’re all gonna die because Trump and tariffs….switch. And so on.

        (So why bother to turn it on???? Yeah, I know.)

  9. sunnydaze says:
    March 26, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Another city being sued over Illegal Immigrants Policy:

    …” TACOMA, WA.
    The private company that runs a federal immigration detention center in Tacoma has sued the city, claiming that it passed an ordinance last month to restrict the facility from expanding out of disagreement toward federal immigration policy and not over land use issues”….

    http://www.bellinghamherald.com/news/business/national-business/article206772264.html

    • kinthenorthwest says:
      March 26, 2018 at 12:46 am

      That is too close to home. But it seems that the governor likes Illegals more than Americans.

    • piper567 says:
      March 26, 2018 at 1:22 am

      The possibility of this facility being sued is a huge plus.
      Really encouraging. Facility is HUGE…I think its the biggest one out W.
      Tacoma schools also jumped on board the onerous ozero plan to reduce the penalties on “minority” juvenile offenders bc the stats showed they were in the majority when it came to referrals to Juvenile Detention Centers/expulsions, etc.
      A real cesspool this City…glad it caught up with them.
      Sorry for just a local report, but this is indeed great news. Hope it spreads Nationwide, this kind of vigilance and outrage.
      More, please.

  10. sunnydaze says:
    March 26, 2018 at 12:27 am

    New twist on “March for Our Lives”

  11. sunnydaze says:
    March 26, 2018 at 12:38 am

    This is pretty sick. Candidate for Sheriff in N.C. talks about” taking guns from cold, dead hands” , observers laugh and applaud.

    Heads up , peeps in this part of the state: make sure this guy gets nowhere NEAR Sheriff! Vote!

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/it-begins-democrat-candidate-for-sheriff-suggests-killing-people-to-take-their-guns/

  12. Harry Lime says:
    March 26, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Good grief has Drudge become absolutely pathetic with his headlines. The dude is obsessed with that drugged up former porn thingy.

  13. fleporeblog says:
    March 26, 2018 at 12:45 am

    PDJT and his Killers saw this tackling our trade deficit as a four step process.

    1) Deregulation across every single sector of our government. They are now on the cusp on reforming Dodd-Frank for medium & small size banks allowing small businesses to borrow money 💰 more easily.

    2) Energy Revolution is allowing our country to process 10+ million barrels of fuel a day. That number will be increased to over 12+ million barrels a day over the next couple of years. By 2023, we will lead the world in fuel ⛽️ production.

    From the article linked above:

    The U.S. will overtake Russia to become the world’s largest oil producer by 2023, accounting for most of the global growth in petroleum supplies, a top industry monitor said Monday.

    U.S. crude production is expected to reach a record of 12.1 million barrels a day in 2023, up about 2 million barrels a day from this year, said the International Energy Agency, which advises governments and corporations on industry trends. American oil output will surge past Russia, currently the world’s largest crude producer at about 11 million barrels a day.

    Of the 6.4 million new barrels of oil that will be pumped every day between now and 2023, almost 60% will come from the U.S., the IEA said. “And I can tell you our expectations may well need to be revised upwards if prices are higher,” Mr. Birol said.

    American influence on global oil markets is also expected to rise, with U.S. oil exports more than doubling to 4.9 million barrels a day by 2023, according to the IEA. Until 2015, the U.S. didn’t export any crude oil by law, but in 5 years it is expected to be among the world’s biggest exporters.

    3) The Tax Reform Bill has allowed companies and corporations to not only remain in our country but to return to our country because the Corporate Tax Rate is at 20% and there is a minimal tax on bringing money 💰 back into our country. Also keep in mind that equipment can be deducted in full the same year it is purchased.

    4) Trade is the final piece of the puzzle! You could not have worked on it before the other three pieces because the RINOs would have realized the President’s plan and would not have passed the Tax Reform Bill. By being so close to finalizing deals with South Korea 🇰🇷 and Japan 🇯🇵 on bilateral trade agreements, our President and his Killers are tightening the screws on China 🇨🇳.

    China realizes that Vietnam 🇻🇳, Malaysia 🇲🇾 and the Philippines 🇵🇭 are ready to pick up some of the manufacturing that China 🇨🇳 currently enjoys with our country.

    The Economic Plan is absolutely breathtaking and brilliant!

  14. Mickey Wasp says:
    March 26, 2018 at 12:51 am

    I’m hot and pizzed … from an earlier The Last Refuge article of 9:50 with Graham. Not at my fellow Treepers or Sundance – at Senator Lindsey Graham and the media that allows such statements to ‘fly by’ without a Suspicious Cat look and question.

    My blood boiled well before the 9:50 mark. When Maria was going through the list of things the Omnibus did not have to provide funds for (1:05) … and everyone agrees that the military should have proper funding. That snake Graham starts his ‘sequestration’ spill… where the hell were you Graham? What a damn lame excuse – 51/49…

    This is where my blood boiled … it started at the (1:33) mark …
    Lindsey Graham stated, “We are not in debt because of discretionary spending. We are in debt because of Medicare and Social Security spending and entitlement spending is 2/3rds of the debt.”

    Let me tell you what Lindsey and others – I pay into Social Security and Medicare and I’m not the one that rob’s these accounts / trusts of the people for a general fund that you pull from and leave IOU’s in …

    This warmongering idiot went along with every regime change profiteering that the MIC profited from and sucked our treasure and blood. The same blood and treasure that Americans put into during our working careers and we cannot leave to our progeny should we fail to live beyond our 70’s – if ever.

  15. Michaele Clarke says:
    March 26, 2018 at 1:00 am

    This picture speaks volumes as to where this all started.

    • Mickey Wasp says:
      March 26, 2018 at 1:12 am

      “The beginning of our marathon” – Valerie Jarrett.

      Wrap that around your minds and believe she means it…

      It is just as the same statement she made after Obama got elected …

      “After we win this election, it’s our turn. Payback time. Everyone not with us is against us and they better be ready because we don’t forget. The ones who helped us will be rewarded, the ones who opposed us will get what they deserve. There is going to be hell to pay.”

    • blognificentbee says:
      March 26, 2018 at 1:14 am

      No way! I thought the video of his Hitler salute would be his ‘jump the shark’ moment….and then there’s Valerie.

      Anyone who was crying and doubting our POTUS on Friday just needs to look at this picrure and get back on the Trump Train. Choo choo

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      March 26, 2018 at 1:26 am

      I hate Valerie Jarrett. With all my heart.

    • Sentient says:
      March 26, 2018 at 1:32 am

      if this is offensive, please remove it, but it’s funny.

  16. Linda says:
    March 26, 2018 at 1:05 am

  17. Wend says:
    March 26, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Imagine my shock…

  18. blognificentbee says:
    March 26, 2018 at 1:08 am

  19. lida rose says:
    March 26, 2018 at 1:24 am

    God Bless President Trump
    MAGA

    Thank you, Sir, for all you do for us

