In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

66 Responses to March 25th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #430

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement

    • D. Roach says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:30 am

      Read the Omnibus Bill page 250 item #10. Operation & Maint. Defense Wide. Transfer of funds for non military departments. $34,059,257 extra which only needs Secretary of Defence approval. Trump statements include the Wall is “National Defense” item.

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Judge Jeanine Pirro Full Show
    Had to skip over Coulter… I can’t stand that woman!
    . https://youtu.be/I7xdoCK5WfA

    • BetsyRossRocked says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:27 am

      Shame that beautiful long blonde hair is wasted on her .
      But love Judge J … who also has lovely hair.

      • starfcker says:
        March 25, 2018 at 12:56 am

        Sorry Judge. President Trump has made a miscalculation. This spending bill, and any furor, real or contrived, won’t matter a lick by election time if Jeff Sessions does his job. The miscalculation is on DACA. President Trump thought he had a bargaining chip. Looks like he was mistaken. The Dems could care less about DACA, they want to keep the border open at all cost. I admire the spirit of his thinking, but he needs to realize, he owns it now, and there is nothing in DACA for his voters, and nothing he can trade DACA for, that is good for his voters. The dems called his bluff, correctly. All options are now ugly. That’s the real jam he has gotten himself into.

        • Linda says:
          March 25, 2018 at 1:03 am

          I don’t think that’s a jam at all. He’s exposed the hypocrisy of the dems to their own party – and to those DACA people as well. Didn’t you see them demonstrating against Pelosi?

        • Perot Conservative says:
          March 25, 2018 at 1:16 am

          My thoughts.

          Step 1: He needs to have the appropriate GSA or whomever post the RFQ for sections of the wall. Not small sections. Move. Suggest building sections simultaneously, ex., 3 different companies. Use EO or national emergency status if needed. Opiod crisis and Mexican cartels unacceptable.

          Step 2. Find $5 or $10 Billion to pull from the enormous Defense budget increase for 500-1,000 miles, a start. … get legal resources fully in the loop. Move.

          Step 3: Find a way to neutralize Ryan and McConnell, or get them on board.

          Step 4: Move. Tie it into Angel Moms and opiod crisis. … it’s possible the 9,000 indictments are tied to illegal immigration, which only bolsters the wall.

    • Carrie2 says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:53 am

      citizen817, I stopped listening to Coulter a long, long time ago. Most of the time she is for the wrong person, wrong action, etc. I agree with the Judge, the Trump knows this is JUST A BILL and not a law, and he will get around it in his inimitable way and get what he wants. Yes, we are tired of the 2 parties in 1, so don’t vote for anyone with 2 terms already done. We MUST drain the Congress Swamp of the vipers in Congress.

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:22 am

    A Froglegs Minute
    “That Ridiculous Omnibus”

  5. Ayo says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:24 am

    The Republic will not be lost. No one should stay home out of spite on the 6th of November. Many years of voting in the wrong people needs reversing starting now. November 8, 2016 was the start, it was the beginning. Our work is not done, for we have only just begun to fight. In unity and in Strength this ship of state will be steered in the right direction. Battle by battle, step by step, the culture war is there to be won. The fight for the soul of this great nation shall not be lost. Let’s leave behind our disappointments and win back the country for the love of generations yet unborn.

    • BetsyRossRocked says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:30 am

      People better toughen up … the more successful our President becomes the more
      insane the other side will get.
      A lousy bill will seem like a day in the park soon.
      God willing.

    • ganesh says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:36 am

      Indeed.

      Great advances have been made against the swamp. But one must remember, they are playing for keeps (and trillions as SD keeps saying). They will do anything to advance their agenda and fatten their purses.

      And, in the WashDC arena, they are seasoned victors who have won continuously since 1960.

      MAGA is gonna take a lot of lumps – the outcome is far from determined.

      No one ever said it would be easy.

    • Harry Lime says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:53 am

      Great to see some positive comments again after the last several hours of doom and gloom.

    • Carrie2 says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:55 am

      Ayo GUNG HO! It is up to us to continue to support our America, our Constitution and Bill of Rights, and the president we prayed so hard to get in the WH and receive all the benefits of last year and every year of his reign! Only fools would buy into his allowing this bill to pass instead of vetoing it. No matter, you can be sure he has a plan to get what we and he want.

  6. WSB says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:29 am

    I found this very useful from Growltiggerknits and Keebler ac. John Salisbury:

    “Let’s talk about what the President can and can’t do for this Omnibus Bill. There’s a lot of discussion both ways so let’s examine how money gets allocated & spent in the US Government:

    By: John Salisbury @5Strat

    Congress allocates money to be spent. The President spends the allocated money.”

    https://americandigitalnews.com/2018/03/24/congress-allocates-money-the-president-spends-or-not-more-winning/#.WrcefNEpChB

  7. suejeanne1 says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Thank you for another productive week for the American people, Mr. President . . .

  8. Cat Lady says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:30 am

    So, do you think it’s just possible that:

    – Trump left Obama holdovers / Deep State in place on purpose so he could monitor their communication and find out exactly what was going on? Meanwhile, they get cocky, thinking they’re getting away with it, which stimulates them to talk more and more! They have nothing to worry about from Sessions, who not doing anything – even Trump says so!!

    – The under-the-Radar EOs on human trafficking, military tribunals, expanding Gitmo etc are all now in place so the policy framework to “Drain the Swamp” is complete.

    – the final puzzle piece was the “omnibus” bill whose previous title was also something to do with human trafficking (it was in the comments on one of yesterday’s posts). In this bill are all the resources needed for one or more IGs, trials at military facilities (tribunals), etc. Trump said “let me have the military money and you can have whatever you want” and they totally went for it!! He’s now ready to pull the trigger VERY SOON on multiple arrests of prominent Dimms WITH THE ADDED BENEFIT of having sucked them in and exposed them on NOT REALLY WANTING DACA!!

    The bill is good until September, at which time the DNC steering committee/ HRC campaign staff will be meeting in the chow line at Gitmo (ie, a political tsunami will have occurred) PLUS he has them where he wants them in the issues: against tax cuts, unlimited abortion, unlimited illegal immigration, don’t care about the Dreamers, and more. So the table is set for the midterm elections!

    He said “I’m never signing another bill like this one” because he knows the whole world is changing soon!! The Swampers that demanded all the pork will be revealed very soon, so they won’t be in position to ask!!

    So now that all Hell is fixing to break loose, he needs to clean house at the NSA, White House etc so the deep staters that were left in place don’t get a heads up about what’s fixing to go down!!

    Am I close??

  9. Miles Rost says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Just for the record, anyone who is going lopsided over Trump and the omnibus bill:

    1) It’s not a budget. It’s a spending bill. There is no budgetary amendment involved. This means, just like Obama did back during his tenure, Trump will get to use all the money for whatever HE wants, not for what is appropriated. That’s part of what the letter to the House of Reps is doing.

    2) The wall building starts Monday. This means they have enough to build that California section. Even if the state tries to stop it, they’ll continue building it or they’ll move to a new section. The wall is also going to be built with the permission of, and the assistance of, the Army Corps of Engineers as the wall is a National Security concern.

    3) It is very likely that the arrests with regards to human trafficking are going to start, which means asset forfeiture against those who are involved. This means billions of dollars seized, and likely to be apportioned (upon conviction of said folks for trafficking) to payment of the debt, including the 1.3 trillion that was just initiated.

    So, honestly, we all can rest a little easier because this is the way it’s working. And there’s nothing that any Democrat or RINO can do about it.

    • Minnie says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:41 am

      ⭐️⭐️⭐️

    • Coldeadhands says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:46 am

      👍⬆️⬆️⬆️

    • Carrie2 says:
      March 25, 2018 at 1:01 am

      Miles, they so eagerly wanted to bring Trump down they walked quickly AGAIN into his trap. They better get their act together to represent us and not themselves, to support our legal and fairly elected President (must to their gross surprise as they in the House did not really give him the support but he brought their party back to life, the ingrates! Karma is fun to watch as it comes and gets you!

  10. Blue Moon says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:36 am

    The march in our town today drew a few people. My husband asked “Where are the high school kids at”. Most every person there were parents and the organizer who looked to be about 30 years old. I told hubby it was Saturday and all the kids are either in bed or at tournament basketball games.

  11. sunnydaze says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:37 am

  12. sunnydaze says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:41 am

    15 YO C.J. Pearson schools the anti-gun people on the 2nd Amendment.

  13. Kerry Snyder says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Ya know what else is going on? Mercury Retrograde. Whatever is happening at the 1st one is resolved by the last one of the year. There are 3. This one is in Aries. Ya know what’s happening at the end of the year? Military Parade. Awesome Recruitment opportunity. Jobs Fair.

    Look at all our cool stuff! Our benefits. Our Pay. Etc..etc…
    Will make today’s “parade” look like kid’s playing. With clear backpacks.

    Our military don’t carry clear backpacks. Just sayin…

    And yeah, i got a little woowoo in me. Gonna be hot ride this year..Hold on tight Bertha it’s gonna be a Bumpy Ride…!!!!

  14. applevista says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:44 am

    The reason I do not concern myself with the Trump willy nilly’s is because they have no alternative but Trump. Willy Nilly’s like to participate. They are the ones who go to games to watch their team, but disparage everyone and anyone connected to their team right down to the team waterboy when their team loses.

    However, they show-up the next game and cheer to high heaven when their team wins. Who else stands of winning beside Trump? Being front runners, Willy Nilly’s will can not stand missing-out and they will be there front and center.

    Trump’s biggest issue which is all Republicans biggest issue, are “Republicans”.

  15. lida rose says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:45 am

    God Bless President Trump.
    MAGA

    Thank you, Sir, for all you do for us.

  16. wolfmoon1776 says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:50 am

  17. sunnydaze says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Several people were not allowed to speak today in D.C. It was not a “March for Life”, it was an anti-gun/anti NRA March. Even commenters to this tweet acknowledge it as such:

    • sunnydaze says:
      March 25, 2018 at 12:59 am

      BTW, the video above, in this tweet, is semi – blocked on twitter and labled as “sensitive material”.

      That in itself should raise eyebrows.

    • sunnydaze says:
      March 25, 2018 at 1:05 am

      By “commenters to this tweet” I mean pro- “March for Life” (sic) people, if that wasn’t clear.

      These Dems have such twisted logic, sometimes it’s hard to keep up with them.

      They are basically acknowledging (w/o realizing it) that this was NOT a “March for Life”, it was an “Anti-gun March”.

  18. Athena the Warrior says:
    March 25, 2018 at 12:55 am

    I’m sorry but if our ancestors and the Founding Fathers had the same stompy foot attitudes that some supporters have right now, there would be no United States of America. Of course the bill sucks but PDJT made the call to fully take care of our military.

    When our ancestors were fighting for freedom from the British, they had many setbacks. The soldiers were freezing in the winter. Their feet cracked from the cold and bled They lost battles yet they fought on.

    It’s fine to be disappointed even angry. Stomping around pouting instead of working to vote out the RINOS wont solve anything. We need to replace them with pro-MAGA candidates. Imagine then General George Washington’s soldiers quitting and sitting on the sidelines because they lost a few battles?

    Be strategic, come up with a game plan then get tactical about. No retreating, must push forward.

    • outerlimitsfan says:
      March 25, 2018 at 1:05 am

      True. Or the Union forces during the first two years of the Civil War. The Confederate States were winning almost every major battle early on and leadership in the Union forces were being fired and replaced constantly.

  19. millwright says:
    March 25, 2018 at 1:02 am

    America has entered into the realm of ‘ the politics of the absurd ‘ , TBS ! It certainly seems Congress, et al, is intent upon creating massive civil discord/discontent with their latest action . To borrow a theme from Kurt Schlicter, it almost seems our 114th Congress has prostrated itself before the ‘ blue state monarchs ‘ with its latest ‘ spend and tax ‘ debacle that lined their own pockets ! Does congress really, really want another Civil War ? Are these professional politicians so out of touch with reality, ( or so consumed with animosity for an ‘outsider’ President ) they’ll gamble with all Americans’ freedom as the stakes ? But ‘authorizing ‘ is one thing, ‘ spending ‘ is another . Its a high-stakes game and perhaps PDJT just drew a winning hand !

