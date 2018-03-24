Saturday March 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Paintings and Drawings of Frederic Sackrider Remington (1861-1909). Roughly chronological, for the art history enthusiasts among us. Note the brightening colors by the end of his body of work. Music is from the 4th movement of The New World Symphony by Dvorak. Smetana Von Karajan, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.
Incredible.
Oh, thank you! It was a request from someone at FreeRepublic and a really fun project for the past week.
So that was your own doing ….. I’m in awe.
I’ve been making things like this since 1984. There’s a bunch of art videos I’ve done of late in the Fine Arts Playlist, and similar pieces in the Joseph Blanchard Playlist. Mostly I do literary song videos – forcing the interpretation of the poetry of song lyrics in the context of a TV show. Hear Frank Sinatra singing “I Did It My Way” and see Captain Kirk in your head as it plays. That’s a literary song video that you just made for yourself.
Happy Caturday!
Tennessee public schools might be required to display ‘In God We Trust’ motto for all to see
1 day ago
Public schools in Tennessee could be required to display the motto, “In God We Trust,” after state legislators unanimously passed a bill that would mandate schools to place the saying in a prominent location.
The measure requires that motto to be displayed either as a plaque, artwork or in some other form where it can be seen.
The bill passed both Republican controlled chambers, clearing the House in an 81-8 vote. It will take effect immediately if Republican Gov. Bill Haslam signs it.
[…]
The legislation has been met with backlash over the legality of a government endorsing religion. But the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, says that because it’s the motto of the country, “faithless people” and “people of other faiths” shouldn’t be bothered by it.
[…]
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/03/22/tennessee-public-schools-might-be-required-to-display-in-god-trust-motto-for-all-to-see.html
Happy CATERDAY!! Treepers . . .
Since it is still Friday I’ll drop this off.
Harry Shum Jr
3h
Ma dude. #nationalpuppyday
…well “still Friday” in my part of the world.
I just figured out how old I REALLY am in young people years! I am OLD! LOL!
I was talking about the 90’s on another thread and somebody thanked me and started talking about her grandmother and I’m like, well it wasn’t THAT long ago….was it? Well, wait a minute, this is 2018 and that’s almost 20 years ago and I’m talking about the 90’s…and that’s NO! That’s 2 years shy of being 30 years ago????
I’m OLD!!!!
Seriously, it doesn’t seem like that long ago at all. Only half of my life ago.
HAPPY CATURDAY!
How Cats Say “I Love You”
…And now for a little peace and quiet after the cacophony of the fallout from today’s events:
https://plus.google.com/photos/photo/109907302404225728585/6488539368971262146
