Gordan Chang Discusses President Trump’s Plan to Remove the Panda Mask From The Chinese Red Dragon…

Author of “The Coming Collapse of China”, Gordon Chang, discusses the effect of President Trump’s tariffs on China and the epic battle ahead. Last night China announced their feeble retaliatory actions – SEE HERE. A professionally nervous Maria Bartiromo, frames a series of questions from the perspective of Wall Street.
Fortunately Gordon Chang understands the Red Dragon, and more importantly understands Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping’s geopolitical goals through economic conquest. Mr. Chang is one of the few people who appear regularly in media and know the truth behind the Panda Mask.
People often talk about the ‘strength’ of China’s economic model; and indeed within a specific part of their economy -manufacturing- they do have economic strength.
However, the underlying critical architecture of the Chinese economic model is structurally flawed and President Trump with his current economic team understand the weakness better than all international adversaries.
China is a central planning economy. Meaning it never was an outcropping of natural economic conditions. China was/is controlled as a communist style central-planning government; As such, it is important to reference the basic structural reality that China’s economy was created from the top down.
This construct of government creation is a key big picture distinction that sets the backdrop to understand how weak the economy really is.
Any nations’ economic model is only as stable (or strong) as the underlying architecture or infrastructure of the actual country.
Think about economic strength and stability this way: If a nation was economically walled off from all other nations, can it survive? …can it sustain itself?
In the big picture – economic strength is an outcome of the ability of a nation, any nation, to support itself first and foremost. If a nations’ economy is dependent on other nations’ for it to inherently survive it is less strong than a nation whose economy is more independent.
You might not realize it, but China is an extremely dependent nation.
When the central planning for the 21st century Chinese Economy was constructed, there were several critical cultural flaws, dynamics exclusive to China, that needed to be overcome in order to build their economic model. It took China several decades to map out a way to economic growth that could overcome the inherent critical flaws.
Critical Flaws To Exploit:
♦Because of the oppressive nature of the Chinese compliant culture, the citizens within China do not innovate or create. The “Compliance Mindset” is part of the intellectual DNA strain of a Chinese citizen.
Broadly speaking, the modern era Chinese are not able to think outside the box per se’ because the reference of all civil activity has been a history of box control by government, and compliance to stay (think) only within the approved box. The lack of intellectual thought mapping needed for innovation is why China relies on intellectual theft of innovation created by others.
American culture specifically is based around freedom of thought and severe disdain of government telling us what to do; THAT freedom is necessary for innovation. That freedom actually creates innovation.
Again, broadly speaking Chinese are better students in American schools and universities because the Chinese are culturally compliant. They work well with academics and established formulas, and within established systems, but they cannot create the formula or system themselves.
♦ The Chinese Planning Authority skipped the economic cornerstone. When China planned out their economic entry, they did so from a top-down perspective. They immediately wanted to be manufacturers of stuff. They saw their worker population as a strategic advantage, but they never put the source origination infrastructure into place in order to supply their manufacturing needs. China has no infrastructure for raw material extraction or exploitation.
China relies on: importing raw material, applying their economic skillset (manufacturing), and then exporting finished goods. This is the basic economic structure of the Chinese economy.
See the flaw?
Cut off the raw material, and the China economy slows, contracts, and if nations react severely enough with export material boycotts the entire Chinese economy implodes.
Insert big flashy sign for: “One-Belt / One-Road” HERE
Again, we reference the earlier point: Economic strength is the ability of a nation to sustain itself. [Think about an economy during conflict or war] China cannot independently sustain itself, therefore China is necessarily vulnerable. China cannot even feed itself.
China is dependent on Imports (raw materials) AND Exports (finished goods).
♦The 800lb Panda in the room is that China is arguably the least balanced economy in the modern world. Hence, China has to take extraordinary measures to secure their supply chain. This economic dependency is also why China has recently spent so much on military expansion etc., they must protect their vulnerable interests.
Everything important to the Chinese Economy surrounds their critical need to secure a strong global supply chain of raw material to import, and leveraged trade agreements for export. China’s economy is deep (manufacturing), but China’s economy is also narrow.
China could have spent the time to create a broad-based economy, but the lack of early 1900’s foresight, in conjunction with their communist top-down totalitarian system and a massive population, led to central government decisions to subvert the bottom-up building-out and take short-cuts. Their population controls only worsened their long term ability to ever broaden their economic model.
It takes a population of young avg-skilled workers to do the hard work of building a raw material infrastructure. Mine workers, dredge builders, roads and railways, bridges and tunnels etc. All of these require young strong bodies. The Chinese cultural/population decisions amid the economic builders precluded this proactive outlook; now they have an aging population and are incapable of doing it.
This is why China is now dependent on their position as an economic trade bully. They must retain their supply chain: import raw materials – export finished goods, at all costs.
This inherent economic structure is a weakness China must continually address through policies toward other nations. Hence, “One-Belt / One-Road” is essentially a ‘bully plan’ to ensure their supply chain and long-term economic viability.
This economic structure, and the reality of China’s dependency, also puts China at risk from the effects of global economic contraction.
♦U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.S. economic team understand this dynamic and fully understand the inherent needs of China. When you are economically dependent, the ‘bully plan’ only works until you encounter a ‘stronger opponent’. A stronger opponent is an economic opponent with a more broad-based stable economy, that’s us.
President Trump, Commerce Secretary Ross, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer, represent the first broad-based national team of economic negotiators who know how to leverage the inherent Chinese economic vulnerability.
You sure knocked this one out of the park Sundance.
We are literally sitting on a hand with a Royal Flush! The best part is that China 🇨🇳 and the world know what we have. Look how quickly South Korea 🇰🇷 got the damn message. At some point next week we are going to hear about the first bilateral deal that has been concluded.
A few days ago our President threatened to reduce our military presence in South Korea 🇰🇷. If you are them and you have North Korea 🇰🇵 ready to blow your country off of the face of the Earth, you realize it is time to sign an offer you can’t refuse.
I said a month ago that 2018 was going to be the year of getting our trade situation dealt with. People are going to be shocked next year when our real GDP annual rate goes from 2.3% in 2017 to 2.7% in 2018 to 4% in 2019. That increase will have everything to do with the fact that our President saved our country $250 Billion dollars 💵 from our trade deficit.
2019 we will also have 5 LNG refineries up and running. We currently have one at this point. 2020 our country will be looking at 5%+ real GDP!
You can tell China knows this is going to hurt them worse than us, because of the response. President Trump hit them with 60 Billion, China responded by proposing they might put tariffs on 3 billion.
Come on.
China threatens to hit 1/20th as hard as it got hit?
They are scared to frieking DEATH like Chang just said, “We will hurt you, but we’re not going to hurt you too much because we don’t want you to get angry”
It’s like President Trump hit them with a sledgehammer, and they replied by threatening to slap him.
This is how they save face.
About the market, too. Thursday the US market fell 1.5%. Friday, the Asian markets fell 4.5%. Friday, the Dow fell 1.7%. Saturday, the Nikkei wasn’t open.
They fell farther in the 1 day they were open than we did in both days we were open.
The US media will not report this correctly, however. Interviews with guys like Chang are great when they make it through the noise.
What blows my mind is, all the talking heads think this is a big war that’s going to drag on, etc.
This will be short lived, President Trump is doing this to whip the Chinese into negotiating better trade deals. This will be over shortly. He’ll probably do it again a year or so from now, however.
Did someone say Sledgehammer? How about the Atomic Sledgehammer of Truth!
Does somebody have a sticky roller- there’s panda fur all over the place.
You need another wolverine picture for Mr. Navarro-Precious babies!
Gordon Chang would be a great addition to the Trump team.
On Bolton pick: “Every president deserves a National Security Advisor who shares his views.”
Yep, he just called the NKoreans liars.
Great analysis! I enjoy these economic reports. President Trump and his team of champions will prevail because they are tougher and smarter than out adversaries, both foreign and domestic.
“the reference of all civil activity has been a history of box control by government, and compliance to stay (think) only within the approved box.”
I have a friend living in Georgia now, he grew up in China because his parents were missionaries there. He continued the work and is now retired.
He said the Chinese people HATE their government. The underground evangelical church meets in homes and is thriving there. Unfortunately, recently the government banned the printing of all bibles in China. I guess too many text blocks were not making it out of the country. So now we have to get them Grace School of the Bible materials and bibles smuggled in on flash drives.
BINGO with the outside the Box… I sold waste paper and pulp substitutes into China for 20 years… my customer owned 13 companies in China which her father started, she told me the same thing about 5 years ago, communist mind set led to lack of creativity, she said it will take 50 years or more of FREEDOM before they will begin to understand developing something from thin air… HOWEVER they can copy whatever you put in front of them, albeit lesser in quality.
Excellent analysis once again, Sundance. What a gem to USA you are. 🇺🇸
I think trade should be looked at as a plus sum game, the more there is, the freer it is, the bigger the pie for everyone. I heard the President stress the word “reciprocal” or “reciprocity” as the key, not to collapse China. Wilbur Ross made clear that the US has the lowest tariffs and the biggest markets in the world. The big trade deals like NAFTA and TPP tie our hands, and Americans haven’t cared enough about other people imposing high tariffs or dumping to risk trade wars. So Trump threatens tariffs, then hands out exemptions to those who treat us fairly, and offers them to those who will remove their unfairness. The net is that those who give up their unfair trade practices get free access to the largest market, while whatever protective edge they give up will be more than compensated for by the benefits of freer trade generally. Reciprocal barriers will harm both sides, and is in neither’s interest. So it’s all in the deal making.
What ticked me off was the suggestion that EU would impose targeted tariffs – e.g., on Kentucky bourbon – in order to manipulate our legislature into resisting, preventing Trump from wheeling and dealing. It could happen, but reciprocity tied to the biggest market means we’ve got more chips to play with. I think Trump has a strong hand, and the right idea. Does anyone know if he plays poker?
From running a Country to playing 4D Chess, I don’t know whee he would find time for poker. 😉
*whee = where
Curses, villian!!
How can we stop the theft of IP ?
Can we tax the hell out of joint ventures with china?
China has another little talked about problem.
Male to Female Ratio.
Because male children are highly prized in Chinese culture, the One Child Policy induced the population to either abort their girls, or abandon them.
Look at the numbers:
Age Structure –
0-14 years: 17.15% (male 127,484,177/female 109,113,241)
15-24 years: 12.78% (male 94,215,607/female 82,050,623)
25-54 years: 48.51% (male 341,466,438/female 327,661,460)
55-64 years: 10.75% (male 74,771,050/female 73,441,177)
65 years and over: 10.81% (male 71,103,029/female 77,995,969) (2017 est.)
Sex Ratio –
at birth: 1.14 male(s)/female
0-14 years: 1.17 male(s)/female
15-24 years: 1.14 male(s)/female
25-54 years: 1.04 male(s)/female
55-64 years: 1.02 male(s)/female
65 years and over: 0.92 male(s)/female
total population: 1.06 male(s)/female (2017 est.)
https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/geos/ch.html
China is going to have to import females eventually.
Imagine how they’re neighbors are going to react.
