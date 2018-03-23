Friday March 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

5 Responses to Friday March 23rd – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 12:18 am

    • Janie M. says:
      March 23, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Cherry blossom trees in Kyoto, Japan from a prior blossoming season. It is set to begin this year in Kyoto in 5 days. If I ever get the opportunity, I would love to visit the city of my birth (left as an infant/toddler – no memories) during this celebrated occasion.

  2. TheLastDemocrat says:
    March 23, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Was there a comment somewhere that this Saturday, along with the Exploit Kids For Politics March, that Saturday is Buy A Gun Day?

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    March 23, 2018 at 12:34 am

    You see, I was pretty confident I had it all figured out. I’d noticed that Superman’s cape always stretched out behind him when he flew while the old towel I was using never seemed to get enough air under it to provide the right amount of lift. It was obvious, at least to my 8 year old way of looking at things, that lift was dependent on height and the 3rd back door step just wasn’t cutting it.
    I was certain that my dad’s step ladder would be tall enough and I could just see myself launching off the top step, the towel transforming itself into a cape so that I could fly across the backyard. I think Guy Clark tried that too . . .

  4. nwtex says:
    March 23, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Melania Trump
    ‏Verified account @FLOTUS
    Mar 21

    Snow day ❄️ @WhiteHouse

