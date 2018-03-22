Reminder: Guidelines for Comments

“Seek first to understand, then to be understood”.
1.) First, please READ THIS ENTIRE THREAD – and the full context of any discussion thread you wish to participate in. Skipping to the comments to express an opinion without reading the content of the discussion is not helpful.
Often, unfortunately very often, we find many of the points injected into comments are already outlined in the construct of the thread itself. -or- Questions asked while the answers are in the primary post.
2.) STAY ON TOPIC – please do not post something unrelated to the specific matter and content of the thread subject. There is a ALWAYS a daily open thread available for any subject you feel should get attention. Never place unrelated, “O/T”, or “Off Topic” comments on a thread unrelated to the topic. It is not ok to say: “sorry, O/T but”… or any iteration therein.
3.) NARROW YOUR THOUGHTS – Quality beats quantity. Please construct your comments to target specific areas and not broad generalizations about the discussion topic at hand. If you have four or five disconnected points, break them up into individual comments.
4.) AVOID GENERALIZATIONS – Don’t speak in riddles. Words like “he, she, they, it, them” should rarely be used. Spell out “who” using the name, spell out who “they” are at the beginning of every sentence in your paragraph; so that there is clarity as to who you are talking about.
5.) BLOCK PARAGRAPHS – Do not post huge blocks of text. Think of the reader, and modify your presentation for understanding, not for exclaiming. Do not write to yourself, you are writing to others, so please structure your presentations such that other people can grasp and enjoy. NEVER post massive blocks of text without paragraph breaks.
6.) PARAGRAPHS – Should NEVER be longer than two or three sentences taking up three to five standard lines of text. Again, you are writing to understand, not to be understood, the emphasis should be on the reader comprehending what you are sharing.
7.) SPELLING AND PUNCTUATION – This is not school and we do not demerit for poor spelling, nor do we allow anyone to call others out for the same. However, if your construct is too poorly written the context is lost and important details can be missed.
8.) TIME – Everyone ‘s time is valuable. Some of our discussion threads are 500 to 1,000+ comments long. We try to limit the comments to 500 and then post another related thread, but with some research threads it is challenging to do so because we do not want to break a continuity.
9.) THOUSANDS ARE WATCHING – For every person writing a comment, there are easily 100,000 or more reading lurkers on every discussion thread. Do not write anything you would not say in your own living room. Do not disparage our conversation with vulgarity, profanity, or any expressions of any “ism”.
10.) MODERATION / FILTERING THE HATE – Because of our honest approach at seeking facts and truth, and openly discussing various analytical theories along the way, we are bombarded by those with ulterior motives which include:
- Intentional efforts to distract
- Intentional diatribes to affix labels to our objectives
- Intentional expressions of rabid hate, vulgarity, and threats.
- Trolling and professional obfuscation.
- Concern Trolling as a tool of distraction and derailing conversation.
- Psy-ops and Intentional Efforts to diminish fact-finding.
We do our earnest best to stop the agenda hoard at the moderation gates, however sometimes they get through. If you see something untoward say something. When a new comment surfaces that we view is only presented to argue, we watch carefully – but we also are not perfect. You can help. Feel free to alert us via email.
11.) MANNERS MATTER – Simple kindnesses and courtesy should always be present in tone and content. When writing ask yourself before you hit “send” does this add value?
SUMMARY: The Tree House community has historically accomplished a lot. Through exhaustive research and analysis our accuracy and reputation for truthful fact-finding, regardless of where it leads, is well regarded. Retain that distinction of intellectual armament.
We are The Conservative Tree House, not because of political affiliation, but rather because the word “conservative” expresses our outlook. We would rather be deep, than wide; we would rather be honest, than popular; we avoid semantics in favor of accurately presenting both intention and meaning.
We are bold in our willingness to go into conversational places where others do not, and we are brave enough to stand firm for principles which are time tested.
We would rather advertise our outlook so the viewer can understand our perspective on a particular subject, than deceptively claim we are something else and deliver an inherently biased view. The entire spectrum of the MSM is based on the latter.
Every reader knows where we stand on any given issue, and our opinions -while they may be unpopular- are based on solid research and analytical insight into the subject matter at hand. This is why our predictive analysis is routinely more accurate than others.
Lastly, this Treehouse is a conversation. Hopefully, just like sitting on a porch with friends.
Because the “conversation” is the ends and not the means, this approach inherently means YOU are the important part:
[Remember] …”However each of us got here, it’s probably a fact that we have the turmoil of those storms in common, perhaps some unease that we could share and always, we also find fresh ground to cover from day to day.
We’re developing valuable relationships as we trust one another in our community in the woods. The chatting in the branches encourages, strengthens and equips for some serious walking.
We think the Treehouse is a good armory for those who doing long distance walking for the sake of our nation. We hope you’ll think so, too. Find yourself a good branch….or just pull up a rock to the campfire”.
Wolverines faithfully patrol the perimeter. Please be respectful.
This is very helpful, and much more useful than typical TOS, elsewhere.
Bookmarked for my own reference as I am prone to passion over the obvious harm done by the MSM to the 1a, and in well-meaning response, could make same mistakes, too.
If only Fakebook, Goolag, and #deadbird held to the same standards and oversight…
I wish we could edit messages for punctuation errors and the like. Since there is no “preview” feature, sometimes errors get through.
No Eeyores!!! Love it.
Fair enough, Sundance.
I hear you.
I’ve tried to avoid calling people out by name, but I will go back to that if necessary. And based upon #4, it seems necessary.
My apologies. I will work to do better and I will take on commenters and their arguments directly, rather than generalize. But try to do so in a courteous way.
we’re all guilty at times.
If you leave comments that are strong, you have to be able to take the rebuke.
I appreciated when Sundance called me out before, and I appreciate him doing it again here.
It’s his production, and he’s a very wise person.
So I’ll my time with the dunce cap. I earned it.
Wasn’t being critical
Oh, I know you weren’t. I’m just accepting responsibility for my comments that were not appreciated.
All good.
No one is above criticism. Just pointing that out as regards myself.
I personally think the model for discourse on the site is Flepore.
He is very kind to everyone, even those who disagree with him. He’s skilled at being nice even when refuting an argument. Very admirable manner that he has.
I’m going to have to work on that ability a bit more. Or just avoid taking on such counter-arguments at all.
My default mode is “attack dog.” Especially against opponents and perceived opponents.
So, just need to modify that a bit further. Particularly when in the company of compatriots.
As a graduate of the bar room brawler school of debate I get it.
ha ha. Yeah. I’m right there with you.
🙂
agree! His posts are excellent model
He’s the man! No doubt about it.
I’m going to have to take some “How To Win Friends And Influence People” lessons from Flep.
Ha ha 😉
MAG you are too funny! I appreciate the kind comments. Believe me that it sometimes takes every ounce of blood in my body to smile.
I try to keep the big picture in mind so that when things happen that I may be concerned about, I use the big picture as a default.
Ha ha. No YOU”RE the man!
As you know, the art of persuasion is a bottom-line business. So, no matter how “correct” an opinion might be, it doesn’t matter if the delivery of the information falls flat.
That’s the trap I think I’ve fallen into a few times.
You, being wise, keep this in mind while making your points. You provide facts AND stay pleasant while doing so.
Well done.
There is still distance to go for me in perfecting my approach. But I have a good teacher in you!
🙂
For those who don’t know —-> I’m the person who posted the picture Sundance is talking about in point #11.
So I have to learn the lesson here, as this posting is at least partly directed at me.
My apologies to other commenters for sometimes not minding my manners. That is a weakness of mine, at times.
I would just like to add a thanks to the Treehouse’s Ad Rems and highlight how helpful they are.
If there’s trash to be taken out in the comment section, the Ad Rems are on the job. If you can’t post via WordPress, etc., they’re happy to help.
Very few websites this large manage to keep the conversation civil and free of obvious trolls and we have the Treehouse Ad Rems to thank for that!
To clarify (for newcomers): there is only one Ad Rem (aka “Puddy”) and she is one of the most visible admins here. The admins do an amazing job of keeping the place civil and the troll droppings swept up. And clearing the spam filter, where we all get snagged from time to time. Other admins seen here frequently are Menagerie, Stella, Wee Weed, Sharon. Less often seen are Yatz (ytz4me), Patriot Dreamer, and a few others that haven’t been around for awhile. Three cheers for the great Treehouse Admins!
Tilda!
Woot, woot, woot….
Thank you for your reminders Sundance, I like the Treehouse because of general politeness of most followers and the fact no trolls are allowed, plus there are many knowledgeable members and I have learned a great deal from them.
my derriere is red from the horsewhipping I just received, sigh, but let’s face it – the Trump threads are where all the action is and who wants to spend time crafting a splendid post only to have it ignored because you picked the appropriate lonely place to post it…MUST…RESIST…THE…TEMPTATION! of course, feeding the trolls is a whole ‘nother matter…nuff said…continue to MAGA!
well sounds good to me!
Excellent. Thank you a thousand times for the incredible work you are doing and for the place to discuss!
Thanks Sundance. I thought I’d skim your post because, after all, I’ve read it before several times thus I know it all, right? Ha. I realize I have forgotten much of it and feel the need to apologize to you and the others for straying from the rules as often as I have done.
Thanks for hosting us, and giving us such thoughtful and intelligent analysis, and thanks always to Ad Rem for great moderation.
I know I’ll get hot under the collar again or I’ll forget again. I’m very human. But I promise to go forth and try to do better.
In addition to my response I’d like to say ‘ditto’ to your great reply. Thank you, Sylvia.
Oh gosh, this is so necessary for all of us. I have only come across ONE website where the comments NEVER become antagonistic and all it is is educational, supportive and inquiring.
It is a website where serious minded people of all ages come from around the world to pursue balanced health from a 20+ year fitness expert whose passion pushed him to stop being a very well paid personal trainer; and instead to become a trainer of fitness, nutrition and mindset for the millions of people duped into believing the commercialized and politicized message of the health and fitness INDUSTRY.
Having said that, yours is probably the closest contender for a place of civility. I know that earlier in the week I didn’t reflect that and let myself get steamed. It’s doubly bad because I DO have as a daily example that consistently civil site.
Thank you so very much for this. Common courtesy, civility and sense; and the golden rule are not broadcast in primary places of influence anymore. The loss unquestionably contributes to the cultural coarsening.
From the start I admired your narrative, your substance, your patience and your civility.
This is important. Thank you and feel free to post it semi-regularly. The trillion dollar spending bill will, as Rush mentioned, make many go ‘wobbly’. you make it very clear how much President Trump is having to navigate on his own.
Likewise Wolfmoon SAID that we are on a roller coaster and HAVE to hang on to Trump for dear life, even though there will be days when we want to tear out our hair and gouge out our eyes.
This makes me nod my head. Every once in awhile the Ranger has to remind the campers to police the area, keep the noise down and put out your fire to keep it from spreading. This site is unlike ANY other on the interwebs. Sometimes we lose sight of that. Not gonna cite any examples. Thanks Sundance!
Good guidelines. May I add one?
Neither a troll nor a labeler of trolls be.
Who? Me? …. Yeah, I did it… 🙂
I wonder how many people posting have actually read this “Guidelines” page on the website?
I think it was necessary because the past few days the Presidential thread exploded to over 1000 comments by the noon hour. It is a good reminder even for those of us who have. It is far to easy to get “caught up” in deviating from the guidelines.
Good reminder.
There are times I think many of the Presidential thread comments are misplaced. The guidelines for that thread are at the beginning.. They have not changed.
Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
hmmmm
✔️
Thank you Sundance, Ad Rem and all Administrators.
🇺🇸
Re: “Words like “he, she, they, it, them” should rarely be used”
I love #4. Monosyllabic pronouns and articles have yet, in a long life, to lend themselves to my comprehension.
Thank you for this timely reminder. I appreciate all that you do.
There are some threads where sundance requests or hints for research. Chatty posts on those bug the heck out of me.
“Chatty” is generally OK because it helps to build friendships and and morale, but wading through chit-chat to get to find specific answers is a huge time-waster.
Long time reader, recent poster. Well run commenting system. Way above average posters for content quality. Thanks to all site managers and contributors.
I would like to spotlight an additional (though related) problem. It’s technically covered by the instructions to stay on topic. I have recently been seeing posters who use the Presidential thread merely to post their own videos, advertise their podcasts or articles on their own web sites which are unrelated to politics, or to the subjects of posts here.
It’s very poor “Nettiquette” to try and piggyback on a more popular site to try and grow your own readership. Please knock it off, Rebecca (and any others who do this).
Very good point.. I just finished mentioning upthread that the topics there should be, well Trumpian or presidential or both… Many posts are really current events…
This must mean…….I missed something again!!
Thank you for the reminders about comments.
The posts by Sundance are outstanding. I almost always know about the news before it is posted on so called “news” sites. Sometimes days before it becomes generally available on the “news” sites.
Then comments from CTH readers puts the information into perspective or adds depth to the available information. There are maybe 3 or 4 sites that have the quality of comments but usually the number is limited.
The work done by Sundance and the Administrative staff is incomparable. Thank you for all you do to keep us informed. Your tireless work is appreciated beyond your imagination. God bless you all.
Sundance
A week or two ago, you got after some oblivious poster by calling him a “knucklehead” and told him to read the posting.
Great work. I believe that helps pointing out what you don’t want.
