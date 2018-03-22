March 22nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #427

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Yay! It won’t hurt our POTUS to listen to Lou.
Whatever happened to ‘illegal aliens’? The Constitution uses the word, alien, so I guess the softball terminology is superior.
Like in “Independence Day”?
Sessions has had to put up with so much abuse!
God bless him and keep him safe.
Amen!
Yes, but not as much as his boss..
This is a great thread on what McCabe was trying to do to Sessions and Trump’s whole admin behind the scenes:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/976584904304668673.html
Calling Putin was a brilliant move by Trump. And his willingness to go against the advice of his advisors in doing so shows how good his political instincts are.
If you want to defeat McCarthyism, a good way to do so is to eliminate the boogeyman which is powering the witch hunt.
McCarthysim = Mueller and investigations into Trump
Boogeyman = Russia
Without the boogeyman to fear, there is no McCarthyism. You cannot generate any fear and negativity without the boogeyman.
What Trump is doing, then, is working to ‘normalize’ the boogeyman. If Trump thaws things out with Putin and Russia, then the continued investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election (Mueller, Congress) looks stupider and stupider and people turn against such investigation faster and fully.
So, if Trump talks to Putin and meets with Putin (particularly after the House Intel committee said “no collusion”, and the world doesn’t explode the next day, then the Russian Boogeyman loses its power. Mueller seems less necessary. People are more inclined to move on and they are more inclined to tell Mueller to move on.
The media knows all of this. They understand this. And that’s why you got the incredible freakout after Trump called Putin.
Also, if you lose one boogeyman then you can install a new boogeyman. The one you want, and not the one your opponents want.
So, if Muh Russia Boogeyman fades away, it can be replaced with Muh Deep State Boogeyman. And then we get McCarthyism furor against the Coupists, and not against Trump.
Trump is a very intelligent guy. He has great intuition. And that’s why he was able to run and win a campaign that no other candidate would have even thought about running. He understood what the people wanted better than any consultant or “political expert” did.
This is also why he’s taking matters more into his own hands now. He’s through the choppiest waters, and he trusts himself more than any of his advisors.
Interesting analysis. Thanks MAG.
You’re welcome.
Trump is a very smart, shrewd guy. He knows what to do, even if he might not be able to give a long-winded explanation of why it makes sense to do it.
He has incredible instincts. And he’s also honed his skills over decades.
He is a master of PR and media manipulation, and his style of communication.
It’s amazing how doing the right thing works best …
Yes, just like during the campaign when Trump kept going against the “advice” of the media and the GOPe’rs.
It’s almost like they were trying to give him bad advice, and was too smart to take it.
Very Stable Genius at work.
Our President is one of the smartest businessmen that has ever walked the face of the Earth. What he has done for our country in little over a year is simply amazing. The Federal Reserve had to change their prediction today (much more bullish) for our Economy because of evidence they have seen over the last three to four months.
However, all that went out the window this evening because he is supporting the spending bill that these morons sent to him. Our President had one thing in mind and that was his military budget for the next two years. He got exactly what he wanted. $700 Billion this year and $716 Billion next year. That includes the largest pay raise for our soldiers.
In return he had to agree to all the other fluff. If you think for one minute he will allow any Department other than the DoD to spend their entire allocation, I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.
Congress appropriates the money 💴! They do not guarantee it will get spent. I see this as a big credit card that our President and his Cabinet have complete control over. The plan is in place to cut the State Department by 30% as well as other departments. That is going according to plan. That isn’t going to stop because all this money is allocated to them.
Mick Mulvaney said it best last April that defunding Planned Parenthood will happen when Obamacare is gone. That is still the plan. Our President is going to use reconciliation in 2019 to have the Graham/Cassidy Bill become the law of the land by this time next year. Lucifer will have joined his father in hell and we will have an additional 5 to 7 Republicans added to the Senate to offset the two Medicaid Whores (Murkowski and Collins). We won’t come a vote short next time.
As for the WALL, I believe my President when he said not to lose an ounce of sleep over it. Have you noticed that our President is still having round tables where the press gets to stay on topics about immigration. Yesterday was a perfect example on Sanctuary Cities. This is being done for the purpose in my mind of our President using funding from the DoD this year and next to fund the completion of the WALL. Good luck to Democrats, RINOs, CoC, Koch Brothers etc. that say they are going to take him to court for what he did.
Many of you are concerned about Republican voters coming out to the polls in November. Checkout this article and what will drive our folks to do so!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/21/republican-voters-immigration-most-important-issue-in-midterm-elections/
From the article linked above:
Republican voters say immigration, along with the economy, is the most important issue in deciding whom they will vote for in the 2018 midterm elections, a new poll reveals.
According to the latest Quinnipiac University Poll, when Republicans are asked “What is the most important issue to you in deciding how to vote in this year’s midterm election,” voters say immigration is at the top of their priorities list.
The poll found that Republicans say immigration is more important than taxes, healthcare, and gun policy when it comes to their vote in the midterm elections. The economy is the only issue that is as much of a priority for Republican voters as immigration.
Thanks Flep for the positive update. If folks read it all they will see the strategy. Probably should repost this mid day with any updates needed.
There seem to be a lot of Depolrables on the ledge.
I don’t like the bill, but I do like PT more.
Starting to get very tired with so many people jumping to conclusions that our President is going to lose his base, the House, the Senate, Governorships because he is doing _____________ (fill in the blank).
Feel free to share it with friends and family!
As you stated Fle. The Congress can allocate all the money they want to anything……..but the President is in charge of spending it.
If he does not want to spend it……it’s not spent……like you referred to, he has been given the credit card. It is up to him or use it.
No worries. He’s got this.
ERRRRRrrrrrr Guys,
Didn’t Nixon have this fight about spending allocated money and LOST?
“[…]In 1974, Congress confronted some of these growing presidential budgetary powers when it passed the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act, over a veto issued by President Richard Nixon. Nixon had refused to spend money allocated by Congress, citing inflation fears, using an executive power called impoundment. And as a presidential candidate in 1972, Nixon also demanded that the President be allowed by Congress to cut federal spending as needed, to control deficits.[…]”
https://constitutioncenter.org/blog/the-constitution-and-the-federal-budget-process
Deplorables on the Ledge.
LOL. Great way to describe it.
Thanks, FoBW.
Ask anyone who voted for Trump, “Who would they vote for if not Trump?”
“Deplorables on the ledge”, what is their other alternative?
*ANY* “alternative is just stupid. Suicidal.
There’s only ONE person right now who even has a CHANCE at fighting back at TPTB, or , sadly, even the DESIRE to do so.
I have a little bit of experience in government accounting/budgeting. Don’t get caught up in the kabuki theater of appropriations vs actual spending.
POTUS is a VSG and he knows that just because $$ are appropriated, actual spending does not have to occur. Therein lies the rub.
My guess is; he will plan with the loyalists in all areas of the government, they will restrict the spending in the areas that the Trump Agenda calls for and move the $$’s forward in those areas that will enforce and push forward his agenda.
It’s complicated business.
My point is, don’t hate President Trump for what he must do to proceed with the necessary political moves to push MAGA agenda move forward. Right now, he is showing his genius as he navigates the obstructionists on both sides of the aisle.
I am with him all the way…….note to all Stormy Daniels’ out there………..get outta the way or get ready for the storm to take you out!
I think people are freaking out because they are, for the first time, watching ‘sausage being made’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeup; I agree. But we must never lose sight of VSGPDJT’s MAGA agenda and LOYALTY at all costs.
Thank you Fle…
we can always depend on your level head, your indepth analysis of what is to come.
I concur with your points… appreciate all your time and effort.
as always, Felice is spot on with his analysis…and we should remember that this steaming pile of manure is merely the funding for the rest of FY18 and will be forgotten by Election Day since the real action is already underway for the next budget (FY19) which is due by 30 Sep. If Congress can actually pass the next budget using regular order and reconciliation with all of the President’s requests then I think this Omnibus mess will be a distant memory…but, then again, what do I know?
I only know one thing for certain. Any painful cuts, entitlement reform, controversial budget manuevers, etc should be done right after the midterm elections….not before.
However, if they lose the House that isn’t gonna happen anyway.
So, I just hope they know what they are doing.
Did he actually sign this bill? This isn’t good.
LikeLike
Not as of this posting
It’s not a “Bill” yet – hasn’t been voted on… but if it passes, he will sign. This is a battle. Not the war.
This Bill hasn’t been voted on.
But, it’ll sure be a good one to “Take Names” on.
And we need to be very specific about getting rid of whoever voted for it, and KEEPING whoever votes against it.
Bison biscuits! Once again conservatives are sold out by the Republican Establishment which now includes the President. Sanctuary cities, Planned Parenthood, Obamacare all still alive and kicking. And why does the military always have to have huge spending increases under Republicans? It’s okay to actually hold the line on spending. If Republicans are going to spend like democrats, voters will just vote for the real thing in November instead of Democrat-lite candidates. I have voted conservative in every election since 1980, but I’m sick and tired of watching Republicans act like democrats and nullify my support with their votes in Congress. I intend to vote libertarian, if I vote at all. Republicans won’t miss me one bit, as they want to be in the minority. They ache to be in the minority. They want the perks of Congress and the get rich quick access via corporate lobbying, but none of the responsibility of governing. Okay, message delivered. Me and my family are getting off the carousel. By the time they get around to confiscating my guns, I’ll be dead anyway. Nancy Pelosi as speaker? Fine. No different than Speaker Ryan’s duplicity toward the president and conservative members of the House. Schumer as Senate President? Same as McConnell. Not a speck of difference between them.
Okay… Potus is the grown up here. Looking to the future, as he always is. So, if the bill passes tomorrow he will sign.
He makes me sick! He was voted in to build the damn wall, not simply start a piece of it two years in! He could have ordered the Army Corps of Engineers to start construction right after inauguration without Congress. I voted for a border wall in 2016; I got tariffs that offset the tax cuts; an increase coming in the gas tax, and 33 miles (maybe) of a Wall. Schumer has cleaned his clock in every budget negotiation. Impeachment proceedings will begin in January with the New Democratic House, because Trump handed them the victory with this budget.
LikeLike
Experts: Uber self-driving system should have spotted woman (killed by it)
https://apnews.com/74f6266086264bbfb0f6c8ed857465f1/Experts:-Uber-self-driving-system-should-have-spotted-woman
“Bryant Walker Smith, a University of South Carolina law professor who studies autonomous vehicles, said the video may not show the complete picture, but “this is strongly suggestive of multiple failures of Uber and its system, its automated system, and its safety driver.””
Meanwhile, their priority is covering themselves:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/uber-accident-wont-stop-insurers-from-racing-to-develop-coverage-for-driverless-cars-1521624600
“Uber itself has made insurance a high priority in its driverless-car push. The manager of its insurance programs, Gus Fuldner, is highly regarded in the profession of risk management. He won a “Risk Manager of the Year” award in 2016 from an insurance trade publication for innovations in managing the company’s risks as a ride-sharing company.”
Inidivudual rights — life and limb, this time — once again take a back seat to the usual suspects.
And the driver was a convicted Felon- armed robbery of all things.
Uber is a trainwreck. If you’re in the business of hiring peole to pick up strangers day and night, you d*mn well better vet ’em.
Hate to say it, cuz I liked the idea.
articles on this driver are at Daily Mail. I posted one on the non-Prez Open thread today.
I would like to see some of your revered opinions or your thoughts of what POTUS will do regarding the pork ladled omnibus bill. Thank you in advance for your thoughts they always relieve my mind treepers.
He intends to provide the rope to his own hanging starting next January by signing this hot mess. He is presiding over his own demise by giving the Democrats the House in November with his support of the spending bill.
I think Trump should veto the Omnibus bill and shut down the government for a goo long while. Tell all the never trumper RINOS and dhimmicrats there is a new president, elections have consequences, play ball on the Trump agenda items or go screw themselves.
Fun quick read on Brennan…
“As his plot to destroy Trump backfires, his squeals grow louder.”
https://spectator.org/john-brennans-thwarted-coup/
I love it that these guys and gals just can’t shut up.
I guess Brennan will never understand SunTsu. Or Donald Trump.
Sundance’s article just posted on NAFTA demonstrates a good way to deal when one doesn’t have clarity… when one has to wait. Suggest you read the first and second paras at least. Oh,,, the faces on the mariachi are worth a gander.
LikeLiked by 2 people
More and more people, men and women both, waking up to the BS of the MSM.
Sheesh, even the Hillary peeps I know are turning off the BS News shows…and they used to be avid consumers.
Russia Russia Russia and now Stormy Stormy Stormy has done ’em in.
Here is a great thread on McCabe investigating Sessions!
31. Andrew McCabe was permitted a lawyer bc he’s almost certainly under indictment; Horowitz has a prosecutor & a grand jury empaneled. The way OPR handled McCabe proves it.
Oh happy day!
So… I’m in the old thread jabbering away. I turn around and the room is empty. Next flick the lights before y’all leave me all alone in an empty room. 😉
We’ll leave a sock on the door knob😎
LOL!
Sorry tazz… I went to the other room and brought your last unread post over – it’s worth a read for sure
——————————-
tazz2293 says:
March 22, 2018 at 12:31 am
We have friends here who sacrificed for America by going off and serving in our military. Whether in Korea, Vietnam or any of the conflicts since they know what it is to move forward and to fall back.
yes the budget is hot garbage but we did get military funding out of it, some Wall money. As long as we keep moving forward and do not cede hard won territory back to the enemy we can live to fight another day.
We are moving forward, just not as fast as we’d like sometimes. Yes, we want to win and to win now. Reality does not always let us win it all, but, as I said previously, if we keep moving forward we have not lost anything.
We are winning. Just have to keep pushing and giving 110% at all times.
Has anyone been listening to the John Batchelor show tonight? In the 11:30-12:00 EDT segment Batchelor interviewed Gregory Copley with GIS/Defense and Foreign Affairs, who told him that the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter might not have been the work of the Russians, but of our old pal Christopher Steele.
Here are his reasons: 1) The Russian government denies vigorously that it poisoned SS and is complaining that the British government is refusing to let the Russians see the evidence of the nerve gas actually used. 2) There is no reason for Russia to poison this ex-spy who has no relevant information, and has already told everything he knows to the British. 3) When he became a double agent spying on Russia for the UK he worked with and perhaps reported to Steele. 4) SS is suspected of being the Russian source for the dossier, as he is willing to write Russian reports for anyone who pays him. 4) Everyone in the world, including the UK, thought Hillary was going to win This gives the British government a motive both to cooperate with a request from the Obama administration for some bogus Russian reports and to point the finger at Russia as the source, so as to hide their complicity from President Trump. When Hillary took office everything would be swept under the rug, so the risk of cooperating with the US was thought to be small. 5) It is believed by people who know him that SS is ready to confess to the falsity of the entire document.
Given Hillary’s payment for the dossier, is it possible that the poisoning was an Arkancide?
