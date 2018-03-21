Wednesday March 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

15 Responses to Wednesday March 21st – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 12:15 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Melania Trump Puts The Critics To Rest — Reminds Everyone What Really Matters About Bullying

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/03/20/melania-trump-critics-bullying/

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Melania Trump hosts roundtable on Cyber Bullying w/
    Tech Industry

    . https://youtu.be/BK1I2zFIY58

    First Lady aware of skepticism of her campaign (1 min)

  4. Minnie says:
    March 21, 2018 at 12:28 am

    March’s lion will not go quietly.

    Mother Nature needs a slap.

    Forecast has just been upgraded to possible 12 to 18” of snow on the Easr Coast from this evening through Thursday am.

    We are in that path.

    Good news is another snow day (possibly 2), and I’m good with that 👍

    Stay safe all you Treepers!

  5. Tired Mom says:
    March 21, 2018 at 12:36 am

    My husband traveled today to his hometown for a funeral. The father of a good friend had passed away. In a phone call tonight, his report of the day’s events was a bit distressing. Friends suffering ill health; friends losing children in car accidents; friends struggling in their marriages. It causes me to count my blessings: our strong marriage, our healthy bodies, our children who just light up our lives, our Very Stable Genius of a President, and best of all, our ever-growing love for and faith in Our Lord and Savior. I would be remiss, though, if I did not let Sundance and everyone here know what blessings you have been in our lives. The Treehouse has often been emotional and intellectual shelter for us as we try to unravel and understand what is going on in our world. Thank you, Sundance, for all you do, and thank you, Treepers, for the enlightening commentary every day. You all help us to keep our wits about us and maintain our sanity!

    • Lucille says:
      March 21, 2018 at 12:58 am

      Tired Mom, it’s always wonderful to know that you’re a part of a caring community…and one that’s talented, too. Sundance is tenacious when it comes to research and evaluation–what a mind! The moderators are hard-working behind the scenes. People like Smiley post terrific artworks, Citizen817 posts photos of our beautiful Creator’s world, others post prayers, articles–both serious and fun, jokes, music, praise for our military and our President.

      There is so much for which to be thankful! “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

  6. Garrison Hall says:
    March 21, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Molly Tuttle gets a new guitar . . .

  8. usnveteran says:
    March 21, 2018 at 1:15 am

    March 17, 2018
    David Heavener
    School Shootings … A Hollywood Production?

  9. RLC2 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 1:42 am

    I’m sure this is no news to Sundance, but perhaps proof that the word on the Broward County mess is spreading, and qualified people with more insight on the educational bureaucrazy and corruption by the Left are explaining more- and its frightening…- from Breitbart-
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/20/broward-countys-school-leniency-program-part-of-larger-obama-era-plan-to-force-school-equity/

