Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm EST

Sarah Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Tuesday March 20th, 2018. Anticipated start time 1:30pm EST

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkNBC Livestream Link

25 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm EST

  1. duchess01 says:
    March 20, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Wonder if this Press Briefing will be delayed in light of the President’s Roundtable scheduled for 2:15 PM – anybody know?

  2. duchess01 says:
    March 20, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    LIVE NOW –

  3. trialbytruth says:
    March 20, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    how dare the president acknowledge the president of Russian ?
    McStain go away your maker has plans for you.

  4. trialbytruth says:
    March 20, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Sarah Hits the Trey Gowdy Question out of the Park

  5. fleporeblog says:
    March 20, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Sorry if I offend anyone but LUCIFER needs to die already!

  6. trialbytruth says:
    March 20, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    Is the president discussing any of the things that are important to liberals or people who wish to Intrape Trump?
    Sarah “No I don’t believe that came up”

  7. Donna in Oregon says:
    March 20, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Has anyone seen or heard John McCain speak today? Or does he just tweet now?

    Does McCain do his own tweeting? Or, is someone else (an aide) tweeting for him?

    Arizonans should demand a fitness test. Taxpayers deserve full representation. McCain should prove that he is capable of doing his job.

  8. fleporeblog says:
    March 20, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    Folks don’t waste a minute of your time listening to this today! Muh Russia hysteria on steroids.

  9. asdf says:
    March 20, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    I wonder if Sessions intentionally downplayed the reason OPR recommended McCabe be fired. In order to sucker the Dems/Media into rushing to defend him, then make them all look terrible when the real IG report drops

    • mimbler says:
      March 20, 2018 at 2:52 pm

      Personally, I don’t think so for a couple of reasons:

      1) The dems and media would rush in to defend him even if Sessions went into excruciating detail of why McCabe was fired. They defend their team regardless.

      2) It would be bad strategy. We’ve seen time and time again that dribbling out information about dem malfeasance, inoculates the public into numbness and apathy.
      And allows the MSM to downplay additional info as “old news”

      Anyway, just my take on it. Only Sessions knows for sure,

  10. The Boss says:
    March 20, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    Is it me, or did today’s briefing seem relatively tame?

    • eagledriver50 says:
      March 20, 2018 at 2:30 pm

      I think these swamp rats have been tamed by Sarah by spanking their “south ends” that they need a jar of vaseline to get rid of the hurt!!!

    • thedoc00 says:
      March 20, 2018 at 3:11 pm

      Not to fear. CNN, MSNBC and most of the MSM “National mid-day news” made up for it.

      While most of the nation was watching Fox and local news cover MD Shooting. Austin Fed Ex Bombing, President meeting with Saudi Prince and economic reports These clowns were covering:
      Porn Star rants
      Play-Boy Bunny suing some publisher who did not publish her book on affair with Trump
      Russia-Russia and McCain tweets
      Poor McCabe
      Trump is worried about Mueller, so he hired new lawyer
      Of course commercials to pay the bills.
      CNN commercial for their Kennedy Family, Tribute to the Clan Founded on a Criminal Enterprise, Run by Nazis loving dad and with political brothers who had major zipper, drug and alcohol issues.

      Yep, all the important stuff not in the National Inquirer.

      • thedoc00 says:
        March 20, 2018 at 3:15 pm

        Forgot to add the cameo by Mitch McConnell under two headlines:
        The first, “Mueller has a right to finish his job”, in quotes.
        The first headline was quickly changes to read, Mueller should be allowed to finish his job”.

