Monday March 19th – Open Thread

Posted on March 19, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Monday March 19th – Open Thread

  1. Minnie says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Glory be to the Father, and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit
    As it was in the beginning, is now and every shall be
    World without end, Amen.

    Pray for America.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. benzy says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Many of you may already be aware of this bill sponsored by Representative Sheila Jackson Lee in the House of Representatives. Democrats keep telling us that they don’t want to take everyone’s guns away, but look at the extensive list of weapons which would be banned should HR5077 ever pass. There is a list of nearly 300 currently legal weapons which would be banned by this bill. It also proposes to ban magazines of a capacity over ten and a number of other potential modifications for weapons. I would hope that our Representatives are smart enough to reject this bill, but I would still urge everyone who is an advocate for the Second Amendment to write or call your Representative to make sure that happens.

    https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/5077/text

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. mazziflol says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Another explosion in Austin Texas

    Like

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      March 19, 2018 at 12:36 am

      Are these explosions some sicko’s attempt to study the response time of emergency personnel?

      Exploding packages were all the rage last week in Texas.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Matt Transit says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:25 am

    March the 19th, the Feast Day of St Joseph.

    Oh, St. Joseph, whose protection is so great, so strong, so prompt before the throne of God. I place in you all my interests and desires. Oh, St. Joseph, do assist me by your powerful intercession, and obtain for me from your divine Son all spiritual blessings, through Jesus Christ, our Lord. So that, having engaged here below your heavenly power, I may offer my thanksgiving and homage to the most loving of Fathers.

    Oh, St. Joseph, I never weary of contemplating you, and Jesus asleep in your arms; I dare not approach while He reposes near your heart. Press Him in my name and kiss His fine head for me and ask him to return the Kiss when I draw my dying breath. St. Joseph, Patron of departing souls – Pray for me.

    This prayer was found in the fifteenth year of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In 1505 it was sent from the Pope to Emperor Charles when he was going into battle. Whoever shall read this prayer or hear it or keep it about themselves, shall never die a sudden death, or be drowned, not shall poison take effect of them; neither shall they fall into the hands of the enemy; or shall be burned in any fire, or shall be overpowered in battle.

    Happy St Joseph Feast Day everyone!

    Like

    Reply
  5. missilemom says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Mark Levin had Dr. Larry Arnn from Hillsdale College on discussing the Constitution, the Federalist Papers and the Declaration of Independence. It was amazing. I so love learning about our history. If you don’t get Hillsdale’s monthly newsletter, you should, its free.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s