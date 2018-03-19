Monday March 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Glory be to the Father, and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit
As it was in the beginning, is now and every shall be
World without end, Amen.
Pray for America.
Many of you may already be aware of this bill sponsored by Representative Sheila Jackson Lee in the House of Representatives. Democrats keep telling us that they don’t want to take everyone’s guns away, but look at the extensive list of weapons which would be banned should HR5077 ever pass. There is a list of nearly 300 currently legal weapons which would be banned by this bill. It also proposes to ban magazines of a capacity over ten and a number of other potential modifications for weapons. I would hope that our Representatives are smart enough to reject this bill, but I would still urge everyone who is an advocate for the Second Amendment to write or call your Representative to make sure that happens.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/5077/text
Another explosion in Austin Texas
Are these explosions some sicko’s attempt to study the response time of emergency personnel?
Exploding packages were all the rage last week in Texas.
March the 19th, the Feast Day of St Joseph.
Oh, St. Joseph, whose protection is so great, so strong, so prompt before the throne of God. I place in you all my interests and desires. Oh, St. Joseph, do assist me by your powerful intercession, and obtain for me from your divine Son all spiritual blessings, through Jesus Christ, our Lord. So that, having engaged here below your heavenly power, I may offer my thanksgiving and homage to the most loving of Fathers.
Oh, St. Joseph, I never weary of contemplating you, and Jesus asleep in your arms; I dare not approach while He reposes near your heart. Press Him in my name and kiss His fine head for me and ask him to return the Kiss when I draw my dying breath. St. Joseph, Patron of departing souls – Pray for me.
This prayer was found in the fifteenth year of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In 1505 it was sent from the Pope to Emperor Charles when he was going into battle. Whoever shall read this prayer or hear it or keep it about themselves, shall never die a sudden death, or be drowned, not shall poison take effect of them; neither shall they fall into the hands of the enemy; or shall be burned in any fire, or shall be overpowered in battle.
Happy St Joseph Feast Day everyone!
Thank you.
St. Joseph is very special to my family, as he is the patron saint of my dearly departed papa.
Don’t forget the Zeppole di San Giuseppe! (St. Joseph’s Fritters — an Italian tradition of fritters stuffed with vanilla pastry cream! Mmmmm.
https://www.christinascucina.com/zeppole-di-san-giuseppe-st-josephs-day-traditional-italian-pastries/
Indeed 🙂
Will be stopping by our favorite bakery to stock up on the way home tomorrow.
They make amazing, fresh, sweet, delicate Zeppole.
Now my mouth is watering 🙂
Mark Levin had Dr. Larry Arnn from Hillsdale College on discussing the Constitution, the Federalist Papers and the Declaration of Independence. It was amazing. I so love learning about our history. If you don’t get Hillsdale’s monthly newsletter, you should, its free.
