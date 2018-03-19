March 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #424

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Sundance, a couple intriguing musings here, bearing on possible leakage from Mueller’s investigation to top Dems:
“Brennan, however, appeared unhinged by Trump’s tweet, but he wants the world to know that he knows something and he knows something will be done about it.
“The question now is what does Brennan know? And where did he get the information that allows him to confidently threaten a sitting president with “disgrace” and a place “in the dustbin of history?”
“This is all very ominous, unquestionably a threat, and also makes one wonder if Brennan and Power are receiving unauthorized information, possibly from Robert Mueller’s special counsel office.”
You wrote an article today that it’s apparent that Inspector General and Sessions’ Outside Prosecutor are working together, perhaps Mueller’s team and Top Dems are also “working together” ?
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/18/nolte-threats-against-trump-made-by-john-brennan-and-samantha-power-must-be-investigated/
… and that’s “Mueller’s team”, not necessarily Mueller hisself. Underlings perhaps.
TCH pray-ers, this is a call to arms. Pray protection and the Gifts of the Holy Spirit for our dear PDJT and his white hats. Pray also for his/our enemies.
It would be great if some of his/our enemies had a “Come to Jesus” moment. I mean for real.
I’d love to see a wave of people Waking Up and *wanting* to do better.
Brennan ‘knows’ that he can lie and make things up out of thin air…and the Enemedia will run with it as though it were true.
He ‘knows’ that his fellow cohorts in crime, the Dems, will parrot whatever lies he spews.
That’s what Brennan ‘knows’.
Simple. If the black hats take down Trump, 150M+ Patriots storm the swamp and burn it to the ground. We have alternatives. It is just that we are trying the polite way first.
Happy Monday. Five more working days to see more swamp sewage draining.
Roto liberal-rooter..
Uh-oh. James is branding people lol ; )
What a whimp Tapper is. Can’t stand/handle the truth, even in a twitter feed.
I mean, it’s highly unlikely that James woods was spewing profanities and garbage troll junk.
A$$.
Trump ‘shocked the world,’ boxing promoter Don King says
https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/trump-shocked-the-world-boxing-promoter-don-king-says
Excerpt:
King said Trump was elected to disrupt Washington and drain out the corruption that occurs in the political beltway.
“Everyone agrees that the system is corrupt, the GOP, the Dems, the Independents, the atheists, all agree that the system is corrupt. But only one man had the guts, the intestinal fortitude to challenge the system,” he said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Making Money with Charles Payne.”
I LOVE Don King!
Looks like she is the Assistant Director
Washington, D.C. – Director Robert S. Mueller, III, has named Candice M. Will as Assistant Director for the Office of Professional Responsibility.
https://www.justice.gov/opr/about-office-and-opr-policies-and-procedures
Robin Ashton is the head and was appointed by Holder.
Attorney General Eric Holder today announced the appointment of Robin C. Ashton to serve as head of the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) at the Department of Justice.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-announces-appointment-robin-c-ashton-head-office-professional-responsibility
Has anyone else tried to go cold turkey from the media — all types — for one day. I was chewing nails! Came back slowly a few minutes ago watching P.I .Magnum reruns.
Lawdy, what an addiction!
Rash – I have been on vacation for two days and out of range – it was pretty wonderful! So jarring to come back – I think I may do a self-imposed blackout again.:)
I do fairly well-if you’re not including the TH and my Twitter people. Not perfect but pretty well. I like to read and listen to records a lot so there’s that.
Tonight BF (who does watch TV although not news) found “The Usual Suspects” one of my favorites, so I had to watch that. Amazing movie. You can’t go wrong with “Magnum” though!
The last scene in The Usual Suspects is my all time favorite…he is looking around his office and is putting together everything said was a lie. I liked it much better before Spacey turned out to be a creep.
Can’t do it. We are living history making times.
I haven’t heard anybody refute any of the points Trump made in his latest tweet about the Mueller investigation, just that he batter not shut it down. That means they must be ok with it being started on completely fraudulent grounds.
Wow, Keebler! Thanks for that info!
P.S. – Is there anyone in D.C. that isn’t connected? Talk about incest!!!
So why did Trump appoint Rosenstein to begin with?
Rudy Giuliani said this was a RICO case before President Trump even put his hand on the bible.
Too much time had already passed on many of these crimes by the time President Trump came into office.
RICO and CORA are criminal options still open to the DOJ. “Collusion” by the Swamp is addressed in the article below, which shows how this is conspiracy can be prosecuted under RICO & CORA:
CRIME; FEDERAL OFFICIALS; STATE OFFICERS AND EMPLOYEES; CRIMINAL LAW; ORGANIZED CRIME; FELONIES;
Location:
CRIMINAL LAW; PUBLIC EMPLOYEES;
https://www.cga.ct.gov/2006/rpt/2006-R-0484.htm
Anyone got a theory why Rosenstein appointed a special counsel in the first place. His decision or not? If not, who ordered it?
And if Rosenstein is not on our side, why was he appointed in the first place? If he is on our side, does that mean Mueller is also possibly a White hat?
Some confusing dots to connect.
If you read here regularly you would know that Rosenstein, McCabe and Comey engineered the appointment of Mueller. When Comey was fired, he leaked stuff to the press which prompted screeching for appointment of a SC. Rosenstein acquiesced to those demands within 1 week.
As for how Rosenstein ended up in his position, I think that someone got conned into his appointment. That is another matter that needs investigating, tbqh.
Rosey is not on our side and neither is Mueller. That ship sailed long ago. I am really puzzled as to why some continue to think that the Mueller shop is some kind of 25millionD chess being played by President Trump….
Absolutely a RICO case.
Also there are ways to toll SOLs.
The Senior Executive Service (SES) seriously affects the flow of our constitutional republic. Field McConnell (and David Hawkins at AbelDanger) has reported on this for YEARS, but now many others, having encountered the program during investigations, recognize how it has become a cancer within our government of people — not elected, not identified, endlessly employed and granted unending rights to invade our personal files — who do not have our best interests at heart.
End it.
Nixon, Nixon, He’s Our Man. McGovern belongs in a garbage can!
Oh wait, never mind. Wrong decade.
The firing of McCabe who is a dirty rat and deserved much more than a hold on his pension causing GOPe and Democrats to attack PDJT has been nothing short of revealing. Then there’s the EU class too attacking him just for fairly and squarely defending Americans and not wanting to allow the EU and international abuse go on with US trade deficits. It made me realize that we all have to join hands and pray fervently everyday to root out the evil everywhere. We must schedule it in daily and ask others to do so too. We cannot do it without Providence and his divine servants along with PDJT! The force of huge numbers of us praying against this evil that has gripped the world will be insurmountable. Cast them to the devil in your prayers should they not retreat.
