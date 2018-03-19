March 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #424

34 Responses to March 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #424

  1. nimrodman says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Sundance, a couple intriguing musings here, bearing on possible leakage from Mueller’s investigation to top Dems:

    “Brennan, however, appeared unhinged by Trump’s tweet, but he wants the world to know that he knows something and he knows something will be done about it.

    “The question now is what does Brennan know? And where did he get the information that allows him to confidently threaten a sitting president with “disgrace” and a place “in the dustbin of history?”

    “This is all very ominous, unquestionably a threat, and also makes one wonder if Brennan and Power are receiving unauthorized information, possibly from Robert Mueller’s special counsel office.”

    You wrote an article today that it’s apparent that Inspector General and Sessions’ Outside Prosecutor are working together, perhaps Mueller’s team and Top Dems are also “working together” ?

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/18/nolte-threats-against-trump-made-by-john-brennan-and-samantha-power-must-be-investigated/

    • nimrodman says:
      March 19, 2018 at 12:28 am

      … and that’s “Mueller’s team”, not necessarily Mueller hisself. Underlings perhaps.

    • Plain Jane says:
      March 19, 2018 at 12:32 am

      TCH pray-ers, this is a call to arms. Pray protection and the Gifts of the Holy Spirit for our dear PDJT and his white hats. Pray also for his/our enemies.

      • sunnydaze says:
        March 19, 2018 at 12:42 am

        It would be great if some of his/our enemies had a “Come to Jesus” moment. I mean for real.

        I’d love to see a wave of people Waking Up and *wanting* to do better.

    • wheatietoo says:
      March 19, 2018 at 12:44 am

      Brennan ‘knows’ that he can lie and make things up out of thin air…and the Enemedia will run with it as though it were true.

      He ‘knows’ that his fellow cohorts in crime, the Dems, will parrot whatever lies he spews.

      That’s what Brennan ‘knows’.

    • MAGA_Berserker says:
      March 19, 2018 at 12:54 am

      Simple. If the black hats take down Trump, 150M+ Patriots storm the swamp and burn it to the ground. We have alternatives. It is just that we are trying the polite way first.

  2. Plain Jane says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Happy Monday. Five more working days to see more swamp sewage draining.

  3. budmc says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:24 am

  4. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Trump ‘shocked the world,’ boxing promoter Don King says
    https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/trump-shocked-the-world-boxing-promoter-don-king-says

    Excerpt:

    King said Trump was elected to disrupt Washington and drain out the corruption that occurs in the political beltway.

    “Everyone agrees that the system is corrupt, the GOP, the Dems, the Independents, the atheists, all agree that the system is corrupt. But only one man had the guts, the intestinal fortitude to challenge the system,” he said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Making Money with Charles Payne.”

  5. Keebler ac says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:30 am

  6. rashomon says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Has anyone else tried to go cold turkey from the media — all types — for one day. I was chewing nails! Came back slowly a few minutes ago watching P.I .Magnum reruns.

    Lawdy, what an addiction!

    • olderwiser21 says:
      March 19, 2018 at 12:39 am

      Rash – I have been on vacation for two days and out of range – it was pretty wonderful! So jarring to come back – I think I may do a self-imposed blackout again.:)

    • Wend says:
      March 19, 2018 at 12:41 am

      I do fairly well-if you’re not including the TH and my Twitter people. Not perfect but pretty well. I like to read and listen to records a lot so there’s that.

      Tonight BF (who does watch TV although not news) found “The Usual Suspects” one of my favorites, so I had to watch that. Amazing movie. You can’t go wrong with “Magnum” though!

      • Sayit2016 says:
        March 19, 2018 at 12:51 am

        The last scene in The Usual Suspects is my all time favorite…he is looking around his office and is putting together everything said was a lie. I liked it much better before Spacey turned out to be a creep.

    • missilemom says:
      March 19, 2018 at 12:44 am

      Can’t do it. We are living history making times.

  7. joeknuckles says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:33 am

    I haven’t heard anybody refute any of the points Trump made in his latest tweet about the Mueller investigation, just that he batter not shut it down. That means they must be ok with it being started on completely fraudulent grounds.

  8. Keebler ac says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:34 am

  9. Keebler ac says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:36 am

  10. Donna in Oregon says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Rudy Giuliani said this was a RICO case before President Trump even put his hand on the bible.
    Too much time had already passed on many of these crimes by the time President Trump came into office.

    RICO and CORA are criminal options still open to the DOJ. “Collusion” by the Swamp is addressed in the article below, which shows how this is conspiracy can be prosecuted under RICO & CORA:

    CRIME; FEDERAL OFFICIALS; STATE OFFICERS AND EMPLOYEES; CRIMINAL LAW; ORGANIZED CRIME; FELONIES;
    Location:
    CRIMINAL LAW; PUBLIC EMPLOYEES;

    https://www.cga.ct.gov/2006/rpt/2006-R-0484.htm

  11. williamk says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Anyone got a theory why Rosenstein appointed a special counsel in the first place. His decision or not? If not, who ordered it?

    And if Rosenstein is not on our side, why was he appointed in the first place? If he is on our side, does that mean Mueller is also possibly a White hat?

    Some confusing dots to connect.

    • Sandra-VA says:
      March 19, 2018 at 12:54 am

      If you read here regularly you would know that Rosenstein, McCabe and Comey engineered the appointment of Mueller. When Comey was fired, he leaked stuff to the press which prompted screeching for appointment of a SC. Rosenstein acquiesced to those demands within 1 week.

      As for how Rosenstein ended up in his position, I think that someone got conned into his appointment. That is another matter that needs investigating, tbqh.

      Rosey is not on our side and neither is Mueller. That ship sailed long ago. I am really puzzled as to why some continue to think that the Mueller shop is some kind of 25millionD chess being played by President Trump….

  12. Wend says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Absolutely a RICO case.

    Also there are ways to toll SOLs.

  13. rashomon says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:44 am

    The Senior Executive Service (SES) seriously affects the flow of our constitutional republic. Field McConnell (and David Hawkins at AbelDanger) has reported on this for YEARS, but now many others, having encountered the program during investigations, recognize how it has become a cancer within our government of people — not elected, not identified, endlessly employed and granted unending rights to invade our personal files — who do not have our best interests at heart.

    End it.

  14. MAGA_Berserker says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Nixon, Nixon, He’s Our Man. McGovern belongs in a garbage can!

    Oh wait, never mind. Wrong decade.

  15. Keebler ac says:
    March 19, 2018 at 12:54 am

    The firing of McCabe who is a dirty rat and deserved much more than a hold on his pension causing GOPe and Democrats to attack PDJT has been nothing short of revealing. Then there’s the EU class too attacking him just for fairly and squarely defending Americans and not wanting to allow the EU and international abuse go on with US trade deficits. It made me realize that we all have to join hands and pray fervently everyday to root out the evil everywhere. We must schedule it in daily and ask others to do so too. We cannot do it without Providence and his divine servants along with PDJT! The force of huge numbers of us praying against this evil that has gripped the world will be insurmountable. Cast them to the devil in your prayers should they not retreat.

