March 18th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #423

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
A good one…Huckabee, Bongino, and others!
Judge Jeanine Pirro
Full Show
. https://youtu.be/dSGQJDRM1-A
“Investigative Journalism and the Obama Administration” – Sharyl Attkisson
“Political Corruption: Can the Swamp Be Drained?” – Kimberley Strassel
If it cant be then NAPALM it!
Swamp dwellers need oxygen too!
Ok, this is weird.
Parkland anti-gun kids take their message to Dubai, UAE.
WTH???? This has gotta be a first:
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/parkland-high-school-activists-take-anti-gun-rights-message-uae-flogging-stoning-still-legal/
Wow those kids keep getting crazier & crazier.
David Hogg Can’t Get Into College
http://markpantano.com/index.php/2018/03/17/david-hogg-cant-get-into-college/
Parkland Students to Lecture at HARVARD!
http://markpantano.com/index.php/2018/03/14/parkland-students-to-lecture-at-harvard/
The little bastard will probably go to Canada, Australia or the UK to get educated
It’s gonna be really interesting to find out who these people that are controlling this really are.
I kinda feel bad for – not Hogg but….- some of the other kids who may be (and most probably ARE) being “used” by whatever org. is in control of this operation.
They’ll have a target on their back for sure if/when they step out of line.
Wonder why they’d go to Dubai, of all places, as their first trip abroad?
CNN, Dubai, the Dem Party, Harvard….
This rabbit hole is getting really deep and twisty turvy.
See, this why, when you want to clean an operation up and take it down, you can’t go all Bull in a China Shop like many want Sessions to do.
You’ve *got* to follow every tentacle and all feeder roots.
Youtube is banning UK’s ***Daily Mail****!
The censorship is coming fast and furious the past few weeks. And now they’re banning a major UK paper?
These people are REALLY getting scared! It’s like their backs are against the wall or something!:
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/03/17/youtube-bans-daily-mail-violating-community-guidelines/
Wonder if it was the DM’s great coverage of Falling Floppy Hillary the past few days that did ’em in?
Wouldn’t be surprised.
The Great Leader: She Who May Not be Criticized.
The Real Collusion Story
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/03/russia-collusion-real-story-hillary-clinton-dnc-fbi-media/
Q Says big week coming… 3 Booms … message repeated.
IG Report?
Mueller closes shop?
And these are supposed to be nice clean cut high school kids who just got terriorized by a high school shooting
DISGUSTING! David Hogg and Far Left Hacks Cut Trashy Misogynist Ad for Their Anti-Gun Protest
If they keep this up those kids will top BHO as best guns salesman ever.. They will most likely also drive 2nd Amendment people to the polls for midterms and that will be a good thing for PDJT…
Well done, Tomi. 👏 😍
Tomi Lahren Goes Off on Stormy Daniels Scandal, Says Media’s Attacking Trump
Tomi Lahren Trump’s Stormy Daniels Scandal is Nonsense … Quit Attacking Him!!!
3/17/2018
