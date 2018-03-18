March 18th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #423

Posted on March 18, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

21 Responses to March 18th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #423

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 18, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 18, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 18, 2018 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    March 18, 2018 at 12:22 am

    A good one…Huckabee, Bongino, and others!
    Judge Jeanine Pirro
    Full Show
    . https://youtu.be/dSGQJDRM1-A

  6. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 18, 2018 at 12:30 am

    “Investigative Journalism and the Obama Administration” – Sharyl Attkisson

  7. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 18, 2018 at 12:32 am

    “Political Corruption: Can the Swamp Be Drained?” – Kimberley Strassel

  8. sunnydaze says:
    March 18, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Ok, this is weird.

    Parkland anti-gun kids take their message to Dubai, UAE.

    WTH???? This has gotta be a first:

    http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/parkland-high-school-activists-take-anti-gun-rights-message-uae-flogging-stoning-still-legal/

  9. sunnydaze says:
    March 18, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Youtube is banning UK’s ***Daily Mail****!

    The censorship is coming fast and furious the past few weeks. And now they’re banning a major UK paper?

    These people are REALLY getting scared! It’s like their backs are against the wall or something!:

    http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/03/17/youtube-bans-daily-mail-violating-community-guidelines/

    • sunnydaze says:
      March 18, 2018 at 12:41 am

      Wonder if it was the DM’s great coverage of Falling Floppy Hillary the past few days that did ’em in?

      Wouldn’t be surprised.

      The Great Leader: She Who May Not be Criticized.

  10. citizen817 says:
    March 18, 2018 at 12:39 am

    The Real Collusion Story

    https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/03/russia-collusion-real-story-hillary-clinton-dnc-fbi-media/

  11. phoenixRising says:
    March 18, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Q Says big week coming… 3 Booms … message repeated.

    IG Report?
    Mueller closes shop?

  12. citizen817 says:
    March 18, 2018 at 12:42 am

  13. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 18, 2018 at 12:42 am

    And these are supposed to be nice clean cut high school kids who just got terriorized by a high school shooting

    DISGUSTING! David Hogg and Far Left Hacks Cut Trashy Misogynist Ad for Their Anti-Gun Protest

    • MM says:
      March 18, 2018 at 12:52 am

      If they keep this up those kids will top BHO as best guns salesman ever.. They will most likely also drive 2nd Amendment people to the polls for midterms and that will be a good thing for PDJT…

  14. nwtex says:
    March 18, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Well done, Tomi. 👏 😍

    Tomi Lahren Goes Off on Stormy Daniels Scandal, Says Media’s Attacking Trump
    Tomi Lahren Trump’s Stormy Daniels Scandal is Nonsense … Quit Attacking Him!!!
    3/17/2018

