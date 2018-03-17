Saturday March 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Over on one of the “Q” video comment sections, somebody mentioned that odd stuff just happened in Texas: a suicide found at 7 am at the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in Austin:
http://www.kxan.com/news/local/austin/suicide-reported-inside-tceq-headquarters/1048845789
and an explosion at a chemical plant:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cresson-liquid-chemical-plant-explosion-texas-workers-injured-today-live-updates/
could just be a coincidence but will put it here anyway in case any Texans pass through and there are things to know aobut it
LikeLike
Also, at the very least we can give a thought and prayer for the people involved, and their families…
LikeLike
Happy ***caterday*** Treepers! 🙂
Still the best version after all these years . . .
LikeLiked by 3 people
“So Will I (100 Billion X)
Hillsong United
God of Creation
If the stars were made to worship so will I
If creation sings Your praises so will I
If creation still obeys You so will I
If the mountains bow in reverence so will I
If the oceans roar Your greatness so will I
For if everything exists to lift You high so will I
If the wind goes where You send it so will I
If the rocks cry out in silence so will I
If the sum of all our praises still falls shy
Then we’ll sing again a hundred billion times
If You left the grave behind You so will I
You’re the One who never leaves the one behind
God bless you, Treepers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
And yet, they went forward with a stress test………… with cars going under it?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Thank you, Lucille, wishing you a restful, peaceful and safe weekend.
LikeLike
Thank you, Minnie!
LikeLike
HAPPY CATURDAY!
6 Signs Your Cat Loves You
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
From the U.S. Fascist file: A young Ohio MAN has been suspended for his non-partricipitation in the ‘Student Walkout’ .A CA teacher has also been suspended for her questioning if this sort of school -endorsed ‘protest’ would be extended to encompass other social issues. Closer to my NJ home a senior student received detention for non-participation in the same activity.. Not too hard to discern “free speech” is only free if you toe the fascist line !
And why is the ‘Media’ not all over a ‘mass murder” with four victims in S.C. this week ? Perhaps because no firearms were involved ?
LikeLike
In case anyone here is looking for a place to land since CBTS got banned on reddit, a number of us have migrated here: http://freedomforcenews.com/
LikeLike
LikeLike
This soaring, incantative, inspiring prayer — The Lorica (Breastplate of St. Patrick) is best recited standing up. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
The Breastplate of Saint Patrick
I arise today
Through a mighty strength, the invocation of the Trinity,
Through belief in the Threeness,
Through confession of the Oneness
of the Creator of creation.
I arise today
Through the strength of Christ’s birth with His baptism,
Through the strength of His crucifixion with His burial,
Through the strength of His resurrection with His ascension,
Through the strength of His descent for the judgment of doom.
I arise today
Through the strength of the love of cherubim,
In the obedience of angels,
In the service of archangels,
In the hope of resurrection to meet with reward,
In the prayers of patriarchs,
In the predictions of prophets,
In the preaching of apostles,
In the faith of confessors,
In the innocence of holy virgins,
In the deeds of righteous men.
I arise today, through
The strength of heaven,
The light of the sun,
The radiance of the moon,
The splendor of fire,
The speed of lightning,
The swiftness of wind,
The depth of the sea,
The stability of the earth,
The firmness of rock.
I arise today, through
God’s strength to pilot me,
God’s might to uphold me,
God’s wisdom to guide me,
God’s eye to look before me,
God’s ear to hear me,
God’s word to speak for me,
God’s hand to guard me,
God’s shield to protect me,
God’s host to save me
From snares of devils,
From temptation of vices,
From everyone who shall wish me ill,
afar and near.
I summon today
All these powers between me and those evils,
Against every cruel and merciless power
that may oppose my body and soul,
Against incantations of false prophets,
Against black laws of pagandom,
Against false laws of heretics,
Against craft of idolatry,
Against spells of witches and smiths and wizards,
Against every knowledge that corrupts man’s body and soul;
Christ to shield me today
Against poison, against burning,
Against drowning, against wounding,
So that there may come to me an abundance of reward.
Christ with me,
Christ before me,
Christ behind me,
Christ in me,
Christ beneath me,
Christ above me,
Christ on my right,
Christ on my left,
Christ when I lie down,
Christ when I sit down,
Christ when I arise,
Christ in the heart of every man who thinks of me,
Christ in the mouth of everyone who speaks of me,
Christ in every eye that sees me,
Christ in every ear that hears me.
I arise today
Through a mighty strength, the invocation of the Trinity,
Through belief in the Threeness,
Through confession of the Oneness
of the Creator of creation.
LikeLike
“This 20-year-old launched his own successful drone startup in his teens”
In between his high school classes, George Matus raised millions of dollars to fund his own company, which tech insiders say is revolutionizing the drone industry. “The world could be a better place if more people took the dive into trying to build out their own company,” he says.
https://www.today.com/video/this-20-year-old-launched-his-own-successful-drone-startup-in-his-teens-1185583171888
LikeLike