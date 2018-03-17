March 17th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #422

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not 3 hours later, Tarkanian announces he is doing exactly that!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Most excellent!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wanted Tark to run against Heller, but if the boss is good with Heller, then so am I.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is great news for our President and our country! However, it is also great news for every damn country that imports their merchandise into our country. It is such a miserable cycle. The better Americans feel about the Economy and their own financial situation, the more they are willing to spend which helps to widen or deficit of imports versus exports.
The great news is that our Lion 🦁 and his Killers will destroy this phenomenon once and fore all!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL. He is a madman. Takes no prisoners whatsoever. This will be used against him on every news show for the next week and he couldn’t care less. Incredible intestinal fortitude.
LikeLiked by 5 people
As has been stated – honey badger don’t give a sh*!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
🙂
That’s what I’m talking about!
Gotta love God’s majesty and sense of humor 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the Primaries, haha.
Thanks for digging it up.
LikeLike
Somebody doing some late night tweeting!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This tweet from our Lion 🦁 has me absolutely fired up! I owe AG Sessions a major apology. I doubted the man when I shouldn’t have. I saw everything this man did for our President throughout the primaries and the campaign against HRC. I saw him speak to the crowd in Wilkes-Barre, PA the Monday following the release of the Access Hollywood tapes three days prior. He was on fire that night saying HRC will be locked up.
Yet, I fell in the trap of not trusting what my heart was telling me. I allowed my mind to believe the worst. Jeff Sessions is a damn PATRIOT that loves our country and most importantly loves our President.
Treepers we are on the attack! I will continue to preach patience both for you and myself.
There are evil POSs scared out of their minds this evening! Reality just slapped them across the face. They understand what SD pointed out about “Being under oath”. Many of them have also been under oath.
I will sleep like a baby when I get down off of the high I am feeling! There are many POS that won’t be able to sleep tonight no matter how many sleeping pills or alcohol 🍺 they drink. Their minds will be showing them a never ending movie of what their miserable lives may look like going forward. Their insides will be eating them alive.
That gun on the nightstand will be whispering sweet nothings all throughout the night hoping to finally get them to give in to its calls!
LikeLike
I hear you FLOR…we all went into this believing in Sessions, but were becoming disillusioned by what we viewed as inaction. We wanted these criminals indicated on Day One. Reflecting on this tonight, it is now apparent that Sessions is restoring the integrity of the DOJ by being thorough and deliberate…exactly how the DOJ is supposed to act.
Make no doubt…there are a lot of people freaking out in DC. They now know for certainty that the bombs will be dropping steadily from now through the midterms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Timing is everything.
The firing of McCabe and the other news that will be dropping soon is timed for the greatest possible effect.
Too soon and by election day everything will be “old news”. Now Deep Staters can stew in their juices for a while, as the rest of the bad stuff oozes out.
LikeLike
I’ve been busily retweeting #FireMcCabe for 2 weeks now, but at the same time teetering on the brink of joining the anti-Sessions brigade. Like many others, we were at a water-shed moment; Sessions is a white Hat if he fires McCabe today, or a Black hat if he doesn’t. Tonight, celebrating that Sessions is a WHITE HAT gives me chills and has me thanking God for providing what we most need exactly when we most need it. Thank God, Thank God, Thank God!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen 🙏!
LikeLike
Love your post, Fle! All of us need to unite and support our PDJT and his MAGA Administration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Trump’s really taking it to Comey with this tweet.
So exciting!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am completely in awe of his fearlessness. Liberal snowflakes are melting down all across country. Hate for him will reach levels never before seen in human history. What a fantastic time to be alive. Godspeed President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow! That Tweet should send the whole corrupt media complex into a raging hissy fit…again. Mika will need to be medicated to calm her down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahahah, BOOM go the ‘splodey heads 🙂
LikeLike
Don’t forget about Joe.
LikeLike
Just stopping in to say…. I was completely wrong….. Sessions did the right thing and I said earlier today he wouldn’t. Surprise!
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s a very humbling statement, Nigella.
You’re a good person 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree, Nigella is a good person and welcome back to the MAGA Train!
LikeLike
Sessions has done it ‘by the book,’ all along.
That’s slow and it riles some folks.
Had he not done what he did today, he’d have been out himself; ……..by the same book.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I LOVE that Sessions dot all “I’s” and crosses all “t’s”.
Rock. Solid.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As a Canadian I also am sorry for doubting Sessions. He is a true Patriot. May God Bless Him and PDJT!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Any AG bashers, like me, wish to share?
I was wrong about Sessions being weak.
LikeLiked by 2 people
See my mea culpa above
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good for you! 🙂
LikeLike
We all work together to support our President!
LikeLike
And it begins: “The guns and ammunition of a 56-year-old Lighthouse Point, Florida, resident were confiscated by police in what is reportedly the first such seizure under gun control laws signed by Gov. Rick Scott (R) last week.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that “four firearms and 267 rounds of ammunition” were taken from the man, and he was “taken to a hospital for involuntary psychiatric treatment.”
The seized firearms were listed as “a Ruger LCP .380 pistol, an M2 Mauser .45 pistol, a Charter Arms .357 mag snub nose revolver and a Mossberg 500 12-gauge shotgun.”
The paper notes that “the civil ruling removing his access to guns and ammunition was granted under … new legislation — which permits confiscating guns from people who have not been committed but are deemed a potential risk to themselves or others, according to the order signed by Broward’s Chief Judge Jack Tuter.”
The confiscatory order also bars the man from making new firearm or ammunition purchases.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/16/begins-florida-firearms-ammunition-confiscated-gun-control-law/
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK, according to the original article (link below), this man needed to be institutionalized:
“Lighthouse Point police made the request on March 14, one week after they were called to conduct a welfare check on the man, who they said was behaving strangely at his condominium building. Authorities said it was the latest in a series of encounters law enforcement had with the man, though he has no prior history of arrests in Florida. He had some prior arrests in Pennsylvania, records show.
Police were called after the man turned off the main electrical breakers to the condo building in Lighthouse Point, court records show. The South Florida Sun Sentinel is not identifying the man because of his medical condition.
The man told officers he “was being targeted and burglarized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and a neighbor who lives in [his] building,” the judge wrote in his order. “[He] could not describe the neighbor but stated that the neighbor [can] ‘shape shift, he can change heights and I’m not sure where he comes from’ and ‘to be honest, he looks like Osama Bin Laden.’”
He also told officers that he had to turn off the electrical breakers because “they are electrocuting me through my legs.”
Officers said they saw weapons in his home after they were called to check on his welfare. They also found evidence he had “a voluminous amount of notes containing numerous references to former President Barack Obama, that he was killed in the 1980s but came back and now murders children to place their spirits into [the man’s] head, is a member of [al-Qaida], and is [the man’s] enemy,” the judge wrote in his order.”
http://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/fl-florida-school-shooting-guns-seized-lighthouse-point-20180316-story.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Filly, in Florida “taken to a hospital for involuntary psychiatric treatment.” is implementing the Baker Act.
Hopefully, the hospital can help him, he desperately needs help.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NF, What remains to be seen is just who initiated the filing permitting this seizure ? And what guarantees does this individual have his property is going to be kept and maintained in the same condition ? When does this individual get to confront his accuser(s) ? This is no small thing due to likely precedents being established. For all I know this individual may have been nutty as a fruit cake, but that doesn’t change our fundamental governing principles oR established law.
LikeLike
They are applying the Baker Act. And yes, he sounds nuttier than a fruit cake. Were he my neighbor, I wouldn’t want him to have weapons either.
LikeLike
My heart bleeds for this man. Think what it would be like for you if those demons running his life, in his head, were YOUR demons. This is so pitiful that there really is no relief for the mentally ill except periods of forced medication with intermittent periods of insanity that creeps back in when the medication is no longer forced. Confiscating his guns is heroic, but there must be rules about conditions millwright mentions. UNTIL we discover some kind of lasting treatment for mental illness, confiscating guns at least saves people the demons tell the victim to kill. I am shocked Gov. Scott would defy 2nd Amendment, but applaud him for erasing the terrible threats of an insane person with guns. In the 72 hours the law allows him to be held in hospital against his will, they may accomplish a reprieve, but that’s not long enough to cure anyone, that’s for sure.
LikeLike
Will whole IG report will be public so fake msm and democrats can not lie?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The sooner the better
LikeLiked by 2 people
Only if there is no criminal prosecution planned as a result of the report. However, according to Sara Carter, it will be a whole series of reports.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A limerick suitable for the day:
There once was a swamper named Andy,
His wife got McAuliffe’s $pare candy,
We hear from the leaking —
Indictments they’re seeking?
That pension sure woulda been handy…
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCabe’s sanctimonious response to his firing has. inadvertently, only exposed Mueller more as to what he really is: a fixer running a protection racket for the black hats at FBI, DoJ etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It also makes it clear, at least to me, that McCabe, like Mr Sanctimony himself Comey, fully expects Mueller to succeed in nailing Trump and burying their corruption. How long will it be before Mueller decides to cut and run?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awww. Sell the Porsche.
You know how to tell the difference between a porcupine and a Porsche-With the Porsche, the pricks are on the INSIDE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance!!!
Please check this out. I believe it is all connected. This could be the new movement to hide criminal backgrounds of young adults entering major universities. (Not just from the so-called “at-risk” minority youth, as seen in failed programs such as Broward County’s Promise Program.)
From AP – “A student group has asked University of Illinois trustees to drop questions from admissions applications about students’ prior criminal and disciplinary history.”
This and another link are provided below. Not much is out there yet, with acceptable links.
https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/illinois/articles/2018-03-16/ui-urged-to-drop-criminal-history-queries-from-applications
http://wgntv.com/2018/03/16/university-of-illinois-urged-to-drop-criminal-history-queries-on-applications/
(I put this on the Pres. Thread, because of the underlying issues.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe that was already done for company hiring practices, wasn’t it? Seems I recall O.B.A.M.A. doing something like this…….maybe out of the NLRB?
LikeLike
Yep – I thought so – note the words “disparate impact discrimination” – code words for affirmative action:
“Background: On April 25, 2012, the Commission, in a 4-1 bi-partisan vote, issued its Enforcement Guidance on the Consideration of Arrest and Conviction Records in Employment Decisions Under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended, 42 U.S.C. § 2000e. The Guidance updates, consolidates, and supersedes the Commission’s 1987 and 1990 policy statements on this issue, as well as the relevant discussion in the EEOC’s Race and Color Discrimination Compliance Manual Chapter. The Guidance is designed to be a resource for employers, employment agencies, and unions covered by Title VII; for applicants and employees; and for EEOC enforcement staff.
1) Does this Guidance prohibit employers from obtaining and using criminal background reports about job applicants or employees?
No. The EEOC does not have the authority to prohibit employers from obtaining or using arrest or conviction records. The EEOC simply seeks to ensure that such information is not used in a discriminatory way.
2) How could an employer use this information in a discriminatory way?
There are two ways in which an employer’s use of criminal history information may be discriminatory. First, the relevant law, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, prohibits employers from treating job applicants or employees with the same criminal records differently because of their race, national origin, or another protected characteristic (disparate treatment discrimination).
Second, the law also prohibits disparate impact discrimination. This means that, if criminal record exclusions operate to disproportionately exclude people of a particular race or national origin, the employer has to show that the exclusions are “job related and consistent with business necessity” under Title VII to avoid liability.”
https://www.eeoc.gov/eeoc/newsroom/wysk/arrest_conviction_records.cfm
LikeLike
I don’t recall, but nothing those subversive POS’s did would surprise me. In this case, it involves the further degredation of our educational system – funded with our tax dollars. This BS needs to stop.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not new, but definitely coordinated. Research the push to “ban the box”, i.e. the criminal background disclosure.
Check out this from reporter Colin Flaherty, talking about an action passed five years ago in Wilmington, DE to ‘ban the box’:
http://www.wnd.com/2014/02/preacher-blames-citys-black-violence-on-slavery/
“The case comes at a time when city officials are under increasing criticism for going too easy on too many criminals. In 2013, the city council voted to “Ban the Box” – which means that felons no longer have to disclose – right away – their criminal background. Certain jobs are exempt from Ban the Box, such as police officer.
But because felons are not fully responsible for the conditions that put them in prison, the thinking on city council was that they should be given a second, third, fourth and fifth chance. During the discussion on Ban the Box, not one council member brought up the fact that 60-80 percent of the felons released from prison will return there within a year. And no one said one word about the victims.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hillary Clinton had another embarrassing tumble in India while on her endless book tour. I hope her next fall is a tumble into prison.
—Ben Garrison
https://grrrgraphics.com/fall-hillary-clinton
LikeLiked by 4 people
Stairway To Prison,……………………Heavenly.
LikeLike
There’s a lady who goes
Where she can’t feel her toes
And she’s falling down stairs………………
To-ward prison.
LikeLike
Loke
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha!
LikeLike
They forgot the bath tub fall, last night, which broke her wrist and now has her in a cast.
LikeLike
Seeing General Flynn out today supporting Navarro in California. If you can find the clip it’s going around twitter it’s pretty cool. Coincidence? Pretty interesting day😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love it!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Coincidence?
I think not!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Listen to Flynn speak the first few minutes.
UNBELIEVABLE difference between him and a total Loser Stooge like Ms. “feel sorry for me” Hillary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Zippity Do Da, Omar Navarro is running to replace Mad Max. I’ve been told he is a Scientologist, but I don’t care if he’s the Boogy Man, as long as someone shuts Mad Max up for the next seven years. His district is an impoverished one in L.A. but she lives in a mansion an hour and a half away. Still, a national woman’s magazine gave her the Woman of the Year award recently, and the Black Caucus adores her.
LikeLike
https://twitter.com/lisamei62?lang=en
I apologize for McCabe’s language, but it is what HE said:
LikeLiked by 4 people
“I’m With Her.” WTF was I thinking!?
Andy McCabe
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCabe’s statement on his firing discloses a couple interesting facts previously untold:
1. The scope of the IG investigation and its report – only about Clinton:
McCabe statement: “The investigation by the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) has to be understood in the context of the attacks on my credibility. The investigation flows from my attempt to explain the FBI’s involvement and my supervision of investigations involving Hillary Clinton.”
2. The timing of the release of the IG report – After McCabe’s testimony before Nunes’s committee on Dec. 21, 2017 :
McCabe statement: “The release of this report was accelerated only after my testimony to the House Intelligence Committee revealed that I would corroborate former Director Comey’s accounts of his discussions with the President. “
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s all about ME.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Like
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bitter clingers.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Really corrupt area of Florida. Clean ‘er up!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Assuming there are charges to come against AM, does anyone know if POTUS tweets would be seen by a judge as something that would prevent him from getting a fair trial? Just wondering if that was a good move on POTUS part or not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your “concern” is duly noted.
LikeLike
That defense has been tried many times;……………………..and never succeeded.
LikeLike
” A journey of a thousand miles, begins with ONE step.”
McCabe termination…..Step ONE.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just need a perp walk for James Comey by the summer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy St Patricks Day Everyone!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Loving the start of March Madness!
This is my local college team.
LikeLike
I do appreciate your support for your local college but…..really? On the Presidential thread?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Liars gotta lie.
LikeLike
Better watch him. This guy has ‘gun on the nightstand,’ potential.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keeping stories straight is proving challenging. Chaff and countermeasures redux.
LikeLike