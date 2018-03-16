March 16th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #421

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Our Lion 🦁 is absolutely right!
Many including myself were really surprised when the 4th Quarter real GDP came in at 2.6% when it was released (January 26). We were even more surprised when it was revised on February 28th to 2.5%. We all asked how could that be given what we were seeing and reading about the Christmas shopping which was up 6% from the previous year.
We all fell for a fallacy! Yes Americans were buying more than they had in a very long time. Consumer confidence is at all time highs. However, since so little of what was purchased was made in the USA, our imports had to be increased because of the demand. That increase in imports is a complete subtraction from our real GDP.
This tweet that was released earlier by Sarah makes the point I shared above! Canada in 2017 had a $17.58 Billion dollar surplus with us. Check out what the dollar amount was for January 2018. That is $3.63 Billion dollars. The Canadians are as happy as happy can be because Americans are confident in the Economy and have extra money in their pockets (January’s budget surplus for them shows it). They and others are the ones that are benefiting. Not us!
The Mexicans love our confidence in the Economy and the fact we are willing to spend more! This tweet tells you how much they are benefiting.
This tweet by Charles Payne tells you the story about how the World is happy as hell because Americans are spending more.
We have to wake up or we will lose it all! What I showed is the master plan of the last 4 administrations. Spend more so that the world’s real GDP expands (3.5% last year) while ours evaporates because we are the ones that caused the world to enjoy a real GDP of 3.5% in 2017!
Sorry meant to share this:
One step at a time; one purchase at a time: Let’s hghlight new U.S. manufactures such a This Night of Readig, PA, that makes their whimsical items for men and women out of U.S.-grown cotton. Their site list stores and plenty of pictures and info.
this-night.com
question and comments: hello@this-night.com
I tell you, Flepore, I had MSNBC on briefly earlier this afternoon, I never watch this stuff, but it had been turned off on that channel the night before, the newscaster was talking about the trade deficit with Canada and said it wasn’t true, and actually said on TV to the nation that “the President lied in his tweet that we have a deficit with Canada”.
I was so upset I could spit. The MSM is full tilt propaganda against our President. I just couldn’t believe they said the President lied. This is what we’re up against. I can’t believe Rachel Madcow’s show is ranked third. I can’t repeat what I heard on there from the next room when my father was watching it the night before.
Tariffs now; tariffs tomorrow.
Until this imbalance is fixed.
I will gladly pay the extra money to get jobs and companies in the USA. Real jobs, manufacturing jobs.
We’re going to win this fight. Trump is buckling down. But it’s going to take time, as you know Flep, before that GDP number gets fixed.
Just shows how much we have been betrayed by our “leaders” for decades.
Amazing.
That’s some outstanding humor, and the joke is at the expense of the media.
Looks like a really fun party!
He was forceful…and sort of ‘unleashed’.
Ed Henry was filling in for Shannon; he was a d’khead at times.
But Nunes was great.
Nunes starts at the 7:04 mark.
The following segment about the bridge collapse is pretty good too.
The bridge company has scrubbed their twitter account of all their celebratory tweets, crowing about how great that bridge is.
This video was scrubbed from the FIU twitter account.
It is from this last Saturday.
It shows local politicians and University officials, slapping each other on the back about how great the bridge is.
But intrepid Trump supporters downloaded it and have been tweeting it around.
Heheh.
Sundance was telling everyone on twitter to grab screen shots of tweets and info off of the companies web site before it all got scrubbed…
Suggestions online are to archive everything Patriots have offline… I think it’s a good idea.
I’m sitting here thinking of what the State Inspector on the job site is doing right now to cover his butt!
I wonder what’s in his banking records.
Some tell-tale signs of bribery payola?
It would be impossible for him to scrub those.
The bribes I know about where new swimming pools, college educations, homes getting paid off, and very nice boats….. I’ve seen many bridge companies get busted for bribing State inspectors.. Like I said Bridges were my husbands specialty….
LikeLiked by 1 person
The CoC, Globalist, MSM, RINOs, Democrats, NWO, Big Club, China 🇨🇳, EU, Canada 🇨🇦, Mexico 🇲🇽, South Korea 🇰🇷, Japan 🇯🇵 etc. are completely DEAD 💀! This is the THIRD poll that has come out this past week with absolutely terrifying data for the POS above.
In a new poll by Rasmussen Reports, nearly 70 percent of likely voters said it is more important to keep manufacturing jobs in the United States than keeping prices on products low for consumers.
From the article linked above:
Working and middle-class Americans were the most supportive of any economic group of a strong U.S. manufacturing base, with between 70 to 76 percent supporting keeping manufacturing jobs in the country rather than enjoying cheap products.
The Rust Belt, which Trump swept in the 2016 presidential election, has been one of the hardest regions hit because of U.S. free trade with Mexico. In total, about 700,000 U.S. have been displaced, including:
* 14,500 American workers displaced in Wisconsin
* 43,600 American workers displaced in Michigan
* 2,600 American workers displaced in West Virginia
* 26,300 American workers displaced in Pennsylvania
* 34,900 American workers displaced in Ohio
* 6,500 American workers displaced in Iowa
* 24,400 American workers displaced in Indiana
One former steel town in West Virginia lost 94 percent of its steel jobs because of NAFTA, with nearly 10,000 workers in the town being displaced from the steel industry.
Since China entered the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001, there have been 3.2 million American jobs lost with 2.4 million of those jobs coming from the U.S. manufacturing sector.
Here are the previous two threads with the first two polls I referenced above:
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, Fle.
Those stats don’t reflect all the other jobs that are lost, when factories close and manufacturing jobs are killed.
When a factory closes, the surrounding community dies out too.
Shops, restaurants, home construction, real estate, car dealerships, repair shops…they all die a slow death after a factory is lost.
That’s why other countries welcomed our factories with open arms!
If we wanted to really create a giant sucking sound of New Factories rushing into this country…we would make all factories exempt from the Corp Income Tax.
Give them a 5 or so years of tax exempt status…….
I really hope and pray this translates to VOTES this November for America First Republican candidates. We got to pull the monster vote with every one of them. Dems are up to no good.
The news out of India is that Hillary fell in the bathtub and broke her wrist. That brings two things to mind. First, the thought of Hillary in the bathtub is sickening. Second, was Huma also injured or was she able to move out of the way fast enough?
LOL………
Brain bleach!!!!
Joe, I’m sure you saw the film of HRC falling, falling…
Did you notice Huma laughing coming up from behind her? My grandson thinks the 3 women were probably high on drugs.
Here’s an article on the #BathtubIncident. Included is a list of her most famous falls since the Primaries, LOL.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5506823/Hillary-Clinton-fractures-wrist-slipping-bathtub.html
pic of tub at link, too.
Gawd. I’m just enjoying this too much, I know.
The concluding of the House Intelligence Committee investigation into Russia should be a huge boon for us going forward.
The finding of “no collusion” is huge in itself, of course. Very big. The media knows it, which is why media swampite Jeff Zelleny was so triggered at yesterday’s White House Press Briefing when Sanders told him what the committee found.
But it’s a lot more than that. In addition to clearing Trump, it also:
–> Ends the Schiff leaks
–> Frees up bandwidth for SpyGate
–> Cuts the supply lines for the media’s attack on Trump and focus on Russia
Of the 4 Russia investigations (3 in Congress, I think, and Mueller), the two which have given the media the most fodder have been Mueller’s and the House Intel Committee’s. The latter primarily because of Schiff.
Now, that’s over. Officially over. With a finding. And Schiff is basically removed from the board.
That means we’re primarily down to leaks from Team Mueller. And, therefore, you get the latest NYT hit piece doing the “Trump in peril” dance with Mueller subpoenaing records from the Trump Organization.
But it almost doesn’t matter. And this is a defensive move, not an offensive one. This leak came because of the finding of “no collusion” by the House Intel Committee.
In short, we’re slowly winning the war here. It’s not over, and it could get a lot tougher if we lose the House in November. Still, the plank is getting shorter for the coupists.
Basically, this is a situation something like Napoleon’s army in Russia. Yeah, you’ve expanded a heck of a long way and gained a lot of ground. But, you’re dead tired and running out of ammo and other supplies. Now what do you do with the Russian winter coming and supplies short?
You get destroyed.
The media and the coupists are not exactly like Napoleon’s army in Russia here, but there are parallels. As time goes on, they have less and less power and leverage. At least until January 2019. They’re running out of steam. They’re running out of ammunition. Everything they’re doing they’ve already done. They’ve already said everything, unless someone new (Manafort, for example) flips. And there is no indication Manafort is flipping before the 2018 midterms.
Hence, the fevered NYT article. Getting closer to Trump! Ramping up! Demands documents!
While on our side, the IG report is revving up and letters are being sent (in waves, on purpose) to ask for a second special counsel. And so on. McCabe is begging to keep his pension.
The coupist army gained a lot of terrain on the way to Russia. But I think they are going to have a very difficult time holding that terrain between now and the midterms as their “Russian winter” begins in earnest.
The ending of the House Intel Committee investigation was pivotal. It’s another brick in the wall that is being erected all around the coupists day by day.
Oh, I don’t know about ‘ending the Schiff leaks’, MAG.
Nunes said he is now going to devote attention to Investigating the FISA Abuses.
Schiff is still on his Intel Committee.
So unfortunately, the Chicken-Schiff will still be in a position to leak stuff.
I hope Nunes catches him at it…and turns him over to the DOJ Leak Investigation.
Fair points. Thanks Wheatie.
I have a feeling Schiff will be less talkative when it comes to leaking out information about the Obama Administration abuses, however.
ha ha ha.
Bring it on.
twitter thread
The MSM and Dem Party (same thing) have gone out of their way to make this #Walkout seem like a huuuuge deal. But it’s looking to be, more and more, a #Washout.
This article is from a *super* SJW area of PNW, Bellingham, north of Seattle. It has 3 colleges, 3 H.S., and the total estimate by the Media there is 800 students from all 6 places combined.
200 students from the largest college Western Wash. Univ. participated. Student pop. at WWU is @15,000 and it’s one of the biggest SJW places you’ll ever see. I’m frankly shocked that they couldn’t get at least a couple thousand:
http://www.bellinghamherald.com/news/local/article205151004.html
