Thursday March 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
“Limited Time Offer”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful as always. Thank you
LikeLike
Beware the Ides of March!
Will debts be paid today?
Or will Caesar meet the end?
LikeLike
This site reminds me of the fourth verse (my favorite) of our National
O thus be it ever when freemen shall stand
Between their lov’d home and the war’s desolation!
Blest with vict’ry and peace may the heav’n rescued land
Praise the power that hath made and preserv’d us a nation!
Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just,
And this be our motto – “In God is our trust,”
And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave
O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.
LikeLiked by 2 people
National Anthem
LikeLike
Ok, full disclosure warning! Mike Love is really playing the sax he holds in this song. No doubt Brian would have been deeply offended had he been there. It’s still a good song, however so let’s give ‘ole Mike a pass this time. Besides, this performance was made for a movie so we can blame the producers.
LikeLike
Oops. Dyslexia alert. Should read “isn’t really playing the sax”
LikeLike
When our street kitty was getting accustomed to the back yard, he was wary (although not necessarily afraid) of our border collie, Sweetie. He didn’t know that she lived with our cats and loved litties. I had to carry Tom past Sweetie a couple of times to show him she wasn’t a threat.
Then, only a few days later, I was walking from my study to the house and saw Sweetie lying on the cool sidewalk . . . and found Tom curled up between her legs sound asleep. They’d become fast friends.
Happy Cursday, Treepers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the Mark Steyn Show:
In this brand new edition of The Mark Steyn Show, Mark talks to Lindsay Shepherd, a young Teaching Assistant at Wilfrid Laurier University in Canada who became a cause célèbre across the Internet at the end of 2017, when three members of the faculty attempted to destroy her life for having the temerity to show a short Jordan Peterson public television clip to her students. Miss Shepherd pushed back, with great success, and has since become a popular speaker across North America on issues of freedom of expression.
Here Mark and Lindsay talk about the conflicts between free speech and identity politics, with some unexpected diversions along the way.
LikeLike
John Christopher Ludwick who claims to have assisted Joran van der Sloot in disposing of Natalee Holloway`s body, died of a knife wound received while trying to kidnap a woman in Florida.
Wednesday’s incident took place along the 4300 block of Wesley Lane, police said. A woman, who was not identified by North Port police, was exiting her driveway when Ludwick attempted to kidnap her. The woman fought back, police said, and in the ensuing struggle Ludwick suffered a stab wound.
LikeLike
a STAB wound ?
(see below)
LikeLike
more…
http://joshmatsonauthor.com/blog/funny/15-best-ides-of-march-memes-beware-the-hilarity/
🙂
LikeLike
I like this article and thought maybe other people would too?
Globalists & Nationalists: Who Owns the Future?
By Patrick J. Buchanan
LikeLike
Why am i awake at a quarter to three?
My black cat has prompted me, by lickicking my ear while nestling on my back and purring way too loudly. So we are up, woodstove fire replenished, I made covefefe and of of course gave my Buddy a shot of cream on on a saucer. He approved and loudly requested another, I told him that was enough and that he was becoming an addict. He begrudging complied, sharpening his his claws on the Cherry log from which he was perched. That is the sign he wanted out for the night so I slid open the door and let him fade into the shadows.
Decided to work on a balsa airplane and thought about my Grandfather who enjoyed them so much. It reminded me of a short story in which kites were central and featured a dog named Queenie. Grandpa had cats, dairy farm cats, we loved those cats, learned how to squirt a cow’s teat into eagerly awaiting feline faces from him. Good times.
Thought of a short story that hadn’t been on my mind for some time;
My airplane is coming along well and should be a good flyer.
Miss you Gramps and often think of you….
LikeLike