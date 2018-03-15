Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:00pm Livestream…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Thursday March 15th. Anticipated start time 3:00pm EST
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – NBC Livestream Link
Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Thursday March 15th. Anticipated start time 3:00pm EST
Fisticuffs about to commence…
This should be a good one. Glad I can watch it live.
I haven’t seen an update on the IG and his miracle report in a while……..I am not sure what to believe anymore form either side. The Gateway Pundit is now reporting Mueller has subpoenaed Trump financial records…how does this fit into the white hats are winning narrative? Someone make me feel more confident because I am not seeing ANYTHING from our side other than a memo or two from congress….
I hear ya gil.
thanks for being honest..I LOVE Trump, but I will not bow or close my eyes to any man. I would be the first in line to pull the lever dropping Killary and many others from the platform, but I will not ignore concrete SUBPOENAS being issued against Mr Trump without questioning the narrative that OUR side has been pushing and pursuing…..subpoenas or memos….which do you think carries more weight?
Lawsuit or criminal charges?
Patience. The Gateway Pundit may not be correct.
Everybody’s reporting on the subpoenas. So is everybody is incorrect?
At the time I posted I only saw about TGP and I said it may not be correct. Why are you being so argumentative?
Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.
Mike if it was not said in the press circus, Special Witchhunt subpoenaed documents not people. TGP headline implies people were subpeonaed. TGP sensationalizes headlines for effect.
Don’t patronize me.
I can read and I read more than one account of the subpoenas and nowhere did I suggest content as to who or what was being subpoenaed.
Only that it was being reported at multiple sites.
This is another rehashed story that is from December or even earlier. The Trump financial institutions have been cooperating since July. Phony spin being put on it.
“Everybody’s reporting on the subpoenas. So is everybody is incorrect?”
LOL @ Hiker Mike.
This is the exact same Press that reported Trump made fun of disabled people, endorsed the KKK, etc etc etc.
So yeah, why the h*ll would anybody believe these stupid MOFOs?
If you think you can believe these Lying Fools, *You’ve* got a problem.
and now the NYT…HOW IS THIS A GOOD THING? https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/mueller-subpoenas-trump-organization-demanding-documents-about-russia/ar-BBKgwn3?li=BBmkt5R&ocid=spartanntp
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you clutch pearls for a living?
no I pay attention and ask questions, do you always insult people who question “official narratives”?
No kidding there is no way this is a good thing. Think of the mountain of documents they will request it only begins with the camel putting its nose under the tent.
LikeLike
Instead of coming up with an insult try to add at least something somewhat constructive.
Yea, i here ya.
But, in all fairness you DID link to the ny slimes and thereby make everybody have to clean our screens after the phlegm I hacked up spashed on your message.
Have you , in the last 5 years, read anything at all ever in the slimey pages that was actually true?
the gateway pundit and zerohedge, alone with Drudge are reporting the exact same thing
Are we going from clutch to snap? If it is official why do you question it, Is there something your fishing for, maybe I can help?
you think subpoenas are GOOD? how does this play into our side winning? you can choose to insult as well, just like liberals do
Yep, trust Sessions?
This thing has gone nuclear, they are now just going to open up Trump’s books and they will find a crime. Guaranteed.
LikeLike
No, they won’t.
If you can guarantee this, pray tell;: is it tiny, small, medium, biggy: or extra large?
keep making fun of people, some of us are in tune to the REAL WORLD…you know the one where over half the country DESPISES our President? Care to point out ONE person from the other side who has been charged with anything? mcCabe will NOT be fired. Mark my words.
They don’t even need to “find” a crime. They will do like they did to Catherine Austin Fitts- twist and turn the facts with a made up incriminating story connecting the fact dots, Fitts was head of HUD and just wanted to delve deeper into the financial- and the bushes team went after her to ruin her. It took her six years in court, death threats and all to endure and finally win and expose the lies.
Recall the anthrax case where Hatfill proved his innocence and won damages. Mueller and Comey never had any remorse for ruining an innocent Hatfill either.
Like Ray McGovern said, in the end they’ll probably get Trump. Look at Phil Mudd and Scheumer gloating how PTrump was dumb to think he was really the president taking on the intelligence community.
Your post makes sense firefly. Hoping for a different outcome
You are correct. They will eventually take him out – the question is will they destroy and bankrupt his business and family – I’m guessing that’s the plan so no one dares challenge them again.
Meanwhile our side votes for RINOs, won’t even give up cable TV, and snipes at each other on various blogs.
It started on time today . And FBN is NOT carrying it. weird.
FoxNews announced nearly an hour ago they’d carry this press conference, but then the Miami bridge collapse occurred and they’ve been stuck on that scene since. “If it bleeds it leads” once again.
Got FBN on mute in the background and they’re not covering Miami.
I’m thinking they’re getting as bored of the “Muh Russia” Press as I am.
This is so stupid.
My thanks to those who have taken my fears serious. I will restate, I love Trump and nearly all he has done…BUT…this is not good guys.
No it is not, it is opening up a new can of worms.
And proves Mueller is deep state scum. Mueller has a mountain of evidence of Hillary and dem crimes, and now he wants to open Trumps books?
Not goo at all.
Interestingly that Rosey was on record the day before saying Mueller wasn’t “unguided missle”. Pretty sure nobody is accusing him of that rather he is a guided missile aimed directly at the Trump presidency.
Hopefully President Trump and his attorneys will take the lead from the Dems and redact the documents so heavily they prove to be useless to investigators.
‘nearly all’. Please, what has President Trump done which you did not love?
It seems we have a new pair of CTR/Soros bookends… DNFTTs…
ayup.
Watch out! The sky!
OK. It’s been a while since I’ve been able to watch one of these (over a week, LOL), and this is feeling kinda boring to me.
Not sure how long these dolts can blabber on about Russia….seems like forever. And it’s getting sooooo boring.
Whatever happened to that CNN guy? Jim …. something or another?
The reporter from India had the BEST Question regarding HRC’s remarks in India…Sarah hit it out of the Park!…”That’s why she is not in the WH…completely out of touch…” BAM!
Now, HOW did I miss that?!
Let that be a lesson to me to not “tune out” when these #PressTots go full bore stupid.
It’s time for President Trump to remove Mueller -I couldn’t care less what the MSM, Dems, or RINOS would spin afterwards.
I blame Sessions for this -there was no reason for him to recuse himself from all things Russia. Sessions needs to be removed as well.
I’m only an observer, a very concerned supporter of all things MAGA, but this news is troubling -opening up Trump’s books now? This witch hunt will never go away until either Mueller is removed or Mueller finds some something to run with.
you said it better than I
Totally 100% agree GA. Howie has been right all along.
Mueller wants to drag it out until after the mid-terms. Imagine that he comes out before that with ‘no collusion’. The Republicans would run 24-7 ads with their big funding.
I will bet he does not make it that far. SESSIONS HAS INVESTIGATIONS THAT HAVE BEEN ONGOING…but some of us do not seem to want to comprehend or remember that FACT.
We in the last inning now, bottom of the 9th, bases loaded, General Horowitz at the plate. Open the window aunt Minnie, here it comes!
The House Intelligence Committee came out and said there was no collusion. Now all of a sudden Mueller has subpoenaed Trump’s records. This is just to keep the Russia collusion fresh in the news. This is just more misdirection. I am not concerned.
Agree. Mueller has nothing and a staple of any swamp investigation is to follow the money. This is Mueller’s last playing card…
Agree, but it is totally out of line to look at Trump’s financial records.
There are ALOT of folks that better take off those rose colored glasses……Trump and by extension all of us are in serious trouble. This is NOT business as usual. Call me every name in the book, just like liberals do. very sad. If YOU aren’t starting to feel very uneasy, you need to put down our brand of kool aid
Im with you Gil. This is BS and I’m getting tired of this corruption. This needs to stop now! Sundance better take another look atbthus mess because Mueller is not a white hat.
LikeLike
Hahaha.. “Trump…. in serious trouble.”
Yeah, right.
When will they ever learn? LOL
Some of them….NEVER…..apparently.
You’re right to feel uneasy. We’re in the middle of some counterintelligence thing. Something we’ve never seen before- at least in many decades. It inherently feels like a wilderness of mirrors. Each side has the same facts but wow the dots connecting them and the stories weaved are quite different. We don’t know what’s really going on and info is purposely withheld. The FBI/doj didn’t even release the 1.2 million docs ( congressman Meadows recently tweeted Goodlatte only got 10000 or so docs). It seems to be building to some sort of end result. The right thinking PTrump has nothing to worry about and hillary is in big trouble – the left with same facts concluding PTrump will be impeached or go to prison. Wilderness of mirrors.
Excellent post firefly
This is old news.they have been requesting docs.fro Trump.Inc since.july. Haven’t you noticed the recycling of articles.
4 times in a row you have to say the same thing, we get it, you think that NOW they have Trump in the pince. Just like they had him before the election, during the transition, that he never would get to enter the White House, that he would get impeached before summer last year…… and on and on and on and on.
Well we’re going to get surprised, that all they needed was to get some bank papers, and the card house come falling down.why didn’t they think off that 12 months ago, when they started looking.
Chicken little much?
A couple of things I’ve observed from the very beginning with President Trump—he doesn’t panic and he never shows up at a gun fight with a knife…I am not seeing all the background maneuvering being done by the white hats, but I am confident it is happening.
If Mueller is a black hat, then the President would have foreseen a subpoena of financial records…I am not worried.
Exactly. sheesh.
Speaking of insulting, Are you trying to say I’m not in turn to your REAL WORLD and why do you shout?
Waiting, patiently waiting.
Time to stop playing good guy…….fire Rosenstein and move up and fire Acting AG’s until you get one to fire Mueller; give Wray 1 week to clear out the deadwood and Obama appointees in the FBI or have his resignation on the President’s desk; give Sessions 1 week to appoint a second Special Counsel or lay-out his or the plan acceptable to PDJT to address all the FBI/DOJ corruption or FIRE his butt. The President should EXPOSE the nefarious dealings of Mueller, the media, the Dems, the Rinos and the GOPe. Have the Pres tell the world how McConnell and Ryan are working against his agenda and his Presidency. Lay it on the line…..screw it. If he only serves one term, so be it. He’ll leave now or then with his head held high. Well, I feel better.
It would be great if Sessions told Rosenstein since he is over the FBI he needs to handle McCabe. Rosey should then turn around and fire McCabe the day before he vests his pension. If Rosey doesn’t handle McCabe then he should get fired.
Folks…. Don’t feed those who like to whine, complain, write negative stuff, cause disruption, argue, sow anxiety, insert insults toward our people, toward fellow treepers…. negative, negative, negative…
Ignore them. You know who they are. The have unfamiliar names or names that appear whenever there’s an opening to start trouble. They want your replies. The more you argue, the more they like it.
I’ve defended VSGPOTUS, too. Not saying that’s bad. But the back-and-forth is troll-like behavior.
Yep. And they get paid for every comment, reply, block, and “like” that they get. They are the ill crop from Soros’s content farms…
Going to walk back my comments regarding removing Mueller. I’ve been very patient, observant, with few comments -I prefer to read and further educate myself as we have many smart and informed Deplorables here at CTH.
When I read about the Trump Organization subpoena, I lost it. But emotional reactions will accomplish nothing. After further thought, and reading, this could be a ploy by Mueller to force an action, force President Trump to remove him and thus give the Dems/Unis something to bring up impeachment charges on. Because he has nothing.
Bannon was right when he stated something to the effect that, “they’re not just going to hand you your country back,” or something along those lines.
My reaction is exactly what our President needs to refrain from doing. Mueller has nothing -as has been stated here. I fell for his
Thankyou, GA_.
You got a thankyou of sorts from #Today’sTroll, too . LOL.
Glad you Saw the Light!
It is teeth grindingly infuriating. Mueller probably is trying to get him to do something drastic…..more drastic than a probable Trumpesque tweet storm 🙂 But there does need to be some legal pushback some time soon. Trump can’t get any legislative traction due to all of this.
This is not acceptable. In no way shape or form should a duly elected president be forced to play games with an out of control SC. Never.
This is the point. Never should this happen. Never.
We are being played with. We the people. And its not going to stop.
Agree.
am thinking we need Wolfie’s “Roller Coaster” post again as a reminder…?
Sean Hannity started his show by saying that the Fake News are using another ploy by taking stories that are 6 months to a year old and resurrecting them as it it just happened. The Trump organization has handed over every single document that was requested by Mueller. This is all about trying to change the narrative. McCabe will be fired tomorrow according to Hannity. He also says that the IG report is weeks away and it will be absolutely devastating.
Don’t get yourselves caught up in this BS. Muh Russia is DEAD! The polling on it is horrific for Democrats.
The Trump legal team has to have anticipated this kind of investigation and will be ready to deal with Mueller. It’s appaling that this witch hunt continues and distracts from the MAGA agenda. If Sessions had any balls he’d find a way to end this BS and send Mueller and his minions packing. Rosenstein needs to go too. The corruption in DC is breathtaking!
