Wednesday March 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

13 Responses to Wednesday March 14th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 14, 2018 at 12:17 am

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    March 14, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Gotta’ love it . . . 🙂

  5. nwtex says:
    March 14, 2018 at 12:53 am

  6. Mary Van Deusen says:
    March 14, 2018 at 12:55 am

    A one minute music video of the Art Nouveau work of Alphonse Mucha (1860-1939) to the music of Joseph Blanchard.

  7. nwtex says:
    March 14, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Beautiful. I only wish the President could enjoy the beauty and serenity once again.
    No world worries and constant bashing. May God bless him and his.
    ~~~
    Trump Los Angeles
    ‏Verified account @TrumpGolfLA
    Feb 21
    Another sunset to end a beautiful day at Trump National LA! #TrumpNationalLA #Sunset #OceanViews #GolfCourse #Golf #LosAngeles

  8. nwtex says:
    March 14, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Okay, I could go on sharing these wonderful photos forever, however………….there is such a thing as “over doing a good thing”. “Soooo that’s all folks” 🐰

    Trump Los Angeles
    ‏Verified account @TrumpGolfLA
    Feb 15

    Beautiful! Our Chef crafted this beet and blue salad for a special couple on their 59th anniversary! #TrumpNationalLA #SpecialtyDish #ChefCreations #Anniversary

  9. nwtex says:
    March 14, 2018 at 1:36 am

    “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”

  10. nwtex says:
    March 14, 2018 at 1:37 am

    “…all have sinned and fall short of God’s glory…”

