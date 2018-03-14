March 14th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #419

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
New book out by Dr. Jerome Corsi:
Trying to get it to #1 on NYT list.
I don’t like that title. It makes it sound like POTUS is sitting around waiting to be saved. Not likely!
DI: I question the “‘Save” PDJT . Seems to me #45 has already accomplished far more good for Americans than many of his predecessors of the 21st and 20th centuries ! But I agree the continued social and civil discord being created by the LSM and his political and economic opponents could well erupt into open civil conflict.
The title does suck. However, we are in a civil war. As uncomfortable as that seems, you can’t ignore reality. Theories aren’t going away on their own accord.
For all those falling for the MSM talking points, you are making a fatal flaw when comparing how our President did in this District in 2016 versus how Saccone did this evening. When you compare our President running against ultra liberal HRC, a District with 50K more Democrats said we are going with DJT. Lamb ran on all MAGA agenda items except immigration. He was further right than Saccone the Republican on certain agenda items.
Here is one area that Saccone blew and Lamb took advantage of:
It is not an apple to apple comparison! Had Lamb run on HRC’s agenda, he would have got destroyed. That is the point you need to remember. The majority of Democrats run to the far left not the middle. In Districts our President won, that will devastate them. Keep that in mind.
Here are a few perfect examples of their stupidity!
The Democrats are truly the gift that keep on giving! Good luck running on the platform that if you win the 2020 Presidential Election 🗳, you are going to get rid of ICE. Immigration was by far our President’s biggest agenda item that got him elected.
From the article linked above:
The Democrats mulling a run for the White House in 2020 are facing intense pressure from liberals to campaign on abolishing the agency that enforces federal immigration laws, a proposal that was once relegated to the far-left fringe.
In January, the idea was endorsed by Brian Fallon, a former top aide to 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, and Eric Holder, President Barack Obama’s attorney general. The Daily Caller first drew attention to the calls.
“ICE operates as an unaccountable deportation force,” Fallon tweeted. “Dems running in 2020 should campaign on ending the agency in its current form.”
“Though the party has moved left on core issues — from reproductive rights to single-payer health care — it’s time for progressives to put forward a demand that deportation be taken not as the norm, but rather as a disturbing indicator of authoritarianism,” McElwee wrote.
Democratic officeholders also have been openly rebelling against ICE, including Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who recently tipped off the public to an immigration raid in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Good luck with this one in November given the financial benefits that 90% of Americans feel every time they receive their paycheck!
Here is another important fact!
Great work, Flep. Thanks.
Really hoping TrumpsterInPA shares his thoughts from the election night thread here. Great stuff on the particulars of the race.
It’s really quite simple.
The dims needed a convincing, large margin victory to keep their “blue wave” narrative alive.
All the GOP needed to do was keep it close, much less win outright.
This was a battle for narrative, not control of the House.
And the “blue wave” narrative suffered a decisive defeat tonight. Period. End.
That won’t keep liberal gas bags from squealing about a “blue wave” in Nov., but tonight’s election just makes them look less credible…much the same as their “Blue wave Texas” was proven to be all hot air.
In this sense, PDJT won tonight. He didn’t need a big win. He just needed to prove the “blue wave” narrative was BS.
Job done.
If Lamb wins this thing, then the “Blue Wave” will be very much alive in the minds of Democrats. And they’d be RIGHT….don’t kid yourself.
A loss is a loss is a loss. Period.
And a win is a win.
Hopefully, Saccone will win it. We’ll see.
“If Lamb wins this thing, then the “Blue Wave” will be very much alive in the minds of Democrats.”
——————————-
Let’s be honest, NOTHING is going to kill that idea in the minds of dimorats. Those people LIVE in la la land.
Like I said, GOP just needed to keep it close from the fantasy gaining traction in the minds of LoFos. And a contested election, which this will undoubtedly be, is NOT going to be a convincing “blue wave” narrative win.
The idea of the Blue Wave started when they started winning elections.
It was reality based.
It won’t change til reality changes.
They were very demoralized before this recent string of wins. And AL. sealed it.
That’s reality.
Republicans are going to have to start winning more of these elections. Period.
“The idea of the Blue Wave started when they started winning elections”
———————
Puh-lease.
It started before Trump was even inaugurated, for cryin’ out loud!
Not true, For God.
I was watching these elections from the Dem side much more closely than you, obviously. Dem voters were absolutely demoralized and it was wonderful to see.
Absolutely true! You don’t follow narratives very well.
There have now been 8 national-level special elections since Trump took office. 7 of the seats were held by the GOP, 1 was held by a Dem.
2 of the 8 seats changed parties, both from GOP to Dem (Alabama Senate; PA18 House if Lamb wins).
Moore was hit with sexual/pedophile charges during the campaign, and was already known as a weak candidate in Alabama. Trump did not want him as the candidate.
Saccone was a bad candidate running in a +50K Dem district against a good Dem candidate from a political family who had no record to hurt him as a candidate. And Lamb ran, basically, as a conservative.
Winning and losing matters, of course, and is the ultimate bottom line. But falling into incomplete analyses that read like media talking points isn’t going to solve much, I don’t think.
Wur dooooomed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am counting ALL of their wins, state and federal. They have flipped a LOT of seats and are naturally encouraged.
Repub voters need to up their game. What is hard to understand about that?
If you think a Repub Governor is getting anywhere with a legislature chock a block full of Democrats….I don’t know what to say.
I’m not worried about state level races. National races are what concern me.
GOP/RNC needs to up their game in regards to picking candidates and doing better messaging.
Obviously, the GOP voters need to get it together.
One thing at a time, in my mind. There is always going to be pendulum swing when one side wins.
Look, I’m with you 100% on sounding the alarm. But we can’t ignore positive signs, either.
If we control the Congress and the SCOTUS, we will be in great shape.
First we win and control one thing, and then the other. The states will come to heel after MAGA works nationally.
sd: Last I checked the margin was some 500+ votes ! And well within what I would call there ‘error/fraud factor’ !! Regardless of how it falls out, hardly a ‘convincing win ‘ for either party. And let’s not lose sight of the net result; a lame duck facing repudiation come November . Makes me wonder why the Dems are putting so much skin into this election .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed, ForGod, particularly given how the race was trending late (big swings towards Lamb).
The reason why the MSM is so fevered to get the final results tonight (after the Allegheny absentees came in) rather than wait for them to come in fully tomorrow is they need to blare “BLUE WAVE COMING! TRUMP EMBARRASSED!” as soon as they can.
This is why MSNBC and CNN are talking to election officials and pushing them to get the counting done.
This is the last Dem/MSM “signpost” (if Lamb wins) before the midterms that is likely to go their way. There are 2 more special elections for the House before November, and both should be red.
They NEED this. Hence the over-hyping and urgency.
This is not a typical “Trump won by 22 points:” district. Believing it is or portraying it as such is either ignorance or propaganda.
The Dems did not get what they wanted tonight. Not cleanly.
Hopefully we win outright. But we still did some good work here, to make this much closer than where it was headed.
The democrats outspent the republicans in that district by a factor of 5, according to FNN/FBN.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the Dems have LOST districts where they outspent massively. GA. Handel was one.
But that was before they started winning.
Money needn’t be a problem.
Ossoff outspent her by a LOT.
And still LOST.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More evidence towards what I shared above:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting.
Don’t fall for the “Blue Wave” trap! A lot of circumstances at play that won’t repeat itself in November.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its still a loss and there is a need to learn from this. The tube steel worker voted for the Dem. You can’t fix stupid.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Your absolutely right!
Exactly, inny.
I want to WIN!
F*ck these “almost wins”.
Why should we be OK with that? Ridiculous.
GOP won 2 elections tonight…and it’s not clear Lamb won in PA. Even if he did, it will be contested. Geeez
that may all be true but if anyone thinks that Lamb the Sham will support lower taxes,tariffs and all the Trump MAGA economic policies that Pelosi ( whom L the S says he is against now ), Schumer and Co.fight tooth and nail against…. the little lone extinct Blue Dog Dem voice in the wilderness….they are dumber than a box of hammers.
Another Dem bamboozler.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He will now have a record to run on in November if he wins tonight! Absentee ballots still have to be counted in the two districts Saccone won.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No riots, no paid fighters, no hoohaw today. The die hards protested but fizzled. Its been raining since late in the afternoon so they didnt want to get wet either. The SOS announcement took the wind out of the sails of much coverage here but its ok. A nice low key 1st visit and Miramar got to host POTUS!
Semper Fi!!!!!!
Bill Still reports on Sean Hannity report on Obama hiring Fusion GPS for a dossier on… Romney for the 2012 campaign. What is the chance that the FBI used that Dossier to get FISA permission to spy on Romney?
Anyone think Hillary and her stupid bunch thought of the FISA court first? I doubt it…
Here is the video
In 2012 2nd Debate (Palm Beach Fl) CNN was outside interviewing Stephanie Cutter she went into a very menacing speech and said something to this effect “to those of you who are with us we are with you and to those of you who are against us we know WHO YOU ARE then made a veiled threat, at that very second I told my friends that I was watching the debates with “Oh my Gosh they are spying on us, I knew that very minute what was going on and had a very sick feeling” No doubt in my mind they spied on Romney and Ryan as I have stated many times….
LikeLiked by 4 people
They must have found some really juicy stuff on both of them, too. That’s how they control them. Trump’s gotta find a way to break that spell.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I told everyone I knew and do business with in 2012 we have a big problem the BHO admin is spying on our pols and people they consider their enemies I was heart sick and had a sick fear that things were very bad in this country. I felt this was why BHO was being given a free pass because they were blackmailing people/Pols.. After the spying on Trump admin came out my phone rang off the hook with people calling to say well you’ve been right about this spying all along.
I’m not sure if someone posted this, it is a good thread. It gives background on Fusion GPS and how they used the same tactics against Romney and further back.
The sad part is, I doubt Romney will care about it. It would end up showing PDJT was right.
On the Saccone vs Lamb race…..There were some dynamics at play here. I’m from the district. First, Murphy left disgraced and that hurt the Republican brand.Badly… Murphy always ran and was a moderate in a D (50,000) district. Second, the confere appointment of a Saccone ( there were a total of 3 including Saccone for Murphy’s seat) left two camps, the westmoreland county candidate and Allegheny county candidate butt hurt. At least one candidate virtually gave zero support to Saccone. That non support alone probably cost Saccone 1,000 votes. Three, Saccone is a good guy but lacks charisma and honestly appeal to some Conservative democrats and moderate republicans. This is zero reflection of Trump, who is loved here. The real blame is the lack of continuity in the republican leadership in this district and state. Plus individuals who put person before party. Local politics folks, that’s it in a nut shell. Don’t lose heart, and certainly don’t look at this as some blue trend. It’s not. The stars never aligned on this one. We need Trump like candidates to emerge and they will. Lesson..so important to have everyone on same page and fighting in same direction.
LikeLiked by 7 people
TY so much for sharing that ground report with us!
LikeLiked by 1 person
One other thing.
Over on the Sundance post about this (last night) someone mentioned that no one went out to the Amish farms to take Amish voters to the polls…in a race where every vote mattered. Sounds horrible, right?
Well, this won’t go unnoticed…and this mistake won’t be made in Nov.
Blessing in disguise!
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are few if any Amish in District 18. 12 yes, not here. That was a non factor
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good to know. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good to know that, Trumpster. I asked about it on the election thread after the post re. the Amish. Glad to get an answer.
Happy to know the ball was not dropped in that way.
And hope people on the ground realize that that particular tactic WORKS and should be used again!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ty for the report……
LikeLiked by 2 people
LISTEN TO THIS MAN!!!!
Thanks, Trumpster. Really appreciate you putting this here.
Great insight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m disappointed obviously, but a realist. Trump is a “Difference maker”…Democrats really like him in this district, and his support has not wavered. These local races come down to a clean ground game and party unity. We did NOT have enough party unity. We had some selfish players and it probably cost us a winnable race. I’m not making excuses it’s just the damn truth. The Republican Party in many ways is its worst enemy because we can’t come together at the right time. We see this Gope fighting MAGA. The Dems are really solutionless, but they stick together while we go into a circular firing squad. When we find good candidates who can articulate and lead and have that charisma we win every time. Murphy was anchor on this race. Believe it…But in the end it wasn’t lamb being some great candidate…he was not. It was a Republican Party, splintered just enough at mostly the local level and the Gope who fail to support that snatched sure victory with a very average R candidate. The perfect storm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Again, thanks for your excellent insight and analysis. I could not agree with you more.
As someone who has been around the political scene a bit, you could not be more right about selfish players who cost the party races. Seen it before myself.
That district loves Trump. As you know, however, they are willing to elect a Dem if that Dem reflects their values. Or pretends he does, anyways.
That’s what Lamb did. Gotta give him credit on presenting himself as a conservative, basically.
We need unity, urgency, energy and good candidates. If we have those things, we should hold the House in 2018.
This splintering causes problems for Repubs all the time.
The Dems are So.Good. at circling the wagons.
On the one hand, it makes them a more fascist party and is not at all appealing.
OTOH, it’s a good way to win elections.
Yes, groupthink is very popular among progressives. Not sure what your point is after that, though.
Thanks for your insight/ helpful assessment.
Thanks, Trumpster!
Isn’t that always the case? GOP just doesn’t know how to win. This is good stuff Trumpster, and it was never reported anywhere else that I know of. Thanks for the info.
“Isn’t that always the case? GOP just doesn’t know how to win.”
—————————–
Do the special elections in TN and MS tonight, both won by the GOP, not count? If not, why not?
This thread has nothing to do with TN and MS and everything to do with PA.
I’m glad you think that a good candidate will emerge.
I hope you are RIGHT about that because I’ve been thinking that’s what’s missing here.
The place will be re-districted and I hope someone emerges. Are there any possibilities so far? Cuz it’s not like they’ve got forever to get going.
Pedal to the metal time.
Your right about the re-districting
“The real blame is the lack of continuity in the republican leadership in this district and state.”
THAT IS THE PROBLEM ALL OVER THE NATION!!!
Now Lamb is speaking to his fans as tho he’s already the winner.
Yep. He’s a good “political” speaker. Got the schtick down.
And for all those Sessions and Rosie groupies and 5D chess theorists, some reality…..
Midnight shift reporting for duty, I see.
I wonder if they had one package of ramen noodles for their dinner, or two?
Depends on how many their moms let them have in the basement.
MUST LISTEN: American Intelligence Media with Thomas Paine released a YT report on the Senior Executive Service (SES), a largely unknown sector of our government that operates with controls and stashes operatives in highly sensitive places where they interfere with the directives of the President and his executive staff. Field McConnell of Abel Danger has been ranting about this for years as his sister set up the program under Jimmy Carter in the 1970s, and it has become a cancer on the ideals of our Constitutional Republic, metastasizing into every cranny and kingdom around the world. You name, they have a finger in the planning and operations.
For those who follow Q, “it” has repeatedly referred to the “keystone” has critical to exposing the Deep State and corruption with our government. Oddly, the logo for the SES is a keystone! Dah, dah! The Untouchables. March 13, 2018
MUST READ: In addition, the following three-part series investigates the massive privatization of our intelligence services. I have read that the CIA is behind every country that relies on it opium production to boost its GDP and often includes Deep State trafficking of humans, human parts, arms, drugs, military intelligence, patents and copyrights. U.S. Intelligence Crisis Poses a Threat to the World (Part 1) February 11, 2018
https://consortiumnews.com/2018/02/11/u-s-intelligence-crisis-poses-a-threat-to-the-world/
Just who are these unelected, but powerful people? Who got them where they are? Why don’t we the people know about them? What else don’t we know?
Need to ID all of the SES players publicly. Shine the light on the cockroaches.
Stephen Hawking died.
http://variety.com/2018/biz/news/stephen-hawking-dead-dies-theoretical-physicist-author-1202726200/amp/
He did say this about POTUS:
“Asked to explain the political ascendance of Donald J. Trump, he said simply, “I can’t.”
“He is a demagogue who seems to appeal to the lowest common denominator,” he said in prerecorded remarks”
” “He is a demagogue who seems to appeal to the lowest common denominator,” he said in prerecorded remarks”
I guess aside from the physics/science stuff, Hawking and Hillary had the same world view.
I hope she follows in his ( if he had any ) footsteps.
Wishing someone to die……and making fun at someone who died from a horrific disease.
Terrible thing to read here.Dark.
Isaiah 5:20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!
1Corinthians 1:27 But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty;
it is sad that PA betray trump. Esp those coal miner and steel workers.
Traitor! to think trump suffer so much backslash for the them.
I used to be a Democrat until 33 years ago. I am the first Republican in my family, although many of them always voted Republican. I was President of the Young Dems in our county in 1985, but switched to the GOP that year over the abortion issue, once I saw who our party was going to nominate here in NC for its races.
There are two problems that the GOP had then and continues to have now.
1) The GOP party exists for NO PURPOSE except to nom candidates and to provide window dressing for the GOP candidates to make it look like there are actually people in the precincts who are active and labor for the party. The ONLY activists who do ANY work for the party or evangelicals and tea partiers. When the party runs a GOPe candidate, people are not enthused to get out and turn the vote out. So the GOP just depends on C of Commerce money to pay for media campaigns. I went into two different county parties last year about a month before the election looking for Trump yard signs. Both were dead. One had the local party chair there and questioned me like I was an ICE agent showing up at a Cinco de Mayo party. I told him I came for a yard sign for Trump. They had some but they were not with the other signs. He asked me for 5 bucks and I paid him and left.
Then later that day, I went to my own county party office. There were 3-4 older guys sitting in the back of the office, drinking coffee and talking among themselves. All they needed was a checkers board and a pretty waitress and you would have thought you were walking into the diner on Andy Griffith show. I told them I came to help. They took my name and number and never, ever called me.
God bless them.
2) Our party simply has to focus on candidate recruitment. Most of the MAGA voters do NOT want the same ole, same ole, Chamber of Commerce, lobbyist-lookalike good ole boys for candidates. We VOTE for them, but they don’t inspire anyone to actually get out and vote. We also need to stop choosing candidates that like to preach down to voters. I am a single-issue voter, and will never vote for a pro-choice candidate. EVER. But Roy Moore and this Saccone guy both were weak candidates and I cannot fathom why people in the party pushed them forward as our candidates.
Laziness and self-inflicted wounds cost us elections. NOT PDJT and the MAGA team he has put together.
In my opinion.
“why people in the party pushed them forward as our candidates”
The “old boy” network behind the scenes that you don’t see controls things. They run the old fart candidates with baggage because they have paid their dues to the “party” throughout the years and “it is their turn”.
THAT IS WHY.
We have to get involved from the ground up at the local committee level EVERYWHERE.
Amen!
Grassroots activism is definitely needed.
If we don’t know by now that the GOPe is not gonna help us out, well….
Praying Omar Navarro wins in CA. and it’s a total upset there.
And more energized candidates need to come out elsewhere.
I think we can forget about most of the local chapters of the R. Party helping out here.
Time for the “little people ” to get engaged.
Thanks for sharing this, Albert. Great stuff!
With you all the way, especially on the candidate recruitment. We need better recruitment.
What happens so often is that operatives will choose candidates based upon how much money they will be paid, and so forth. They don’t care if the candidate is good, many times, they just want to get paid and aggrandize themselves.
We have to get away from that.
The Dems are now serious on running good (read: Fake MAGA) candidates. If we do the same, we should hold Congress for Trump. If we do not do this, and run poor candidates, we will lose. As with Roy Moore and apparently Rick Saccone.
This must be fixed now.
Awesome photo.
Note the ray of sunlight breaking thru the rain clouds. hmmm ❤
Missouri – Let’s Flip A Senate Seat To Republican
Help President Trump Help Josh Hawley Win Election To The Senate.!
Josh Hawley, rising GOP star trying to flip Missouri Senate seat, officially kicks off campaign
Republicans hope to flip McCaskill’s Missouri Senate seat.
Josh Hawley is trying to unseat one of the 10 Senate Democrats hoping to win re-election in a state President Trump won; Peter Doocy reports.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republicans hoping to expand their majority in the Senate need strong candidates on ballots in states President Trump easily won, like Missouri.
Campaign Your Family, Friends and Co-Workers For Josh Hawley For Missouri Senator.!
Help Make All of America Great Again – MAGA.!
Fox News Video 02:01 Minutes Mar-13-2018;
AMEN.
Please, people in MO., give this one all you’ve got.
Just. Do. It.
THE SKY IS FALLING AND WE’RE ALL DOOOOOOMED! RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!
🙂
If you are a feeling like a chicken little doomsayer, I’d ask you to reconsider before posting things similar to the “Sky is falling” narrative we are going to hear for days should Lamb prevail in Pennsylvania.
Does the RNC/GOP need to wake up? Yes.
Is the RNC outraising the DNC? Yes.
Is the “Trump won PA18 by 22 points and OMG Blue Wave after Lamb win” a false narrative? Yes.
Is the GOP apparently getting more increased registration than Dems in key states? Yes.
As I stated in a reply above, there have now been 8 national-level special elections since Trump took office. 7 GOP seats, 1 Dem seat. 2 of the seats flipped parties (Alabama Senate; PA18 if Lamb wins).
Roy Moore was a disastrous candidate (sexual stuff during the race) whom Trump knew would be vulnerable in the general election. Thanks, Bannon.
Rick Saccone was a no-charisma, no-fundraising castaway who was going against a military veteran from a political family who ran a great campaign and who had no political baggage to weigh him down. In a +50K Dem district.
Don’t fall for the spin. We have to win, but we’re not going to win based upon hysterical reactions and emotion.
We’re going to be hit hard with Blue Wave Fever the next few days. I would advise people who get upset by such things to turn off the media for awhile.
Good post. We all just have to ignore it and work for the MAGA candidates like we mean it and not just sit back and give a few dollars and assume that others will knock on the doors and make phone calls.
Thanks Albert.
We need energy and urgency. But we don’t need to fall into believing and repeating MSM propaganda that’s defeatest.
Stay focused, stay concerned, but stay real and positive.
I still can’t believe anyone was taking the “blue wave Texas” narrative seriously….but they did. Texas! Unreal.
smh
ha ha. Yeah, that example pretty much ended the hype. Or should have, anyways.
Wur ulll domed!! 🙂
It’s not over yet. More absentee votes to be counted tomorrow in GOP strongholds. Not giving up yet. It was supposed to be a Lamb blowout. Did not happen. Tomorrow is another day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I would advise people who get upset by such things to turn off the media for awhile.”
That is good advice all the time! Read a book!
