Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – Monday March 12th, 2:30pm Livestream…

March 12, 2018

Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the White House press briefing for Monday March 12th, 2018.  Anticipated start time approximately 2:30pm EST

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkPBS Livestream Link

  1. Ditch Mitch says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Here we go again folks. What will be the insignificant topic of discussion?

  2. appadoo9 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    and who didn’t show up from the Houston Astros

  3. Nchadwick says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Ready for the triggered Pressitutes….

    My predictions majority will be

    Presidential bullying Todd, Waters, and Oprah

    Few jabs asking if President Trump is scared of the NRA… already see that headline floating around.

    The won’t be able to #Resist Stormy questions

    At least one on “fill in the blank” concerns about North Korea playing our “naive” president — I suspect this will be asked by April Ryan — and the person “concern” will be Crooked Hillary.

    Those are my predictions…

  4. WSB says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Land of the Acosta’d.

  5. Nigella says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    It will be all porn star

    • fleporeblog says:
      March 12, 2018 at 3:00 pm

      Absolutely since according to the WSJ, she is willing to payback the $130K in order to be released from speaking!

      • fleporeblog says:
        March 12, 2018 at 3:09 pm

        • fleporeblog says:
          March 12, 2018 at 3:10 pm

          In reference to this BS tweet!

          • mimbler says:
            March 12, 2018 at 3:22 pm

            Yes, just rediculous. We are supposed to believe they would prefer someone like Kamala Harris to Trump?

          • Ditch Mitch says:
            March 12, 2018 at 3:24 pm

            Ahh,,,the failing NYT interviewing 2 women out of how many white evangelical women. Must be a collapses in PDJT’s support.

            Since they mention Nikkie I wonder if these 2 were originally nevertrumpers. Maybe “open boarders” Rubio or “teddy bear” Cruz supporters.

            • singingsoul says:
              March 12, 2018 at 3:35 pm

              I hope that is not true that Evangelical woman distancing themselves from POTUS..?
              I know they would not vote for a radical left but might not vow at all. Not voting is giving a vote to the opposite .
              When Romney run for President the Evangelical out of the hills did not vote. I live in Appalachia and those people are very pro America and most have served in the military. They are good hard working people and many come from poor beginnings.

              • Blacksmith8 says:
                March 12, 2018 at 3:41 pm

                slow down just a little bit.
                it’s the ny slimes. who cares what they say?

                how do you know if the pic is even related to the non story?
                they found 2 semi egg shell tone skinned females somewhere in new york?
                wow, that must be tough.

                Ask those women if they were on the hildabeast voting bus throughout the five buroughs last november.

              • 17CatsInTN says:
                March 12, 2018 at 3:43 pm

                This Evangelical Charismatic is not. That’s for dern sure. 😉

          • TreeClimber says:
            March 12, 2018 at 3:50 pm

            Got my first political opinion poll call the other day, White Evangelical woman supported PTrump! (And schooled my interviewers, thanks to Sundance!)

  6. WesternWhere says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    This looks like the deep state in seeking democratic power by running as Democrats.

    http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/no-precedent-us-political-history-extraordinary-number-ex-cia-operatives-running-congress-democrats/

    An extraordinary number of former intelligence and military operatives from the CIA, Pentagon, National Security Council and State Department are seeking nomination as Democratic candidates for Congress in the 2018 midterm elections. The potential influx of military-intelligence personnel into the legislature has no precedent in US political history.

    If the Democrats capture a majority in the House of Representatives on November 6, as widely predicted, candidates drawn from the military-intelligence apparatus will comprise as many as half of the new Democratic members of Congress. They will hold the balance of power in the lower chamber of Congress. […]

    One quarter of all the Democratic challengers in competitive House districts have military-intelligence, State Department or NSC backgrounds. This is by far the largest subcategory of Democratic candidates. National security operatives (57) outnumber state and local government officials (45), lawyers (35), corporate executives, businessmen and wealthy individuals (30) and other professionals (19) among the candidates for Democratic congressional nominations.

  7. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Sarah needs to start every Press Briefing with the names of the Nominees that the Dems are holding up for confirmation. This is ridiculous. Some have been out of committee for months and have been stalled. Grenell is being deliberately stalled. This has to be called out every day and not every now and then!

  8. Pelicansview says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Meanwhile, back in the swamp, the deep state has quietly re-assigned Paul Manafort’s lawsuit against the DOJ and Rosenstein to radical, leftist, Judge Amy Berman Jackson (Obama Appointed). Manafort is about the only person who has any legal standing to challenge the appointment of Special Counsel Mueller, which was fallaciously executed based on false premises with no foundational crime specified, as required under the law.

    Judge Amy will deep six Manafort’s lawsuit faster than Congress leaving Capitol Hill for spring break. It’s plain to see the Potomac 2-step is in full swing now and working to protect Mueller’s malevolent mission at all cost.

  9. Ditch Mitch says:
    March 12, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    “that is not what I said”, “you continually misunderstand or misrepresent what I say”. How many times has Sarah had to correct the prestitutes.

  10. burnett044 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Lol April always has a look on her face like she has cat poop smeared under her nose…
    I truly could not do Sarah`s job…the desire to b!tch slap would over take me..I am sure..

  11. Guyski says:
    March 12, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Guns, guns, guns. Banning smart phones until the age of 21 would be more impactful then anything else.

    • Blacksmith8 says:
      March 12, 2018 at 3:45 pm

      sorry errant brain moment:

      fast foward 2 years.

      HEADLINE: New state law in Illinois, no txting while shooting.

    • Guyski says:
      March 12, 2018 at 3:55 pm

      What is weird is you can search the internet machine and find countless articles about the correlation of social media and suicides. If someone can kill themselves because of social media you don’t think someone else would go the opposite direction because of social media?

  12. Nchadwick says:
    March 12, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Here is my account of topics questions asked by the pressitutes – possible errors as I was working while listening/keeping score.,,

    Gun Policy Proposal – 12 total
    Of those 7 were directly in question to NRA and age — even one suggesting that the President chickened out and backed out of …

    North Korea Meeting – 5

    UK/Russia Nerve Agent – 3

    China -1

    Tariffs (congress block) -1

    California/Wall Visit -111

    Penn Election -1

    Saudis -1

    Note : April Ryan – was frantically waving her hand even though Sarah called last question, making all kinds of triggered faces. I believe as it ended and Sarah walking out of room — it was crybaby Acosta yelling to her to answer some question..

    Another day, another mockery they make of themselves… journalist, please give me a break!

  13. crazydawgg says:
    March 12, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    How can anyone stand Shepard Smith? FOX, needs to boot him to cnn.

  14. applevista says:
    March 12, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Sara understands the Big Picture. She knows the press conferences are nothing more than providing a venue for piss-ant stompers to stomp on piss-ants while President Trump waters the Elephants.

