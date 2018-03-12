Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – Monday March 12th, 2:30pm Livestream…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the White House press briefing for Monday March 12th, 2018. Anticipated start time approximately 2:30pm EST
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
Advertisements
Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the White House press briefing for Monday March 12th, 2018. Anticipated start time approximately 2:30pm EST
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
Here we go again folks. What will be the insignificant topic of discussion?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maxine Waters and Chuck Todd.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Think PDJT hurt their feelings? Maybe they want apologies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, no. It is all about the chilluns,
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cute how they don’t care about optics of the pink pu55y hats to our children.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great point John. I missed that one!
LikeLike
Interesting how they b**** and moan about being “objectified” and that word… and then use it to name their movement.
LikeLike
Yep, wmingpt. They’re warming up in the bullpen with snide, vicious and whiny soapbox questions at the ready. Meanwhile, nuclear North Korea, massive job and financial gains, trade rectification and a host of other Real News will be thoroughly ignored.
We’re about to witness, yet again, that you’re right over the target, VSG President Trump. Carry on, sir.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ahhh, I forget about the WH releasing a gun policy this morning. I heard it, it was just too early to register.
LikeLike
What a frustrating job Sarah has.
The clowns in that room seem to be trying to one up each other
in coming up with a different way to ask the same freaking question.
These people are way over paid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coordinated effort. Maybe trying to get Sarah to contradict herself or the Administration or even say something she shouldn’t like about a political candidate.
I actually think she enjoys this. On a number of occasions she has said its like taking care if her 3 (i believe) young children.
LikeLike
and who didn’t show up from the Houston Astros
LikeLiked by 2 people
I couldn’t watch but heard it on FBN. Sounded like the Astros were genuinely appreciated for their work on and off the field. So who decided not to show?
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.shreveporttimes.com/story/sports/mlb/2018/03/12/houston-astros-star-ski
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks. No big loss 1 active 1 retired. I wonder how much those two did for PR recovery. Probably did more for San Juan Mayor’s governer’s campaign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ready for the triggered Pressitutes….
My predictions majority will be
Presidential bullying Todd, Waters, and Oprah
Few jabs asking if President Trump is scared of the NRA… already see that headline floating around.
The won’t be able to #Resist Stormy questions
At least one on “fill in the blank” concerns about North Korea playing our “naive” president — I suspect this will be asked by April Ryan — and the person “concern” will be Crooked Hillary.
Those are my predictions…
LikeLiked by 2 people
yes, what does he know about Oprah’s secret
LikeLike
april will ask that
LikeLiked by 1 person
Land of the Acosta’d.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It will be all porn star
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely since according to the WSJ, she is willing to payback the $130K in order to be released from speaking!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
In reference to this BS tweet!
LikeLike
Yes, just rediculous. We are supposed to believe they would prefer someone like Kamala Harris to Trump?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahh,,,the failing NYT interviewing 2 women out of how many white evangelical women. Must be a collapses in PDJT’s support.
Since they mention Nikkie I wonder if these 2 were originally nevertrumpers. Maybe “open boarders” Rubio or “teddy bear” Cruz supporters.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope that is not true that Evangelical woman distancing themselves from POTUS..?
I know they would not vote for a radical left but might not vow at all. Not voting is giving a vote to the opposite .
When Romney run for President the Evangelical out of the hills did not vote. I live in Appalachia and those people are very pro America and most have served in the military. They are good hard working people and many come from poor beginnings.
LikeLike
slow down just a little bit.
it’s the ny slimes. who cares what they say?
how do you know if the pic is even related to the non story?
they found 2 semi egg shell tone skinned females somewhere in new york?
wow, that must be tough.
Ask those women if they were on the hildabeast voting bus throughout the five buroughs last november.
LikeLike
Just saying, but they look like angry ***** to me. Good bye, go enjoy watching Opra reruns.
LikeLike
This Evangelical Charismatic is not. That’s for dern sure. 😉
LikeLike
Got my first political opinion poll call the other day, White Evangelical woman supported PTrump! (And schooled my interviewers, thanks to Sundance!)
LikeLike
This looks like the deep state in seeking democratic power by running as Democrats.
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/no-precedent-us-political-history-extraordinary-number-ex-cia-operatives-running-congress-democrats/
An extraordinary number of former intelligence and military operatives from the CIA, Pentagon, National Security Council and State Department are seeking nomination as Democratic candidates for Congress in the 2018 midterm elections. The potential influx of military-intelligence personnel into the legislature has no precedent in US political history.
If the Democrats capture a majority in the House of Representatives on November 6, as widely predicted, candidates drawn from the military-intelligence apparatus will comprise as many as half of the new Democratic members of Congress. They will hold the balance of power in the lower chamber of Congress. […]
One quarter of all the Democratic challengers in competitive House districts have military-intelligence, State Department or NSC backgrounds. This is by far the largest subcategory of Democratic candidates. National security operatives (57) outnumber state and local government officials (45), lawyers (35), corporate executives, businessmen and wealthy individuals (30) and other professionals (19) among the candidates for Democratic congressional nominations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
TGP doing their usual sensationalizing. So the IC thinks they could take over and run the Congress? They must not have confidence in the left wing radical faction of the dims party. They would be more effective remaining in their gov’t positions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“TGP doing their usual sensationalizing”
Well, maybe, but it’s not even their scoop.
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2018/03/07/dems-m07.html
LikeLike
Sarah needs to start every Press Briefing with the names of the Nominees that the Dems are holding up for confirmation. This is ridiculous. Some have been out of committee for months and have been stalled. Grenell is being deliberately stalled. This has to be called out every day and not every now and then!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Excellent suggestion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Turtle is delaying them. He could get past the dims attempt to delay. Ditch Mitch!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t ditch him – screw him deaf, blind and silly. That no good low life pond scum is on equal footing with animal feces. Don’t ask me how I really feel!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile, back in the swamp, the deep state has quietly re-assigned Paul Manafort’s lawsuit against the DOJ and Rosenstein to radical, leftist, Judge Amy Berman Jackson (Obama Appointed). Manafort is about the only person who has any legal standing to challenge the appointment of Special Counsel Mueller, which was fallaciously executed based on false premises with no foundational crime specified, as required under the law.
Judge Amy will deep six Manafort’s lawsuit faster than Congress leaving Capitol Hill for spring break. It’s plain to see the Potomac 2-step is in full swing now and working to protect Mueller’s malevolent mission at all cost.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Meanwhile Podesta Group skates free…………for essentially same violations of law.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can that reassignment decision be protested?
LikeLike
“that is not what I said”, “you continually misunderstand or misrepresent what I say”. How many times has Sarah had to correct the prestitutes.
LikeLike
Especially that condescending POS! That man maybe April’s son!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol April always has a look on her face like she has cat poop smeared under her nose…
I truly could not do Sarah`s job…the desire to b!tch slap would over take me..I am sure..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Guns, guns, guns. Banning smart phones until the age of 21 would be more impactful then anything else.
LikeLiked by 4 people
sorry errant brain moment:
fast foward 2 years.
HEADLINE: New state law in Illinois, no txting while shooting.
LikeLike
What is weird is you can search the internet machine and find countless articles about the correlation of social media and suicides. If someone can kill themselves because of social media you don’t think someone else would go the opposite direction because of social media?
LikeLike
Here is my account of topics questions asked by the pressitutes – possible errors as I was working while listening/keeping score.,,
Gun Policy Proposal – 12 total
Of those 7 were directly in question to NRA and age — even one suggesting that the President chickened out and backed out of …
North Korea Meeting – 5
UK/Russia Nerve Agent – 3
China -1
Tariffs (congress block) -1
California/Wall Visit -111
Penn Election -1
Saudis -1
Note : April Ryan – was frantically waving her hand even though Sarah called last question, making all kinds of triggered faces. I believe as it ended and Sarah walking out of room — it was crybaby Acosta yelling to her to answer some question..
Another day, another mockery they make of themselves… journalist, please give me a break!
LikeLike
Did we have another Acosta question-free day?
LikeLike
How can anyone stand Shepard Smith? FOX, needs to boot him to cnn.
LikeLike
If did did boot Smith to CNN, the average IQ of both organizations would go up.
LikeLike
Sara understands the Big Picture. She knows the press conferences are nothing more than providing a venue for piss-ant stompers to stomp on piss-ants while President Trump waters the Elephants.
LikeLike