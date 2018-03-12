Monday March 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

24 Responses to Monday March 12th – Open Thread

  1. Mary Van Deusen says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:16 am

    The Paintings of Franz Marc (1880-1916), to Bach on saxophone. Franz Marc was a German Expressionist who specialized in animals. His work runs from representational to almost totally abstract.

    • Kristin says:
      March 12, 2018 at 12:28 am

      Beautiful visual and audio; A little VanGogh, a little Degas, some Gauguin. Beautiful range for one Artist!!
      Thank you!

      • Mary Van Deusen says:
        March 12, 2018 at 12:58 am

        Thank YOU for your kindness. It’s much appreciated. I still have fond memories of an art history major, and it’s fun to watch an artist’s style develop by building the video chronologically. Marc was assigned to paint camouflage during WWI. His name was on a list of talent to be removed from the battlefield, but he died at the Battle of Verdun before they could get him out. He was one of the major figures in one of the art movements. I really like the balance in many of his pieces, and some of the pieces are my mother’s style. Her art classes were some 15 years after Marc died, but it must have been the academic “thing” of the time.

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:18 am

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:26 am

    • Jacqueline Taylor Robson says:
      March 12, 2018 at 12:49 am

      Flamenco always makes me want to beat on something! (I’m a drummer)!
      This makes my Border Collie go nuts. TY, Garrison Hall!

      • Garrison Hall says:
        March 12, 2018 at 1:46 am

        You’ll often see someone box shaped instrument called a “cajon”. In flamenco, it’s used as a drum and was originally just a box that someone used to keep rhythm on. I think their pretty cool. 🙂

        • Jacqueline Taylor Robson says:
          March 12, 2018 at 1:54 am

          I have a “Bodrun”. A gaelic goatskin drum that you use a tapper on. It sounds good with just fingers as well. I used to have a full set of Pearl drums, but I’m getting too old to do a lot of banging like I use to. I played percussion in high school. Timpani, marimba and snare. A MEAN triangle! Lol!

  5. Lucille says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:35 am

    At World’s Biggest Dog Show, Pups That Give New life to Disabled Owners
    By Good News Network – Mar 11, 2018
    https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/crufts-pups-that-give-new-life-to-disabled-owners/

    • Jacqueline Taylor Robson says:
      March 12, 2018 at 12:58 am

      Wow, I wish I had one of those seizure dogs! My crazy girl just licks my face ’till I come around! It’s a good thing I don’t have one very often. I really think those dogs for the blind are miraculous at what they do. Doggies are wonderful gifts from God.

  6. Lucille says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:06 am

    Steve McQueen on a studio lot driving his JagXKSS – Yes and Yes!

    1957 Jaguar XKSS – one of 17 made

  7. Lucille says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:13 am

    After the photos which I inadvertently posted here, I’m taking a few days off…seriously! Time to get away from the computer, news, and commenting. Have a good week, everyone!

  8. Joe says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:33 am

    Is the indictment of the Missouri governor a prosecutor misconduct on a par with the notorious Duke lacrosse case?
    http://thefederalist.com/2018/03/08/five-questions-on-the-eric-greitens-indictment-that-must-be-answered/

  9. nwtex says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:34 am

    How cool is that car!!!! XO ❤

    Having so much fun whipping around town in this @vanderhall 🏎🏎🏎

    A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on

  10. Charlotte says:
    March 12, 2018 at 3:17 am

    Gun Nuts: Mom of Anti-Gun Poster Boy Reports Threats to FBI, Warns Her Husband Always Carries a Gun

    The Irony

    https://truepundit.com/gun-nuts-mom-anti-gun-poster-boy-reports-threats-fbi-warns-husband-always-carries-gun/

  11. Charlotte says:
    March 12, 2018 at 3:18 am

    Dating Site for Trump Fans Explodes in Popularity After WaPo Hit Job Goes Wrong

    https://conservativetribune.com/dating-site-for-trump-fans/

