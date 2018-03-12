March 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #417

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • sunnydaze says:
      March 12, 2018 at 1:03 am

      ugh. Republicans *really* need to start voting their a$$es off and switch these seats up.

      Trump needs all hands on deck to accomplish what we want.

    • schizoid says:
      March 12, 2018 at 2:47 am

      Trump is too nice. It is actually the Senate Republicans who are obstructing by holding pro forma sessions to prevent him from making recess appointments. They are doing this using a procedure that requires unanimous consent, so if you get a chance to ask a question of a Republican Senator, please ask him why he doesn’t want Trump to make recess appointments.

    • dallasdan says:
      March 12, 2018 at 3:13 am

      Mitch is ultimately responsible. Change the voting rule to a simple majority and clear the backlog. He won’t do it because he does not fully support the President.

      Liked by 1 person

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:21 am

  5. Tejas Rob says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:21 am

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAAAAAAA!!!!!

    Still laughing at F Chuck Todd.

  6. citizen817 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:23 am

  7. phoenixRising says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Former CIA Officer Exposes Clinton Charity Fraud As Biggest Scandal In US History

    Shipp explains, “Hillary Clinton was running and is running a global financial criminal syndicate. She was using these secret servers to conduct Clinton financial money laundering business.”

    “The shocking thing about that is all the former directors of the CIA that have come out to support her, from Clapper to Brennan to Morell to Robert Gates supporting her being elected, knew about this criminal syndicate. Comey was protecting it. Lynch was protecting it. Weissmann was protecting it. And that is the big why. What’s she got on these people? Are they financial ties? They had to be aware of this, especially the counter-intelligence units. We know it was hacked into by foreign intelligence services because it was just hanging out there. Hillary Clinton was running a secret server outside the Department of State for the purposes of laundering money through the criminal Clinton Foundation.”

    Are the crimes and treason of the Clinton Foundation the anvil that is about to drop? Shipp says,

    “It’s not just an anvil, I think it is a mountain and the nexus of everything. This “Clinton Global Initiative” (CGI) is worldwide, and it’s been out there for a couple of decades. It has now intertwined former Directors of the CIA and FBI. George Soros is a part of it. It’s connected to all kinds of global financial institutions…

    It is at least a $100 billion…

    con’t at link
    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-11/former-cia-officer-exposes-clinton-charity-fraud-biggest-scandal-us-history

    https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/2018-03-11_13-41-59.png?itok=1eNbkYvg

  8. fleporeblog says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:29 am

    I think the world is going to be shocked how quickly the North Korea 🇰🇵 issue is going to be resolved. It will be completed by the end of this calendar year. Check out the tweets below. Seems like Rocket 🚀 Man is about to release our 3 prisoners.

    Two major events occurred last year that in my mind has completely destroyed North Korea’s 🇰🇵 will! That tunnel implosion on October 10th was caused by our new weapon known as the “Rod of God”. Rocket 🚀 Man is well aware of it.

    Also we had a a big satellite that “we supposedly lost” or it destroyed itself! That satellite 🛰 was known to Rocket 🚀 Man because it was sent up because of North Korea 🇰🇵!

    • fleporeblog says:
      March 12, 2018 at 12:32 am

      https://www.space.com/33937-facebook-satellite-lost-in-spacex-rocket-explosion.html

    • Sunshine says:
      March 12, 2018 at 1:50 am

      Very interesting and quite plausible.
      From very early on, I was – and remain convinced – that Kim wants to be part of the Big Boys’ Club. All the rest was acting out to attract attention.
      He also wants desperately to get out from under China’s crushing thumb.
      He enjoys all things re American culture.
      He doesn’t have the know-how, nor the money, to develop his country.
      And he does want to remain in power – He’s really into the idolization of his personae among his people.
      THANKS for the link. Good times await us in the very near future.

    • A2 says:
      March 12, 2018 at 4:02 am

      Don’t lean over your ski’s. This is one source, Donga, though Noon in Korea is a reliable source.

      Many of the details need to be under consideration. Regime preservation entails a complicated formula. Establishing a US embassy in NK will be a very tricky issue (reminds me of Clapper’s plan he was touting to SK and Japan, as well as former Pres Zero who is going to Japan to talk to PM ABE very soon. And we should ask why? What does he think he will accomplish).

      The speculation about “Rod of God’ and et al. is just that, speculation.

      I applaud your enthusiasm, but there is more to this, entailing hard negotiations that will eventually, and rightfully unfold. Just suggesting prudence at this point in time.

  9. citizen817 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:30 am

    The state of California will request a recent lawsuit filed by the Trump administration against the state over its “sanctuary” policies be moved from a federal court in Sacramento to one in San Francisco.

    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/california-to-ask-for-trump-administrations-lawsuit-over-sanctuary-status-to-be-moved/article/2651267

  10. Marygrace Powers says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Major FBI News Breaking Monday at True Pundit/

    Posted on March 11, 2018 by admin

    “On Monday we will be breaking a major and disturbing investigative story on the FBI and additional related stories will remain ongoing for some time. We cannot divulge at this time any further details.”

    https://truepundit.com/major-fbi-news-breaking-monday-true-pundit/

    Announced ahead to offset twitter censorship. Stay tuned.

  11. sunnydaze says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Remember Bombard’s Body Language?

    I used to enjoy her vids from time to time and hadn’t seen one in a while. That #SOB_ChuckTodd and Mnuchin “interview” got me thinking of her.

    Turns out YT shut her down for a while and deleted over 200K subscribers.

    Here is her new channel, on BitChute:

    https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bombardsbodylanguage/

  12. snarkybeach says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:47 am

    I know Treepers aren’t big fans of Mark Levin, but his Sunday show is hitting it out of the park. Last week’s Nunes and tonight’s Netanyahu interviews are top notch.

  13. sunnydaze says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:48 am

    That Saccone ,PA. election is Tuesday:

  14. sunnydaze says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:50 am

    More elections coming up if you can help:

  15. Marygrace Powers says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Former CIA Officer Exposes Clinton Charity Fraud As Biggest Scandal In US History/

    by Tyler Durden
    Sun, 03/11/2018 – 23:55

    Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

    “Former CIA Officer and whistleblower Kevin Shipp says the reason for all the crime and treason at the FBI and DOJ all boils down to one thing – the Clinton’s so-called “charity.”

    Shipp explains, “Hillary Clinton was running and is running a global financial criminal syndicate. She was using these secret servers to conduct Clinton financial money laundering business.”

    “The shocking thing about that is all the former directors of the CIA that have come out to support her, from Clapper to Brennan to Morell to Robert Gates supporting her being elected, knew about this criminal syndicate. Comey was protecting it. Lynch was protecting it. Weissmann was protecting it. And that is the big why. What’s she got on these people? Are they financial ties? They had to be aware of this, especially the counter-intelligence units. We know it was hacked into by foreign intelligence services because it was just hanging out there. Hillary Clinton was running a secret server outside the Department of State for the purposes of laundering money through the criminal Clinton Foundation.”

    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-11/former-cia-officer-exposes-clinton-charity-fraud-biggest-scandal-us-history

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      March 12, 2018 at 1:25 am

    • andi lee says:
      March 12, 2018 at 2:58 am

      Let’s not forget the IMF, international banking, (oh! The LIBOR Scandal!) and:

      IMFs Legarde: Trump, a global financial threat, speaking on, trade wars.
      Also, at random, stated:
      The elderly are living too long. (Too long for whom?)

      Why? Because, we’re (We The People) financing it “all”.

  16. citizen817 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:52 am

    No Precedent In US Political History: “Extraordinary Number” Of Ex-CIA Operatives Are Running For Congress As Democrats

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/no-precedent-us-political-history-extraordinary-number-ex-cia-operatives-running-congress-democrats/

    Excerpts:
    Yet, where does this new development tie in with the Deep State’s war on President Trump?

    Kim Dotcom hits the nail squarely on the head.

    WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange sees this new trend as something much larger — rather an unprecedented convergence of power.

    • Conservativeinny says:
      March 12, 2018 at 1:24 am

      I find it alarming.

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      March 12, 2018 at 2:16 am

      One of the main reasons this is being done — possibly THE main reason — is on display in the PA18 special election. It’s the phenomenon I refer to as “Stealth MAGA”, and which the president is himself aware of (he mentioned it at the rally).

      That is, the far left realizes that the Obama agenda/California agenda/coastal elite agenda doesn’t work for most Americans. And so if you run candidates who look like they are for that agenda, you will never regain power.

      The analogue to this, historically, is the “long march through the institutions” engaged in by Communists, leftists and their fellow travelers. If you can’t enact your revolution, then you sneak your way into the halls of power and stage the revolution from the inside.

      Conor Lamb is basically running as a Republican in PA18. Military. The goal is to fool the local populace and make them thing that this particular Democrat will be voting for your wishes when he/she gets to DC.

      Of course, that will not happen, as the president pointed out in the rally on Saturday.

      The left knows people are done with blatant radicalism that we saw the last 8 years. Thus, it’s time for the sneak approach. It’s time to co-opt MAGA, and run candidates who appear to be MAGA-friendly.

      That is what this is. There is more to it than this, but this is a large part of it.

      Additionally, and similarly, you see this with the Dems now rolling out their own new tax plan. Again, co-opting MAGA. The GOP tax plan is good (as they are now forced to admit), but OUR tax plan will be even more populist than the MAGA tax plan.

      All of this is basically a compliment to Trump and MAGA. And it’s a good strategy. But we have to make sure that it does not work and we keep Congress, particularly the House.

      Trump World respects veterans and people who seem somewhat tied to matters of defense (including, often, intelligence officers like say someone from the DIA). Just as we respect cops and other first responders.

      The problem is, of course, that the people behind the curtain who still control the Democratic Party are radicals who are in the California Democrat model. And because those people will be pulling the strings, we can’t allow the Democrats to get control of Congress once again.

      If the Democrats take the House, I think everyone knows what they will try to do next.

      It’s up to us to stop it. Hopefully that defense of the House will continue tomorrow in Pennsylvania.

  17. Summer says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:59 am

  18. tuskyou says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Review of Snap Food Box from bitchy ungrateful recipient. No more surf and turf.
    MAGA/KAG

  19. Linda says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:06 am

    This is a fake account, but it fits her perfectly:

  20. fleporeblog says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:12 am

  21. Keebler ac says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:17 am

    Folks just be aware that Cohen has already responded that the $150k payment is Fake News. The bank has denied this sum being paid. He did not use trump org email because that would be too obvious. The stage name “Stormy Daniel” is cobbled together from frequent mentions of storm front and Daniel which is oddly repeated too in the media. The woman is an actress much like those crisis B actresses. The client name “David Dennison” is a joke alluding to her mastiary glands. The story of the affair as she tells it is a rehash of Weinstein with a bunch of friends (who have been found to be nutty Hillary # I’mwithher fanatics) a la Roy Moore second witnesses. PDT isn’t even bothering to tweet about it since it’s so ridiculous. The 60 minute show will hilarity but the Cankle fandom will lap it up. Just be ready to shut them down and don’t believe a word. The woman is very unattractive and her stage name should be Ol’ Bison Dan.

    MAGA!

    • Keebler ac says:
      March 12, 2018 at 1:28 am

      Also, beautiful, svelte Melania is no Cankles and Trump is no desperate Weinstein. Democrats are the dirtiest bunch.

      • Serena says:
        March 12, 2018 at 3:50 am

        I have read that President Trump has an aversion to dirt and germs.I just can’t see him having an affair with a porn actress.He had been a playboy for many years and I am sure he could have had his pick of a lot of beautiful outstanding women. I just find this so hard to believe that he would touch this woman with a 40 foot pole.JMHO

    • andi lee says:
      March 12, 2018 at 2:13 am

      I think, Melania, is the real target here, to cast doubt, shake the trust shared in marriage.

      Melania cut her teeth in the modeling industry, so I’m sure, thick skinned is an acquired perequisit of the business.

      But interference into someone’s marriage?

      Look at the *jackals* reaction when VP Pence denied personal access, had stated, I dine with my wife only. DENIED!

      The jackals media melt-down was epic. Looking for that opening, to exploit an innocent situation, to set up the scenario to cast their perfect hell-storm.
      MSM, for weeks, publically shamed the Pences for their values.

      Remember their first public outing as VP & 2nd Lady?
      Tickets to The Hamilton Play.
      Set up. The Pense’s left earlier than planned, and missed, “the event” – a play within a play … LOL!

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        March 12, 2018 at 3:05 am

        I think there are several targets and goals here in pursuing the Stormy Daniels angle by the left and its media allies. Certainly Melania is one such target.

        Another target is Trump’s evangelical supporters. I believe the media has already hounded Trump’s evangelical advisory board about the story, with Pastor Jeffress knocking down the attempt by the media to use the story to hurt Trump with his base.

        Stormy is the “scandal du jour” for the media/left at the moment. Gun Kids’ 15 minutes are over, Mueller seems unlikely to make any major moves until after the midterms (and with the hope the Dems take the House), the “chaos” theme is pretty much run out and so this is what is left.

        The media will take any shiny object they can take in order to not cover the good news emanating from the Trump administration and its policies (as Sundance points out in his “Economic approach to national security” post). It doesn’t matter what the shiny object is, so long as the media can expound on it and thus not cover the good news for Trump.

        The Stormy story hits a lot of buttons that the media wants to push to its viewers and readers. It’s not just a one-note story. There are a couple of angles to it.

        Also, the story does not seem like it will be resolved quickly (legal wrangling going on; 60 Minutes interview; etc). Thus, like Mueller, it allows the media to play the “Trump in peril” card which can’t be rapidly refuted because it might be awhile before the story reaches a conclusion (court definitively rules Stormy must honor the NDA; Stormy feels she’s made all the money she can make off the story and she goes away; etc).

        Someone posted a link to a fevered New Yorker story talking about the “clown” Trump administration. The three highlights of the piece (Trump in trouble, Trump struggling) were Mueller, “chaos” and Stormy.

        With Mueller on hold (of course, a new leak is always just around the corner) and “chaos” fading, Stormy is what the media can focus on in the hopes of framing the Trump narrative they desire while simultaneously failing to inform the public about all the positive news about the country under Trump’s watch.

        • Keebler ac says:
          March 12, 2018 at 3:19 am

          After the attempt at slandering him with the Pee Pee Papers prostitutes, the media attempts are shot. No one believes them any more. Stormy Bison the actress emphatically stated in Jan 2018 that she NEVER had an affair with him. The media then drummed up some friend witnesses modeled after the Moore accusations. It’s all fake news. WSJ is the outlet which ran the story first pretending that the bank one year later found the payment to be unusual but the bank denies this. They are literally making up stuff.

        • dallasdan says:
          March 12, 2018 at 3:50 am

          “Stormy is the “scandal du jour” for the media/left at the moment.”

          Agree. As the outrageous crimes documented in the “Big Ugly” are revealed, the opposition is forced to spew increasingly bombastic allegations/accusations at the President to deflect the public’s attention.

          The “stakes” are infinitely greater than trillions of dollars; it is our way of life. There is no limit to what the deep state and msm will try/do and, IMO, that includes inciting specifically targeted physical violence.

          The longer it takes to expose and to arrest the co-conspirators, thereby cutting off the head of the snake, the greater the risk to the Republic.

          • MakeAmericaGreat says:
            March 12, 2018 at 3:57 am

            Totally agree. This is all about deflection and you’re right — it’s increasingly bombastic and overwrought to try to achieve the same effect as could have been achieved earlier when the boy first cried wolf.

            People are “over” Mueller. He’s lost his scare value, at least for now. And no one cares about “chaos” and White House personnel moves.

            So, we have Stormy for now.

            Team Trump just keeps getting better and better, thankfully. They are battle-tested now. But as you said, the sooner we take down the coupists, the better. Because the threat to the Republic is real.

      • Keebler ac says:
        March 12, 2018 at 3:10 am

        That was sweet. Lol!
        You’re right about interference. Stormy Bison is fake boobs so Melania has nothing to be jealous of. 😂

      • Keebler ac says:
        March 12, 2018 at 3:01 am

        LOL!

        That’s her in the strip tease she did wearing a size 2X thong! Believing an aging haggard porn “actress” is sketchy business. She claims he kept comparing her to his daughter – so now I know she’s a liar because that’s all the media was parroting for 2 tedious years!

  22. Keebler ac says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:24 am

  23. Keebler ac says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:31 am

    Forget about the unions! They squelch jobs.
    Lower your taxes! Vote Saccone. The other guy is another Justin Trudeau…….Yikes don’t do it!! Please share!

  24. andi lee says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Woo Hoo!
    Texas in the (White) House! Congratulations, Houston Astros!

    ~bucket list✔

    • Gil says:
      March 12, 2018 at 1:49 am

      Will mr cutesy socks ride to the rescue? He would have to put his liberal talking points to use , she is female after all. The UK has now taken 3 people from 3 countries in custody for their thoughts, just in case.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      March 12, 2018 at 2:35 am

      Lauren has been doing a series of YouTube posts exposing the heinous crimes against white South Africans by their government. The situation for them is terrifying and dire. I hope our President gets wind of this soon and stops any and all aid to SA until they stop their persecution of these people. They are being murdered and having their farms seized every day. It would be like being Jewish in Nazi Germany, frankly. Please view them if you have time. I am sure this is why they have detained her. Absolutely shocking and despicable behavior by the SA government and now the UK.

  26. Keebler ac says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:44 am

    👶

    • Keebler ac says:
      March 12, 2018 at 1:54 am

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        March 12, 2018 at 2:36 am

        So, I guess when Trump called Mika B “low IQ,” that was also racist?

        Trump did a lot of “housecleaning” at the rally on Saturday. Calling out Maxine the way he did was one example of it.

        Things Trump did at the PA rally to “correct the record” or else “even the ledger” for himself:

        —> Talked about drug dealers getting the death penalty
        —> Called Maxine low IQ (as he had done before with Mika Bryz)
        —> Called Todd an SOB (as he had done with the NFL kneelers)
        —> Talked about his Xi “president for life” joke the media distorted
        —> Discussed why he talks/acts like he does (rather than be “presidential”)
        —> Crushed Oprah once again, just to make sure everyone heard it
        —> Said “we love women” and pointed out he won with women in 2016
        —> Told everyone he only offered the DACA deal so Dems would reject it
        —> Talked about why Mexican president not coming to USA (wall)
        —> Reiterated that the Elites are trying to hold “us” down

        Almost all of these issues were brought up by Trump so he could take a recent story (Xi, Mexico president, drug dealers death penalty, Neanderthal Trump is unpresidential) that was presented in a biased way by the media and get his own version of the story out. It was brilliant.

        That Trump could do all of this, and pretty much do it from memory with no teleprompter assistance, shows he is completely focused and in total command. He is absolutely “on it” right now. As the reporter Jonathan Martin (poor reporter who got this story correct) pointed out not long ago, people close to Trump say he’s never been more locked in as president. And it shows.

        The Maxine and Chuck Todd put-downs serve two purposes. First, they “equalize” previous Trump put-downs. That is, they negate or show equality in how Trump insults people. Which helps Trump in the long run.

        Todd was insulted in the same manner in which the NFL kneelers were insulted previously at a Trump rally. Which means that Trump is an equal-opportunity insulter. We all know that, but Trump is putting out his own public record of it so he can refer to it later.

        If Trump calls Todd an SOB, that means he’s not racist for calling the NFL kneelers SOB’s. Similarly, if it’s ok to call Mika Bryz “low IQ” then it’s ok to do the same with Maxine Waters.

        This is truly exceptional stuff from Trump. Really great stuff from a strategic and execution standpoint. And as I said above, he’s doing it mostly via freelance. It just shows how smart and skilled he truly is.

        • Keebler ac says:
          March 12, 2018 at 3:30 am

          Great summary. I forgot about Mika=Maxine=Dimwit!

          • MakeAmericaGreat says:
            March 12, 2018 at 3:41 am

            Thanks.

            It’s actually stunning just how good Trump is. He’s unbelievably thorough, and he’s mostly doing it by memory and with no prompting.

            He’s a natural, and he’s been in the game (working the media, presenting himself to the public) for decades.

            He’s a master.

  27. Jenny Hatch says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:03 am

  28. Sunshine says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:17 am

    Before I leave you for my bedtime, take a look at this short video of Turkey’s Erdogan.
    A recent speech before his Parliament. It’s short and terrifying.
    I see the guy as the next Hitler.

  29. Streak 264 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:34 am

    Former CIA officer:
    It’s not just an anvil, I think it is a mountain and the nexus of everything. This “Clinton Global Initiative” (CGI) is worldwide, and it’s been out there for a couple of decades. It has now intertwined former Directors of the CIA and FBI. George Soros is a part of it. It’s connected to all kinds of global financial institutions…It is at least a $100 billion…

    All these people protecting and defending Hillary Clinton and knowing about her criminal syndicate, this goes into the so-called ‘Deep State’ of our government, and it is connected, involved and intertwined in the global criminal crime syndicate called the Clinton Foundation. This is probably going to be the biggest scandal in U.S. history–once it’s busted. I think they are quietly working on it now, and I think they have been for the last year. It is so huge the arrests and indictments could cause a Constitutional crisis with some people being removed. Maybe that’s why they are moving slowly. It all comes back down to the Clinton Foundation and the criminal syndicate.”
    “Could you imagine if senior DOJ officials were arrested, some Congressmen and Senators were arrested and other government officials were arrested on charges and walked out of office? That’s the Constitutional crisis I am talking about. Those kind of high level arrests would shake up this nation. It would be huge, and that’s why it has taken so long and methodical in doing this.”

  30. Sue Leslie Meadows says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:45 am

    Something that puzzles me, why is there not an online true journalism MAGAzine? It could be huuuge! Or, maybe it is too obvious, ubiquitous, mundane or redundant? Ntl, MAGA is the Trump Presidential brand… hmm.

  31. citizen817 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:59 am

  32. Watcher says:
    March 12, 2018 at 3:27 am

    Mad Max turns 80 this year and has some competition.
    The dimms are telling polooser to step down.
    Fuaxahuntis isn’t a shoe in if she makes the general.she has completion.
    Ellison and Perez are doing damage in their positions. Hang in there.
    2018 should be in the bag if republicans and independents vote.

  33. andi lee says:
    March 12, 2018 at 3:39 am

    I’ve read the talk of the 1800 sealed indictments. Am wondering if that number just shrunk, by 40?

  34. citizen817 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 3:50 am

    New Intellectual Froglegs

