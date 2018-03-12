March 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #417

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 25 people
Thanks for all you do, Citizen: You’re the BEST.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Second that/much appreciated c817.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Indeed ^^^^
LikeLiked by 4 people
Citizen is great.
Good timing , too. I wanted to say that for a while.
. . . And he’s not one of the constipated fanatics who want you to walk in goose-step, no matter what.
A real winner, a real American!
A MAGA champ!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hey BlackKnightRides!
I saw this article and thought of you. Pretty interesting that we were just discussing this issue a week or so ago.
https://hotair.com/archives/2018/03/11/scrutinize-russia-china-taking-world/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes thanks so much for all the tweets you share with us,Citizen. I love reading them here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Citizen817 is a GREAT member of the Treehouse community! Thank you for your faithfulness and for helping to build a truly PDJT MAGA community here!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lock her up! …. (Crooked Hillary that is)
LikeLike
Boom! Down goes Haberman! Down goes Haberman! Down goes Haberman! (In my best Howard Cosell (may he R.I.P.) voice.) It’s another win for the reigning world champion of smack downs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 19 people
LikeLiked by 24 people
ugh. Republicans *really* need to start voting their a$$es off and switch these seats up.
Trump needs all hands on deck to accomplish what we want.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Trump is too nice. It is actually the Senate Republicans who are obstructing by holding pro forma sessions to prevent him from making recess appointments. They are doing this using a procedure that requires unanimous consent, so if you get a chance to ask a question of a Republican Senator, please ask him why he doesn’t want Trump to make recess appointments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mitch is ultimately responsible. Change the voting rule to a simple majority and clear the backlog. He won’t do it because he does not fully support the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mitch is the reason Sessions is still AG and Mueller is still witchhunting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 21 people
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAAAAAAA!!!!!
Still laughing at F Chuck Todd.
LikeLiked by 14 people
That would be SOB Chuck Todd.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 19 people
Incredibly, beautifully UNPREDICTABLE.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Just when they think they’ve figured him out he does a 360 on them.
LOL
LikeLiked by 8 people
So FAST, so FRANK, so FEARSOME.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Love it!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, Mike knows something?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Former CIA Officer Exposes Clinton Charity Fraud As Biggest Scandal In US History
Shipp explains, “Hillary Clinton was running and is running a global financial criminal syndicate. She was using these secret servers to conduct Clinton financial money laundering business.”
“The shocking thing about that is all the former directors of the CIA that have come out to support her, from Clapper to Brennan to Morell to Robert Gates supporting her being elected, knew about this criminal syndicate. Comey was protecting it. Lynch was protecting it. Weissmann was protecting it. And that is the big why. What’s she got on these people? Are they financial ties? They had to be aware of this, especially the counter-intelligence units. We know it was hacked into by foreign intelligence services because it was just hanging out there. Hillary Clinton was running a secret server outside the Department of State for the purposes of laundering money through the criminal Clinton Foundation.”
Are the crimes and treason of the Clinton Foundation the anvil that is about to drop? Shipp says,
“It’s not just an anvil, I think it is a mountain and the nexus of everything. This “Clinton Global Initiative” (CGI) is worldwide, and it’s been out there for a couple of decades. It has now intertwined former Directors of the CIA and FBI. George Soros is a part of it. It’s connected to all kinds of global financial institutions…
It is at least a $100 billion…
con’t at link
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-11/former-cia-officer-exposes-clinton-charity-fraud-biggest-scandal-us-history
https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/2018-03-11_13-41-59.png?itok=1eNbkYvg
LikeLiked by 17 people
Wow! Here’s another CF jaw dropper:
Exposed: Clinton Foundation’s Ties To Suspected Human Organ Trafficker
http://dailycaller.com/2016/10/18/exposed-clinton-foundations-ties-to-suspected-human-organ-trafficker/
LikeLiked by 3 people
When one has no morals or conscience, being involved in any so heinous is not beyond the realm of possibility.
That would be HRC.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Truly, Cisco – the depravity of this woman and her criminal cohorts knows no boundaries. Wow! Just Wow! Thanks for these posts, everyone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the world is going to be shocked how quickly the North Korea 🇰🇵 issue is going to be resolved. It will be completed by the end of this calendar year. Check out the tweets below. Seems like Rocket 🚀 Man is about to release our 3 prisoners.
Two major events occurred last year that in my mind has completely destroyed North Korea’s 🇰🇵 will! That tunnel implosion on October 10th was caused by our new weapon known as the “Rod of God”. Rocket 🚀 Man is well aware of it.
Also we had a a big satellite that “we supposedly lost” or it destroyed itself! That satellite 🛰 was known to Rocket 🚀 Man because it was sent up because of North Korea 🇰🇵!
LikeLiked by 16 people
https://www.space.com/33937-facebook-satellite-lost-in-spacex-rocket-explosion.html
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thank you, Fle! Your positive demeanor always energizes us.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen! And your positive approach in posting and supporting our GREAT President, is the mark of a TRUE MAGA warrior! God bless you, Fle!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I may have tweeted a thread twice above! You can find the entire thread below from Noon in Korea:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very interesting and quite plausible.
From very early on, I was – and remain convinced – that Kim wants to be part of the Big Boys’ Club. All the rest was acting out to attract attention.
He also wants desperately to get out from under China’s crushing thumb.
He enjoys all things re American culture.
He doesn’t have the know-how, nor the money, to develop his country.
And he does want to remain in power – He’s really into the idolization of his personae among his people.
THANKS for the link. Good times await us in the very near future.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t lean over your ski’s. This is one source, Donga, though Noon in Korea is a reliable source.
Many of the details need to be under consideration. Regime preservation entails a complicated formula. Establishing a US embassy in NK will be a very tricky issue (reminds me of Clapper’s plan he was touting to SK and Japan, as well as former Pres Zero who is going to Japan to talk to PM ABE very soon. And we should ask why? What does he think he will accomplish).
The speculation about “Rod of God’ and et al. is just that, speculation.
I applaud your enthusiasm, but there is more to this, entailing hard negotiations that will eventually, and rightfully unfold. Just suggesting prudence at this point in time.
LikeLike
The state of California will request a recent lawsuit filed by the Trump administration against the state over its “sanctuary” policies be moved from a federal court in Sacramento to one in San Francisco.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/california-to-ask-for-trump-administrations-lawsuit-over-sanctuary-status-to-be-moved/article/2651267
LikeLiked by 1 person
Request denied, let’s hope. They’re fishing around for a more favorable judge.
LikeLiked by 4 people
WHO the district court judge is of little importance as we KNOW the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in SF WILL overturn any positive decision for the US……..SCOTUS will have to determine the state of CA exists in a condition of lawlessness in the end
LikeLike
I agree with Sunshine, “Denied!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Major FBI News Breaking Monday at True Pundit/
Posted on March 11, 2018 by admin
“On Monday we will be breaking a major and disturbing investigative story on the FBI and additional related stories will remain ongoing for some time. We cannot divulge at this time any further details.”
https://truepundit.com/major-fbi-news-breaking-monday-true-pundit/
Announced ahead to offset twitter censorship. Stay tuned.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Me wantey.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope he has a good hiding spot or his life insurance paid up. These people are crazy to announce such things in advance knowing what happened to Andrew Breitbart et al.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember Bombard’s Body Language?
I used to enjoy her vids from time to time and hadn’t seen one in a while. That #SOB_ChuckTodd and Mnuchin “interview” got me thinking of her.
Turns out YT shut her down for a while and deleted over 200K subscribers.
Here is her new channel, on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bombardsbodylanguage/
LikeLiked by 8 people
I know Treepers aren’t big fans of Mark Levin, but his Sunday show is hitting it out of the park. Last week’s Nunes and tonight’s Netanyahu interviews are top notch.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, if people aren’t big fans of his, it is all because of his Trump-bashing fits that seem to be triggered unpredictably.
If he learned to support our PDJT and be a faithful MAGA warrior not act like a spoiled brat at times, I am sure he would be well-received and watched by most of those that visit here.
In my opinion.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Both were great.
Here’s Netanyahu:
Here’s Nunes from last week:
LikeLiked by 5 people
So far his TV shows on Sunday nights have been really, really good. Very solid, very worth watching.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sylvia – that is good to hear. Maybe there’s hope for him after all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That Saccone ,PA. election is Tuesday:
LikeLiked by 7 people
More elections coming up if you can help:
LikeLiked by 9 people
Former CIA Officer Exposes Clinton Charity Fraud As Biggest Scandal In US History/
by Tyler Durden
Sun, 03/11/2018 – 23:55
Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,
“Former CIA Officer and whistleblower Kevin Shipp says the reason for all the crime and treason at the FBI and DOJ all boils down to one thing – the Clinton’s so-called “charity.”
Shipp explains, “Hillary Clinton was running and is running a global financial criminal syndicate. She was using these secret servers to conduct Clinton financial money laundering business.”
“The shocking thing about that is all the former directors of the CIA that have come out to support her, from Clapper to Brennan to Morell to Robert Gates supporting her being elected, knew about this criminal syndicate. Comey was protecting it. Lynch was protecting it. Weissmann was protecting it. And that is the big why. What’s she got on these people? Are they financial ties? They had to be aware of this, especially the counter-intelligence units. We know it was hacked into by foreign intelligence services because it was just hanging out there. Hillary Clinton was running a secret server outside the Department of State for the purposes of laundering money through the criminal Clinton Foundation.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-11/former-cia-officer-exposes-clinton-charity-fraud-biggest-scandal-us-history
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s not forget the IMF, international banking, (oh! The LIBOR Scandal!) and:
IMFs Legarde: Trump, a global financial threat, speaking on, trade wars.
Also, at random, stated:
The elderly are living too long. (Too long for whom?)
Why? Because, we’re (We The People) financing it “all”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No Precedent In US Political History: “Extraordinary Number” Of Ex-CIA Operatives Are Running For Congress As Democrats
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/no-precedent-us-political-history-extraordinary-number-ex-cia-operatives-running-congress-democrats/
Excerpts:
Yet, where does this new development tie in with the Deep State’s war on President Trump?
Kim Dotcom hits the nail squarely on the head.
WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange sees this new trend as something much larger — rather an unprecedented convergence of power.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I find it alarming.
LikeLiked by 4 people
One of the main reasons this is being done — possibly THE main reason — is on display in the PA18 special election. It’s the phenomenon I refer to as “Stealth MAGA”, and which the president is himself aware of (he mentioned it at the rally).
That is, the far left realizes that the Obama agenda/California agenda/coastal elite agenda doesn’t work for most Americans. And so if you run candidates who look like they are for that agenda, you will never regain power.
The analogue to this, historically, is the “long march through the institutions” engaged in by Communists, leftists and their fellow travelers. If you can’t enact your revolution, then you sneak your way into the halls of power and stage the revolution from the inside.
Conor Lamb is basically running as a Republican in PA18. Military. The goal is to fool the local populace and make them thing that this particular Democrat will be voting for your wishes when he/she gets to DC.
Of course, that will not happen, as the president pointed out in the rally on Saturday.
The left knows people are done with blatant radicalism that we saw the last 8 years. Thus, it’s time for the sneak approach. It’s time to co-opt MAGA, and run candidates who appear to be MAGA-friendly.
That is what this is. There is more to it than this, but this is a large part of it.
Additionally, and similarly, you see this with the Dems now rolling out their own new tax plan. Again, co-opting MAGA. The GOP tax plan is good (as they are now forced to admit), but OUR tax plan will be even more populist than the MAGA tax plan.
All of this is basically a compliment to Trump and MAGA. And it’s a good strategy. But we have to make sure that it does not work and we keep Congress, particularly the House.
Trump World respects veterans and people who seem somewhat tied to matters of defense (including, often, intelligence officers like say someone from the DIA). Just as we respect cops and other first responders.
The problem is, of course, that the people behind the curtain who still control the Democratic Party are radicals who are in the California Democrat model. And because those people will be pulling the strings, we can’t allow the Democrats to get control of Congress once again.
If the Democrats take the House, I think everyone knows what they will try to do next.
It’s up to us to stop it. Hopefully that defense of the House will continue tomorrow in Pennsylvania.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
OMG! I predicted a few months back that once the “He’s Hitler” thang lost traction, they’d move on to “He’s Satan”.
We’re there!
Next step…..no where else to go after that. ….acceptance?……maybe.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We are ground zero for full sjw tardation. Acceptance nah. Most likely passive politeness until they could do something bad. Theyre crazy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ross Gerber – horrid singer and true geek:
LikeLiked by 2 people
projection
LikeLiked by 1 person
Review of Snap Food Box from bitchy ungrateful recipient. No more surf and turf.
MAGA/KAG
LikeLiked by 2 people
Welp…guess she’s in no danger of starving if she’s refusing a biscuit.
Surprised it’s pre-cooked food tho. They should just send rice, beans, spices, recipes, some coupons for a bit of meat and veggies, or something like that.
Or flour and butter and let her make her own biscuits.
Wonder if this vid is possibly fake?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know if it’s fake–hope not. You think she’s bitchy now she’d flip out with the basics you suggest(but would be fine with me). Make her own biscuits! That’s rayciss
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think that’s fake. I think it was just a suggestion and wasn’t implemented,
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did some checking and this was just a proposal in the budget and would have to be approved by Congress, so that video is fake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.freshdirect.com/browse.jsp?id=about_ebt
Snap program is doing a test for food boxes
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a fake account, but it fits her perfectly:
LikeLiked by 6 people
hhahaha! I can just HEAR her saying *exactly* this!!!!!
Too funny!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was going to bed. I needed a laugh. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me, too Sunny – just hitting the sack now and happy to do it with a smile on my face….
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Really good, Flep – Thanks!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Folks just be aware that Cohen has already responded that the $150k payment is Fake News. The bank has denied this sum being paid. He did not use trump org email because that would be too obvious. The stage name “Stormy Daniel” is cobbled together from frequent mentions of storm front and Daniel which is oddly repeated too in the media. The woman is an actress much like those crisis B actresses. The client name “David Dennison” is a joke alluding to her mastiary glands. The story of the affair as she tells it is a rehash of Weinstein with a bunch of friends (who have been found to be nutty Hillary # I’mwithher fanatics) a la Roy Moore second witnesses. PDT isn’t even bothering to tweet about it since it’s so ridiculous. The 60 minute show will hilarity but the Cankle fandom will lap it up. Just be ready to shut them down and don’t believe a word. The woman is very unattractive and her stage name should be Ol’ Bison Dan.
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Also, beautiful, svelte Melania is no Cankles and Trump is no desperate Weinstein. Democrats are the dirtiest bunch.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I have read that President Trump has an aversion to dirt and germs.I just can’t see him having an affair with a porn actress.He had been a playboy for many years and I am sure he could have had his pick of a lot of beautiful outstanding women. I just find this so hard to believe that he would touch this woman with a 40 foot pole.JMHO
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think, Melania, is the real target here, to cast doubt, shake the trust shared in marriage.
Melania cut her teeth in the modeling industry, so I’m sure, thick skinned is an acquired perequisit of the business.
But interference into someone’s marriage?
Look at the *jackals* reaction when VP Pence denied personal access, had stated, I dine with my wife only. DENIED!
The jackals media melt-down was epic. Looking for that opening, to exploit an innocent situation, to set up the scenario to cast their perfect hell-storm.
MSM, for weeks, publically shamed the Pences for their values.
Remember their first public outing as VP & 2nd Lady?
Tickets to The Hamilton Play.
Set up. The Pense’s left earlier than planned, and missed, “the event” – a play within a play … LOL!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think there are several targets and goals here in pursuing the Stormy Daniels angle by the left and its media allies. Certainly Melania is one such target.
Another target is Trump’s evangelical supporters. I believe the media has already hounded Trump’s evangelical advisory board about the story, with Pastor Jeffress knocking down the attempt by the media to use the story to hurt Trump with his base.
Stormy is the “scandal du jour” for the media/left at the moment. Gun Kids’ 15 minutes are over, Mueller seems unlikely to make any major moves until after the midterms (and with the hope the Dems take the House), the “chaos” theme is pretty much run out and so this is what is left.
The media will take any shiny object they can take in order to not cover the good news emanating from the Trump administration and its policies (as Sundance points out in his “Economic approach to national security” post). It doesn’t matter what the shiny object is, so long as the media can expound on it and thus not cover the good news for Trump.
The Stormy story hits a lot of buttons that the media wants to push to its viewers and readers. It’s not just a one-note story. There are a couple of angles to it.
Also, the story does not seem like it will be resolved quickly (legal wrangling going on; 60 Minutes interview; etc). Thus, like Mueller, it allows the media to play the “Trump in peril” card which can’t be rapidly refuted because it might be awhile before the story reaches a conclusion (court definitively rules Stormy must honor the NDA; Stormy feels she’s made all the money she can make off the story and she goes away; etc).
Someone posted a link to a fevered New Yorker story talking about the “clown” Trump administration. The three highlights of the piece (Trump in trouble, Trump struggling) were Mueller, “chaos” and Stormy.
With Mueller on hold (of course, a new leak is always just around the corner) and “chaos” fading, Stormy is what the media can focus on in the hopes of framing the Trump narrative they desire while simultaneously failing to inform the public about all the positive news about the country under Trump’s watch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
After the attempt at slandering him with the Pee Pee Papers prostitutes, the media attempts are shot. No one believes them any more. Stormy Bison the actress emphatically stated in Jan 2018 that she NEVER had an affair with him. The media then drummed up some friend witnesses modeled after the Moore accusations. It’s all fake news. WSJ is the outlet which ran the story first pretending that the bank one year later found the payment to be unusual but the bank denies this. They are literally making up stuff.
LikeLiked by 2 people
None of the evangelicals should believe the media any more I mean
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, I agree. And I think she denied the story when it first came out in like 2011.
This just shows the media is desperate. They’ll do anything to try to “scandalize” Trump, and to keep from talking about Trump’s successes.
I don’t care what Trump did or did not do in his personal life years ago. It has no effect on what is taking place now.
People are over this, and have been over it ever since the media trained people not to care about it because of Bill Clinton’s escapades.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, Stormy denied the story back in 2011, when it first came to light. Here’s an article from 2011 on the subject:
http://www.eonline.com/news/269058/so-true-so-false-did-donald-trump-cheat-on-melania-with-a-porn-star
So, no matter how you slice it, she’s a liar. She either lied then or is lying now. Take your pick.
LikeLike
“Stormy is the “scandal du jour” for the media/left at the moment.”
Agree. As the outrageous crimes documented in the “Big Ugly” are revealed, the opposition is forced to spew increasingly bombastic allegations/accusations at the President to deflect the public’s attention.
The “stakes” are infinitely greater than trillions of dollars; it is our way of life. There is no limit to what the deep state and msm will try/do and, IMO, that includes inciting specifically targeted physical violence.
The longer it takes to expose and to arrest the co-conspirators, thereby cutting off the head of the snake, the greater the risk to the Republic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Totally agree. This is all about deflection and you’re right — it’s increasingly bombastic and overwrought to try to achieve the same effect as could have been achieved earlier when the boy first cried wolf.
People are “over” Mueller. He’s lost his scare value, at least for now. And no one cares about “chaos” and White House personnel moves.
So, we have Stormy for now.
Team Trump just keeps getting better and better, thankfully. They are battle-tested now. But as you said, the sooner we take down the coupists, the better. Because the threat to the Republic is real.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was sweet. Lol!
You’re right about interference. Stormy Bison is fake boobs so Melania has nothing to be jealous of. 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
That’s her in the strip tease she did wearing a size 2X thong! Believing an aging haggard porn “actress” is sketchy business. She claims he kept comparing her to his daughter – so now I know she’s a liar because that’s all the media was parroting for 2 tedious years!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 10 people
Oh, yay! That is just the best news evah!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forget about the unions! They squelch jobs.
Lower your taxes! Vote Saccone. The other guy is another Justin Trudeau…….Yikes don’t do it!! Please share!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Woo Hoo!
Texas in the (White) House! Congratulations, Houston Astros!
~bucket list✔
LikeLiked by 10 people
Time for intervention.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Will mr cutesy socks ride to the rescue? He would have to put his liberal talking points to use , she is female after all. The UK has now taken 3 people from 3 countries in custody for their thoughts, just in case.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lauren has been doing a series of YouTube posts exposing the heinous crimes against white South Africans by their government. The situation for them is terrifying and dire. I hope our President gets wind of this soon and stops any and all aid to SA until they stop their persecution of these people. They are being murdered and having their farms seized every day. It would be like being Jewish in Nazi Germany, frankly. Please view them if you have time. I am sure this is why they have detained her. Absolutely shocking and despicable behavior by the SA government and now the UK.
LikeLiked by 2 people
👶
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
So, I guess when Trump called Mika B “low IQ,” that was also racist?
Trump did a lot of “housecleaning” at the rally on Saturday. Calling out Maxine the way he did was one example of it.
Things Trump did at the PA rally to “correct the record” or else “even the ledger” for himself:
—> Talked about drug dealers getting the death penalty
—> Called Maxine low IQ (as he had done before with Mika Bryz)
—> Called Todd an SOB (as he had done with the NFL kneelers)
—> Talked about his Xi “president for life” joke the media distorted
—> Discussed why he talks/acts like he does (rather than be “presidential”)
—> Crushed Oprah once again, just to make sure everyone heard it
—> Said “we love women” and pointed out he won with women in 2016
—> Told everyone he only offered the DACA deal so Dems would reject it
—> Talked about why Mexican president not coming to USA (wall)
—> Reiterated that the Elites are trying to hold “us” down
Almost all of these issues were brought up by Trump so he could take a recent story (Xi, Mexico president, drug dealers death penalty, Neanderthal Trump is unpresidential) that was presented in a biased way by the media and get his own version of the story out. It was brilliant.
That Trump could do all of this, and pretty much do it from memory with no teleprompter assistance, shows he is completely focused and in total command. He is absolutely “on it” right now. As the reporter Jonathan Martin (poor reporter who got this story correct) pointed out not long ago, people close to Trump say he’s never been more locked in as president. And it shows.
The Maxine and Chuck Todd put-downs serve two purposes. First, they “equalize” previous Trump put-downs. That is, they negate or show equality in how Trump insults people. Which helps Trump in the long run.
Todd was insulted in the same manner in which the NFL kneelers were insulted previously at a Trump rally. Which means that Trump is an equal-opportunity insulter. We all know that, but Trump is putting out his own public record of it so he can refer to it later.
If Trump calls Todd an SOB, that means he’s not racist for calling the NFL kneelers SOB’s. Similarly, if it’s ok to call Mika Bryz “low IQ” then it’s ok to do the same with Maxine Waters.
This is truly exceptional stuff from Trump. Really great stuff from a strategic and execution standpoint. And as I said above, he’s doing it mostly via freelance. It just shows how smart and skilled he truly is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great summary. I forgot about Mika=Maxine=Dimwit!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks.
It’s actually stunning just how good Trump is. He’s unbelievably thorough, and he’s mostly doing it by memory and with no prompting.
He’s a natural, and he’s been in the game (working the media, presenting himself to the public) for decades.
He’s a master.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Before I leave you for my bedtime, take a look at this short video of Turkey’s Erdogan.
A recent speech before his Parliament. It’s short and terrifying.
I see the guy as the next Hitler.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“marching for martyrdom” does not sound like a winning strategy…
LikeLiked by 2 people
are our nukes still in Turkey? I hope they were moved and replaced with look alike duds
LikeLiked by 1 person
Former CIA officer:
It’s not just an anvil, I think it is a mountain and the nexus of everything. This “Clinton Global Initiative” (CGI) is worldwide, and it’s been out there for a couple of decades. It has now intertwined former Directors of the CIA and FBI. George Soros is a part of it. It’s connected to all kinds of global financial institutions…It is at least a $100 billion…
All these people protecting and defending Hillary Clinton and knowing about her criminal syndicate, this goes into the so-called ‘Deep State’ of our government, and it is connected, involved and intertwined in the global criminal crime syndicate called the Clinton Foundation. This is probably going to be the biggest scandal in U.S. history–once it’s busted. I think they are quietly working on it now, and I think they have been for the last year. It is so huge the arrests and indictments could cause a Constitutional crisis with some people being removed. Maybe that’s why they are moving slowly. It all comes back down to the Clinton Foundation and the criminal syndicate.”
“Could you imagine if senior DOJ officials were arrested, some Congressmen and Senators were arrested and other government officials were arrested on charges and walked out of office? That’s the Constitutional crisis I am talking about. Those kind of high level arrests would shake up this nation. It would be huge, and that’s why it has taken so long and methodical in doing this.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, I forgot the link.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-11/former-cia-officer-exposes-clinton-charity-fraud-biggest-scandal-us-history
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something that puzzles me, why is there not an online true journalism MAGAzine? It could be huuuge! Or, maybe it is too obvious, ubiquitous, mundane or redundant? Ntl, MAGA is the Trump Presidential brand… hmm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mad Max turns 80 this year and has some competition.
The dimms are telling polooser to step down.
Fuaxahuntis isn’t a shoe in if she makes the general.she has completion.
Ellison and Perez are doing damage in their positions. Hang in there.
2018 should be in the bag if republicans and independents vote.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve read the talk of the 1800 sealed indictments. Am wondering if that number just shrunk, by 40?
LikeLiked by 1 person
New Intellectual Froglegs
LikeLiked by 2 people