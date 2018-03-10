President Trump Massive MAGA Rally – Moon Township, Pennsylvania – 7:00pm Livestream

Tonight President Donald J. Trump is holding a massive MAGA rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon Township, PA. President Trump will deliver remarks at approximately 7:00pm EST. The pre-rally festivities are ongoing.
RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – LSN Livestream Link
The announcement about “What to do with a protester” was interesting.
Heheh.
‘Don’t touch them. Just hold up your rally sign and yell “Trump. Trump. Trump.” Then security will come and escort them out.’
Getting ready! I love the rallies especially when he goes off script. God bless you Yankees in Pennsylvania! MAGA!
Been waiting all day for this!
HANGAR RALLY!!!
