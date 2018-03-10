President Trump Massive MAGA Rally – Moon Township, Pennsylvania – 7:00pm Livestream

Tonight President Donald J. Trump is holding a massive MAGA rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon Township, PA.  President Trump will deliver remarks at approximately 7:00pm EST.  The pre-rally festivities are ongoing.

RSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream LinkLSN Livestream Link

  1. wheatietoo says:
    March 10, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    The announcement about “What to do with a protester” was interesting.
    Heheh.

    ‘Don’t touch them. Just hold up your rally sign and yell “Trump. Trump. Trump.” Then security will come and escort them out.’

  2. leebelieu says:
    March 10, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Getting ready! I love the rallies especially when he goes off script. God bless you Yankees in Pennsylvania! MAGA!

  3. tuskyou says:
    March 10, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Been waiting all day for this!

