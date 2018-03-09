March 9th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #414

Posted on March 9, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

65 Responses to March 9th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #414

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. deqwik2 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  5. WSB says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Soros funding Fusion GPS and Nuland is what we all thought? It must be Thursday…

    “Yet on March 16, 2017, Daniel Jones — himself a team member of Fusion GPS, self-described former FBI agent and, as we now know from the media, an ex-Feinstein staffer — met with my lawyer, Adam Waldman, and described Fusion as a “shadow media organization helping the government,” funded by a “group of Silicon Valley billionaires and George Soros.” My lawyer testified these facts to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Nov. 3. Mr. Soros is, not coincidentally, also the funder of two “ethics watchdog” NGOs (Democracy 21 and CREW) attacking Rep. Nunes’ committee memo.

    A former Obama State Department official, Nuland, has been recently outed as another shadow player, reviewing and disseminating Fusion’s dossier, and reportedly, hundreds of other dossiers over a period of years. “Deep State-proud loyalists” apparently was a Freudian slip, not a joke.”

    http://amp.dailycaller.com/2018/03/08/the-ever-changing-russia-narrative-in-american-politics-is-cynically-false-public-manipulation/

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. sunnydaze says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:24 am

    This video is so beautiful. YT has demonitized it and the views are *very* low, especially considering it’s been out there for months and months. Please share it if you’re impressed:

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  8. rashomon says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:25 am

    OK, now that PDJT has NK under control…

    Let’s get government pensions under control before they break the backs of the taxpayers. Obviously, those within the government don’t want to upset their juicy apple cart, but we peons are going to be sucking lemons if this lack of transparency doesn’t end so the voters can understand their liabilities.

    “The Bigger Battle Behind McCabe’s Secret, Potential $1.9M FBI Pension”

    https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2018/02/01/government_watchdogs_bristle_at_federal_pension_secrecy.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Marygrace Powers says:
      March 9, 2018 at 12:46 am

      Loss of Federal Pensions For Members of Congress
      Convicted of Certain Offenses.

      Members of Congress may forfeit or lose their congressional
      pensions upon conviction of certain federal crimes under two
      different provisions of federal law.

      1. Under the so-called “Hiss Act,” Member of Congress
      (and most other officers and employees of the federal
      government) will forfeit their entire federal employee
      retirement annuities if convicted of a federal crime that
      relates to espionage, treason or several other national
      security offenses against the United States.

      https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/96-530.pdf

      McCabe will NEVER see his pension/the above
      definitely applies to him if justice is done.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Marygrace Powers says:
        March 9, 2018 at 1:09 am

        “The original 1954 version of a statute called the Hiss Act (named for Alger Hiss, a State Department employee who was convicted of passing state secrets to a communist agent) prohibited the payment of a federal pension to a former federal employee who had been convicted of federal law offenses related to bribery and graft, conflict of interest, disloyalty, national defense and national security, and more generally to the exercise of one’s “authority, influence, power, or privileges as an officer or employee of the Government.” In 1961, however, Congress amended the law to prohibit the payment of pensions only for convictions for serious national security-related offenses.”

        https://globalanticorruptionblog.com/2017/07/28/corruption-and-federal-pensions-a-case-for-rewriting-the-hiss-act/

        Like

        Reply
    • emet says:
      March 9, 2018 at 1:04 am

      Not really that juicy. Under FERS, mist Federal employees get 1% of the average of the highest 3 years multiplied by years in service. So about 1/3 of the salary an employee was getting towards the end. Law enforcement positions get 1.7%, but typically fewer years. State employees seem to do much better. The Federal govt still hires many employees at gs-5, which comes out to $40,000 a year in the San Francisco area, with the extra locality pay. In any case, Congress sets wages and benefits, so they are the ones to talk to if you believe the pay and benefits should be lowered.

      Like

      Reply
    • fred5678 says:
      March 9, 2018 at 1:22 am

      He is 49 — pension shouldn’t start until he is 65 — and at no more than 1/2 rate with dishonorable discharge!!!!

      Like

      Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. ForGodandCountry says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Today’s headlines:

    Disaster Averted: Kim Saves World

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. sunnydaze says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:29 am

    PJ Watson vid on people losing friends and family over politics these past couple years. I agree with him that the MSM and their hate-fest is largely to blame.

    In the comments, it seems like the younger generation is the most likely to speak their mind, consequences be d*mned! Good for them!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  14. Jase says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Re: developments with North Korea. CNN et al just can’t seem to get their collective heads around the Trump Doctrine of International Relations:
    We aren’t looking for ways to effect regime change, we are looking to help regimes change their ways.
    President Trump succeeds because he is generally a live and let live pragmatist. He doesn’t mind what others get up to in the privacy of their own country, he just doesn’t want it spilling out into the street.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  15. talkietina says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:32 am

    During the primaries.

    CNN, “If Mexico refuses to pay for the wall, will you start a trade war?”

    “Well If the USA is losing 51 billion dollars a year to Mexico, I will start a trade war, that I can tell you.”

    Donald J Trump.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Fake Nametag says:
      March 9, 2018 at 1:25 am

      Paying for the wall will be much cheaper for Mexico than what will happen if there is no wall. By the time PDJT is done with them, Mexico will also be paying lobbyists to help PDJT lobby for his immigration policy.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:41 am

    I think that Benghazi will be coming back around for another look-see pretty soon.
    I heard, I think from Hannity, that our group was held up from leaving until they turned over 3 prisoners. There was never another word about this, and I haven’t found anything. I thought it was illegal for the CIA to hold prisoners on foreign soil?

    Like

    Reply
  17. talkietina says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Kim called Trump, and asked if he could bring Dennis Rodman. Trump said, sure. The Dennis Rodman called called and asked if he could bring Madonna.

    Trump said, absolutely.

    The Madonna called and asked if she could bring Sean Penn.

    …….boy did that kill the mood.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. ForGodandCountry says:
    March 9, 2018 at 1:08 am

    When Trump meets with Kim…

    Trump: All your ball are belong to us.
    Kim: Ingrish, peas.

    Like

    Reply
  19. fred5678 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 1:15 am

    Trade, NKorea, Paris Climate, NAFTA, tax cuts, immigration —- win, win, win.

    Speaking of immigration, the Wall is going up bit by bit …

    and

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. NJF says:
    March 9, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Me likey!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Marygrace Powers says:
    March 9, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Former House Dem IT Staffer Abid Awan Wins Insurance Payout Case

    OAN Newsroom
    UPDATED 7:34 AM PT — Thurs. March 8, 2018

    As the FBI continues to investigate indicted Democrat IT worker Imran Awan and his brothers, one of the brothers was in court fighting his father’s widow over a life insurance policy.

    One America’s Neil McCabe has more from Washington.

    http://www.oann.com/former-house-dem-it-staffer-abid-awan-wins-insurance-payout-case/

    Pray the Awan bros are included in the sealed indictments.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Nigella says:
    March 9, 2018 at 1:36 am

    So 60 minutes did an interview with Stormy the porn star… real classy…

    Like

    Reply
  23. More deplore than ever B4 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 1:41 am

    I read q post early this week that said nk was ready to disarm.. pretty clear now that q knows things.. this gives me great hope now. i believe him now that he says to trust sessions.. i mean i believe sundance too.. but q is posting very exciting news.. if some of his other posts turn out true, then that could mean troble for hrc bho and alot of others that tried to harm this great nation. MAGA 2018 2020

    Like

    Reply
  24. wheatietoo says:
    March 9, 2018 at 1:45 am

    Congressman Matt Gaetz…in great form on the floor of the House.

    Like

    Reply
  25. wheatietoo says:
    March 9, 2018 at 1:52 am

    Prince Salman understands PR…which is good.

    He is trying to do good things for his country.
    He has cracked down on those rogue members of the Saudi family who have been causing trouble around the world.

    I like this young Prince.

    .
    .
    In case the first tweet didn’t show all of this pic:

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s