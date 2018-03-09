March 9th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #414

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
LikeLiked by 20 people
Best.Tweet.Evah!
This one’s GOLD, especially if Oprah gets the word from God that it’s her time to run!
Either way, it’s awesome, thanks, Don Jr.!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oprah is a complete fool if she runs against DJT. Not that we would not welcome her, after we finish laughing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nope. Just blue balls.
LikeLike
News today certainly doesn’t hurt that forecast!!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 12 people
Nice find! I love these old videos of Trump saying exactly what he is saying now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is exactly the stuff the Lefties need to see……which is why you’ll NEVER see it on the MSM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 20 people
Sarah must have had a blast with this man as her father!
LikeLiked by 10 people
And still does!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bwahaha 😁
LikeLike
Soros funding Fusion GPS and Nuland is what we all thought? It must be Thursday…
“Yet on March 16, 2017, Daniel Jones — himself a team member of Fusion GPS, self-described former FBI agent and, as we now know from the media, an ex-Feinstein staffer — met with my lawyer, Adam Waldman, and described Fusion as a “shadow media organization helping the government,” funded by a “group of Silicon Valley billionaires and George Soros.” My lawyer testified these facts to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Nov. 3. Mr. Soros is, not coincidentally, also the funder of two “ethics watchdog” NGOs (Democracy 21 and CREW) attacking Rep. Nunes’ committee memo.
A former Obama State Department official, Nuland, has been recently outed as another shadow player, reviewing and disseminating Fusion’s dossier, and reportedly, hundreds of other dossiers over a period of years. “Deep State-proud loyalists” apparently was a Freudian slip, not a joke.”
http://amp.dailycaller.com/2018/03/08/the-ever-changing-russia-narrative-in-american-politics-is-cynically-false-public-manipulation/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Err…Friday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This video is so beautiful. YT has demonitized it and the views are *very* low, especially considering it’s been out there for months and months. Please share it if you’re impressed:
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s a good start, but she has no idea how deep the rathole goes. I can only hope she has a Morpheus to guide her and keep her sane during her awakening.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something tells me, she’ll figure it out. ….if she hasn’t already.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 13 people
We were told by the media that PDJT would never win.
2020, landslide!
LikeLiked by 3 people
OK, now that PDJT has NK under control…
Let’s get government pensions under control before they break the backs of the taxpayers. Obviously, those within the government don’t want to upset their juicy apple cart, but we peons are going to be sucking lemons if this lack of transparency doesn’t end so the voters can understand their liabilities.
“The Bigger Battle Behind McCabe’s Secret, Potential $1.9M FBI Pension”
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2018/02/01/government_watchdogs_bristle_at_federal_pension_secrecy.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loss of Federal Pensions For Members of Congress
Convicted of Certain Offenses.
Members of Congress may forfeit or lose their congressional
pensions upon conviction of certain federal crimes under two
different provisions of federal law.
1. Under the so-called “Hiss Act,” Member of Congress
(and most other officers and employees of the federal
government) will forfeit their entire federal employee
retirement annuities if convicted of a federal crime that
relates to espionage, treason or several other national
security offenses against the United States.
https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/96-530.pdf
McCabe will NEVER see his pension/the above
definitely applies to him if justice is done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The original 1954 version of a statute called the Hiss Act (named for Alger Hiss, a State Department employee who was convicted of passing state secrets to a communist agent) prohibited the payment of a federal pension to a former federal employee who had been convicted of federal law offenses related to bribery and graft, conflict of interest, disloyalty, national defense and national security, and more generally to the exercise of one’s “authority, influence, power, or privileges as an officer or employee of the Government.” In 1961, however, Congress amended the law to prohibit the payment of pensions only for convictions for serious national security-related offenses.”
https://globalanticorruptionblog.com/2017/07/28/corruption-and-federal-pensions-a-case-for-rewriting-the-hiss-act/
LikeLike
Not really that juicy. Under FERS, mist Federal employees get 1% of the average of the highest 3 years multiplied by years in service. So about 1/3 of the salary an employee was getting towards the end. Law enforcement positions get 1.7%, but typically fewer years. State employees seem to do much better. The Federal govt still hires many employees at gs-5, which comes out to $40,000 a year in the San Francisco area, with the extra locality pay. In any case, Congress sets wages and benefits, so they are the ones to talk to if you believe the pay and benefits should be lowered.
LikeLike
He is 49 — pension shouldn’t start until he is 65 — and at no more than 1/2 rate with dishonorable discharge!!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Now this will be interesting to see the women that Melania’s going to honor.
I gag to think of who it would be if Michelle was still there.
Ick ick ick. Linda Sarsour would probably be top of her list. Then, I dunno, Madonna?
LikeLike
Chelsea…..sorry😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Today’s headlines:
Disaster Averted: Kim Saves World
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL. AP is working on the article as we speak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should add: “Thank God I cancelled my local paper subscription last week”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PJ Watson vid on people losing friends and family over politics these past couple years. I agree with him that the MSM and their hate-fest is largely to blame.
In the comments, it seems like the younger generation is the most likely to speak their mind, consequences be d*mned! Good for them!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep, Trump sure made clear to us, whom our friends and enemies are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems as good as any place for my evening tweet!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Says the lowest rated Oscar host in history proven by Neilsen ratings whereas el Presidente Excellente is most stable genius hated by the very hated media.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Worst come back tweet ever!!!!!!
LikeLike
There are a lot of uninformed, angry, biased people on that thread LOL.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Man…..what a moment for him……
LikeLiked by 2 people
Re: developments with North Korea. CNN et al just can’t seem to get their collective heads around the Trump Doctrine of International Relations:
We aren’t looking for ways to effect regime change, we are looking to help regimes change their ways.
President Trump succeeds because he is generally a live and let live pragmatist. He doesn’t mind what others get up to in the privacy of their own country, he just doesn’t want it spilling out into the street.
LikeLiked by 10 people
great comment, Jase. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
During the primaries.
CNN, “If Mexico refuses to pay for the wall, will you start a trade war?”
“Well If the USA is losing 51 billion dollars a year to Mexico, I will start a trade war, that I can tell you.”
Donald J Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Paying for the wall will be much cheaper for Mexico than what will happen if there is no wall. By the time PDJT is done with them, Mexico will also be paying lobbyists to help PDJT lobby for his immigration policy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that Benghazi will be coming back around for another look-see pretty soon.
I heard, I think from Hannity, that our group was held up from leaving until they turned over 3 prisoners. There was never another word about this, and I haven’t found anything. I thought it was illegal for the CIA to hold prisoners on foreign soil?
LikeLike
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nakoula_Basseley_Nakoula
LikeLike
I remember that, Business Insider reported it and Fox confirmed it.
https://hotair.com/archives/2012/11/12/fox-news-source-yes-the-cia-was-holding-prisoners-at-the-benghazi-annex/
This article talks about the Petraeus link. Very interesting in light of what we now know about the weaponization of the IC under Obama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Benghazi was a gun running operation into Syria for “rebels”. The CIA may have had some prisoners but the only way the annex was discovered is because they followed the CIA contracted security team (who didn’t have to obey stand down orders) that went to try and help back from the consulate.
LikeLike
Kim called Trump, and asked if he could bring Dennis Rodman. Trump said, sure. The Dennis Rodman called called and asked if he could bring Madonna.
Trump said, absolutely.
The Madonna called and asked if she could bring Sean Penn.
…….boy did that kill the mood.
LikeLiked by 5 people
OMG, Tina! HAHAHA! Where IS Telly Salavas?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yikes…Wordpress does not like Savalas!
LikeLiked by 1 person
T2 –
That is the funniest, and best comment I have read all day. Thanks! Seriously. Still chuckling.
LikeLike
When Trump meets with Kim…
Trump: All your ball are belong to us.
Kim: Ingrish, peas.
LikeLike
Trade, NKorea, Paris Climate, NAFTA, tax cuts, immigration —- win, win, win.
Speaking of immigration, the Wall is going up bit by bit …
and
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll bet that’s US Steel going into our Wall!
LikeLike
Me likey!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like the first part – but Sessions is not asleep. In fact, he’s going to be on Tucker tomorrow night to discuss the prosecutor who is handling the FISA abuse and handling of the Clinton email case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Schweikart was being sarcastic about the “asleep” thing. Heheh.
LikeLike
Former House Dem IT Staffer Abid Awan Wins Insurance Payout Case
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:34 AM PT — Thurs. March 8, 2018
As the FBI continues to investigate indicted Democrat IT worker Imran Awan and his brothers, one of the brothers was in court fighting his father’s widow over a life insurance policy.
One America’s Neil McCabe has more from Washington.
http://www.oann.com/former-house-dem-it-staffer-abid-awan-wins-insurance-payout-case/
Pray the Awan bros are included in the sealed indictments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pray there are sealed indictments
LikeLike
So 60 minutes did an interview with Stormy the porn star… real classy…
LikeLike
I read q post early this week that said nk was ready to disarm.. pretty clear now that q knows things.. this gives me great hope now. i believe him now that he says to trust sessions.. i mean i believe sundance too.. but q is posting very exciting news.. if some of his other posts turn out true, then that could mean troble for hrc bho and alot of others that tried to harm this great nation. MAGA 2018 2020
LikeLike
Congressman Matt Gaetz…in great form on the floor of the House.
LikeLike
Prince Salman understands PR…which is good.
He is trying to do good things for his country.
He has cracked down on those rogue members of the Saudi family who have been causing trouble around the world.
I like this young Prince.
.
.
In case the first tweet didn’t show all of this pic:
LikeLike