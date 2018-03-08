March 8th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #413

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This from the smart Parkland student:
“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds”
Citizen, sincere words of appreciation for the fine service you have reliably provided night after night, for so many people. Thank You. You are a true Patriot.
Oakland Mayor says she will go to jail to protect illegals, and that AG Sessions is a racist. But, has she ever offered to go to jail to protect any of Oakland’s 25% African Americans?
Instead of putting her in jail, just drop her off on International Blvd (formerly E 14th St) in east Oakland without her security detail on a Saturday night. Let her enjoy the cultural enrichment the Latino gang members are willing to provide her, then see how she feels about deporting them.
Well…..Bye
So, let’s test her.
So, AG Sessions says that the Trump vs Sessions tweets are just because his management style is vastly different from the Presidents (no kidding!).
So there – told you so.
Sad this is happening in my country…..
Mexican Illegal Alien Arrested for Deadly Hit-and-Run Free to Leave Prison in Sanctuary City Denver
A 26 year old,drunk, illegal border invader from Mexico, causes an accident, and the semi truck burns up, causing the death of the driver. The illegal border invader flees the scene of the accident, but is arrested later for vehicular homicide and hit-and-run. His bond is $25,000.00.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a “detainer” on the illegal border invader.
In sanctuary cities, like Denver, however, ICE detainers are not honored and criminal illegal aliens are released back into the public.
If he pays his $25,000 bond, he will be released back into the public.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/07/mexican-illegal-alien-arrested-for-deadly-hit-and-run-free-to-leave-prison-in-sanctuary-city-denver/
IIRC, $25,000 bond is $2500 bail…
What bail bondsman would be willing to post that bond?
Illegal Momma, Illegal GF, Illegal Drug supplier, Nancy Pelosi, etc etc etc.
What does the perp care? Whoever can come up with 10%. He’s gonna make a run for the border, and nobody will ever come after them. Its Denver…
Session’s statement that “somebody must do something” about Oakland Mayor alerting illegals of a pending ICE raid begs the question of just exactly who that “somebody ” should be. Seems like if he doesn’t know, who would know? The law is clear but he is not? if that’s the case, we are in deep, deep trouble!
I didn’t take it that way.
It seemed to me like Sessions was explaining why he was doing something.
People sometimes say “somebody must do something”…and then follow it with saying:
“That’s why I am doing this.”
I think in Sessions’ case, he didn’t think it was necessary to say that he is doing something, since he is in California, filing suit against the state officials.
Which is…him…doing something.
Ok, thanks! I misinterpreted, relieved to know he IS doing something.
I interpret that to mean that he is working on doing something.
You’re right!
The law is clear but he is not?
He knows the law. I am sure that he would have liked to send in a few employees of the US Marshall Service to arrest the mayor.
But that would cause a political firestorm, so he is using his discretion to hold off for the time being.
I would think that there are considerations (beyond the black and white letter of the law) of just how much support the mayor has in that city, when the next election is taking place (to allow the voters to throw her out), etc.
If the mayor continues to flaunt the law, well there are consequences.
A decision could be made to just let her go on her merry way until the city is destroyed from within to set an example for other cities that are doing (or contemplating doing) the same thing..
From a police report on Mark Cuban. For all of the criticism of the phrasing used in the Billy Bush-Trump live mike footage, here’s how one of the president’s biggest critics phrased things:
http://www.wweek.com/news/2018/03/06/in-2011-portland-police-investigated-a-sexual-assault-complaint-against-billionaire-mark-cuban-he-wasnt-charged-heres-what-happened/
McGuire: Do you have any, well, any questions that I can answer at this point?
Cuban: I don’t know. I don’t know what to answer. I mean, I mean, OK, it’s like, “Oh he just did it one time, only one time. Just happened to be this girl.” There’s no way to know one way or the other.
***
Cuban: I get people pulling my head, you know, “I want to tell you something,” and they wrap their arms around me and…you know, grab my cro—whatever. Just people just, you know, I mean, it’s gonna happen all the time, but just over the course of time, people just do weird stuff.
Liberals apply standards to others that they exempt themselves from.
Tucker committed several thought crimes tonight during his piece about problems men in this country are facing nowadays. He will be punished severely for this.
He punishes himself, every night, with a procession lefty lunatics. My favorite is that wild-eyed, job editor of Catalina Magazine who he has on regularly. So, while his suffering is self-inflicted, my judgement is that he’s suffered enough.
I loved the end of the interview, where a list of things(*) was said, followed by ‘If any of these things are mentioned in the classroom with your children, get them out of that school because they are not being educated – they are being indoctrinated”.
So true.
(*) equality, diversity, inclusion, white privilege, etc.
Thanks to President Trump…
America Is Finally Catching Up on Clean Coal
By Christopher Mendoza – March 7, 2018
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/03/america_is_finally_catching_up_on_clean_coal.html
THE CLINTON DOSSIER GANG THAT KNEW NOTHING
They don’t know anything. Not a thing.
March 8, 2018 by Daniel Greenfield
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/269531/clinton-dossier-gang-knew-nothing-daniel-greenfield
WHAT ROLE DID KERRY PLAY IN THE STEELE DOSSIER?
March 7, 2018 Daniel Greenfield
https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/269526/what-role-did-kerry-play-steele-dossier-daniel-greenfield
This is not intended to start a subthread, but rather to voice an observation, not directed at any particular post in any particular thread. Please don’t reply, just consider the words and ramifications.
For years now, we have ridiculed the budget troll 5c/posters, and given Troll 101 hints. I think General Sundance has raised TCTH’s stature to such that we now have some deeply embedded full time senior salaried operatives dedicated to their “operation chaos.”
The enemy IS inside the wire. Thank You Lord for providing us with AdRem, and the other CTH mods. And, thank You for General Sundance. May SD have a speedy and complete recovery!
When I read “don’t talk to me, just listen to me,” I stopped reading.
Whaddija say?
Here is Shannon Bream’s show from this evening.
It has the interview with Sessions, broken up into segments that are shown throughout the show.
I posted this on the Jeff Sessions thread, but am reposting it here, for those who may have missed it and would like to see it.
Thanks Wheaties, much appreciated.
It seems Ryan and Mitch got job offer as minority leaders from CoC and lobbyists. That is only portion to stop PTRUMP after mid term.l by globalists.
I’m curious if this is the next DNC defense tactic. “The Podesta/DNC was an inside job, not outside hack, but those insiders were Russian spies. And by the way, we didn’t want to report it because we were doing primaries at the time.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-07/dnc-hack-involved-russian-agents-within-democratic-party-unreleased-steele-memo
