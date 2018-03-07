March 7th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #412

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 11 people
Hmmm. I wonder who he’s talking about.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 12 people
Did they do so in order to look tough knowing all along that China would merely back donor through NAFTA?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Backdoor
LikeLiked by 2 people
Survival of the beast. Rather: attempted survival.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now I’ve been reading about all the steel we have imported has been substandard and that Obama knew about it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Substandard foreign (esp. Chinese) steel has been a known problem for 20+ years. Seriously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only never-Trump think tanks could make those petty threats. Bourbon>Kentucty>Mitch. Harley>Wisconsin>Paul Ryan. Livi’s aren’t American. EU only talking, they don’t have the guts to follow through.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good. The b****rds don’t deserve our bourbon anyway, to say nothing of the rest. And the French/Italians can keep their wine…we make just as good, if not better, here in the US these days.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I lived in Munich for 9 years. Muncheners are going to demand their Kentucty bourbon. Would like for Trump to make a bilateral deal with Italy, their wine is better than Napa or French. Italy just had their election. President Trump is not only getting American voters jumping on his Train, people, working people, based people all over the world are wakening.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Great Awakening! I’ve been reading Thomas Wictor’s tweets and he’s been talking about Saudi Arabia and how Trump’s administration is dealing with the Middle East. We are letting them handle it but with our support which is something that the US has never done before.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/970890557336698881.html?utm_source=email_alert
It’s fascinating to see Crown Prince bin Salman visit a Coptic Christian Cathedral! http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2018/03/06/saudi-crown-prince-visits-christian-cathedral-egypt-meets-coptic-pope/
Could we eventually have peace in the Middle East!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And bikes that have no substitute ..
LikeLike
Their Loss
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 11 people
OK. Now this needs to be replicated across the U.S.
Enough with this #BlueWaveBullCrap.
Keep voting Repubs. Vote like your life depends on it. Cuz it DOES.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I am interested in seeing the big city voting totals. They probably went to the Dems. I know here in San Antonio, Beto O’Rourke beat Cruz.(approx. 85,000 to 63,000 with 90% of precincts reporting) George Soros’ guy won the DA race as well. (Soros is putting big money in DA races) Thank God for the non-urban areas!!!
LikeLike
Completely agree, Sunnydaze. Part of our mission is not just to repeat what we ourselves say – due to Sundance’s amazing work, treepers are super-informed, but we still have one vote each.
Our struggle is not with those who don’t agree at all times and in every detail with everything we believe in.
The real struggle is in getting the semi-informed, the lazy, the easy-to-manipulate, but basically patriotic person to understand the fundamentals of what’s happening and to get HIM to vote MAGA, in big numbers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bu…bu…but….MUH BLUE WAVE!!
LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s great news fleporeblog, those Democrats had us convinced Texas was going Blue now they have more egg on their faces.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s because the media has convinced them that they are in the majority when in fact they are not. It’s all part of the brainwashing.
LikeLike
They did the same thing last year. I kept reading on msn that Texas was swinging blue…meanwhile all I saw were Trump signs here in Dallas.
LikeLike
I’ve got a feeling that there are great things in store for Gen. Flynn’s future and he will be vindicated, Big League. But, for now…..
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/mike-flynn-jr-sends-message-supporters-following-report-general-flynn-selling-virginia-home-pay-mounting-legal-fees/
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
From some news reports, right now what the general needs is money. He might well be a good candidate for a Go Fund Me driver, perhaps better, just anonymous cash donations ala Willie Nelson .
LikeLiked by 2 people
My husband bought a lottery ticket tonight. He said if he wins, he wants to send money to Gen. Flynn. I would donate to Go Fund Me for him. What a disgrace.
LikeLike
There is a fund set up. I saw it on twitter.
LikeLike
If you are able, please donate to his legal defense fund. Go to: https://mikeflynndefensefund.org/
We cannot let the corrupted Mueller do this to a good man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A headline I saw read, “Democrat turnout in Texas primary highest in 16 years.” Of course, they don’t mention in the headline that Republican turnout CRUSHED Democrat turnout. If anything, these bogus headlines just serve to motivate Republican voters to turn out more.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Weird or true or ???? Just putting it out there
News
Michelle’s Furious As Obama Admits Shocking News! Jets To Hawaii After Discovering Woman Who’ll End Barack’s Career
https://mediaconservative.com/2018/01/04/michelles-furious-obama-admits-shocking-news-jets-hawaii-discovering-woman-wholl-end-baracks-career/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good one Kinthenorthwest. Bravo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
With everything seemly starting in Hawaii with Obama, i can’t help but wonder if that is where everyone that mentored Obama or where at various times in Obama’s life.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No offense intended, but you’re just a wee bit behind the times, Kin. If you read the article linked it:
1. That article is from Jan.
2. Is reporting on OLD news we’ve known for months re: Evelyn Farkas
3. It states: “January 15th, 2018, is D-Day for these traitors. That’s the day Inspector General Michael Horowitz, will reveal his investigation into the deep state.”
And whether the wookie stays with Zero or not, who really cares except their foot-lickers?
LikeLike
No offense taken —might be old news for some and new for others…God Bless
LikeLike
My only question is…..who is he?
LikeLike
Do what?
LikeLike
The most annoying thing I heard today? That the IG’s Report is “just” 4 to 6 weeks away. per Byron Yorke and Laura Ingraham.
That elusive report – it always seems to be “just” 4 to 6 weeks away.
The second most annoying? Comey daring to do the talk shows. He seems to assume the fix is in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Relax. The plan is working and being carried out by a fine-tuned machine. There will be a lot of stunning action before Horowitz comes to the plate. Take Sessions bringing federal charges against California for sanctuary state today for one thing.. MOAB’s dropping between now and IG report.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Comey knows much more than we do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
She doesn’t look the slightest bit sorry for doing it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep. Looks like she resents getting caught like the criminal she is.
I take some satisfaction in knowing that no one is more abused and hated in prison than a former cop. The inmates don’t like them for obvious reasons, and the cops don’t like for the same obvious reasons. She will be a pariah, the lowest of the low.
LikeLiked by 3 people
For reasons you stated I doubt she’ll be in general population, she’ll probably be housed in protective custody for her safety and the secure operation of the facility where she’s held.
I’m a former NY State Corrections Officer who worked the special housing units aka Solitary Confinement or ‘The Box’, and Protective Custody.
Many ‘dirty cops’ were under my watch in the PC unit.
LikeLike
Looks like a dreamer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How nice. She is a cop and her boyfriend is an illegal alien. This is like the White Plains NY police. Since they had to drop requirements to join the police force, the WP police force was made up of gang members. Now you have Texas cops that smuggle illegal aliens.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why does nobody ever point out how racist Hispanic pro-illegal alien activists are? They want to allow the illegals to come here and stay here simply because they are of the same ethnicity as they are. That is racist. Even worse, they boast that some day their ethnicity will rule supreme in this country based on the high numbers of illegals coming here and on their high birth rate. That is the very definition of racial supremacy. I don’t believe I’ve ever even heard the term “Hispanic Supremacist”, yet there are many groups out there that meet that description. Why are the allowed to operate unchecked?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes. Case in point…La Raza.
La Raza means “The Race”, and advocates taking over the southwest US.
They call it the “Reconquista”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Hispanic” is not a race.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes before 1970 “Hispanics” were classified as whites.
http://latinousa.org/2014/05/02/invention-hispanics/
LikeLike
Maybe the Native Americans will have something to say about La Raza’s devious little plot!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Those Hispanic pro-illegal alien activists are losing their grip. The illegal Hispanics don’t believe them anymore and are getting on the Trump Train.
LikeLiked by 2 people
jk: When did “Mexican ” become a race ? Considering the area of what’s now modern Mexico’s history they’re pretty much a polyglot admixture of genetic material IMO !
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
For those concerned about Texas voting, here is something for you to truly grab onto.
—————————————-
Soros Chalks Up Another DA Win After Dropping Nearly $1 Million In Texas Race
http://dailycaller.com/2018/03/06/soros-district-attorney-win-texas/
{excerpts}
George Soros has effectively purchased another district attorney’s seat.
The left-wing billionaire pumped almost $1 million into a Texas district attorney’s race against a Democratic DA who opposes sanctuary cities.
Soros’s preferred candidate, Joe Gonzales, upset incumbent Bexar County DA Nico LaHood in the Democratic primary Tuesday.
Gonzales is now considered the favorite to win the DA election for Bexar County, which includes the city of San Antonio and is one of Texas’s largest counties. If he wins, Gonzales will join at least 11 progressive lawyers since 2015 who have won district attorney’s seats thanks to massive financial donations from Soros.
Soros has the routine down. He uses powerhouse Democratic law firm Perkins Coie to set up a super PAC named some variant of “Justice & Public Safety.” The super PAC will surface late in a DA race, using the kind of capital typically reserved for a national political race to fund a series of attack ads benefitting Soros’s preferred candidate, who wins almost every time.
The goal is to influence the nation’s criminal justice policies from the ground up by boosting progressive lawyers to victory in DA races around the country. It’s legal and appears to be working.
Soros-funded groups including the ACLU are making local DA races a national cause for progressives, which has tilted the playing field in favor of progressive lawyers. Soros’s Open Society Foundations gave the ACLU a $50 million grant in 2014 to fight mass incarceration.
——————————-
You see what he’s doing? He is stacking the legal system with ideologues. who will then wage lawfare on America and conservative politicians, legislation, and policies before running for higher office.
And it’s legal…he cannot be indicted for doing it. No legal risk to himself whatsoever.
What is the risk to Bexar country now? See: Strickland School in FL
*SPIT*
LikeLiked by 6 people
Posted upthread about this. It is sickening. The incumbent was also a Dem, but against sanctuary cities and a Christian. George Soros must be stopped. Where are all of the patriotic millionaires and billionaires who can join in defeating him???
LikeLiked by 2 people
I suppose the good news is that there’s a chance Nico LaHood will become a republican now, increasing republican hold of the middle ground as the left continues it’s freefall over the cliffs of insanity, urged on by a cackling Soros.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want George Soros ended. One way or another. I would pack him in a shipping carton and mail him to Putin myself if I could. I’m sure Putin would welcome him with open arms….or something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the great enigmas in life is how or why this devil Soros is still walking the face of the earth.
LikeLike
The Federal government is still incentivizing businesses to favor immigrants over Americans, to the tune of $2 billion in subsidies across the country, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.
They do this via the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. This program by the Federal government provides money to businesses that discriminate against American citizens in favor of immigrant ones.
Excerpt:
The CIS explains how this number was calculated:
The subsidies to hire the foreign alumni are extracted from the Social Security, Medicare, and Unemployment Insurance Program trust funds and were estimated to be in the area of $1.155 billion in that article. It is now clear that in FY 2017 the total subsidies came to something like $1.98 billion, or close to $2 billion.
Excerpt:
The program, as we noted earlier, has had silent but bipartisan support; it was created by the Bush II administration without any congressional authorization, was subsequently expanded by the Obama administration,
https://nationaleconomicseditorial.com/2018/03/06/feds-hire-aliens-over-americans/
LikeLiked by 3 people
So Mitch has teamed with Ryan to oppose the President on the steel and aluminum tariffs; not at all surprising. These two boldly refuse to support the leader of their party because they know they can get away with it and it serves their deep state opposition to him. Equally despicable is the collective of Repubs in Congress who acquiesce to the leadership’s disloyalty.
The legislative swamp may be too deep to drain since the co-conspirators are time-protected in their jobs and have enormous advantages in their campaigns to be re-elected. Their treachery is blatantly obvious, particularly in the Senate where Mitch willfully delays Presidential appointments and squanders MAGA agenda-driven legislation, save for the tax reform that was a slam dunk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let them. Their constituents are going the other way and jumping on that Trump Train. btw, Watch President Trump make deals for Harley Hogs that Paul Ryan never even tried. Also deals on Kentucky that Mitch can’t do. We having fun.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Harley Davidson has been going down the tubes for several years. Government bailouts and then not realizing the change in bikers riding habits, desires and needs. Unfortunately, many foreign bikes have taken over the lead, especially in Europe.
LikeLike
National walk out targeted to students/teachers on April 20th for gun control! This is a weekday and per their website :
April 20th, 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting, a national WALK-OUT will commence. Start: 10a.m. Ends: End of your school day schoolwalkoutus@gmail.com
Run by students for students.
act.indivisible.org/event/national…
Joined February 2018
But at the website — at the bottom in small, tiny print reads “National School Walkout is movement powered and led by students across the country. Event registration and a map of events for the April 20th school walkouts are hosted in-kind by the Indivisible Project team.”
Who is really ENCOURAGING/pressuring/TARGETING our children to walk out of class on a school day….
INDIVISIBLE aka Obama’s Organizing for Action combined George Soros, funded 6 figures though Democracy Allience! But of course, they are being propped and faced w/ Hogg and Emma Gonzales …..
I cam across this interview by accident — on some popular youtuber site that my kids were watching – and noticed the name standing out of their youtube recommendations list – Forgetting all the talk about this kid and who he is related to and conspiracies surrounding — watch the video and tell me, this is who i want my kids to follow into the arms of Obama/Soros…..
Language Warning:
—
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would say at this point the best thing for students AND teachers to do is walk out AND stay the hell out. Similar to the …lock outs…of days gone by. Stop paying these …teachers to instigate…in our schools.Dept of education is a nightmare of the highest order.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They say the eyes are the window to the soul….look at those eyes…..this is a devil. Like looking into the eyes of a shark….nothing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, he is a nasty, angry, arrogant piece of work! He needs to be kept away from children. He is toxic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is like a angry, militant, pied piper – fully complicate, leading our kids into the paws of the hands of Obama and Soros. Both fully aware that any criticism will be squashed and seen as bullying these “brave kids”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just like the Nazis used children.
LikeLike
It’s 1:12 a.m. and I just tallied Texas vote. R’s at about 1,500,000 to D’s 1,000,000.
Blue wave? More like blue balls.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hate to tell people I told ya so, but I told ya so.
Liberal dreams of turning Texas blue perfectly capture the delusional crazy of the party.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Soros succeeded in buying the DA race in San Antonio with his last-minute $900M contribution to the Dem candidate who was running against the incumbent Dem DA who opposes sanctuary cities. Look for the Catholic Archdiocese of San Antonio, the very liberal City Council, and the new DA to go full sanctuary city unless the DOJ comes down on CA with sufficient and effective force to deter other cities from taking that path.
BTW, the Repub voter turnout in Texas today crushed the Dems. The great “Blue Wave” is MIA.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t think Sanctuary Cities are gonna be “profitable” for them….
LikeLiked by 2 people
DiGenova details Clapper’s involvement in coverup.
LikeLiked by 5 people
DiGenova has my vote for AG
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here is the full interview. It’s a good one!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Joe lays it out in pretty plain and simple terms. He even brings in sources that have told him and confirmed what he is saying.
BUT no one is doing anything about it. No one is acting on it. And no one is it would seem is investigating it.
But for months he has been detailing all of this. Filling in blanks and adding new players to the list. We are now up to the former President having full knowledge of the breach of Hillary’s server.
Yet nothing is being done. Why? That would be the question.
If he can put all this together and name names, why aren’t others doing the same?
He has all the evidence but can’t seem to get anyone to prosecute.
LikeLike
I wonder if it would be possible to appoint Joe as a Special Prosecutor….or even acting AG?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would love that. Unfortunately, I don’t believe anyone who has been vocal has a chance being confirmed.
LikeLike
I am frustrated, too. I am hoping that the letter that was sent to the DOJ today will get Sessions’ attention. And I have a feeling PDJT will be on twitter this morning applying pressure.
LikeLike
If you are a Sessions lover, the article Sundance posted about Bob Goodlatte and TreyGowdy requesting a special counsel should open your eyes. Sessions expecting Horowitz, the Inspector General to investigate was this was as ham-handed as it comes. His hands would be tied as to who gets to talk to, and most of the people that would be of interest to an investigation would be off limits. That’s incompetence folks, to be generous. Just saying
LikeLike
This is a good video.
It hits all the important issues…and it uses a good slogan at the end:
“Defeat the Elite”
I don’t live in Indiana, but this guy looks good to me.
I’d vote for him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A comment noted two other R’s are running, and they appear to be pro-Trump as well, so the question is which of the three can take out Donnelly.
LikeLike
OK two things I saw on Facebook just now.
First, the Federal sealed indictments are up to 18,000.
Second this post. Q had mentioned some of this about our currency system being changed and also that the Rothschilds had to be taken out. They own all the banks. Time will tell. But thought I’d let my peeps in the treehouse see it cause things might get really ugly.
Q related post: please copy and save, this is quickly being removed where ever posted. ciw-o ; ‘ )
Paste:
The FED is going to end during The Storm, and there is going to be a new currency system put in place in America – gold backed again
In order for the new system to be installed, the old system had to be neutralized and safeguards put in place.
The stock market doing its funny business a few weeks ago was just the cabal taking all their money out of it. This was by design and at the orders of the white hats and Trump, as they wanted to prevent the cabal from having any type of influence over it
As everyone has been patiently waiting (well most of us), the white hats have been implementing the new currency system, arresting all the corrupt bankers (there are tons), working with countries like China, Russia, Germany, etc, to get on board with the new currency and exchange rates, and make sure everyone is on board and ready for this. The cutting the strings of the Central Banks didnt just involve America, it involved breaking their hold EVERYWHERE, as this is truly the only way it can be done.
This HAD to be done before the arrests and indictments and public disclosures began. This was not about doing it the way WE wanted, but the correct way, the way it HAD to be done, for the sake of humankind
the arrests of all the big names we want have to wait until the indictments are unsealed (due process, much less trying to avoid looking like a power abusing dictator)
that being said, the Inspector General report will blow the lid off everything and will force the unsealing of alot of indictments…its coming soon
the white hats needed to neutralize the cabal and take away their threat, before moving forward with the arrests, etc.
the cabal is neutralized.
signing a third EO was the final step. It’s an EO that makes our new currency system official. It could not be signed until cabal was neutralized, as they could’ve infiltrated it and hurt it.
the EO was secretly signed the night of 2/28 – morning of 3/1 *Trump tweeting and introducing IG M Horowitz, saying he is an Obama guy, and “attacking” Sessions was not random, and not without purpose
Trump announcing he is running for re-election in 2020 (earliest a POTUS has ever done that) was also very purposeful and intentional
Notice Trump the past week or so, reiterating all the stats such as trade is the best ever, unemployement low, manufacturing is high, jobless claims low, consumer confidence high, etc. – he is doing this to create confidence in our country because of what’s about to happen
so the thing with this new currency system is that the stock market will have to crash for it to go into effect. This is very important, and if this is the only takeaway from my post, this needs to be it. The stock market is going to go down…not to 0, but probably enough to scare alot of people. This is by design, and at the discretion of the white hats, although they cant tell you this. Please please please don’t panic and freak out, this is the single greatest fear of the white hats. This is SUPPOSED to happen, and WILL happen. But it will come back up and will be fixed. It’s a necessary part of the storm, and other leaders of other countries have been briefed on this, and know to expect it, as it will happen in their countries too, not just USA.
Also, stop worrying about the midterms lol. You think Trump doesnt have a plan? You think he went through all this trouble of saving planet Earth just to lose the midterms?! The Democratic party might not even exist in 8 months. Or it might be similar to the Nazi Party in that people are ashamed to acknowledge they even support it. Alot is going to happen between now and then, and its more than you’ve ever seen in a history book. We might not even recognize our own country in 8 months.
trust the timing of everything. There is a reason the IG report is not out yet. There is a reason it will happen exactly when it happens. Many things behind the scenes you could not possibly ever know or understand had to happen first. Neutralizing the most powerful and most rich deeply connected people in the world isn’t as easy as just arresting them.
no, Trump doesnt want to fire Mueller, or Rosenstein, or Sessions, or Horowitz, etc. Don’t fall for the meaningless breaking news traps. No Trump will not get in trouble for Russia collusion, because he didnt collude with Russia.
Also important. During The Storm there will be a push to impeach Trump stronger than you’ve ever seen. It will be a blitzkrieg. He will be called Hitler, a dictator, abusing his power, weaponizing the DOJ, etc. Millenials will riot, NGs will intervene, you will find yourself scared for Trump and scared the truth won’t get seen, but it will. After everything calms down and clears, people will see what happened, and Trump won’t look like the bad guy. I’m just telling you this now because its coming…so expect it. Things will get worse before they get better. To reiterate: Don’t get scared that Trump will get impeached…he wont. The push will be stronger than you’ve ever seen. That is expected. Trump and white hats know it’s coming, and know how to counter. It will all play out.
the Democrats, and some Republicans, will be in full denail mode. Let them be. Don’t waste time trying to “redpill” them, or trying to “show them the truth and light”. Give them some time to process it all, and slowly make their minds up, then when they are open to talking, redpill them when they will be receptive to it. It’s not easy. People they have put their whole heart into will end up breaking their hearts and their trust. Their entire identity will be lost, as they will scramble to try and hold on to these people who legacys are getting torn apart before their very eyes. If anything, feel bad for them. They got taken advantage of by the media, and by politicians using their emotions to manipulate.
The Storm is happening this month. March is the month. It might get ugly, I mean, we might even lose facebook and stuff temporarily, I dont even know, but just remember its short lived. Things will get better, but something of this magnitude is going to be messy…its not as easy as just flicking a switch.
one final thing. Just remember, this isnt left vs right, or red vs blue, this is America vs the outside forces trying to destroy us. The Fed has existed for 105 years, and our currency system for 150 years. The hooks have been in us for a loooong time. What is about to happen in this country, NOBODY has ever witnessed before. Even way before we were born. This IS history.
LikeLike
Yep…was in the bin. 😦
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Ad rem!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, no one would read all that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have seen this 11,000 indictments reported many times but it has never been explained. I looked at the Federal Court website and pieced together the following.
First the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution provides, “No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a grand jury, …
Second the crimes are federal and not state crimes. The venue is Federal courts. These courts are of limited jurisdiction, meaning they can only hear cases authorized by the United States Constitution or federal statutes.
Third for potential felony charges, a [Federal ]prosecutor will present the evidence to … a grand jury. Witnesses may be called to testify, evidence is shown to the grand jury, and an outline of the case is presented to the grand jury members. The grand jury listens to the prosecutor and witnesses, and then votes in secret on whether they believe that enough evidence exists to charge the person with a crime. … All proceedings and statements made before a grand jury are sealed, meaning that only the people in the room have knowledge about who said what about whom.
So the approximately 4,000 indictments per month for a three months listed in the indictment table appears to be normal and not something unrusual. There are approximately 75,000 Federal felony cases per year.
http://www.uscourts.gov/sites/default/files/data_tables/stfj_dcases_630.2017.pdf
If someone knows the Federal Court system please explain what everyone thinks they are seeing.
LikeLike
An indictment is a formal accusation that a person has committed a crime. A sealed indictment is an indictment that stays non-public until an arrest is made. Sealed indictments are typically used in prosecuting individuals or criminal networks in cases where revealing names could lead individuals to flee or destroy evidence.
In 2006, there were only 1,077 sealed indictments for the entire year, according to a 2009 Federal Judicial Center report. Those sealed indictments made up about 0.96% of all criminal cases that year.
Contrast that to 2017. In less than two months (October 30 to December 22, 2017), 9,294 sealed indictments have been filed in districts across the United States, according to data collected by researchers and gathered from the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) service of the federal judiciary.
According to the number above, the 4,000 indictments for three months is unusually large. It appears that the DOJ has been pretty busy getting ready for some Federal cases.
LikeLike
Comparing 2006 to 2017 doesn’t seem valid. If there are approximately 75,000 federal criminal cases in 2017 then those that involved felonies had to start with a grand jury indictment. Normally once they have an indictment then the Federal District Attorney would begin a court case.
LikeLike
This isn’t a Q post. It’s someone’s prediction of what may or may not happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Q related post based on what Q had posted over the last few months.
LikeLike
Q is not worth your time. If all this stuff even happens, it was going to happen whether or not you knew about it. So why let some rando on the internet rile you up with buzzwords like “Rothschild”, “Fed”, and “currency”? It’s just not worth it.
LikeLike
I’m not “riled up” but in case some of this stuff comes to pass, it might be good for some people to be forewarned that this is part of Trump’s plan to MAGA and to not panic.
LikeLike
Good for James Woods!
The Dolphins owner is lying.
He’s probably just worried about season ticket sales for this year.
Ross says that “all our players will be standing” for the anthem…but that’s not true.
If you read the article, he says that the players who refuse to stand will be kept in the locker room, until the anthem is played.
Ross also blames the whole thing on Pres Trump!
Grrr.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Are you made in Japan? Tonight?
There is a reason if you’re made in Japan.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like SEAL team 10 …..of Lone Survivor fame. Hero’s all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So as much as I expect the Dems to sweep elections this year, as usual, I am ready to assist in placing every CA Dem who supports sanctuary policies on proverbial pikes. I really dont know whats going to happen between the feds and the state but its gonna be interesting after tommorow when Sessions visits.
“Through promises to fight in court, California lawmakers hit back at the Trump Administration after it filed a lawsuit against the state claiming three of its “sanctuary state” laws protecting undocumented immigrants obstruct the federal government’s ability to enforce immigration policy
United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions will visit Sacramento Wednesday, in the wake of the filing of the lawsuit which claims deportations, arrests and other activities by agencies like U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement are limited by three California laws — including one that makes it a crime for employers to voluntarily allow immigration agents into private labor areas without a judicial warrant or from viewing the employment records of undocumented workers”
http://ktla.com/2018/03/06/california-lawmakers-vow-to-fight-trump-administrations-lawsuit-targeting-sanctuary-state-bills/
LikeLike
Btw way becerra means”our” as in fukly cucked sjw and nonwhite people.
LikeLike