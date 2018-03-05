Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – Monday March 5th, 3:00pm Livestream

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Monday March 5th, 2018. Anticipated start time 3:00pm EST.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – ABC Livestream Link
Advertisements
Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Monday March 5th, 2018. Anticipated start time 3:00pm EST.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – ABC Livestream Link
Tariff is today’s drinking word.
LikeLiked by 10 people
😂
LikeLike
Whu?
🍺🍔🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s Tariffic!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I wonder how many times the words “dreamer” or “DACA” will be mentioned,
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s see; today’s questions will center on Jared Kushner’s Kuwait ties being checked, maybe a little bit about tariffs because a WH staff expert may lead off on this one, and other “Chaos” on WH staff…Cohen resignation, replacement for Hope Hicks, rumors about Kelly’s problems etc.
The tariff discussion may be too technical for the press corps, they are more into TMZ, Hollywood Style Gossip and National Inquirer style topics.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Funny how the press think they are experts in everything when they all took the easiest classes in college to get their journalism degree.
LikeLiked by 10 people
“And NOW, the rest of the News”…NTD…you have won the internet for the day. No Critical Thinking Skills. If we were to ask them what the premise was to the start of WW 1 and what were major advances in warfare at that time…OUCH!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I predict many questions about the firing of Melania?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not bad doc! I was surprised there was only one question on muh Russia (two if you count SoS Romney fake news). Lots of trade, some Israel and lots of WH KAOS. I wonder how many billions of our tax dollars Bozo’s clowns wasted on their own self gratification? Nobody questioned them.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
The CoC has paid way to much money not to have the press corp parrot their talking points today. In their dumb minds, they think they can pressure our President into changing his mind.
1) This is going to adversely effect Americans that will be required to pay more money out of their pockets
2) Why is the President concerned about 144K jobs when 5 million Americans may lose their jobs because their companies have to pay for the steel and aluminum and may want to cut back on employment.
3) We only import 2% of steel from China. Yet our neighbor to the North sends us 16% of our steel. This is not fair to Justin from Canada.
4) The DoD has also stated that we shouldn’t put the same tariffs on our friends as we do others.
5) Only 3% of steel is used on our military equipment yearly.
6) Europe is going to raise tariffs on Kentucky Whiskey, Harley-Davidson etc. How does that help those businesses.
7) Majority of Republicans are against this idea. Including Speaker Ryan who has come out and said so.
8) Many economists and business pundits think this is suicidal. They don’t see any benefits for our country.
I could go on and on but I think folks get the talking points!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Funny how CoC and the GOPe does not mention that Kentucky Whiskey, Harley-Davidson etc. are already being taxed at 100% by europe.
LikeLiked by 11 people
The type of people in Europe that would specify Makers Mark or a Harley Davidson could and would pay a 200% mark-up (or more), if they had to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just Do It!!
All the more sweet when all their dooms day talking points fail bigly! Just make sure we stick them back where the sun don’t shine.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“3) We only import 2% of steel from China. Yet our neighbor to the North sends us 16% of our steel. This is not fair to Justin from Canada.”
And that’s exactly the problem. I bet if you looked under the hood, China provides the US 27% of its steel imports, with 16% through Canadian shell companies. 9% through Mexican shell companies, and 2% direct imports. That’s why a selective tariff on the 2% won’t work as long as you have NAFTA providing another vector.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You hit the nail on the head! That is why our President sent those tweets out today about NAFTA. He knows the game that Mexico and Canada play for China. That was his way of telling those two countries that as soon as this round is over, he will be terminating NAFTA. They are all interrelated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The statistics on Mexican trade.
https://atlas.media.mit.edu/en/profile/country/mex/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes yes yes yes
LikeLike
Steel and Aluminum are just the start… Fair, reciprocal, job saving trade deals or matching tariffs = Good high paying American jobs.
Media sellouts hate hard working Americans and their families. Shameless sellouts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AND there will be economic devastation and the collapse of the stock market if Donald Trump is elected President. (Ooops.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t it funny how these talking-head morons compute? They fail to mention that BOTH Mexico and Canada USE every ounce of steel and aluminum they actually do produce just to keep their countries operating, plus they need more just to meet their own demands. Sad fact of the matter is this>>>>>A Nation mixing in 1 ton of their produced steel with 99 tons of Chinese dumped steel does not make it Nationally produced when they abuse NAFTA and export it to the USA. The steel and aluminum we (USA), imports from either of these counties is Chinese product… Canada and Mexico are China’s paid DISTRIBUTORS for China’s product
LikeLike
I don’t get to watch these press briefings very much. Watching today so far it seems Miss Sarah has become quite adept at keeping these fake presstitutes in line! She also takes their stupid questions and backhanded attempts to undermine VSGPOTUS with ease and a flyswatter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jim Acosta went on record at the end saying this was the 3rd time in a row that she hasn’t asked him a question. ARE U KIDDING ME!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Maybe Jim Acost-ya should take the hint and get another gig.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As I recall, Jim Acosta wore out his welcome by asking way more than two questions during the last press conference. He’s so arrogant and obnoxious, is it any wonder Sarah doesn’t want to call on him. In some respects this is better than taking away CNN’s press pass because we get to hear him whine without having to watch CNN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if he’s paid attention to the fact that she asks the CNN person for a question every time he’s not there. The older gentlemen usually asks something near the word of the day but is polite about it.
LikeLike
Jim Acosta fully suffering from a combination of syphilis of the brain and TDS! It’s sad to watch people willfully self destruct…
LikeLike
Seems like he said 3rd WEEK in a row with no Acosta questions.
• Sarah is auditioning as a seal-pup whisperer.
• No fish for Fake News Jimmy.
• Fish for Jimmy’s stand-ins.
LikeLike
Lol
LikeLike
DACA – GUNS – JERUSALEM – Cost of the Embassy – TARIFFS – reverse the course – Secretaries taking liberty with tax dollars – under review – Peace Process – Subpoenas of former colleagues – not cooperating with the Grand Jury – none of our business – says Sarah –
TRADE – President change his mind – Wilbur Ross said he will make his decisions on his own –
KUSHNER – change in position – not going to comment on this – says Sarah –
CHICAGO and GUNS – some letter – not familiar with that letter – Sarah
GUNS – taking away from people – person who is potentially dangerous –
PEACE PROCESS – why hasn’t this moved forward – ongoing process
NEW YORKER – Russians torpedoed Romney being Secretary of State?
TARRIFS ON CHINA – in effect for a very long time – looking for Free, Fair, and Reciprocal Trade –
we have not seen any progress in this area –
Bye, Bye Kiddies – Gotta Go – still yelling at Sarah as she departs
LikeLiked by 1 person
During presser, Sarah was asked about New Yorker magazine article https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2018/03/12/christopher-steele-the-man-behind-the-trump-dossier
Spent time this morning reading the most ridiculous article I have truly ever read. If you want to laugh and know how truly bad the media is, and you have time (its 47 pages), give it a look. People actually believe this garbage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Knew when the author referred to Glenn Kessler as a non-partisan fact checker for the Washington Post, we were dealing with fiction.
LikeLike
I won’t give the New Yorker another click here. The line I found astonishing was the claim that Steele’s assertion that Russia and Wikileaks coordinated the DNC email leaks had been independently verified. That’s such a crock.
LikeLike
This new story about Sam Nunberg and subpoena from Mueller is interesting. Says he will not spend countless hours looking for emails let alone spend 100s of thousands of $$ for lawyers when he has no news about this. Should be interesting if he will end up going to jail or stand his ground. Mueller may have overstepped this time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The loony liberals in the White House Press Corp always try to second guess and put words in the mouth of President Trump. You’d think they would have learned by now to ask questions that don’t attempt to lead Sarah into giving answers she isn’t authorized to give until decisions have been made.
LikeLike
The White House Press Briefing has been hijacked by a legion of propagandists – there is maybe 1% Press in the room! Sad state of affairs..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s see if we can keep this Acosta streak going. His frustration is enjoyable to watch
LikeLiked by 1 person
Acosta will go down in the annals of Fake News for making CNN IRRELEVANT,
LikeLike
What’s up with this Nunberg thing that the reporters were bringing up in the briefing?
LikeLike
Absolutely loved that she hasn’t called on Acosta for 3 times. Hahaha
LikeLike