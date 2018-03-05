Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – Monday March 5th, 3:00pm Livestream

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Monday March 5th, 2018. Anticipated start time 3:00pm EST.

UPDATE: Video Added

  1. NickTheDeplorable says:
    March 5, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Tariff is today’s drinking word.

  2. Mikayla825 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    I wonder how many times the words “dreamer” or “DACA” will be mentioned,

  3. thedoc00 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Let’s see; today’s questions will center on Jared Kushner’s Kuwait ties being checked, maybe a little bit about tariffs because a WH staff expert may lead off on this one, and other “Chaos” on WH staff…Cohen resignation, replacement for Hope Hicks, rumors about Kelly’s problems etc.

    The tariff discussion may be too technical for the press corps, they are more into TMZ, Hollywood Style Gossip and National Inquirer style topics.

  4. Pam says:
    March 5, 2018 at 3:10 pm

  5. fleporeblog says:
    March 5, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    The CoC has paid way to much money not to have the press corp parrot their talking points today. In their dumb minds, they think they can pressure our President into changing his mind.

    1) This is going to adversely effect Americans that will be required to pay more money out of their pockets

    2) Why is the President concerned about 144K jobs when 5 million Americans may lose their jobs because their companies have to pay for the steel and aluminum and may want to cut back on employment.

    3) We only import 2% of steel from China. Yet our neighbor to the North sends us 16% of our steel. This is not fair to Justin from Canada.

    4) The DoD has also stated that we shouldn’t put the same tariffs on our friends as we do others.

    5) Only 3% of steel is used on our military equipment yearly.

    6) Europe is going to raise tariffs on Kentucky Whiskey, Harley-Davidson etc. How does that help those businesses.

    7) Majority of Republicans are against this idea. Including Speaker Ryan who has come out and said so.

    8) Many economists and business pundits think this is suicidal. They don’t see any benefits for our country.

    I could go on and on but I think folks get the talking points!

    • NickTheDeplorable says:
      March 5, 2018 at 3:17 pm

      Funny how CoC and the GOPe does not mention that Kentucky Whiskey, Harley-Davidson etc. are already being taxed at 100% by europe.

    • FofBW says:
      March 5, 2018 at 3:24 pm

      Just Do It!!

      All the more sweet when all their dooms day talking points fail bigly! Just make sure we stick them back where the sun don’t shine.

    • PS says:
      March 5, 2018 at 3:32 pm

      “3) We only import 2% of steel from China. Yet our neighbor to the North sends us 16% of our steel. This is not fair to Justin from Canada.”

      And that’s exactly the problem. I bet if you looked under the hood, China provides the US 27% of its steel imports, with 16% through Canadian shell companies. 9% through Mexican shell companies, and 2% direct imports. That’s why a selective tariff on the 2% won’t work as long as you have NAFTA providing another vector.

    • MVW says:
      March 5, 2018 at 3:52 pm

      Steel and Aluminum are just the start… Fair, reciprocal, job saving trade deals or matching tariffs = Good high paying American jobs.

      Media sellouts hate hard working Americans and their families. Shameless sellouts.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      March 5, 2018 at 4:39 pm

      AND there will be economic devastation and the collapse of the stock market if Donald Trump is elected President. (Ooops.)

    • simicharmed says:
      March 5, 2018 at 4:51 pm

      Isn’t it funny how these talking-head morons compute? They fail to mention that BOTH Mexico and Canada USE every ounce of steel and aluminum they actually do produce just to keep their countries operating, plus they need more just to meet their own demands. Sad fact of the matter is this>>>>>A Nation mixing in 1 ton of their produced steel with 99 tons of Chinese dumped steel does not make it Nationally produced when they abuse NAFTA and export it to the USA. The steel and aluminum we (USA), imports from either of these counties is Chinese product… Canada and Mexico are China’s paid DISTRIBUTORS for China’s product

  6. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    March 5, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    I don’t get to watch these press briefings very much. Watching today so far it seems Miss Sarah has become quite adept at keeping these fake presstitutes in line! She also takes their stupid questions and backhanded attempts to undermine VSGPOTUS with ease and a flyswatter.

  7. duchess01 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    DACA – GUNS – JERUSALEM – Cost of the Embassy – TARIFFS – reverse the course – Secretaries taking liberty with tax dollars – under review – Peace Process – Subpoenas of former colleagues – not cooperating with the Grand Jury – none of our business – says Sarah –

    TRADE – President change his mind – Wilbur Ross said he will make his decisions on his own –

    KUSHNER – change in position – not going to comment on this – says Sarah –

    CHICAGO and GUNS – some letter – not familiar with that letter – Sarah

    GUNS – taking away from people – person who is potentially dangerous –

    PEACE PROCESS – why hasn’t this moved forward – ongoing process

    NEW YORKER – Russians torpedoed Romney being Secretary of State?

    TARRIFS ON CHINA – in effect for a very long time – looking for Free, Fair, and Reciprocal Trade –
    we have not seen any progress in this area –

    Bye, Bye Kiddies – Gotta Go – still yelling at Sarah as she departs

  8. missilemom says:
    March 5, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    During presser, Sarah was asked about New Yorker magazine article https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2018/03/12/christopher-steele-the-man-behind-the-trump-dossier
    Spent time this morning reading the most ridiculous article I have truly ever read. If you want to laugh and know how truly bad the media is, and you have time (its 47 pages), give it a look. People actually believe this garbage.

    • Rob says:
      March 5, 2018 at 4:11 pm

      Knew when the author referred to Glenn Kessler as a non-partisan fact checker for the Washington Post, we were dealing with fiction.

    • LDave says:
      March 5, 2018 at 4:14 pm

      I won’t give the New Yorker another click here. The line I found astonishing was the claim that Steele’s assertion that Russia and Wikileaks coordinated the DNC email leaks had been independently verified. That’s such a crock.

  9. beach lover says:
    March 5, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    This new story about Sam Nunberg and subpoena from Mueller is interesting. Says he will not spend countless hours looking for emails let alone spend 100s of thousands of $$ for lawyers when he has no news about this. Should be interesting if he will end up going to jail or stand his ground. Mueller may have overstepped this time.

  10. andyocoregon says:
    March 5, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    The loony liberals in the White House Press Corp always try to second guess and put words in the mouth of President Trump. You’d think they would have learned by now to ask questions that don’t attempt to lead Sarah into giving answers she isn’t authorized to give until decisions have been made.

  11. simicharmed says:
    March 5, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    The White House Press Briefing has been hijacked by a legion of propagandists – there is maybe 1% Press in the room! Sad state of affairs..

  12. Kerry Gimbel says:
    March 5, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Let’s see if we can keep this Acosta streak going. His frustration is enjoyable to watch

  13. Miles Rost says:
    March 5, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    What’s up with this Nunberg thing that the reporters were bringing up in the briefing?

  14. California Conservative says:
    March 5, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    Absolutely loved that she hasn’t called on Acosta for 3 times. Hahaha

