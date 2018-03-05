President Trump and First Lady Melania Welcome Prime Minister Netanyahu and Sara Netanyahu To The White House…

Today President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sara Netanyahu to the White House.
Beyond the politics President Trump and Melania Trump have a very close relationship as friends with Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu.
Ah, fresh meat here… 🙂
I must be dense today but not do not get your comment. Does it mean they are both lions on the prowl?
Did you miss your meds today?
Some use being cryptic to seem mysterious… Haven’t you noticed there is never any backup?
What backup?…He has the Howdy Doody gang near-by to give him his meds!!! Dude, do yourself a favor, Everywhereguy, there are way too many sharp people on this website that just letting out what you just did will cause you to feel the Awesome Talent and the MAGA People on here. Do you need your soy milk?
Well, Bless Your Heart.
Now Go Away
Gunny…RETIRED E-8…WHO ARE YOU TALKING TO? Hope it wasn’t me…!!!
C’mon man. We’ve seen each other’s posts here before. I should have been specific about speaking to Everywhereguy. not you
But on a different note I am a retired GySgt in the United States Marines. We don’t say we are “E whatever” it may be. Sounds like a checkout counter.
Who do I think I am talking to? And your yelling, if you call it that, is humorous….yelling at a Marine….give me a break.
If I may ask, what was your MOS? Or in E speak, what was your job?
I’ll stop there
No worries . Take care
Gunny…I JUST Needed to PULL SOMEONE’S CHAIN, and you were it…Door Gunner, Air Rescue (Bosnia, Irag) AND Vietnam…Couldn’t stand not to being up in the air. Weapons MOS…Light, Medium, Heavy (81mm, 50 cal) and other toys…Sometimes E-speak is all some of the other know. When I said I was a Senior Master to a Navy guy, he asked if that was equivalent to a Senior Master Chief…Ahhh…to be retired!!!
Has the site for the US embassy in Jerusalem been picked yet? Is it in East Jerusalem or West Jerusalem?
It’s in Damascus, just as soon as Mattis finishes taking out the garbage…
👍
I heard something about $250,000? Not sure I get that. Maybe that is phase one, using existing facility. Arnona neighborhood.
The Wiki entry about Arnona makes it sound like the US Consulate facility there is just on the west side of the “green line” (barely) and that it will serve as US embassy starting in 2019 until a permanent site in Jerusalem is selected.
What Prime Minister Netanyahu shared with our President is the absolute truth! The people of Israel will talk about the decision that was done by President Donlad J. Trump for centuries to come.
The relationship between our President and the PM as well as our FLOTUS and Mrs. Netanyahu is truly special. They absolutely have love and affection for one another.
I have no doubt that our President will be back in Israel sometime this year. He will get a heroes welcome which he absolutely deserves.
I hope that Israel is doing everything it can to protect President Trump and help destroy the obuma/Clinton/fbi/doj criminal organization.
I heard a while back that the Mossad is helping protect the President. I tend to believe that. Also Isreal provides the President with real time intelligence.
That has been going on before OUR VSG PDJT was elected. The Mossad has been letting the cat out-of-bag for awhile now…also notice, VERY Quiet!!!
Enlighten an old southern lady: VSG?
Very stable genius, I believe.
Great post, Fle.
Prime Minister Netanyahu made it a priority to note that this is his first visit to D.C. after President Trump’s announcement that the embassy will be relocated from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. He then reaffirmed the strong bond between our two countries and labeled Iran as Israel’s (and the world’s) biggest threat. Right to it – no mincing of words, no time wasted. Thank goodness for the strong friendship between these two leaders as we face enormous obstacles to a stable world. They are the true globalists, in the best sense of the word, not the phony tyrants who want world dominion over world harmony and safety.
I am hoping that PDJT asks P.M. Netanyahu about school security in Israel and tweets the answers.
LikeLiked by 13 people
The American flag should be placed to the right of itself whe I doors. So why is the Israeli flag in that position? I could understand if an Obammy hold over was in charge of White House protocol.
Are you talking about the scenes from the Oval Office? All I could see behind them were the military service flags.
National flags displayed with our own go to the right of ours, ours goes on the left, same as the rule that a vertically displayed flag has the star field on the left.
As viewed from the observer’s position.
What Bibi said about Iran is very true. The fanatical mullahs in Iran are OBSESSED with the destruction of Israel, and this kind of obsession is ALWAYS a danger – not just to Jews, but to humanity as a whole. I’m very glad we have a POTUS who will not back down to Iranian ambitions and more importantly their OBSESSIONS.
It’s the death of Israel if the dims win back the presidency.
Exactly! And NOT JUST ISRAEL!!!
Absolutely correct sir. This is war.
Did anyone else notice the broad smile by our president in the photo, as well as holding hands?
This is the middle east peace agreement – the only one needed.
My original comment seems to have disappeared…but thank you, President Trump and our beautiful First Lady for your graciousness. President and Mrs. Netanyahu know of your sincerity. I’m so proud to have such great leaders working toward peace.
Did anyone else notice that all of them are wearing blue? Is there some significance to that?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good catch! I think it’s messaging!
You’d have to ask them. Probably not. We’ve seen Melania Trump in many shades of blue… We haven’t seen enough of Mrs. Netanyahu to know her color preferences.
I don’t know if it does have any significance – perhaps, this article might help…
https://www.color-meanings.com/blue-color-meaning-the-color-blue/
Yes — noticed right away — HAD to be coordinated and intentional!!
I always check POTUS tie and FLOTUS outfit — while I wear shorts and tennis shoes 11 months a year here in FL!!
They are taking the blue back from the dems.
Once conquered, take the colors!
😛
Who assigned those colors, anyway? The commies like red, we should have been blue (IMO)
The Globalists & oligarchs have owned the establishment from both teams, anyhow.
Republican Party used to be blue. I forget the exact time when they flipped the colors for the election maps, etc.
AND I chime in with my usual trivial comment: didn’t our First Lady look fabulous? She makes me so proud. Every darned time. Having her as a symbol of American Womanhood has been an unexpected marvel for me.
Not trivial, S.A. and refreshing… Yes, Melania is terrific!
SA…Dress up to the NINES and have the Significant Other take you out to one nice restaurant…AND feel the emotion of the First Lady…WOWZA!!!
Well, yes, to all you say here Sylvia, but I was thinking more about these two strong, courageous, amazing men who have an obvious affection and respect for each other and a sincere love for their (and each other’s) countries.
I was also remembering how when that skunk (44) was laying waste to America, I longed for our own Bibi!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“How previous presidents allowed that (huge trade deficits) is disgraceful”
Take THAT, Obama, Bush, et al.
Trump and Netanyahu should do what ever it takes for a peace agreement….
That alone would disrupt lots of things liberal….. they would explode
AIPAC is not so pro Israel
http://stumpinfortrump.com/2016/03/19/santa-clause-israel-lobby-aipac-isnt-pro-israel-pro-aipac/
More
https://www.dailywire.com/news/7369/5-examples-how-aipac-doesnt-represent-pro-israel-hank-berrien
If anyone can help negotiate an Israeli-Palestinian Peace, it would be President Trump. It will be the Left’s (Democrats) earnest desire to *not* allow that happen if they can find a way to obstruct it. There’s no way they could stomach PDJT solving a problem that no other presidents before him could resolve. I sincerely hope that he can.
The Treaty Clause is part of Article II, Section 2, Clause 2, of the United States Constitution, that empowers the President of the United States to propose and chiefly negotiate agreements between the United States and other countries, which, upon receiving the advice and consent of a two-thirds supermajority vote of the United States Senate, become treaties under international law. Now, what were we saying about democrats blocking? I don’t think so!!!
I really like Sara…so chatty and friendly, always smiling.
Remind me again , why are we so pro-Israel ? It’s never been in Israel’s interest to have peace .. we are once again being set up to fight another war in their behalf ! A lot of ex – military know the truth , but the American church has been blue-pilled on this issue .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ahhh…shades of blue. But the right kind of blue.
People with families are concerned about a safe future for their children and grandchildren. People without children not so much. POTUS and FLOTUS really love all children. You can see it in the children’s faces.
Are we going to wait until 2035 for the rest of the FBI report that the Mossad was involved in 911. What and who exactly are Rosenstein and Mueller protecting ?? Hint , it’s not just the DNC and Hillary :
http://yournewswire.com/fbi-report-on-dancing-israelis-proves-mossad-knew-about-911-in-advance/
No, more like 2065. We can’t get the rest of the info from JFK and that is ~55 yrs.now.
I would start asking around 2050, but I will have received my promotion to glory by then.
2Corinthians 5:6 Therefore we are always confident, knowing that, whilst we are at home in the body, we are absent from the Lord:
7 (For we walk by faith, not by sight:)
8 We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.
9 Wherefore we labour, that, whether present or absent, we may be accepted of him.
10 For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.
The last president (shh…we don’t say that name around here) treated PM Netanyahu with blatant disrespect and utter contempt, AND interfered with free elections in Israel! Can you imagine how happy Bibi was on November 9, 2016?
