President Trump and First Lady Melania Welcome Prime Minister Netanyahu and Sara Netanyahu To The White House…

Today President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sara Netanyahu to the White House.

Beyond the politics President Trump and Melania Trump have a very close relationship as friends with Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu.

64 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Welcome Prime Minister Netanyahu and Sara Netanyahu To The White House…

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    March 5, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Ah, fresh meat here… 🙂

    • Osugagal says:
      March 5, 2018 at 2:10 pm

      I must be dense today but not do not get your comment. Does it mean they are both lions on the prowl?

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      March 5, 2018 at 2:20 pm

      Did you miss your meds today?

      • LULU says:
        March 5, 2018 at 2:39 pm

        Some use being cryptic to seem mysterious… Haven’t you noticed there is never any backup?

        • eagledriver50 says:
          March 5, 2018 at 3:15 pm

          What backup?…He has the Howdy Doody gang near-by to give him his meds!!! Dude, do yourself a favor, Everywhereguy, there are way too many sharp people on this website that just letting out what you just did will cause you to feel the Awesome Talent and the MAGA People on here. Do you need your soy milk?

          • 🍺Gunny says:
            March 5, 2018 at 3:19 pm

            Well, Bless Your Heart.

            Now Go Away

            • eagledriver50 says:
              March 5, 2018 at 3:20 pm

              Gunny…RETIRED E-8…WHO ARE YOU TALKING TO? Hope it wasn’t me…!!!

              • 🍺Gunny says:
                March 5, 2018 at 4:28 pm

                C’mon man. We’ve seen each other’s posts here before. I should have been specific about speaking to Everywhereguy. not you

                But on a different note I am a retired GySgt in the United States Marines. We don’t say we are “E whatever” it may be. Sounds like a checkout counter.

                Who do I think I am talking to? And your yelling, if you call it that, is humorous….yelling at a Marine….give me a break.

                If I may ask, what was your MOS? Or in E speak, what was your job?
                I’ll stop there
                No worries . Take care

                • eagledriver50 says:
                  March 5, 2018 at 5:17 pm

                  Gunny…I JUST Needed to PULL SOMEONE’S CHAIN, and you were it…Door Gunner, Air Rescue (Bosnia, Irag) AND Vietnam…Couldn’t stand not to being up in the air. Weapons MOS…Light, Medium, Heavy (81mm, 50 cal) and other toys…Sometimes E-speak is all some of the other know. When I said I was a Senior Master to a Navy guy, he asked if that was equivalent to a Senior Master Chief…Ahhh…to be retired!!!

  2. Sentient says:
    March 5, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Has the site for the US embassy in Jerusalem been picked yet? Is it in East Jerusalem or West Jerusalem?

  3. fleporeblog says:
    March 5, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    What Prime Minister Netanyahu shared with our President is the absolute truth! The people of Israel will talk about the decision that was done by President Donlad J. Trump for centuries to come.

    The relationship between our President and the PM as well as our FLOTUS and Mrs. Netanyahu is truly special. They absolutely have love and affection for one another.

    I have no doubt that our President will be back in Israel sometime this year. He will get a heroes welcome which he absolutely deserves.

    • Howard Cosell says:
      March 5, 2018 at 3:02 pm

      I hope that Israel is doing everything it can to protect President Trump and help destroy the obuma/Clinton/fbi/doj criminal organization.

    • JC says:
      March 5, 2018 at 4:54 pm

      Great post, Fle.

      Prime Minister Netanyahu made it a priority to note that this is his first visit to D.C. after President Trump’s announcement that the embassy will be relocated from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. He then reaffirmed the strong bond between our two countries and labeled Iran as Israel’s (and the world’s) biggest threat. Right to it – no mincing of words, no time wasted. Thank goodness for the strong friendship between these two leaders as we face enormous obstacles to a stable world. They are the true globalists, in the best sense of the word, not the phony tyrants who want world dominion over world harmony and safety.

  4. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 5, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    I am hoping that PDJT asks P.M. Netanyahu about school security in Israel and tweets the answers.

  5. Whirlwinder says:
    March 5, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    The American flag should be placed to the right of itself whe I doors. So why is the Israeli flag in that position? I could understand if an Obammy hold over was in charge of White House protocol.

  6. wolfmoon1776 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    What Bibi said about Iran is very true. The fanatical mullahs in Iran are OBSESSED with the destruction of Israel, and this kind of obsession is ALWAYS a danger – not just to Jews, but to humanity as a whole. I’m very glad we have a POTUS who will not back down to Iranian ambitions and more importantly their OBSESSIONS.

  7. stephenreed says:
    March 5, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Did anyone else notice the broad smile by our president in the photo, as well as holding hands?

    This is the middle east peace agreement – the only one needed.

  8. Lucille says:
    March 5, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    My original comment seems to have disappeared…but thank you, President Trump and our beautiful First Lady for your graciousness. President and Mrs. Netanyahu know of your sincerity. I’m so proud to have such great leaders working toward peace.

  9. Linda says:
    March 5, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Did anyone else notice that all of them are wearing blue? Is there some significance to that?

  10. Sylvia Avery says:
    March 5, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    AND I chime in with my usual trivial comment: didn’t our First Lady look fabulous? She makes me so proud. Every darned time. Having her as a symbol of American Womanhood has been an unexpected marvel for me.

    • LULU says:
      March 5, 2018 at 2:44 pm

      Not trivial, S.A. and refreshing… Yes, Melania is terrific!

    • eagledriver50 says:
      March 5, 2018 at 3:19 pm

      SA…Dress up to the NINES and have the Significant Other take you out to one nice restaurant…AND feel the emotion of the First Lady…WOWZA!!!

    • L. Gee says:
      March 5, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      Well, yes, to all you say here Sylvia, but I was thinking more about these two strong, courageous, amazing men who have an obvious affection and respect for each other and a sincere love for their (and each other’s) countries.

      I was also remembering how when that skunk (44) was laying waste to America, I longed for our own Bibi!!

  11. Pam says:
    March 5, 2018 at 2:38 pm

  12. fred5678 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    “How previous presidents allowed that (huge trade deficits) is disgraceful”

    Take THAT, Obama, Bush, et al.

  13. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    March 5, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    Trump and Netanyahu should do what ever it takes for a peace agreement….
    That alone would disrupt lots of things liberal….. they would explode

  14. Pam says:
    March 5, 2018 at 3:18 pm

  15. GB Bari says:
    March 5, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    If anyone can help negotiate an Israeli-Palestinian Peace, it would be President Trump. It will be the Left’s (Democrats) earnest desire to *not* allow that happen if they can find a way to obstruct it. There’s no way they could stomach PDJT solving a problem that no other presidents before him could resolve. I sincerely hope that he can.

    • eagledriver50 says:
      March 5, 2018 at 3:34 pm

      The Treaty Clause is part of Article II, Section 2, Clause 2, of the United States Constitution, that empowers the President of the United States to propose and chiefly negotiate agreements between the United States and other countries, which, upon receiving the advice and consent of a two-thirds supermajority vote of the United States Senate, become treaties under international law. Now, what were we saying about democrats blocking? I don’t think so!!!

  16. littleflower481 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    I really like Sara…so chatty and friendly, always smiling.

    • Mariposa323 says:
      March 5, 2018 at 4:23 pm

      Remind me again , why are we so pro-Israel ? It’s never been in Israel’s interest to have peace .. we are once again being set up to fight another war in their behalf ! A lot of ex – military know the truth , but the American church has been blue-pilled on this issue .

  17. AmSa/Mx says:
    March 5, 2018 at 4:17 pm

  18. Pam says:
    March 5, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    • Orygun says:
      March 5, 2018 at 4:34 pm

      People with families are concerned about a safe future for their children and grandchildren. People without children not so much. POTUS and FLOTUS really love all children. You can see it in the children’s faces.

  19. citizen817 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    • Mariposa323 says:
      March 5, 2018 at 4:36 pm

      Are we going to wait until 2035 for the rest of the FBI report that the Mossad was involved in 911. What and who exactly are Rosenstein and Mueller protecting ?? Hint , it’s not just the DNC and Hillary :
      http://yournewswire.com/fbi-report-on-dancing-israelis-proves-mossad-knew-about-911-in-advance/

      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        March 5, 2018 at 5:32 pm

        No, more like 2065. We can’t get the rest of the info from JFK and that is ~55 yrs.now.
        I would start asking around 2050, but I will have received my promotion to glory by then.

        2Corinthians 5:6 Therefore we are always confident, knowing that, whilst we are at home in the body, we are absent from the Lord:
        7 (For we walk by faith, not by sight:)
        8 We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.
        9 Wherefore we labour, that, whether present or absent, we may be accepted of him.
        10 For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.

  20. calbear84 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    The last president (shh…we don’t say that name around here) treated PM Netanyahu with blatant disrespect and utter contempt, AND interfered with free elections in Israel! Can you imagine how happy Bibi was on November 9, 2016?

