Monday March 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, March 5, 2018
Love Everlasting from Ancient Days
“. . . Whose origin is from of old, from ancient days.”
Micah 5:2
In eternity past, the Word (1) knew those whom God the Father had given Him (2), long before they appeared upon the stage of time. It was “from ancient days” that He readily accepted the will of the Father to endure blood for blood, suffering for suffering, agony for agony and death for death, paying for the sins of lost humanity in order to reconcile them to God. It was “from ancient days” that He agreed to give Himself up for the world as a spotless sacrificial Lamb (3).
Before His arrest, as He agonized in prayer on the mount of Olives, sweat was pouring profusely from Him like drops of blood. From the arrest to His crucifixion He was spat upon, punched, pierced, mocked, torn and crushed beneath the unjust weight of an undeserved death.
All of this was determined “from ancient days.”
Let our trembling souls pause in wonder at God’s purposes from old. Not only when you were born into the world did God love you, but His delights were with the sons of men before there were any sons of men. From everlasting He had set His affection upon them. But to save as many as would receive Him (4) from certain condemnation into the Lake of Fire (5) He had to become one of them and die an atoning, substitutionary death in their place. This is what the Lord Jesus did!
Believing one, since He has been so intent on your salvation, can you doubt that He will accomplish it? Has He from everlasting been going forth to save me only to lose me now? It is inconceivable that, having carried me in His hand, as His precious foreknown jewel, He would let me slip between His fingers (6). Did God choose me before the mountains were brought into existence or the channels of the ocean were formed, only to reject me now? Impossible! I am sure He would not have loved me for so long were He not a faithful God and Father. If He could grow weary of me and my foolishnesses and my failures, He would have tired of me before all this. Had He not loved me with a love as deep as Sheol and as high as Heaven, He would have given up on me long ago.
But He hasn’t! What joy above joys to know that I am Christ’s eternal and inalienable inheritance (7), given to Him by His Father in love before the heavens and the earth were created!
What about you, dear reader? Are you yet unsaved? Have saving faith in the Lord Jesus today and everlasting love shall be the pillow on which you rest your head tonight.
(1) John 1:1
(2) John 6:37,39
(3) 1 Peter 1:19-20; Revelation 13:8b
(4) John 1:12
(5) Revelation 20:15
(6) Romans 8:29
(7) Hebrews 2:13
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
LikeLiked by 4 people
It was in a garden that the fall of man occurred. The forbidden fruit removed from the tree through the deception of the evil one. Adam and Eve in their pride sought to have knowledge like God. They chose their will rather than God’s will.
Many years later, in another garden, the Savior prayed three times “O My Father, if it is possible, let this cup pass from Me; nevertheless, not as I will, but as You will.” The following day, the blessed fruit of the womb of the Virgin Mary was nailed onto a tree and the transgression of Adam and Eve was remedied. The disobedience of all men, remedied by the perfect obedience of the Savior.
Eternal Father, we offer you the body and blood, soul and divinity, of your dearly beloved Son, our Lord, Jesus Christ, in atonement for our sins, and the sins of the whole world. For the sake of His sorrowful passion, have mercy on us and on the whole world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen and Amen.
All Glory and Praise to our God.
Thank You, God! Thank You, Jesus!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s one of the best rated hidden beaches for bookworms in Washington:
Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Beach and Coastal Forest
By far, one of the most gorgeous beaches and coastal forests I have ever seen. It’s not your typical, tropical beach with palm trees, but Rialto Beach is a gorgeous Pacific Northwest beach that is stunning to visit. Seeing a beach in the Pacific Northwest was great, coming from the East Coast.
https://www.afar.com/places/rialto-beach-forks?context_id=hidden-beaches-for-bookworms
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donna, looks a lot like La Push.
Our Coastal and/or temperate rain forests are just super.
Took a friend’s brother up to Lake Quinault several years back.
We stopped at a little touri place off the road, and to stretch our legs, walked a short 1 mile loop through a sm piece of rain forest.
Craig was amazed…he lived in Maryland at the time.
We came upon one of those Ranger info signs which said the annual rainfall right where we were standing was 144 inches.
This was in July, and the paths were completely dry. Craig said, Uh, shouldn’t there be a decimal point in that measurement?
Ha!
The ecology which can absorb that amount of rain is just miraculous. Very unique.
Regional folks really should consider a visit up here.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agustin’ Barrios was a famous guitarist and composer of beautiful, idiomatic south American music.
Fortunately for us all he left behind a copious collection of music, much of which has been researched and made available for us to enjoy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wish I had experienced a Billy Graham revival. Enjoyed the Fox Broadcasting documentary on Graham’s revivals Sunday at 6pm central. Jesus is the Way; the Bible is the Word of God.
When Billy Graham laid on the floor to look up and pray for the injured soldier, I felt so humbled and realized what looking up really means.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Something I am researching has very good news.
Scientists find brain hormone that triggers fat burning
Date:
January 27, 2017
Source:
The Scripps Research Institute
Summary:
Biologists have identified a brain hormone that appears to trigger fat burning in the gut.
Their findings in animal models could have implications for future pharmaceutical development.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/01/170127142411.htm
Good news for those of us that gain weight from water.
It has to do with neurotransmitters, not good and bad bacteria. Who knew?
It’s very convoluted but after reading a lot of research on this. Makes sense. There is natural stuff we can do now but I would rather wait for the pill. I want the metabolism I had when I was 20 again 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful Iceland
LikeLiked by 1 person
You Can Travel Like a 1900s Adventurer—Here’s How
In 1900 people rarely left their hometown, let alone traveled around their country. But David Fairchild was different. Fairchild was a food spy for the American government at the turn of the 20th century. He was a botanist, a plant adventurer assigned by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to circle the world in search of exotic plants that could become new foods back home. Along the way he picked up avocados, mangoes, nectarines, dates, kale, and hundreds of other crops.
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/travel/features/food-and-drink/botanist-explorer-travel-advice-tips-book/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Food for thought from American Thinker!
“It is in this sense vital to appreciate that our freedom to disseminate ideas in written form inheres in the press itself, in the technology of the press. It is the right of every single American. The organized media have no place of honor here.”…
“In our daily lives, we are all become printing presses, on social media, Reddit threads, blog posts, video uploads, podcasts, comments, online content.
We are all protected.
The fight that needs to be won is the well earned push off the pedestal for organized media. They are not our betters. Increasingly, they are not our equals.”
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/02/freedom_of_the_press_for_all.html#ixzz58qz0sgVN
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Where do we get such men?
They leave this ship and they do their job. Then they must find this speck lost somewhere on the sea. When they find it, they have to land on its pitching deck.
Where do we get such men?”
– Rear Admiral George Tarrant 1954; in James Michener’s “The Bridges at Toko-Ri”
.
One of the most demanding and dangerous tasks in all of aviation is a night instrument approach and landing aboard an aircraft carrier, performed as a matter of day-to-day functions by navy and marine corp pilots. Here is a sequence of videos to help people realize how dangerous landing on an aircraft carrier truly is.
First, here is a short video nicely showing the difference between day and night carrier landings.
To help give you a difference in perspective of relative visual difficulties at night, here is a short video of a 737 landing at LAX at night. Note all the various cues to help the pilot, such as approach lights, runway lights, etc. Note too the length of the runway, and remember land doesn’t move! <—- keep that in mind.
.
Now throw in a pitching deck. What is a "pitching deck"? A pitching flight deck is one that is rising and falling. It is caused by ocean swells in bad weather.
Note in this video how the deck is pitching up and down. This means the landing area is both rising up to and falling away from the glide path of the landing airplane. Runways on land don't do this. Realize, too, there is no way…even for today's technology….to "time" the pitching of the deck with the approach of the plane. In this video you can see many of the planes in this daytime video "bolter" (miss the landing wire that "arrests" the plane), or even just "go around", because the timing of the swells doesn't allow for a good landing. As you watch this, note the horizon of the sea vs. the movement of "the deck"…@ 0:40 this deck is moving approx. 150' from the bottom of a dip to the peak of a rise….(suggest muting this video)…
.
Now…throw all that on top of blue water ops. "Blue water ops" means the ship is thousands of miles out to sea. There is no where else to land; no alternate airport to go to, because the plane doesn't have enough fuel. Blue water ops means, essentially, either land on the ship, or eject and go swimming… and hope to survive all the risks with that. And on top of THAT, you gotta be able to do it at night too.
Finally, combine all the above….blue water ops….at night….in bad weather….with a pitching flight deck.
A generator failure during this approach makes this vid a little more interesting. The pilot had to perform a quick emergency procedure for an electrical failure to regain lost electrical buses while simultaneously performing the demanding tasks involved in landing this jet at night in bad weather aboard a carrier with a pitching flight deck.
.
Lastly, here is what can go wrong in an instant. The risks of doing all the above? Too many to list, but this video shows one: if the plane is too low on the glide path to the ship and bad timing of the approach vs. sea swells causes it to reach the aft of the ship as it is rising, the plane can fly right into the flight deck of the ship with catastrophic results.The video description has the details, but this was caused…in part…by landing at night during rough weather with a pitching deck.
.
Where do we get such men?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Incredible. Thanks for sharing the clips, but more importantly thank you for explaining so much to us. Greatly appreciated.
LikeLike