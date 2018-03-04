March 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #409

Posted on March 4, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

82 Responses to March 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #409

  1. suejeanne1 says:
    March 4, 2018 at 12:23 am

    just so glad to see President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they arrive at the White House . . . I hope they know in their heart of hearts how we are praying for them all the time
    (like that dear lady in Houston after Hurricane Harvey who told him that she prays for him every time she sees him on tv)

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. sunnydaze says:
    March 4, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Youtube’s been censoring for a long time. Alex Jones, anti Merkel protests in Gemany, same ol’, same ol’.

    Not like this is a new thing.

    BitChute was a great platform. Are they not large enough to handle volume or what? Anyone know?

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      March 4, 2018 at 12:51 am

      Youtube has censored conservatives before…true.

      But not like this, not on this scale.
      This is a massive Purge.

      Liked by 15 people

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        March 4, 2018 at 12:55 am

        Yeah, I know. But it’s been coming for a while now, that’s been pretty clear.

        So I am really wondering what is holding up the other platforms.

        I mean, the only reason they were developed in the first place was cuz everyone knew a couple years back where this was heading.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • Linda says:
          March 4, 2018 at 1:16 am

          Don’t forget the big mess at Twitter last week when conservatives lost tons of followers. And Facebook is censoring too now. They’re all doing it far more than in the past. This is a new thing because it’s bigger and bolder.

          Liked by 8 people

          Reply
          • nimrodman says:
            March 4, 2018 at 1:46 am

            “It’s a new thing” because elections are coming up.

            They want to cut off conservative voices ahead of the election.

            They want to cut off conservative voices permanently, of course. And that will progress and continue. Now is as good a time as any for the deeper, permanent cuts.

            But – even better – especially before the election.

            Last election – the Presidential in 2016 – conservatives still got a lot out that the Left didn’t want out. Hillary stuff, deadly accurate memes and other visuals, promotion of MAGA, etc.

            I could sense at the time (many of us did) that the Left wouldn’t permit it again, that they recognized it as it happened and would vow to cut it off at the knees next time.

            That’s what we’re seeing.

            Liked by 8 people

            Reply
            • MakeAmericaGreat says:
              March 4, 2018 at 3:02 am

              100% correct, Nimrod.

              Like

              Reply
            • notasmidgeon says:
              March 4, 2018 at 3:34 am

              Wish someone would make a conservative twitter set up and a conservative you tube set up and then we could get it all out there for everyone that is interested. No fear of being censored for being conservative!!! Also, we wouldn’t need to wade through the trash to get to the important things we want to read.

              Like

              Reply
            • Charlotte says:
              March 4, 2018 at 3:59 am

              hy cant a conservative tech wiz make an alternative to YouTube. We also should stop Twitter and use Gab

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
      • Mercenary says:
        March 4, 2018 at 1:47 am

        If they truly delete thousands of AJ videos, that is a massive, potentially legally actionable move. I certainly hope they sue.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      March 4, 2018 at 1:18 am

      Sunny, I just logged on to BitChute and it seems to be up and running, with the Alex Jones warning about his YouTube channel being shut down. I am not an expert here, but I did find it ok.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  3. sunnydaze says:
    March 4, 2018 at 12:41 am

    OMG. I didn’t know he was doing this at Starbucks of all places! This guy is too wonderful!. Wish some peeps in Seattle would do this at the Starbucks out there:

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      March 4, 2018 at 1:48 am

      clever

      Like

      Reply
      • nimrodman says:
        March 4, 2018 at 1:51 am

        … in the belly of the beast, using their own convenient and generously supplied countertop and storefront window to broadcast his message.

        Oh, yeah – and free WiFi too!

        All for the simple price of whatever god-awful drink it is that he’s having there.

        MAGA!

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • NYGuy54 says:
      March 4, 2018 at 4:55 am

      What an odd thing to do. This guy likes doing things to promote himself on twitter. Not my cup of tea.

      Like

      Reply
  4. lida rose says:
    March 4, 2018 at 12:43 am

    God Bless President Trump
    MAGA

    Dear Lord, please protect President Trump,
    And his family,
    And his Cabinet,
    And the White Hats.

    Dear Lord, please let us save our Country.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. sunnydaze says:
    March 4, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. sunnydaze says:
    March 4, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Italy is voting tomorrow and, according to flepore, the polls close at 3 PM EST.

    If anyone knows where to watch the results as they come in, can you post the link here?

    Good Luck, Italy.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      March 4, 2018 at 1:11 am

      Leftists there are tearing down the posters of their opposition…just like the Leftists here did with Trump signs.

      Leftists are the same everywhere.
      They bully and brutalize anyone who opposes them.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  7. wheatietoo says:
    March 4, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Yes. It’s true. We’ve been in a trade war for decades.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  8. nwtex says:
    March 4, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. ForGodandCountry says:
    March 4, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Perhaps you’ve seen the movie “Black Mass” starring Johnny Depp as Jimmy “Whitey” Bulger.

    Anyone who questions….even for a moment….how corrupt the FBI and DOJ are should watch this documentary without the Hollywood BS. You think you know or realize?

    No, you really don’t.

    Now available on HULU.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2018 at 1:34 am

    About that ICE Raid the Oakland Mayor Interrupted…

    Libby Schaaf, the mayor of Oakland, California, posted the warning online 24 hours before ICE was scheduled to arrive.

    It turns out the community is much “safer” having been swept by ICE, as a sizable number of the people the agents arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area had violent criminal records. 

    Those convictions include aggravated assault, murder, a hit and run, lewd acts with a minor, burglary, cruelty toward a child, indecent exposure, domestic violence, drug trafficking, battery, sex offenses and false imprisonment, an ICE spokesperson told Fox.

    Schaaf has defended her decision to tip off illegals in the area, suggesting it was noble and the “right thing” to do. She has no regrets.

    The DOJ
    is considering what to do with Schaaf, currently reviewing whether the mayor broke any laws.

    They do know, however, that she’d be willing to go to jail.

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/cortneyobrien/2018/03/03/about-that-ice-raid-the-oakland-mayor-almost-ruined-n2457146

    I think she should be sent to jail. Saying you’d be willing to go to jail, and actually being there for a while, are two different animals!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      March 4, 2018 at 2:02 am

      Come on, you know exactly what DOJ will do. Sessions will punt to Rosenstein. Rosenstein will bury the file in the property room never to be seen again. Next!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Chris says:
        March 4, 2018 at 3:13 am

        Yeah filed away for safe keeping!

        Like

        Reply
      • cozette says:
        March 4, 2018 at 4:23 am

        It is truly sad to read uninformed snark about President Trumps team here. Especially after all the effort Sundance expends to educate us. Comments putting Sessions down remind me of the spew spitting know it alls at Breitbart. I came here because it used to be a refuge from the negativity. I’m almost to the point where I’ll just read Sundance and skip the comment section. Sad.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      March 4, 2018 at 2:03 am

      Yeah, send her. And send the next one who pulls that kind of stunt too.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. Rynn69 says:
    March 4, 2018 at 1:49 am

    Regarding A.G. Sessions possibly being “compromised”. I say to Mr. Sessions – Nothing is worth destroying the country. Absolutely nothing. Sesssions must prosecute the wrongdoers or the country will never recover. EVER. Sessions needs to understand the monumental moment in history we are at. This is not a “scandal”. This is a crime. This is many crimes. This is many, many crimes. We are way beyond justice delayed is justice denied. We are way beyond a resignation sufficing as punishment. We are way beyond the DOJ-FBI, and any other agencies implicated in this cabal to be able to sustain credibility, integrity, and fidelity to the law without action. Failure to prosecute wrongdoers will have irreparable harm. The American people are aware of exactly what is going on and what must be done. WE EXPECT A SPECIAL COUNSEL FROM AN OUTSIDE PROSECUTOR. Do you hear us, Mr. Sessions?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Chris says:
    March 4, 2018 at 2:25 am

    YouTube banning of conservative channels is similar to the Nazi booking burning.

    “Books can not be killed by fire. People die, but books [ Ideas] never die. No man and no force can abolish memory… In this war, we know, books are weapons. And it is a part of your dedication always to make them weapons for man’s freedom.” FDR – how ironic

    The medium may change but the message remains.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • citizen817 says:
      March 4, 2018 at 2:56 am

      Excerpt:
      Hillary said the Internet needed an ‘editor.’ What she really wants is Chinese-style censorship—with globalists like her in charge. She already acted as a censor when she was able to paint a harmless cartoon frog into a symbol of racist hate. She’d still enjoy shutting up anyone she considers ‘deplorable.’

      We know that the Shadow Government and Deep State are losing the battle of ideas. They no longer have a monopoly on controlling opinion.

      Excerpt:
      The war against the free speech of the right is likely to end badly for the Silicon Valley lefties who would rather delete than allow debate. Their habit of virtual book burning may end up torching their own skirts. They will wind up losing a vast amount of subscribers, viewers and advertisers. They will encourage entrepreneurs to set up their own free speech playing fields on the Internet.

      We don’t need government to step in—we need competition!

      —Ben Garrison

      https://grrrgraphics.com/social-media-freeway/

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  13. wolfmoon1776 says:
    March 4, 2018 at 2:39 am

    Holder is getting nervous.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 4, 2018 at 2:40 am

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 4, 2018 at 2:47 am

      I’m just hammering down on murder boy.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • brh82 says:
      March 4, 2018 at 4:15 am

      Wolfmoon, FINALLY I get the pleasure of seeing in print, for the very first time, what we have known from the beginning; the Promise program was a “stand down order” for those 4 sheriffs who stood outside while 17 children were murdered. I hope the parents comprehend what really happened, but none can afford the cost of litigation anymore, which surely is a pity.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        March 4, 2018 at 4:58 am

        I tell you, when I went back and slowly went through SD’s early research and Obama’s timeline, and saw what Obama was doing, HOLDER was the key that just made all the lightbulbs go off.

        In the end, the MONEY got them. They had to be READY for the money to flow – to get the maximum amount – so they did all these sketchy things to INSURE that they would get the money. Too much prep of the kid BEFORE. The sketchy “crisis brats” that they add onto these things for narrative. The stand-down orders. The witnesses seeing somebody who can’t be Cruz. The witness statements that don’t add up, timewise.

        Why? Because you can’t trust an operation worth HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS to a mental midget like Cruz. That does’t work. That’s why they backed up BOTH Las Vegas and Parkland. That’s why they had TOP-DOWN CONTROL with that promise program, which actually gave the HOLDER DOJ power over not just school discipline but THE LAW. They federalized the criminal justice system there, BEHIND OUR BACKS.

        Oh, and they KNEW it was all going to happen. They watched it all. Same with Lanza. Spied on every moment thanks to an IC parent – SO useful as disinformation, too. And thank goodness they pulled the plug on the spying on Trump, because it ALL COMES OUT, and so it’s almost impossible to believe that crooked Eric Holder DIDN’T spy on Cruz’s family or the Lanzas.

        OMG! I just realized! The Tsarnaevs! They were CIA-connected through THEIR old man. Deep State had unlimited spying on them, too! They watched ’em! LOL! It’s not incompetence in not catching the people – it’s incompetence in making the narratives STICK! They kept TRYING to get the narratives they wanted, and failing.

        These CREEPS!

        Like

        Reply
  14. winky says:
    March 4, 2018 at 3:08 am

    I never get enough of this speech by PTrump….He means what he says.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. tbear says:
    March 4, 2018 at 3:48 am

    So I got hit with a poll today about raising the age to 21 to purchase a rifle. I replied I was opposed to that but would consider changing the right to free speech to age 21.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Charlotte says:
    March 4, 2018 at 4:07 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Charlotte says:
    March 4, 2018 at 4:10 am

    ‘Who’s going to be the next to leave? Steve Miller or Melania?’ Trump pokes fun at White House exits, Bannon, Sessions and his own marriage at Gridiron press dinner as he jokes they were late because Jared couldn’t get through security

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5459303/Trump-roasted-annual-Gridiron-Dinner.html

    Like

    Reply
  18. andi lee says:
    March 4, 2018 at 4:26 am

    Ooh, OUCH!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Craig from Scotland says:
    March 4, 2018 at 4:39 am

    June 15 1917, President Woodrow Wilson signed the Espionage Act into law. The Espionage Act was further modified by the Sedition Act of 1918 but those amendments were ultimately overturned on March 3 1921.
    The Sedition Act — a set of amendments to the Espionage Act — sought to criminalize statements during the war that were “disloyal, profane, scurrilous, or abusive… about the form of government of the United States.

    Although the ‘Sedition Act’ of 1918, was repealed on March 3 1921, the original Espionage Act was left intact.
    The Espionage Act of 1917 is a United States federal law passed on June 15, 1917, shortly after the U.S. entry into World War I. It has been amended numerous times over the years.

    Prior to the Obama administration, there had been only three known cases resulting in indictments in which the 1917 US Espionage Act was used to prosecute government officials for leaks:
    Daniel Ellsberg and Anthony Russo 1971, Samuel Morison 1985 and Lawrence Franklin 2005.

    The Obama Administration added seven cases to the list.
    That’s right – 7 out of 10 under one President.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s