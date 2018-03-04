March 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #409

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
just so glad to see President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they arrive at the White House . . . I hope they know in their heart of hearts how we are praying for them all the time
(like that dear lady in Houston after Hurricane Harvey who told him that she prays for him every time she sees him on tv)
Youtube’s been censoring for a long time. Alex Jones, anti Merkel protests in Gemany, same ol’, same ol’.
Not like this is a new thing.
BitChute was a great platform. Are they not large enough to handle volume or what? Anyone know?
Youtube has censored conservatives before…true.
But not like this, not on this scale.
This is a massive Purge.
Yeah, I know. But it’s been coming for a while now, that’s been pretty clear.
So I am really wondering what is holding up the other platforms.
I mean, the only reason they were developed in the first place was cuz everyone knew a couple years back where this was heading.
Don’t forget the big mess at Twitter last week when conservatives lost tons of followers. And Facebook is censoring too now. They’re all doing it far more than in the past. This is a new thing because it’s bigger and bolder.
“It’s a new thing” because elections are coming up.
They want to cut off conservative voices ahead of the election.
They want to cut off conservative voices permanently, of course. And that will progress and continue. Now is as good a time as any for the deeper, permanent cuts.
But – even better – especially before the election.
Last election – the Presidential in 2016 – conservatives still got a lot out that the Left didn’t want out. Hillary stuff, deadly accurate memes and other visuals, promotion of MAGA, etc.
I could sense at the time (many of us did) that the Left wouldn’t permit it again, that they recognized it as it happened and would vow to cut it off at the knees next time.
That’s what we’re seeing.
100% correct, Nimrod.
Wish someone would make a conservative twitter set up and a conservative you tube set up and then we could get it all out there for everyone that is interested. No fear of being censored for being conservative!!! Also, we wouldn’t need to wade through the trash to get to the important things we want to read.
hy cant a conservative tech wiz make an alternative to YouTube. We also should stop Twitter and use Gab
If they truly delete thousands of AJ videos, that is a massive, potentially legally actionable move. I certainly hope they sue.
Sunny, I just logged on to BitChute and it seems to be up and running, with the Alex Jones warning about his YouTube channel being shut down. I am not an expert here, but I did find it ok.
OMG. I didn’t know he was doing this at Starbucks of all places! This guy is too wonderful!. Wish some peeps in Seattle would do this at the Starbucks out there:
clever
… in the belly of the beast, using their own convenient and generously supplied countertop and storefront window to broadcast his message.
Oh, yeah – and free WiFi too!
All for the simple price of whatever god-awful drink it is that he’s having there.
MAGA!
What an odd thing to do. This guy likes doing things to promote himself on twitter. Not my cup of tea.
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Dear Lord, please protect President Trump,
And his family,
And his Cabinet,
And the White Hats.
Dear Lord, please let us save our Country.
Love Candice Owens.
And yeah, Hollywood is waging it’s own jihad against America.
Boycott the Oscars!!! I can’t believe anyone watches these lying hypocrites pat themselves on the back anymore.
Cant BEAR these primped to the eyeballs smug selfrighteous scumbag lefty bastids
“It is so important that we STOP idolizing Hollywood, which is leading this country to its own death.”
That’s already happening.
——————-
Aug. 30, 2017
As Hollywood wraps up the all-important summer box-office season this Labor Day weekend, a sobering reality has gripped the industry.
The number of tickets sold in the United States and Canada this summer is projected to fall to the lowest level in a quarter-century.
The number of actual tickets sold this summer paints a bleak picture, with total admissions likely to clock in at about 425 million, the lowest level since 1992, according to industry estimates.
No one can fully explain why.
http://www.latimes.com/business/hollywood/la-fi-ct-movie-projector-summer-meltdown-20170830-story.html
——————–
That’s not entirely true.
Some people can explain why.
The people not buying, for one.
And a bunch of us simply observing, for another. Observing the anti-Americanism, the anti-conservatism, celebration of the decadent, the fringe, the queer.
That kinda thing.
“No one can fully explain why.”
I just assumed that this was sarcasm…
That was copied from the LA Times piece I linked. If you click on the link, it goes on to talk about homes sales vs. going to the movies, on-line streaming, etc. But Nimrod hit the nail on the head, and you can’t expect the MSM to state the obvious.
Probably doesn’t help that China owns/controls most of Hollywood either.
Italy is voting tomorrow and, according to flepore, the polls close at 3 PM EST.
If anyone knows where to watch the results as they come in, can you post the link here?
Good Luck, Italy.
Leftists there are tearing down the posters of their opposition…just like the Leftists here did with Trump signs.
Leftists are the same everywhere.
They bully and brutalize anyone who opposes them.
Yes. It’s true. We’ve been in a trade war for decades.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Sort of like how we fought ISIS for the previous 8 years.
Who is Barack Obama?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is absurd.
It says “Paid for by Mad Dog Pac”…I wonder who that is.
If you find out let us know. Maybe we can do some pushback here. It is probably a Soros funded group.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SABO’s been doing a bit of anti-Left pushback a couple years now. Here’s his latest billboard op:
Street Artist Skewers #MeToo with Hollywood Billboards: ‘Oscar for Biggest Pedophile Goes to …’
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/02/28/street-artist-skewers-metoo-three-billboards-hollywood-oscar-biggest-pedophile-goes/
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/forms/C00663211/1193799
https://lawyers.justia.com/lawyer/james-dirk-schwenk-772765
That’s the name, but I don’t know anything about the guy, or his ties.
Wheatie – I just took one for the team and looked them up. They have a website. They are a political action group dedicated to funding billboards around the country thru public donations. They have several billboards to choose from which you can support. All really lovely stuff. Other than that, I have no idea who started it or if they also have Soros or DNC funding. Now, I have to go take my blood pressure medicine – you’re welcome…
Mad Dog PAC is a political action committee set up by Claude Taylor. He’s a Clintonista nut job.
They could start a band – “Mad Dogs and English Man” (the English Man being Christopher Steele)
Joe Cocker’s band at Woodstock was Mad Dogs and Englishmen.
Poking fun at Mad dog Matis
Billboards v. Trump and Republican Enablers
-snipped-
MAD DOG PAC is the newly-formed Political Action Committee of Claude Taylor We are going after all of the members of the so-called “Freedom Caucus” and any other elected official who is protecting the Trump regime. Our M.O. is to find the biggest and most visible bill board and put the hardest hitting message we can think of on it – right in the politicians home district.
We are bringing hard-hitting billboards to the highways of America. “Impeachment Now” to I95 in Richmond? Check. “Nobody Likes Ted Cruz” to Dallas, TX? Check. “You can’t fix stupid” in Rep Gohmert’s home district? Yes.
Now you can get Impeachment Now swag as well. Click Shopify Link for the Webstore. All swag is Union made in a Union Shop. Because Union is great.
[…]
https://secure.actblue.com/donate/billboards
That’s strange, I don’t see NRA members donning masks and asaulting those they disagree with. That would be antifa. I don’t see the NRA hiring people to disrupt and assault people at their opposition’s political rallies. That would be the democrat party. Tell me again who the terrorists are.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Don’t think it can’t happen here. They’d do this to us today if they could.
NGO: China Using ‘Predictive Policing’ to Put Thousands in Communist ‘Education’ Camps
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2018/03/02/ngo-china-using-predictive-policing-to-put-thousands-in-communist-education-camps/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Be an awesome bilboard, countering the other nonsensical NRA billboard.
Hmmm.
Maybe we should start a GoFundMe page to put up ones that replace the “NRA” with “DNC”.
Turn about is fair play.
I’d contribute…..let’s do it!
Actually, it is the SPLA that is the terrorist organization. CAIR, too.
Don’t forget the SEIU.
And the FBI.
They Don’t Hate The NRA. They Hate You.
Mar 01, 2018
-snipped-
And then there is the new meme, that the NRA is a “terrorist” organization. This means you are a “terrorist” simply by advocating for your political views. Think about that. Labeling your political opponents as “terrorists” – gee, that can’t end badly. Violence against and suppression of terrorists is okay, isn’t it? And when this ploy works with guns, it will happen with the next right the left wants to take from us.
How’s that blood on your hands? Sure, you were thousands of miles away, and your AR-15 – like the 14,999,999 other AR-15s out there – never shot up a school, but just believing in the Second Amendment makes you a non-human. Those of us who know something about history know that the people leftists regard as non-human always tend to end up non-living.
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2018/03/01/they-dont-hate-the-nra-they-hate-you-n2455264
“Violence against and suppression of terrorists is okay, isn’t it?”
Same logic Antifa and other Lefty’s use. They’re fighting fascists. It’s OK to “punch a fascist in the face.”
It’s coming. Germany, 1930s.
Be a shame if “terrorist” was bullet-riddled beyond recognition, wouldn’t it? 😂
Oops! Satire!
Perhaps you’ve seen the movie “Black Mass” starring Johnny Depp as Jimmy “Whitey” Bulger.
Anyone who questions….even for a moment….how corrupt the FBI and DOJ are should watch this documentary without the Hollywood BS. You think you know or realize?
No, you really don’t.
Now available on HULU.
“Black Mass” is AMAZING..Co-produced by our own Steve Mnuchin!
Great film. I will watch this too. I love good documentaries.
About that ICE Raid the Oakland Mayor Interrupted…
Libby Schaaf, the mayor of Oakland, California, posted the warning online 24 hours before ICE was scheduled to arrive.
It turns out the community is much “safer” having been swept by ICE, as a sizable number of the people the agents arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area had violent criminal records.
Those convictions include aggravated assault, murder, a hit and run, lewd acts with a minor, burglary, cruelty toward a child, indecent exposure, domestic violence, drug trafficking, battery, sex offenses and false imprisonment, an ICE spokesperson told Fox.
Schaaf has defended her decision to tip off illegals in the area, suggesting it was noble and the “right thing” to do. She has no regrets.
The DOJ
is considering what to do with Schaaf, currently reviewing whether the mayor broke any laws.
They do know, however, that she’d be willing to go to jail.
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/cortneyobrien/2018/03/03/about-that-ice-raid-the-oakland-mayor-almost-ruined-n2457146
I think she should be sent to jail. Saying you’d be willing to go to jail, and actually being there for a while, are two different animals!
Come on, you know exactly what DOJ will do. Sessions will punt to Rosenstein. Rosenstein will bury the file in the property room never to be seen again. Next!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah filed away for safe keeping!
It is truly sad to read uninformed snark about President Trumps team here. Especially after all the effort Sundance expends to educate us. Comments putting Sessions down remind me of the spew spitting know it alls at Breitbart. I came here because it used to be a refuge from the negativity. I’m almost to the point where I’ll just read Sundance and skip the comment section. Sad.
Yeah, send her. And send the next one who pulls that kind of stunt too.
And send the mayors and city council members of every sanctuary city in the country. Get them all. Get serious!
Regarding A.G. Sessions possibly being “compromised”. I say to Mr. Sessions – Nothing is worth destroying the country. Absolutely nothing. Sesssions must prosecute the wrongdoers or the country will never recover. EVER. Sessions needs to understand the monumental moment in history we are at. This is not a “scandal”. This is a crime. This is many crimes. This is many, many crimes. We are way beyond justice delayed is justice denied. We are way beyond a resignation sufficing as punishment. We are way beyond the DOJ-FBI, and any other agencies implicated in this cabal to be able to sustain credibility, integrity, and fidelity to the law without action. Failure to prosecute wrongdoers will have irreparable harm. The American people are aware of exactly what is going on and what must be done. WE EXPECT A SPECIAL COUNSEL FROM AN OUTSIDE PROSECUTOR. Do you hear us, Mr. Sessions?
LikeLiked by 1 person
SOMEONE PLEASE GET OUR AG AN ALARM CLOCK!
A cartoon commission for Stefan Molyneux. What I wrote for “Wake up Watch Dog” my other Jeff Sessions cartoon, is still true today.
Jeff Sessions do your job.
-Garrison
Please advise what difference a “special Counsel” would make. We don’t need an “Investigation, the crimes are obvious and have even been cited in a list, with the sections of the criminal code. What would a special counsel prove that is beyond what has already been proven? By the way, Adam Schiff today finally admitted, on the View of all places, there is no proof of collusion between Trump and Russia. I don’t know why, but that made me sooooo happy! http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/leaker-adam-schiff-finally-concedes-says-still-zero-proof-trump-russia-collusion-video/
YouTube banning of conservative channels is similar to the Nazi booking burning.
“Books can not be killed by fire. People die, but books [ Ideas] never die. No man and no force can abolish memory… In this war, we know, books are weapons. And it is a part of your dedication always to make them weapons for man’s freedom.” FDR – how ironic
The medium may change but the message remains.
Excerpt:
Hillary said the Internet needed an ‘editor.’ What she really wants is Chinese-style censorship—with globalists like her in charge. She already acted as a censor when she was able to paint a harmless cartoon frog into a symbol of racist hate. She’d still enjoy shutting up anyone she considers ‘deplorable.’
We know that the Shadow Government and Deep State are losing the battle of ideas. They no longer have a monopoly on controlling opinion.
Excerpt:
The war against the free speech of the right is likely to end badly for the Silicon Valley lefties who would rather delete than allow debate. Their habit of virtual book burning may end up torching their own skirts. They will wind up losing a vast amount of subscribers, viewers and advertisers. They will encourage entrepreneurs to set up their own free speech playing fields on the Internet.
We don’t need government to step in—we need competition!
—Ben Garrison
https://grrrgraphics.com/social-media-freeway/
“Hillary … was able to paint a harmless cartoon frog into a symbol of racist hate.”
Others did some “painting” too:
Holder is getting nervous.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m just hammering down on murder boy.
Wolfmoon, FINALLY I get the pleasure of seeing in print, for the very first time, what we have known from the beginning; the Promise program was a “stand down order” for those 4 sheriffs who stood outside while 17 children were murdered. I hope the parents comprehend what really happened, but none can afford the cost of litigation anymore, which surely is a pity.
I tell you, when I went back and slowly went through SD’s early research and Obama’s timeline, and saw what Obama was doing, HOLDER was the key that just made all the lightbulbs go off.
In the end, the MONEY got them. They had to be READY for the money to flow – to get the maximum amount – so they did all these sketchy things to INSURE that they would get the money. Too much prep of the kid BEFORE. The sketchy “crisis brats” that they add onto these things for narrative. The stand-down orders. The witnesses seeing somebody who can’t be Cruz. The witness statements that don’t add up, timewise.
Why? Because you can’t trust an operation worth HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS to a mental midget like Cruz. That does’t work. That’s why they backed up BOTH Las Vegas and Parkland. That’s why they had TOP-DOWN CONTROL with that promise program, which actually gave the HOLDER DOJ power over not just school discipline but THE LAW. They federalized the criminal justice system there, BEHIND OUR BACKS.
Oh, and they KNEW it was all going to happen. They watched it all. Same with Lanza. Spied on every moment thanks to an IC parent – SO useful as disinformation, too. And thank goodness they pulled the plug on the spying on Trump, because it ALL COMES OUT, and so it’s almost impossible to believe that crooked Eric Holder DIDN’T spy on Cruz’s family or the Lanzas.
OMG! I just realized! The Tsarnaevs! They were CIA-connected through THEIR old man. Deep State had unlimited spying on them, too! They watched ’em! LOL! It’s not incompetence in not catching the people – it’s incompetence in making the narratives STICK! They kept TRYING to get the narratives they wanted, and failing.
These CREEPS!
I never get enough of this speech by PTrump….He means what he says.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Due process.
None worse than Lavoy Finicum. The government made a snuff film; labeled it, justified.
‘Who’s going to be the next to leave? Steve Miller or Melania?’ Trump pokes fun at White House exits, Bannon, Sessions and his own marriage at Gridiron press dinner as he jokes they were late because Jared couldn’t get through security
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5459303/Trump-roasted-annual-Gridiron-Dinner.html
Ooh, OUCH!
June 15 1917, President Woodrow Wilson signed the Espionage Act into law. The Espionage Act was further modified by the Sedition Act of 1918 but those amendments were ultimately overturned on March 3 1921.
The Sedition Act — a set of amendments to the Espionage Act — sought to criminalize statements during the war that were “disloyal, profane, scurrilous, or abusive… about the form of government of the United States.
Although the ‘Sedition Act’ of 1918, was repealed on March 3 1921, the original Espionage Act was left intact.
The Espionage Act of 1917 is a United States federal law passed on June 15, 1917, shortly after the U.S. entry into World War I. It has been amended numerous times over the years.
Prior to the Obama administration, there had been only three known cases resulting in indictments in which the 1917 US Espionage Act was used to prosecute government officials for leaks:
Daniel Ellsberg and Anthony Russo 1971, Samuel Morison 1985 and Lawrence Franklin 2005.
The Obama Administration added seven cases to the list.
That’s right – 7 out of 10 under one President.
