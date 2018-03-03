March 3rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #408

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
That’s going to leave a mark 😐
We can only hope!!! 😀
Holder is the key to this entire operation to take the guns. Parkland was where the gun operation and the black radicalization operation intersected. And I think if Sessions MANS UP on going after HOLDER, this will intersect with Sharyl Attkisson and her troubles with DOJ/FBI.
It’s ALL imploding back on the HOLDER-LYNCH DOJ.
And let’s hope it goes a little bit higher as well.
TAKE THE KING’S ROOK TO TAKE THE KING
Soviet grandmaster chess. Once you see that classic chess strategy was used to set up the Obama administration in all three branches of government, you know who advised them.
We did it once. Now we do it again in this game.
Yes. An excellent strategy.
Taking down Holder would be very useful for our cause. Ditto Brennan, Comey, Clapper and so forth.
When Obama refused to discipline Holder, and Holder refused to go after scandals, I recognized a castling move instantly. When I realized that they had a 16 year plan, the whole strategy became apparent – Hillary was QUEEN, and Lynch was QUEEN’S ROOK, moved into play EARLY for the KING when Holder was sacrificed. Jarrett is KING’S BISHOP and Podesta is QUEEN’S BISHOP.
I was even more convinced of Holder’s role after Parkland, when I realized that he had actually accomplished what I thought had been an impossible goal in this short of a time – BRAINWASH AGAINST GUNS. It all fit together. HOLDER is actually the strong player of the Obama-Holder pair. KING just plays a SMALL but significant role that insures the win. QUEEN goes out on the board from State, raising a ruckus all over the place, but the ROOK is the strong piece that did a LOT of damage.
Somebody got wise and figured out their game. Once that happened, the play has been brilliant against them.
Great analysis, and I agree 100%.
Holder is Obama’s primary front man at this time. The guy closest to Obama who is out in front (Jarrett is the key, as you point out, but she’s less known to many).
Take away the various other pieces to get to the king. And taking down the stronger pieces (rook/bishop rather than pawns) is the best and most expeditious way to get to the king quickly.
When California made him a safe haven, alarm bells went off. I’ll bet his movements and communications there have been interesting vis-a-vis current events.
Who …….or…..may not want to say at this time.
“When you have a secret, tell no one. If you must, tell only one other person. There is no third option.”
Therefore, if your secret gets out, you know “exactly” who gave it away.
Yes!
God, please 🙏🇺🇸🙏
The radical, violent anti-establishment leaders of the 60’s became the establishment. Their tactics remained the same except they now attempt to hide behind others. We see you!
LikeLiked by 5 people
AMEN!!! 😎 (X-ray glasses)
Whiplash moment. Really.
Once you see that it was all working, you can’t unsee it.
Holder actually STUDIED his radical lessons, just like Obama did. CLASSIC infiltration and sabotage. If it gets results like the ’60’s and ’70’s, it’s because it’s the SAME PLAYBOOK.
I will NEVER give up my guns to this RADICAL CREEP.
And we all too lately understand the viciousness of Alinsky. The means justify the ends. His book dedicated to Lucifer.
And please allow me to explain what that means to new readers at CTH and younger people who post…
It does not matter who or what you kill to destroy the US, the free world…as long as you succeed. Use any means possible.
Very concise and astute comment.
‘They’ can’t take guns ” they ” don’t know exist – short of a house-by-house search !! The “gun numbers” of firearms in civilian hands vary widely, depending upon where the data comes from – and who compiles it ! Firearms are simple machines based upon time-proven design concepts and manufactured ( usually ) to the extent level of technology and metallurgy and, barring accident , misuse or abuse they’ll last almost indefinitely. A firearm of 100 years ago retains all the inherent capabilities of its design, ( plus, perhaps , some added benefits in a SHTF scenario.) . But there’s another caveat ! Americans are DIYer’s and effective firearms are easily crafted from commonly- available materials with common hand tools, or readily available machine tools . The NWP ( New Wave Progressives) haven’t a clue to the consequences of what they intend for Americans !
The trick is that we never get into the “hiding” mode. OPEN REBELLION against taking guns. The Dems will never pass it, as long as we fight back now, and fight back HARD.
When Eric Holder faces justice for the deaths he engineered to “brainwash against guns”, THEN we can talk about “common sense gun control”.
ERIC HOLDER BROKE DUE PROCESS in cities and schools ALL OVER AMERICA, so that he could CREATE A PROBLEM.
It’s what RADICALS do.
INVESTIGATE and ARREST THE RADICAL.
If Jeff Sessions won’t investigate Holder….
REPEAL AND REPLACE!!!
I also tend to beiieve there must be others above them. Watching, secretly hidden. Providing money if needed, providing trained players.
And probably set up like the Mafia. Each one only knows only the one above them so betrayal is virtually impossible ….to find your way to the top person.
The attempted brainwash continues…
Excellent – THANK YOU!!!
Seems all of Obama’s people have left evil marks all over America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Should I be steeling myself up for another entire angle of this unfolding?
Not so sure about that 3d chess. Sessions won’t even answer GOP Congressman’s question and defers all questions to Rosensteins aides. Why
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/gop-lawmaker-jeff-sessions-wont-answer-question-meetings-defers-rosensteins-aides-video/
Session is hopeless. Why do anyone still defending him? Judge jeanie is asking who is the AG?
One of the skills I bring to my world is evaluating people. If I’m wrong it costs me money, and can negatively impact everything I do pretty quickly. So I can’t tolerate any of a number of negativele productive traits. And I’ve seen them all in my time. We aren’t talking about the worth of individuals. Their morality, or anything else. Some of the finest people I know we’re not blessed with the skillset I’m talking about. We’re talking about the big skill sets that all leaders have. The ability to lead by example, and show people how it’s done. The ability to be correctly decisive with incomplete information under intense pressure, that’s the big boy skill. That’s the guy you want running things. If that guy is wrong, as soon as he sure he’s wrong he turns on a dime. He answers things in a straightforward manner, accepts all challenges head-on. And he sleeps well at night.
Jeff Sessions was a great man. Was. Our country owes him a great debt of gratitude for what he did, stopping open borders over the years, and tutoring Steven Miller. Thank you Mr. Sessions. You don’t know how many times over the years I mentioned his name as the person I considered the most trustworthy in Washington. But it’s time for him to go home. He’s been a total failure as Attorney General. He has failed president Trump. He has failed me, and he has failed you. The only honorable thing for him to do is resign. This job and him are an awful fit. He’s a man in search of a comfort zone, not a challenge. He has turned a blind eye to massive criminality to focus on the mundane. Would I give him high marks for what he’s done with MS-13? I would, if we didn’t have bigger problems. Trump knows he has an enormous problem, it’s not a matter of if, just a matter of when. Imagine Joe Degenova in that job.
In the words of President Trump, “WRONG!”
AG Sessions announced numerous investigations. None of them have been closed.
NOT. A. SINGLE. ONE.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The problem with Sessions is that he was there through the years, he saw it all happen and didn’t blow the whistle.
This is why I do not trust him, and why I do not trust pretty much any Senator, excepting perhaps Rand Paul, who at least has been sounding the sirens for years on FISA, the Fed, and other issues that have been abused.
Maybe, just maybe, Sessions has been waiting all this time for his opportunity to bury these people. I sure hope so.
Increasing pressure for a special counsel
LikeLiked by 1 person
The number of respectable patriots criticizing Sessions is growing. I trust that they know much, much more about the real state of affairs than I do. Genuine concerns about his fitness for the job have not been demonstrated to be unreasonable.
However, the theories and suppositions which give many equally respected people reason to support him may be proven to be true. Time will reveal the truth about his competence.
Contrarian theory: At times, I have doubts about Mr. Sessions. But the more I read the constant repetitive drum beat against him reminds me that there is a reason Mr. Trump is a multi-billion are, and we are not. (well at lease yet)
I trust the man I studied, campaigned for, and helped get elected to appropriately manage his staff. He obviously has a lot more relevant information than I ever will have.
I rarely watch TV but tonight I did, and I watched both Tucker (which was hilarious) and Hannity (because of Judge Jeanin) and it was brutal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was not able to find a YouTube live feed at all.
No way am I paying for “news”.
go to foxnews.com
click on TV up top
it’ll display all their talking heads
click the one you want
it’ll take you to their page where they usually have clips posted, either excerpts or the entire show. they run about 39 minutes because the commercial breaks have been stripped out.
ps – it won’t be a live feed, they post clips couple hours after the show airs. but at least you can follow up after seeing comments here.
YT has been playing a game for the last week or so, where you have to scroll for 30 or 40 entries to find a LIVE steam. (Dear Wife asks me to put it on at dinner time for Tucker’s show, on our Roku). I prefer OANN. $5/mo subscription, for it to work on all of your Roku’s. I can’t stomache FNC other than Hannity and Jennine, and become incline to swear at the TV loudly.
If you that think Sessions has got this covered and is just waiting for some proper time, some indeterminable combination of factors before he springs his trap, sorry. I’ve seen great people overwhelmed by new challenges many times in my life. The scope of this challenge is almost incomprehensible. He blinked. It happens. But the job is more important than the individual. If I had rose colored glasses on, letting Jeff Sessions play attorney general and being happy doing it his way would be just fine. But that’s not the times we live in. Our country is headed in a better direction because President Trump has got the right people in the right jobs. At State, at Commerce, as Trade Representative, at Treasury. Remember, I am not disparaging Jeff Sessions character, I’m attacking his performance. Is there anyone out there that thinks his performance is at the same level as Wilbur Ross? Large organizations switch out key people until they get the right person in the right spot. Because the other option is failure, which is never acceptable. We can’t afford a failure at Attorney General. Does anybody notice the parallel with Alberto Gonzalez, another fine man overwhelmed by the responsibilities of the same job? Does anybody really think, looking at Jeff Sessions’ body language, and the way he reacts to questions, and think he has a fire for the job of upending the Washington swamp? I’m not claiming to know any of the inner workings of the Department of Justice. And I’m not a person who likes to speculate. But I know exactly what a person who’s getting eaten alive by his new responsibilities looks like. And that’s what we’re looking at here. Fix this, President Trump. Or it’s going to bite you in the ass
Sadly, at the drinks meeting held soon after VSGPOTUS’s tweet, Rosenstein seemed to lead the way while Sessions picked up the tab and followed him out. It literally seemed like Rosenstein snapped his fingers and belched. That’s not how it’s supposed to work. Of course, in the swamp world, Rosenstein would lead the way over Sessions.
Then why don’t they tell Turtle to make an announcement that the senate has changed its mind and will take up appointment of a replacement. Then PT can ask for his resignation and if not given then fire him.
Loo who is calling the kettle black! Brennen the a$$hat that he is, is out making the rounds because he knows something wicked is coming his way soon! Can’t stand this ideologue in the worse way! Just go away Brennen, you fraud and traitor!
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/376547-ex-cia-chief-trump-unstable-inept-inexperienced-and-also-unethical
Who’s mission is to undermine the American democracy and our duly elected president?
A. The Russians
B. The Democrat Party
C. The Republican Party
D. Radicalized Journalists (MSM)
E. Radicalized Islam
F. Radicalized high school students
G. Radicalized FBI and DOJ
H. China
I. North Korea
J. Iran
K. Through Z. add your own
Expect all of the above to participate in influencing the mid-term elections. I know we’re all busy, but so are they.
The complicit, corrupt mudslime media.
Yes! MudSlimeMedia. Been thinking there must be a better descriptor for MSM and you nailed it.
For me it was a Happy MAGA Day. Tariffs and more incoming on the cheaters and stealers worldwide. China getting spanked in Washington, and Emperor Xi facing major backlash (to his ‘mandate of Heaven) at home (keeping the censors so busy they have lost their minds). NK and Fatty Kim III, suddenly realizing that the US military build-up is coming for him (he has increased his security guard) if he doesn’t come to the table asap, Putin’s reelection campaign and laughable power points, culled from a video game as he rattles his missiles (some fantasies as his missile scientists spend more time mining bitcoins than science) at the US whilst barely able to fund his bribe regimes in Crimea and Donbas, no less able to deal with his adventurism in Syria and his hapless allies in Iran and Lebanon.
So, yes the world and the evildoers are busy, but so are the good guys.
Semper fi.
Here is my thought before we get off the above. Most of us assume these people are nuts to put it bluntly. But think about it. The very top people have trillions of dollars. To get that kind of money, you have to be intelligent…yes, maybe evil intelligent…an evil genius so to speak.
Here is my point. The choice was Hillary. OK..But she started messing it up big time. Do you think the people with the trillions did not know the polls were fake? Come on…They knew..Then they see her fall down and dragged to her van like a piece of meat…the big guy holding her up, telling her when to speak…drunk half the time, speaking like a fool, not going to key states…
They saw the Presidents rallies. They saw the thousands of people waiting all night to see him. Do you think they did not devise an alternate plan?
It was not only Russia, Russia. They had to put people in close to him. Close so he would not be successful, or at least delay the President long enough to complete their plan.
So, who were the people they would put into place?…Remember, these people are not stupid , evil yes, but not stupid….The Vice President, recommended by Preibus? AG, to eliminate any punishment? Other moles near our President who are still there, but very deep in cover?
These people almost had it, but they also knew they had to have a back up plan.
I was in charge of evacuating US Embassies and their personnel. I.E. OK we go get em by helo, what if a helo goes down?..We have vehicle back up…what if a vehicle breaks down…what if we must move on foot….you see what I mean..Plans for every contingency.
Trillions of dollars and they have been planning this for decades….
Trust no one. Only trust actions..
Schiffty got clobbered pretty hard by a pretty unlikely individual today, Meghan McCain. I’ve never seen her bore in on somebody before with that kind of intensity, and fluster them the way she does Schiff. Great job Meghan, not only for making me happy watching this, but for outing the fact that Adam Schiff is not nearly as smooth when somebody puts a little bit of pressure on him. He was folding up like a cheap suit. If you had had 5 more minutes he would have cried.
LikeLiked by 2 people
whoops. Forgot the link. it’s 3 minutes. https://youtu.be/tcJ8_TJfUWE
I can’t believe Meghan McCain had the audacity to question Schiff about President Trump’s collusion, being that she and Schiff both know that her corrupt father is involved up to his neck in this HOAX INVESTIGATION.
Listening to that was actually mind blowing.
And we’ve been told over & over again that collusion is not a crime, so why did Meghan ask Schiff if there is enough evidence to charge President Trump with collusion? And why didn’t Schiff correct her?
The entire interview was misleading…..and very disturbing!
Abbey, Megan has always been loyal to her father, which is one of the main reasons I always tuned her out. I saw always saw her as a liberal masquerading as something else. I found this interview impressive in this regard. She didn’t give Schiff any outs. He rambled, and she went right back to point several times. She broke him. I’m not as impressed that she broke him as I am that she revealed he’s fairly easy to break. He wilted under fairly light pressure. That lets me know that he really hasn’t felt any pressure at all so far, the media has been very forgiving. I expect that might change now. Someone else will have a field day with this one. Watch
Think of their clueless audience. Sadly, ladies who watch the View have to be even dumber than the hostesses, otherwise they would not be watching this show. So, no surprise that this bunch would sincerely believe that Mueller is about to charge the President with collusion.
Summer, do you not think an hour of Whoopi Goldberg every day would add a little sunshine to your life?😉
Do Believe Illegals Will Have Biggest Effect on Them.
Nunes is from Fresno area…Lots of Illegals there ….
Poca All of the above !
Great article from a Dem who went to CPAC.
She only misses the boat once, when she mischaracterizes Trump’s reading of “The Snake” as broadbrushed “anti-immigrant”.
Other than that, refreshing. She’ll probably get a lot of pushback and hate from the Lovin’ Leftys:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/a-hillary-staffer-goes-to-cpac-1519949987
FYI: Music videos, cartoons, and gifs (animated pictures) belong on the OPEN thread.
LikeLiked by 7 people
❤️
Thank you for all you do to make our Treehouse the BEST Refuge!
LikeLiked by 9 people
❤️❤️❤️🍾
I won’t post anymore pictures or videos, I thought it was illustrating the point of the ON TOPIC posts I was commenting on but I can see it’s too much of a nuisance.
Back to boring. I’ll post that crap on more immature sites like The donald or something.
Nothing wrong with the on-topic pics ron. It’s just the animated gifs considerably slow down the page loading on a busy thread like the Presidential. Each gif can be made up of anywhere from 2 to 200 or more pictures. Imagine if everyone posted a gif.
Ditto for me, Ron. I did not realize gifs were an issue and I’m glad Ad Rem said this.
On another note, sorry it took so long for me to respond to a reply from you yesterday. After I made a few comments and did a few “likes,” I had to work for several hours.
All those honkin’ people need to vote MAGA!
eh?
Doh!
Canada is a joke.
Instead of rehearsing his lines, he had a bong hit. Sad.
Did you hear about the Chickpeas? India was charging Canada a 40% import tariff on Chickpeas, so Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of India to lower them.
So the Prime Minister, after meeting with Trudeau, RAISED THEM to 60%.
True Story.
https://theprint.in/2018/03/02/more-agony-for-canada-as-india-raises-chickpeas-import-duty-again-to-60/
Hahahahahahahaha!!
That’s rich!
The Wall just got 10 feet taller. 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha!!😆
And Twinkle Toes thought he was gonna “Show ’em what for!!”
He showed ’em alright.
He’s smoking too much weed for his own good. Canada needs to send him to rehab before he destroys the country.
He is more embarrassing than Obama.
Justin…turning “America’s Hat” into “America’s Asshat”…
Oh….
My…
Woorr..
(I have no words!)
Kate Dalley Radio interviews Wolfgang Halbig today
Wolfgang Halbig who wrote the safety procedures for Broward County in his role in the American Executive Director of the National Institute for School and Workplace Safety. Making very interesting points. Wrote protocols for 69 schools. Retired superintendent, principal, state trooper.
He says NONE of the protocols that he wrote for Broward County were implemented. Administrators were supposed to even verify and announce that the fire alarm was legitimate before evacuation. Didn’t happen.
He said there were 22 cameras in the freshman building that was shot up. He’d been in that building. And questions who identified Cruz as the shooter so fast if he was wearing a face mask.
Never in his career did the Secret Service ever involve itself in the training of teachers as supposedly happened at this school 3 weeks prior to the event. He’s filing a FOIA to get the records on Secret Service involvement.
Queued up to start with the beginning of the show where she plays David Hogg saying his sister lost 2 friends, then 3 friends, then 4 friends.
You can fast forward through commercials.
The wheels are FALLING OFF of Eric Holder’s MARXWAGON!
Holy crap!
Thank you for sharing this enlightening and phenomenal podcast.
Pray unceasingly, He hears His children.
It’s her own radio show with hundreds of affiliates that she bought and owns.
Interesting photo.
Stay on it! Thank you Andi!
hee hee
Karma is so karmic!
wolf moon: Jerry Flower used to promote Delta calling them “The Professionals” . Professional whats ?
Please delete this picture, this is a text only thread
For me, it was the moment in the debate when Dr. Ben Carson didn’t hear his name called, and just stood at the edge. Mr. Trump stood there with him so he didn’t look bad. Booger boy just walked BT them
Mr. Trump is truely a man of class with a beautiful soul.
That was a very classy moment.
Pulled up the clip. Now (ref down thread) I hate to post a YT link. Points out another issue, a YT replacement will need its own good search interface (for duck, etc) cuz google will just not reference the bids until page 678 of search results.
. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TE5wA-ve28A
Booger boy, foam boy and low energy all just walk by…
Me too MAGA B,
The constant lies about PDJTs near impeccable character is nauseating.
God bless a PDJT.
This is one of my three all time favorite pics from the campaign. The other two are the one of him hugging the flag, and he and Melania laughing so hard together.
This particular one is truly worth a thousand words.
Perhaps I see a connection between two recent events. Trump compatriot Putin (sarc) recently threatened the U.S. by declaring that Russia’s ICBMs will out perform the ICBMs of the U.S. Do you think that threat by Putin was a response to the scores of Russian troops killed by U.S. air power in Syria? If this proves there is no collusion between Trump and Putin, nothing will.
Yes. And the wheels on his bus are coming off. His stealth fighter he sent to Syria, then removed suddenly hasn’t even gone under standard testing protocols. His powerpoint at his big speech (threatening the US) is being mocked because it came from a video game. His missile scientists are mining bit coins not science. All bluster as he is desperate, because the the regions, in the Russian Federation, are not happy campers with his policies.
President Trump’s stated policies in the National Security Strategy and the DOD’s assessment and policy strategies, are ample and unambiguous statements.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am seeing stories all over the place claiming killery gave USSR our hyper-speed-manuverable ICBM technology. Did not post because could not vet properly from tablet.
‘I’ll have more flexibility after the election’ thus spoke the traitor
Detailed article with good sourcing
http://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/18948/u-s-has-been-secretly-watching-russias-nuclear-powered-cruise-missiles-crash-and-burn
Game on. Our move…
https://www.infowars.com/breaking-youtube-issues-third-strike-against-alex-jones/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Google is massively p*ssing me off.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t like ESPN, despise reality tv, and would never watch home shopping channels.
Does that mean I have the right to deprive others who want to watch them? No.
If you don’t like YouTube, or some of its content, nobody’s forcing you to watch.
Most of its content (by far) is entertainment programming, not politics.
I use it to watch 1950s game shows, and old tv series episodes.
I appreciate it being available in HD, and not costing anything beyond my basic ISP cost.
I agree with you 100%. Except, when they start puging center and right to promote leftist cr@p. And they have a virtual monopoly, especially being vertical with the search engine, and are declaring war on us politically.
I dumped cable. Bought several Roku’s, subscribed to OANN and HBO. (Might cancel HBO, nothing worth watching on it). Is my right not to support their agenda.
There was stuff on YT I enjoyed. For instance, Bombard’s Body Language, and Intellectual Frog Legs. Mandy Bombard is gone (as of this week) because she didn’t tow the proglibtard line. I bet ya Joe Dan is gone after his next video. Not a fan of Infowars, but they are gone as of tonight. But, the Sharia “how to beat your wife” channel is probably still there.
It is not a question of their rights to select what is posted on their site. It is a question of our rights when they have use their monopoly to force their political agenda on us. We need to foster competition to kill their monopoly!
Recommendations I am reading. (I have zero expertise on this)
1) Vimeo.com
2) Dailymotion
3) ZippCast
4) VIVO
5) bitchute?
6) Periscope ( I don’t like their app or UI)
In a thread yesterday, poster paulraven mentioned a couple of articles posted on website Ace Of Spades which discussed the professionalized astroturfing response that we saw with the gun control kids from Parkland. I want to post the links to those articles here (one per comment, so I don’t end up in the bin) so that people can read them.
The more experience a person has with astroturfing/PR/community organizing tactics, the more you can resist those tactics. And the more you can spot the tactics. And the more you can imitate the tactics on our side for the good.
There are three articles on the subject (yesterday) from that website.
The first article (“Why Did It Take Two Weeks for the Media to Report on the Parkland Students’ Astroturfing?”) discusses how the astroturfing was done and the media’s complicity in going along with the “magical kids” (we don’t know it’s an astroturf, really!) theme.
The second article talks (“Update: Parkland Students Now Fundraising for the DNC”) about how the astroturf has been extended into official DNC fundraising.
The third article — and I think the most important article — (“David Hines: How the Left Runs Psyops On Allied and Enemy Americans”) talks about the specific strategies and tactics of the astroturfers. How they go after “passive allies” and “active enemies” and so forth. I highly recommend reading it, as well as reading the original Hines piece.
paulraven lamented that the right does not organize/astroturf like the left does. That’s true, we don’t. But there are people who do this on the right. It’s just not nearly as massive and coordinated an effort as what goes on with the left.
Obama is the king of community organizing/PR/astroturfing. He has brought a new level of intensity, nastiness and effort to the astroturfing efforts.
The reason the left does so much astroturfing is because they are numerically outnumbered. Hence, they need force multipliers for their message. It’s like a guerilla war. Asymmetrical warfare against a superior (numerically) foe.
Here is the first article and link. Other two to follow in replies:
“Why Did It Take Two Weeks for the Media to Report on the Parkland Students’ Astroturfing?”
http://ace.mu.nu/archives/374098.php
Second article.
“Update: Parkland Students Now Fundraising for the DNC”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Third (most important) article.
“David Hines: How the Left Runs Psyops On Allied and Enemy Americans”
http://ace.mu.nu/archives/374125.php
Excellent. Great stuff. Ace has opened my eyes on many things. He gave me some huge insights into McCain’s psychology that allowed me to put so much history together from the McCain story – I could not even begin to thank him.
Thanks Wolf.
I do not go to Ace on a regular basis (although that’s about to change in lieu of this series of articles he posted), but this information is critical for all conservatives to understand.
It is very difficult to fight an enemy you don’t understand. People need to understand what they are facing.
Many conservative commentators over the years — particularly since Obama came on the scene — have lamented the lack of organizing by the right. The reason is obvious, of course. Right wingers work and have lives. They don’t have time to do fake protests and such.
But the more we can do this, and understand the foe, the more we will win. And the less we will be suckers for left-wing astroturfing measures (the fewer Twitter accounts will be banned, etc).
Yes! We have to fight a little differently – we CANNOT adopt their (lack of) morals. BUT we can be very smart and very honest and use greater CREDIBILITY to fight them. This is why they constantly try to get us to lie and use deception in the same way THEY do – against the innocent. Trump knows the PROPER way to deal with them. It takes great skill and discernment to be “wise as serpents, innocent as doves”. Sometimes we have to be cagey with the deceivers and criminals. That’s just the way it is. But we CAN WIN and we WILL WIN.
Our organizing has to be somewhat different, too, IMO. They depend on lockstep, mind control, deception and psy-op. We have to respect each other’s intelligence and individual value, as well as the TRUTH. But as long as we “to our own selves are true”, then I think we can VERY EFFECTIVELY mobilize and organize.
An excellent point.
And in addition to staying true to our morals, we will be hurt if we stoop to their level. That is, right wingers will be held to account for things left wingers will not be held to account for. So, strategically, it makes sense for us to show restraint in our “organizing.”
Lefty YouTubers, for example, can disparage right wingers in ways that right wing YouTubers cannot disparage left wingers. It’s important for people to work within these constraints. Conservatives must be thrice as virtuous to get half the respect liberals do.
I will say this, though — you have to have the stomach for the task. I know people who have worked in opposition research and they really, really disliked the job. In order to be effective, you have to realize you are fighting a relentless and nasty foe and you have to be willing to go to the mat with them to succeed.
Still, wrapping that iron fist in a velvet glove is the best way to go. And the only way to go, if you want to keep your social media account in a left-wing-tech world.
(Thoughts developed in above posts) Morals, YES! Bias, maybe no.
If there are enough of us that demand a video device for Center and Right ONLY, then we should be able to have a proglibtardem-cr@p video service that shuns and spares us the proglibtardem propaganda.
Let’s keep our moral ground, but play on a level battlefield.
I swear the spell mangler intentionally messes up my posts to make me look even dumber that I actually am! It must be a Russian google spell mangler!
One final comment. The purge on social media that we are seeing now (YouTube accounts, Twitter accounts, and so forth) is part of this astroturfing campaign. That’s why it picked up steam after the Parkland shootings.
The YouTube purge is being abetted by 10,000 new moderators hired by the company. Those moderators include people from the Southern Poverty Law Center and similar groups. As you might imagine, it is not hard for the astroturfers to get such moderators to agree with them that a conservative channel has “broken community guidelines” and give that channel a strike (3 strikes in a short period of time and your channel is gone, like what happened to Jerome Corsi).
Similarly, all of the tech giants are favorable to left-wing politics. It does not take much to get them to ban/censor conservatives. This is being exploited by the astroturfers.
I have a great deal of experience as regards astroturfing, particularly from a defensive standpoint (being the target). But I also am aware of such efforts that are done, offensively, from a right-wing vantage point. They are just much less numerous and much less coordinated.
One of the things we have to do, as a nation, is get rid of the fringe left and radicalized Obama element that is ruthless and relentless with these tactics. The sooner that happens, the sooner the country will seem relatively sane again.
In order to do this, we need to defeat the Dems in 2018 and 2020. If they lose in both cycles, they will regard Team Obama and their tactics as unfeasible for winning elections (and there is already much suspicion given the damage Obama did to the Democrat brand).
I am thinking along the lines that we need to identify suitable alternatives, heavily promote and fund them so they can grow to be competitive, and leave the leftist trashto waste. Sorta like what is happening to CNN. And do this quickly.
I have two gab.ai accounts. I am amazed how every day I get a few more follower, even though I have only posted twice! One account doesn’t have any posts or any profile info other than an innocuous four letter acronym as the name. Gab must be growing. I wish VSGPOTUS would start dual posting to Gab and twit. Sundance too.
For a YT replacement, we need something with a Roku app, and he them funded well enough to develop embedding and MacOS and Android Apps…
Your solution is the perfect one, and exactly what needs to happen.
Gab, etc will not be fully “ready” for the 2018 midterms. They won’t be fully grown by then. But if we invest in them now, support them, then they can be at full steam for 2020.
That’s out best plan, along with “playing defense” well on our existing social media accounts between now and the 2018 elections. So we don’t have our voices silenced.
Trump can have his staff MIRROR HIS TWEETS TO GAB.
Even better, he can post on Gab, and click a button to automatically mirror the tweets to Twitter, with a link to Gab. There is NO DOWNSIDE.
Either way is an approach to help TRANSITION MAGA TO Gab while retaining his presence on Twitter with no loss of influence.
And it will ENRAGE Silicon Valley!
There is an account WAITING THERE for him. They already made it for him.
Sounds like a great plan, Wolf.
I’m sure Team Trump is looking at all options they can consider in order to make sure they get their message out as widely as possible.
I know critics tried to smear Gab in the past. That may cause some hesitancy in Team Trump. Additionally, Twitter is the dominant brand at the moment and I can see, then, why Team Trump uses it, for now.
When Trump is ready to make Twitter’s world shake like an earthquake, he can start simul-posting to Gab. Watch the shock waves.
Ooooo! Very good. I did not know Gab added the auto-twit cross post!
Would you mind posting a little more detail about that?
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need to get General Sundance posting on Gab too. Between Wolf and Sundance, I would be checking Gab daily.
Here is what it currently looks like when you make a new post on Gab (they improve the interface all the time).
Notice the little checkbox to mirror on Twitter. It STAYS checked until you uncheck it., then it stays unchecked. It starts off unchecked.
Gab is as easy to use as Twitter.
Here is what the post looks like on Gab:
Here is what it looks like on Twitter:
Does anyone know if the people behind threadreaderapp.com/ are libtards or sane people? Are they supporting Gab, or do they need a nudge?
Is Ace still a Never-Trumper?
Wheatie, I’m not sure as I have not read his site with any regularity in years.
For me, personally, I judge each Never Trumper individually. Particularly in regards to usefulness at a given moment.
For example, there are some Never Trumpers I will never listen to again. Pretty much for any reason. They have little utility for the cause and as such I don’t care what they say. I would put Beck in this category.
Other Never Trumpers, however, have something to offer. Andrew McCarthy of National Review has been superb (as Sundance has pointed out), of late, for his coverage of SpyGate and all its tentacles.
Being a former federal prosecutor with a keen legal mind and lots of relevant experience makes McCarthy useful in a way Beck could never be useful.
So, if Ace is useful on an issue, I’ll listen to him. Much as I would make peace with Bannon when he seemed useful.
But once that usefulness fades, then we’re back to the Never Trump core. And then the person may no longer be worth listening to at that time.
That’s how I look at it.
The reason I am leery of Never-Trumpers…is because they might be trying to claw back a bigger audience, only to stab our President in the back at some point.
I used to be a fan of Ace, and frequented his site.
Ace can be brilliant at times…and his snarky mockage of the Left is not only hilarious, but inspired.
Then I got sick of all the “burn it down” rhetoric that was being posted there.
I don’t want to burn down our country.
So I stopped going there…this was before the last Presidential election got going.
Then, I heard that Ace endorsed Lyin Ted and was Never-Trump, which really disappointed me.
So I haven’t wanted to go back to his site.
I certainly agree with you and I am certain that at least some of the Never Trumpers are doing just that. Working to claw back to a larger audience.
I had forgotten Ace was NeverTrump, simply because I don’t read his site much.
I think, personally, that McCarthy is sincerely intrigued by all the of legal thought and maneuvering in regards to SpyGate.
Lawyers thrive on analysis, reasoning and logic. Prosecutors also thrive on making their case and putting fact patterns together.
I think part of the attraction for McCarthy, to SpyGate, is just it’s interesting to him as a prosecutor. And it’s in his wheelhouse to analyze it.
That said, could he be exploiting the issue to try to crawl back to favor with Trump fans? Absolutely. I think he is, to some degree.
But he’s useful at the moment, at least to me, and thus I will listen to him on this topic. Because it helps Trump and it helps me (as a non-prosecutor and non-lawyer) to understand what is going on.
YouTube is not going after RSBN. This is really turning into an all-out culture war.
PS – we are not giving up the guns. Just to be clear. Radical murderer Eric Holder doesn’t get the guns.
This is part of the left-wing “push” to shut down as much non-left content ahead of the 2018 elections.
It’s strong now, and only likely to increase in the months to come.
If you have a YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or other social media account, I would recommend to you that you may want to review your postings and make sure there is nothing “obvious” that the left-wing trolls can exploit to try to get you banned.
They’re on the march now. This is a coordinated campaign and is likely to expand from here.
This happened back in 2007, and other times between now and then. We’ve seen this movie before from the left.
Google hired the Southern Poverty Law Center to ‘police’ videos on Youtube.
You know, the uber-leftist SPLC?
They are now going through Youtube videos in search of wrong-thoughts.
In case you haven’t seen it…here is Putin’s little video illustrating his rocket prowess, in Katica’s tweet.
It is…interesting.
.
The video reminds me of the ones that little Rocket Man Kimmy has put out.
I guess this is supposed to scare us.
We should all be very scared. Not of videos but of war mongering politicians and their handlers in the intelligence community. Fools are rushing into WW3 because the MIC needs trillions more in profit to MAGA?
I think we should pull back from being policeman-for-the-world, to make the world safer for the Globalists to do business in other countries.
But I am all for doing whatever is necessary to protect and defend the USA.
Matthew, depends on who is doing the ‘war-mongering’. ISIS, NK, Iran, Russia, etc. when is the last time you looked at their warmongering statements and activities? The US under President Trump and his administration is not ‘warmongering’, and no one, is ‘rushing’ into WW3′, even the heated and inflammatory rhetoric from our self-proclaimed enemies.
MAD is not an option, unless you are on a suicide mission.
The Military, that keeps us safe btw, needs to keep up with current developments and challenges from those who wish to do us harm, that means funding. Peace through strength, or you best find a bunker and a foreign language course, and kneepads.
The best thing for our president is that we seem to be entering a period of Trump Scandal Fatigue. Similar to the phenomenon known as Clinton Scandal Fatigue. The known phenomenon is well-explained here, among other places:
https://www.gamespot.com/forums/offtopic-discussion-314159273/fbi-recommends-no-charges-against-clinton-in-email-33265891/
“The public is in some kind of Clinton scandal fatigue and they seem to react the same way with every new scandal – complete and total indifference, OR it somehow ends up positive for her”
Trump seems to be entering a comparable zone now. That is, no matter what new “scandal” is supposedly raised against him, people don’t care. And Trump, therefore, appears to have Teflon coating on his person such that no scandal sticks to him.
We see this in recent Rasmussen polling. As Drudge currently (as of 1:40am early Saturday morning on the east coast of the USA, March 3, 2018) notes in his headline. Trump’s approval is holding at 49% at the moment. And it’s been around that level since the State Of The Union speech. That’s very good news. People are settling in with him more and more.
It’s still early in his presidency, though, and this positive effect can be reversed.
But, given the onslaught of negativity brought against the president, this is a very good sign. As some have noted, Trump is in a better position now that Obama was at a concurrent moment in his own first term, despite the fawning press for Obama.
Unfortunately, Trump’s solid approval ratings may not yet have full coattails. That seems to be the case right now in the pending PA18 special election.
Thus, while Trump himself may be in a good place as regards polls, the GOP and their candidates need to find a way to get transference of the good will towards Trump and appropriate that good will for themselves. And we’re not at that point yet, at least not such that we can ensure election wins in toss-up districts (PA18 is solid GOP-voting, but it’s about +70K Dem registration).
But…all of the ‘Trump scandals’ are fabricated false narratives.
Whereas, the Clinton & Ozero scandals are all real.
No question about it, Wheatie. Unfortunately, most of the electorate don’t have time to research the issues in depth. Thus, if the media tells them that Trump has a “scandal,” the are susceptible to believe that propaganda.
The great thing is that Trump is overcoming this, bit by bit.
Now we just need to spread that effect to the rest of the GOP field.
We’ve come a long, long way. If you notice now, the media is no longer talking about the Congressional generic ballot. Because it’s gotten away from Dems. So when you hear them talk polls, they now say that voters are “nervous” or have “unrest.”
It’s all propaganda. The media willingly and rapidly moves the goal posts when it suits them.
We are tracking them down , the propagandists. Hopefully enough of that will be done before the 2018 elections.
Similarly, the purge of right wing media accounts presently underway is to try to aid the left wing cause because the left is on the run, so to speak. They know they’re hurting, and they need every advantage they can get.
It’s a war. Back and forth, to and fro. We’ve made up an enormous amount of ground. We just have to keep going, and hopefully hold Congress in 2018.
We do that, the left is going to be emotionally crushed.
What this shows me is that down-ballot Republicans should be better supporting President Trump and letting voters know they are on the Trump train.
Otherwise it will run over them.
Fantastic point. And the opposite of what the media is telling people.
The media wants people to believe that Trump is weighing down the GOP.
The reality is the opposite, of course. But that’s not the narrative that the media wants to ply on people.
Candidates do matter, though. We’re seeing that in PA18, and we are seeing that as the Dems look to go “stealth MAGA” and run veterans who are against gun control, etc.
They know MAGA is what the USA wants. So they’re looking to co-opt it if necessary.
Gosh, actually does look like the same girl. Hair parted on the same side, too, in all 4 photos.
Thank you for posting, KeeblerAC. (Should have paired my posting, below, with yours.)
Something I would love to see…
Public Service Announcements from the DHS, reminding people that:
It is against the Law to vote, if you are Not a Citizen.
The message should be in several different languages.
It would also be good to say:
“If you are not a citizen, and vote, then you are committing Voter Fraud, which is a Felony.”
Since Ozero made a point of telling Illegals that “It’s okay” if they vote…and that nothing would happen to them…then, that creates the perfect Reason for these PSA’s.
Gotta correct the record.
Here’s something I don’t know:
Can the govt require tv and radio stations to broadcast these PSA’s?
It would be great to get them on Spanish-speaking channels.
This is a great idea, wheatietoo!
Peter Navarro is great.
Judge Jeanine gets an assist from Mr. Pinko.
Haa Haa Haa Haa! So true!
Matt Drudge posted a link yesterday to the possible seizure of lands and property of white owners in South Africa by the new regime . That qualifies them ( Boers) as political refugees from an oppressive government . I wonder what would happen if PDJT offered them sanctuary in the U.S. ? The nation could gain a lot of educated english-speaking immigrants with useful skill sets, a work ethic and a cultural, moral and ethnic affinity closer to our native culture than someone from, say , Somalia . .
Nah ! It’ll never happen ! Too white! Too “oppressive” ! Too adaptable ! Never mind what we we said yesterday about “inclusivity” !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Houston FBI!
