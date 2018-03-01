Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm EST Livestream

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Thursday March 1st. Anticipated start time 2:30pm.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – CNBC Livestream Link
Daily boxing match in 3, 2, 1…
and it’s another KO for Sanders!!
Will probably be a zoo today!
CSPAN doesn’t cut off sound and stream as much as YouTube does:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?441957-1/white-house-pressed-timing-steel-aluminum-tariffs-announcement
Sarah brings up obstruction of the President’s nominees!
i freaking hate ex-CBS/CNN john roberts – thug puppet media swamp clown and globalist wannabbe DOPE
tell us how you really feel truth+. I have disliked Roberts MO since before PDJT got elected. Roberts is an arrogant SOB and like Wallace thinks just becuse he represents FNN he is entitled to his seat and continuous questions and interruptions. I remember one presser he got pissed because Sarah didn’t call on him.
Kevin Corke is much better FNN representative.
wannabee – not wannabbe (the Japanese actor) ;O
The President has strategically entitled FOX by playing them up VS the “liberal” media (in truth there’s little difference) so dopes like Roberts are beneficiaries – i’d put Bret Baer in there with him and Wallace (THE ABSOLUTE ALL TIME MOST FOUL – i want to throttle that little swamp twerp every time i see his goofy smirk – virtually that is)
Baer and Wallace are serious IC type swamp implants (as far as i know, Trump has been shunning baer for over a tear now!), roberts is trying to be them, and clown Shep Smith?
low level operative holding down the afternoons for the swamp, i guess…another raging DOPE
a YEAR NOT A TEAR damit
my eyes my eyes!!
🤓 Very perceptive truth+. I dont even mention the likes of Schlepp. The decepticons are the ones I watch out for (i.e., Baer Roberts and co.).
PDJT puts his news eggs all in FNN’s basket because there are some on FNN that still report the truth. PDJT only calls out a few FNN people by name.
I watch more FBN than FNN.
First question – steel tariffs.
Sarah: President cares about American workers/industry. Has been saying this for decades!
LikeLiked by 4 people
PDJT talked about canceling trade deals and using tariffs on steel, aluminum and other goods throughout the campaign. No surprise there.
Nice new profile pic, georgia.
Really beautiful birds when their long soft breast feathers are blowing in the wind and when they are soaring in the Southern sky!
https://www.thespruce.com/red-tailed-hawk-387279
And – they eat rats and snakes!
Deep Staters?!?!
Leftists, domestic and imported.
If they eat rats and snakes and were native to DC they would be too fat to fly!😇
Yeah, I knew it was a gorgeous red-tail when I clicked on your pic georgiafl. Dark eyes, so it’s an adult. As you may recall, I’ve followed a breeding pair for 4+ years via Cornell University. The male, Ezra, had to be euthanized last year, badly fractured wing. They had been together for at least 9 years. It was sad watching Big Red searching for him. She finally has a new fella (he’s much younger, still a juvie, light golden eyes) but this upcoming nesting season appears promising… they’ve been doing “nestorations.”
Really neat that you love those birds too. I had one to ‘rescue’ me once. I was walking alone after a really sad loss, and a strange man came walking up behind me. Suddenly, a red tail swooped down and nearly right in his face. I turned quickly enough to see it. I was careful to watch behind me on my walks after that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We watch them hatch and then they become adorable, little fluff balls (Cornell has amazing nest cams, so we watch them grow to juvies). But they grow so fast and fledge and that’s when they get into trouble/die – window strikes, etc. I suspect the attacking red tail had a nest nearby, both dad and mom are very protective.
Yes – they start warning cries when you get too near their nest. There is a red tail hawk nest in the woods next to my house and when they are nesting, it’s a bit daring to pull weeds on that side of the house.
At least it wasn’t Russia, Russia, Russia.
i think they’ve gotten the word to move off that cartoon…
This is my favorite document. President Trump keeps his promises. Sarah should print this on a whiteboard for the WH Press Corp and cross off all the promises that have already been kept. Scare the hell out of them, every day 🙂
Donald Trump’s Contract
with the American Voter
https://assets.donaldjtrump.com/_landings/contract/O-TRU-102316-Contractv02.pdf
Great idea, Donna.
The WHORES got their marching orders from the CoC to attack our President about the tariffs he is going to impose on Steel and Aluminum. They said Justin, the EU, China and others are really angry by it and want him to stop. Senator Ben Sasse is so mad his head is about to blow.
I absolutely laughed and enjoyed the hell out of the entire press conference!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Twas beautiful! “I don’t know if The President should appologize for protecting American workers and CERTIANLY NOT to Ben Sasse!”
Red she is absolutely incredible with her comebacks!
Whatever! If they are mad, We the People will be dancing in the streets. Perhaps Billy Joel can write songs about the revival of working America the way he chronicled our decline. (Thinking of Allentown and Downeaster Alexa)
Uggh, was in allentown last night. As we left the restaurant, 3 squad cars, perps on their knees, hands behind their back. All the row homes that once housed our steel workers are full of “diversity”. Allentown is a sanctuary city with a democratic mayor on trial now for pay for play. He was re-elected after his indictment.
I love to see them have a conniption over what Trump is doing.So much fun!!!
Sarah – can we please move the first 2-3 rows to the back of the room?
Judging by the comments it seems that the issue of president Trump seeming to go wobbly on the Second Amendment was not addressed. I’m surprised. I consider this one of the biggest issues of the day.
I notice Sundance doesn’t call it a press “beating” anymore.
He must’ve really, really liked Sean Spicer.
It is truly time to lock up the Clinton’s and here is why.
Think, this government is almost gone, if the above is true?
This will not be popular (especially from a northern foreigner even if he wants Trump to succeed) but I “sensed” that Sarah’s biggest challenge today was not dealing with the usual annoyances from the media. It was the never ending, unsettling activities or soap opera in the White House with Hope Hicks’ exit at the top of the list. She and Sarah probably work well together and the loss of Hope has obviously disturbed Sarah but she’s too strong to show it.
Trump seems to be understandably showing signs of frustration saturation on many levels with Hope, Mueller and Sessions at the top of that list. But Trump’s confusing comments about gun control, the NRA and other unsettling comments lately are also concerning. Maybe Kelly is executing a clever plan to create a more stable and secure environment in the WH for Trump but it isn’t showing benefits yet.
On another note, John Roberts isn’t the only FNC reporter that has turned on Trump and joined his anti Trump MSM cohorts. Brit Hume used to make a minimal effort to conceal his conceited dislike of Trump but not anymore. He openly criticizes and opposes anything positive for Trump. When Ron DeSantis wisely recommended a Special Counsel, Hume scornfully opposed it “because it will drag on and on.” So what if it did. The SC would be investigating the corruption in the Obama admin and he/she could indict anyone that has allegedly broken the law as soon as it is discovered like Mueller has been doing as he and Weisman badger the Trump family and every Trump ally etc. A new SC would apply the heat to the “resistance” but Rod’s manipulated A/G Sessions’ handed it over to the IG quagmire. Trump’s public patience so far is actually remarkable.
