Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm EST Livestream

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Thursday March 1st. Anticipated start time 2:30pm.

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkGST Livestream LinkCNBC Livestream Link

39 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm EST Livestream

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Daily boxing match in 3, 2, 1…

  2. dobbsfan says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Will probably be a zoo today!

  4. georgiafl says:
    March 1, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Sarah brings up obstruction of the President’s nominees!

  5. truthplustruth says:
    March 1, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    i freaking hate ex-CBS/CNN john roberts – thug puppet media swamp clown and globalist wannabbe DOPE

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      March 1, 2018 at 3:33 pm

      tell us how you really feel truth+. I have disliked Roberts MO since before PDJT got elected. Roberts is an arrogant SOB and like Wallace thinks just becuse he represents FNN he is entitled to his seat and continuous questions and interruptions. I remember one presser he got pissed because Sarah didn’t call on him.

      Kevin Corke is much better FNN representative.

      • truthplustruth says:
        March 1, 2018 at 4:06 pm

        wannabee – not wannabbe (the Japanese actor) ;O

        The President has strategically entitled FOX by playing them up VS the “liberal” media (in truth there’s little difference) so dopes like Roberts are beneficiaries – i’d put Bret Baer in there with him and Wallace (THE ABSOLUTE ALL TIME MOST FOUL – i want to throttle that little swamp twerp every time i see his goofy smirk – virtually that is)

        Baer and Wallace are serious IC type swamp implants (as far as i know, Trump has been shunning baer for over a tear now!), roberts is trying to be them, and clown Shep Smith?
        low level operative holding down the afternoons for the swamp, i guess…another raging DOPE

  6. georgiafl says:
    March 1, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    First question – steel tariffs.

  7. Donna in Oregon says:
    March 1, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    This is my favorite document. President Trump keeps his promises. Sarah should print this on a whiteboard for the WH Press Corp and cross off all the promises that have already been kept. Scare the hell out of them, every day 🙂

    Donald Trump’s Contract
    with the American Voter
    https://assets.donaldjtrump.com/_landings/contract/O-TRU-102316-Contractv02.pdf

  8. fleporeblog says:
    March 1, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    The WHORES got their marching orders from the CoC to attack our President about the tariffs he is going to impose on Steel and Aluminum. They said Justin, the EU, China and others are really angry by it and want him to stop. Senator Ben Sasse is so mad his head is about to blow.

    I absolutely laughed and enjoyed the hell out of the entire press conference!

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      March 1, 2018 at 4:38 pm

      Twas beautiful! “I don’t know if The President should appologize for protecting American workers and CERTIANLY NOT to Ben Sasse!”

    • jmclever says:
      March 1, 2018 at 5:52 pm

      Whatever! If they are mad, We the People will be dancing in the streets. Perhaps Billy Joel can write songs about the revival of working America the way he chronicled our decline. (Thinking of Allentown and Downeaster Alexa)

      • Oldschool says:
        March 1, 2018 at 6:10 pm

        Uggh, was in allentown last night. As we left the restaurant, 3 squad cars, perps on their knees, hands behind their back. All the row homes that once housed our steel workers are full of “diversity”. Allentown is a sanctuary city with a democratic mayor on trial now for pay for play. He was re-elected after his indictment.

  9. Serena says:
    March 1, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    I love to see them have a conniption over what Trump is doing.So much fun!!!

  10. TheWanderingStar says:
    March 1, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Sarah – can we please move the first 2-3 rows to the back of the room?

  11. Donna in AZ says:
    March 1, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    Judging by the comments it seems that the issue of president Trump seeming to go wobbly on the Second Amendment was not addressed. I’m surprised. I consider this one of the biggest issues of the day.

  12. The Popcorn Tape says:
    March 1, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    I notice Sundance doesn’t call it a press “beating” anymore.
    He must’ve really, really liked Sean Spicer.

  15. HMelville says:
    March 1, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    This will not be popular (especially from a northern foreigner even if he wants Trump to succeed) but I “sensed” that Sarah’s biggest challenge today was not dealing with the usual annoyances from the media. It was the never ending, unsettling activities or soap opera in the White House with Hope Hicks’ exit at the top of the list. She and Sarah probably work well together and the loss of Hope has obviously disturbed Sarah but she’s too strong to show it.

    Trump seems to be understandably showing signs of frustration saturation on many levels with Hope, Mueller and Sessions at the top of that list. But Trump’s confusing comments about gun control, the NRA and other unsettling comments lately are also concerning. Maybe Kelly is executing a clever plan to create a more stable and secure environment in the WH for Trump but it isn’t showing benefits yet.

    On another note, John Roberts isn’t the only FNC reporter that has turned on Trump and joined his anti Trump MSM cohorts. Brit Hume used to make a minimal effort to conceal his conceited dislike of Trump but not anymore. He openly criticizes and opposes anything positive for Trump. When Ron DeSantis wisely recommended a Special Counsel, Hume scornfully opposed it “because it will drag on and on.” So what if it did. The SC would be investigating the corruption in the Obama admin and he/she could indict anyone that has allegedly broken the law as soon as it is discovered like Mueller has been doing as he and Weisman badger the Trump family and every Trump ally etc. A new SC would apply the heat to the “resistance” but Rod’s manipulated A/G Sessions’ handed it over to the IG quagmire. Trump’s public patience so far is actually remarkable.

