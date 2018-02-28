Wednesday February 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Hey, folks – I am heading to this exact area in two weeks for a little spring break exploration with the grandkids. Been there many times and it never gets old. Utah – a Pretty, Great State….If any of you treepers need travel tips or info on all things Utah, feel free to contact me…I’m your girl!
OW21: I used to have to great friends in and around Moab ! Visited there many times ! Among unique places I visited were a commercial chicken ranch carved intof a Colorado cliffside . South of Moab I once visited the home of a friend of my boss. He and his wife hole carved their spacious multi-room home into a large rock . They had a nice roadside tourist stop in front where the old diner they started with once stood.. ( Never underestimate what an experienced driller and powder man can accomplish ! ) I still have a pack of playing cards with a photo of the place form them I expect . Arches is always grand, too ! I’ve also visited and worked around Delta, Wendover, and a few others.
Oh, my…another 15 minutes of fame…what is wrong with people!
Father of high school shooting survivor who pulled out of CNN town hall admits to doctoring email
by Naomi Lim | Feb 27, 2018, 10:51 PM
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/father-of-high-school-shooting-survivor-who-pulled-out-of-cnn-town-hall-admits-to-doctoring-email/article/2650245
Not good….
Lucille,
I wish they would’ve pressed the dad when he claimed he didn’t do it on purpose. How could one not do it on purpose if one deliberately omits, and or deletes certain words or phrases and then shops the story?
He hurt his son and gave ammo to those against our President since he used that story to say, fake news in one of his tweets. I’d be furious.
Thank you for sharing.
Agree totally, maiingankwe!
Too many of these not-quite-adult children and their parents have been bitten by the fame bug. They don’t yet recognize it’s a terrible master which needs constant feeding.
Nice new picture that Sundance used.
yes, groundhog was wrong again, or maybe cannot count. Thankfully!
Nothing more beautiful than DC in early spring…
Unless it’s here by sunlit beach in Monterey or Carmel..
Been noticing the accelerating number of followers on The Last Refuge Twitter account. Over 80K now.
If, when I first opened up a tab for SD’s twitter acct. a number of months ago, he had 34.5 or 6k followers. As you can see, based upon his present numbers, he has more than doubled followers. I attribute that, in part, to his astute investigation of the DOJ/FBI/FISA. scandal. All of his analyses have been spot on… he gets into the weeds.
Everyone yearns for Truth. And when you find it consistently on CTH, naturally you want more. No other site like this one exists on the Internet.
Such a blessing…Sundance, that is!
citizen, you are correct – we are very fortunate to have this gem. I arrived here in November, 2014, due to a CTH link someone posted in the comments section, in all likelihood, at Breitbart. On occasion, I also leave CTH links at other sites. Last month, I invited a fellow Marine Corps vet at the Daily Caller to drop in for a visit – providing a link. Later, he informed me he had stopped by and would be returning. Don’t know if he did. It was a pleasure to speak to him – articulate, a conservative and a good fit.
Les Paul was a musical pioneer who virtually invented mutl-track recording. He was also a splendid guitarists who contributed a great deal to developing the amplified guitar. “How High The Moon” was a huge hit just before the rock-n-roll wave transformed American popular music. His wife, Mary Ford, no slouch as a musician herself, had a voice that was just perfect for multi-tracking.
Here’s another good version . , .
What a treat! Man, could we just go back and soak up some of that talent and energy and bring it forward?
Now that was very pleasant to listen too. So much so, I carried on to hear more. I didn’t know he had sat with Paul Mcartney for a song. I thoroughly enjoyed listening to him and Chet Atkins Iridium NYC 1996. They had a great rapport between the two and almost as good as listening to them jam together.
Thank you ever so much, you’ve hit it out of the park once again! I have now become a fan, and it looks like I will be listening to his music throughout the night. I just love his style, all unique and all his own. Just love it. My feet can’t stop tapping and my face can’t stop smiling. 😁. Thank you!
G H: One of my deeply felt personal regrets is not taking time to visit LesPaul at his club ! Its nearby . Too soon old, too late smart !
A good thing, to have someone……
Nice tune. Their style is reminiscent of Loggins & Messina.
I should also add that the band leader/vocalist for Mason Profit is John Michael Talbot later to become very well known as a composer in Catholic Monastic “tradition” or “non-tradition” if you will.
Would the Cathollic Monastic music be similar to Gregorian Chants? I listen to them over at youtube on occasion.
This young man has a good idea on how to stop armed gunmen from getting into a school:
More on Justin…
It’s come down to this…
No, it’s actually come down to this!!!
SUNDANCE GET THIS and copy it BEFORE IT DISAPPEARS!!!
Sheriff Scott is in a mosque addressing them with his good muslim friend and officer that he hired because he’s a muslim.
Broward Co. Sheriff Scott Israel Is A Muslim And Democrat – Reluctant To Jail Youth
And after the shameful CNN bit utilizing an AR rifle….I couldn’t help myself and had to join in on the fun.
Navajo Prayer
What a beauty…he seems just so happy to be alive.
If you put Frisian Stallions in a search engine…LOTs of this goodstuff.
wheatietoo, I saw that stallion a week or two ago and fell in love. Magnificent!
Oops! 100,000 non-citizens registered to vote in Pennsylvania
By Thomas Lifson – February 27, 2018
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/02/oops_100000_noncitizens_registered_to_vote_in_pennsylvania.html
John Corsi mentioned a few nights ago that there is a day scheduled in March (unknown) that the DHS will come out with their findings of illegal voting shenanigans that happened in this past election.
Is the public ready for it? Yes, I really do think we are. We’ve been waiting long enough and very patiently too I might add.
I believe after these findings come out to the public, it will be easier for us to have our laws strengthened and changed to protect our votes. We may have to go back to paper ballots and I’m fine with that. I’m a patient person, and if I have to wait an extra 12-24 hours for them to tally the votes, than so be it. As long as it’s correct, I have no problem at all waiting.
I also believe it will be the last of these soros voting machines. In addition, it will make the public aware of the lengths the dnc and the hag went to in their attempts to steal the election of our President. It will also show how many millions of votes were illegal and how our President Trump not only won the electoral vote, but the popular vote as well. I am so looking forward to that truth being said and can’t wait for the snowflakes to melt. Boy, it’s going to be a hot, sunny day! Yay!
Willard Scott was this clown.
