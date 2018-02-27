Tuesday February 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
It’s a new dawn.
It’s a new day.
God Bless you all.
Hey sundance & @TheLastRefuge2. Appreciate all the hard work. The research into the sheriff since 2012? Really? Outstanding. You guys are the best, & likely the same guy!
Calm before the storm?
More conservative hyperbole?
@jeffsessions seems to have all the answers.
I went to Germany in 2003, trying to learn the language. In the hotel room was a bible, long story short: the Lord’s Prayer is different in German. One example. After the daily bread comes ‘and forgive us our debts as we forgive our debtors’. In the German tongue it is; ‘and forgive us our debts as we have forgiven our debtors. Passed tense.
PDJT is indeed a leader…others are following: Andrew Scheer, Conservative Leader of the Opposition pledges to move the Canadian Embassy to Jerusalem if he becomes Prime Minister of Canada.
Oops sorry, wrong lead narrative above. Scheer pledges to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital if elected Prime Minister of Canada.
Kinda meaningless… Next to USA.
It’s been snowing all night.
So the morning goes like this:
8:00 I made a snowman.
8:10 A feminist passed by and asked me why I didn’t make a snow woman.
8:15 So, I made a snow woman.
8:17 The nanny of the neighbors complained about the snow woman’s voluptuous chest.
8:20 The gay couple living nearby grumbled that it could have been two snowmen instead.
8:25 The vegans at No. 12 complained about the carrot nose, as veggies are food and not to decorate snow figures with.
8:28 I am being called a racist because the snow couple is white.
8:31 The Muslim gent across the road wants the snow woman to wear a headscarf.
8:40 Someone calls the cops who show up to see what’s going on.
8:42 I am told that the broomstick of the snowman needs to be removed because it could be used as a deadly weapon.
Things get worse after I mutter: “Yeah, if it’s up your a***”
8:45 Local TV news crew shows up. I am asked if I know the difference between snowmen and snow-women?
I reply, “Snowballs” and am called a sexist.
8:52 My phone is seized and thoroughly checked while I am being blindfolded and flown to the police station in a helicopter.
9:00 I’m on the news as a suspected terrorist bent on stirring up trouble during this difficult weather.
9:10 I am asked if I have any accomplices.
9:29 A little known jihadist group has claimed it was their plot.
Moral: There is no moral to this story.
It’s just the America we live in today!
OK, y’all who’ve been wakiting for the sequel to ‘A Confederacy of Dunces’, New Orleans lame-duck mayor Landrieu has a book coming out on March 20th. The book, ironically titled ‘In the Shadow of statues: A White Southernor Confronts History’ (forward allegedly by noted historian John Reed). I say ironic as he he makes it sound as if he took a wrench and personally braved the throngs of rabid klansmen surrounding their icons of racist days gone by. Actually he used public servants, especially firemen, placing them in potential danger outside of their contract. Old Mitch was safely squirreled away during the removals.
He’s looking for a national position outside of Louisiana as he couldn’t get elected to a national office in the state he and his family have milked for decades. Seems the Democrats have a standard plan to foist their marginals off on the public, one part of which is to have a book written as a cutout so the shill doesn’t have to say how great s/he in the first person. “Look. here’s a book that says how great I am!”
To pander to the current climate Mitch has put in a chapter tying Trump to David Duke. I do sorely wish that Trump would use his big-bux lawyers to sue Mitch but if the rumors passed in the dark corners of City Hall are true there’s no way any local judge would dare rule against him. You throw a rock into Duke’s campaign headquarters around here over the years and you could hit motre than one local liberal pol.
Mitch tells us it’s time for white America to recon with its past. Good idea Mitch, at the same vtime are you going to call for black America to recon with its present? Oh wait, their problems are all caused by that racist white deep-state that you’ve spent your career opposing; sorry, Mitch.
The book’s not out yet, we’re presently in pre-release puffery to increase sales past a line of local establishments who’ll buy it in hopes of not losing city business. I can see it being used in the city’s thousands of crack houses as a replacement for the Gideon Bible so that users not loking for redemtion can find excuses for their plight.
He did call for the CDC to investigate gunnnnn violennnnnce as a disease which gave me the idea to write and ask if, as long as he’s investigating it as a disease, he’ll ask the CDC to investigate the black community and see why it’s so prevalent there, maybe it’s a disease they can get shots for (come on, you know what I meant). So far no answer but I wouldn’t be surprised if my rental propety there mysteriously caught fire and the FD didn’t show up for an hour or so. They’d probably use the excuse they were out removing statues.
Storm in Cornwall
Click on photos to enlarge…the top one is pretty spectacular….
Yeeeeehawww….
Warthog AEROBATICS! Cockpit footage as A-10C THUNDERBOLT performs a VERTICAL 540 maneuver!
