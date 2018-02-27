Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream

Posted on February 27, 2018 by

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Tuesday February 27th – anticipated start time 2:00pm EST

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

23 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream

  1. redlegleader68 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Ha Ha – first question is about Russia

  2. georgiafl says:
    February 27, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    In case your YouTube keeps shutting down or losing sound, here is CSPAN:

    https://www.c-span.org/video/?441809-1/sarah-sanders-briefs-reporters-white-house&live

  3. tuskyou says:
    February 27, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Will have more specific policy on guns/school safety later this week. Ongoing discussions…

  4. beach lover says:
    February 27, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Wait.. did I hear correctly? Sarah just announced Sessions will hand out indictments on FISA abuses?

    • beach lover says:
      February 27, 2018 at 2:34 pm

      Sorry. the term was ‘open an investigation into FISA abuses”

      • cboldt says:
        February 27, 2018 at 2:39 pm

        Sessions mentioned the existence of an investigation into FISA warrant issues (reference was Nunes memo, so Page warrant) in an interview with Maria Bartiromo, on February 17, 2018. Old news as far as I know.

  5. tuskyou says:
    February 27, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Asking about Delta/NRA in Georgia. “Administration is focused on school safety-we’re not getting into sidebar issues” .

  7. Pam says:
    February 27, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    Well, it’s about time!

    • georgiafl says:
      February 27, 2018 at 2:39 pm

      I’d be willing to bet the investigation has been going on for quite some time – esp. by the IG.

    • cboldt says:
      February 27, 2018 at 2:42 pm

      Feb 18, Maria Bartiromo: Are you, sir, investigating the fact that the FBI used the dossier to get a wiretap against Trump associates and they did not tell the FISA court that the Democrats and [the] Hillary Clinton [campaign] paid for the dossier?”
      AG Sessions: Let me tell you, every FISA warrant based on facts submitted to that court [has] to be accurate.
      That will be investigated and looked at, and we are not going to participate as a Department of Justice in providing anything less than a proper disclosure to the court before they issue a FISA warrant. Other than that, I’m not going to talk about the details of it, but I tell you, we’re not going to let that happen.

  8. georgiafl says:
    February 27, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    Margaret Brennan sure looked peaked today as we say in the South.

  9. tampa2 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    Perfect reason for once per week Press Conferences. Only one question about FISA?

  10. Pam says:
    February 27, 2018 at 2:41 pm

  12. TheWanderingStar says:
    February 27, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    The constant repeating or rewording of questions and constant follow ups on already asked questions is simply the press herd’s way of trying to set the optic that the administration is trying to evade in some way the answering of the herd’s bellows.

  13. fanbeav says:
    February 27, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    BREAKING: The Justice Department Is Going After The Obama Administration!

    http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=119504

    This better be tied to indictments and not just kabuki theater!

  14. Truthfilter says:
    February 27, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    I greatly, greatly dislike these people with every fiber of my being.

    Snarky Male journalist: Speaker Ryan doesn’t support arming teachers. How will POTUS get legislation through Congress regarding arming teachers if Speaker Ryan doesn’t support it?

    My answer as yelled from my sofa toward my television: There isn’t going to be any legislation about arming teachers for Speaker Ryan to oppose, you retarded imbecile. At the governors’ listening session (where you apparently were NOT listening), President Trump clearly stated that all school safety measures such as decisions to arm teachers would have to be decided at the state and local levels. He further reassured the governors that all plans would receive federal support. Now hand over your press badge and get the hell out of here.

