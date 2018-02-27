February 27th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #404

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
No P45 Tweets Today.
This one holds true:
My prediction: future Presidents will use twitter and other social media like Trump. Leading from the front, as usual.
Not if they are part of the Democratic or Republican party establishment.
Corporate media is propaganda, and the establishment loves propaganda. You must know that Assad has no reason to murder people in his own country – and even if he did, that he would use chemical weapons when he has a military and an airforce under his command when chemical weapons invites US “intervention”.
Even Trump doesn’t dare address this. He can’t go too far outside of the Overton Window without having the 25th amendment invoked.
No tweets from 45 today? Something big must be coming down the pike.
Solid steel.
With support like that you have to wonder why congress can’t get it done.
Replace “can’t” with “doesn’t want to” and you’ll find your answer.
Because unlike our president, Congress is owned
BINGO!! BINGO!! BINGO!! I keep forgetting the trillions and trillions Sundance told us were at stake!
Elections today:
Awesome. I am into science more than art, but this painting speaks to even me.
This is wonderful! Love the concern you have shown in his expression and the background with all of US up there in the stands! Good Luck, Jon.
Oh, I wish Melania could see this. Can someone tweet it to her account?
I will Tweet it. My account is open today, but the Censors are making it purple. I’m not sure what the colors mean, but the more relevant the Conservative(Higher number of Followers) the more active the censors.
Someone in another thread said “worthy of the Smithsonian”, a sentiment I agree 100% with.
This one may well go down in history before all is said and done.
This guy has guts:
He is amazing isn’t he.
Sure is. And it’s not like he’s in some major Trump-voting territory when he does all this stuff. He’s in Virginia.
Love that he always has a smile on his face as he throws these messages their way.
Lou and Greg whacking Sessions tonight as usual. If they are part of a deflection they are doing a terrific job.
Rest of show was fine. Still my go-to streaming show.
steph…I believe they are part of the deflection.
Low energy Jeff?
Fashion Report.
wheatietoo, thank you for posting! We have not been following FLOTUS as much as we should. Beautiful!
Senator Grassley sent out another letter today.
I have not researched it, names and such, but thought I’d post it here for others to digest.
It has to do with Steele and some Russian oligarchs.
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2018-02-26%20CEG%20to%20Waldman%20(Mr.%20Steele,%20Mr.%20Deripaska,%20and%20Mr.%20Jones).pdf
Can you check that link, All Too Much? I’m getting a blank page.
Here’s a tweet with the letter in it.
https://twitter.com/search?q=grassley%20letter&src=tyah
Blank Page also….
This DC article explains what the letter is about.
Oleg Deripaska is the Russian & his name was in Simpson’s testimony & also in Sen Mark Warner’s text.
“Sen. Chuck Grassley is requesting an interview with lobbyist Adam Waldman.”
“The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee is requesting an interview with a Washington-based lobbyist who served as an intermediary between a Democratic senator and two key figures in the Russia investigation, dossier author Christopher Steele and Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.”
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/26/chuck-grassley-dossier-interview/
It seems liberals are very active and angry. This md term can be highest turnover mid term election and Obama and others are work g behind the scene to bring own people for vote. All these favorite polls and economic winning are good but republican and RNC need to work hard to bring conservatives to polls otherwise it will be another Alabama.
That’s what I’m afraid of. After the Parkland shooting their base is riled up and $$$ is pouring in for gun control.
Does anyone know how much the DNC has raised since the tragedy? Last I heard they didn’t have much $ and were in debt.
$$ also pouring into NRA. Our side is riled up too.
I seen that too, which is great.
Take that Hogg!
David Hogg is the best NRA recruiter and fundraiser since Charlton Heston.
Like!
Hopefully it gets our side to the polls. They seem to have the GOTV down with the dead and multiples
Glad you’re back, Lou!
Wheatietoo I was really worried about Lou. He is irreplaceable. So happy to see him tonight!
Yeah, I was getting worried about him too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So glad to see him, missed him, and I thought he looked really good. Relief.
I missed the show, darn it. Did he explain what his health problem is?
No, he didn’t explain it…he just said he was glad to be back and then went right to work, doing his show.
I think he said Thanks for the well wishes, though.
I hope it isn’t serious. Will pray for him.
My guess is the flu. It knocks people of our vintage down for weeks.
This has been an especially pernicious strain of the flu this year…and it’s been hitting people hard, of all ages.
Lou Dobbs
✔
@LouDobbs
Thanks to all for your kindness and concern, and your loyalty as always to the show. I’ve had a medical issue to deal with and have been recuperating on the farm. All has gone well, and I’m anxious to get back to the show this coming Monday. Thanks again, and see you then.
6:46 PM – Feb 21, 2018
❤
I’m sickened that the sheriff kept the EMT’s out of the school when the training protocol was to go in with the police and retrieve the injured.
They let those children and adult bleed to death.
When the progressives aren’t trying to abort us, euthanize us, ration our health care or take away our right to bear arms, they are willing to let us bleed to death for political purposes.
Father forgive them, they know not what they do.
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/02/26/florida-emergency-medical-teams-frustrated-over-delay-in-parkland-school-shooting-response.html
I can’t and won’t forgive them. They’ll have to make their own case before God.
Actually, they do know what they do.
They want the maximum body count…to further their political agenda.
Which is pure evil.
All 4 points, sadly true.
Someone on twitter posted audio of them saying 17 dead when they were going in?
I would post the tweet but I don’t know how, I don’t have twitter either, just read a few.
Hope this works.
https://mobile.twitter.com/Deplorable80210
Scroll down a few tweets and you should find the audio/video with an ambulance under more anomalies.
You mean this one?
Yes, rhat’s it. Thanks!
*that’s
Ugh, fat fingers lol
Can anyone tell if this has been doctored? The part when he says 17 then something about 4 doesn’t sound right to me.
Isn’t this the city that wants to institute a “basic income” ? Stockton, CA.
Anyway, the protestors there are beating up cops. Sounds like a Liberal Paradise:
Just goes to show violence comes from what is in the heart, not from what is in the hand.
Stockton School District excuses the students violence as a mere “disruption”.
Sounds like they have the same Public School Policies as Broward Cty.
How many are illegal DACA “kids”? Calling ICE, calling ICE, where are you?
Trouble is, California officials are impeding the efforts of ICE in every way they can.
The First Lady would look stunning in a potato sack as a dress. Hillary looked like a sack of potatoes being tossed into the back of her van.
Since Scott Israel has shown signs of being delusional, shouldn’t his guns be taken away? The lunatic thinks he’s a great leader, he quotes game of thrones constantly and compares himself to great leaders from history. He is detached from reality. Take his guns away from him before he hurts somebody.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
If you’re on Twitter, please consider following Kyle. He is a Parkland shooting survivor and is a great conservative voice.
Thank God. Finally a voice of sanity to counteract that nut/Globalist Tool Hogg.
These are the people who actually want this bloodshed to END.
I just followed.
Hey CNN, maybe you should put your man Hogg on this:
Yes, this is all propaganda. Mexico now makes untraceable. Another Black Market scheme by the Globalists. Don’t even listen to these jerks in the media……liars.
Meet Mexico’s fastest growing drug cartel. It even builds its own rifles
https://www.pri.org/stories/2015-04-06/meet-mexico-s-fastest-growing-drug-cartel-it-even-builds-its-own-rifles
Maybe I missed it, but I have not seen anything concerning a Twitter feed I saw that referenced a US Secret Service training at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school 3 weeks before the incident. I’m hoping this active site can add information or debunk this.
Or reposted with comments at
https://www.peakprosperity.com/forum/113778/school-shooting-more-red-flags
Anything??
Just received your comment in the email…
There are many good republicans congress folks not running for office this time. It can be scary and hope RNC do good job for fighting those seats. DNC and liberal media are having women ready to attack as all these republicans are rapists if not then it happened 30 years ago. After AL election, fake msm will play same trick.
I was happy when I read the news that Peterson was gonna get a Lawyer and take Israel on.
They’re both low-lifes but, God help me, I really want to see Israel’s name dragged thru the mud. Over and over again.
In other news … the Officer Scot Peterson pants fire resulted in his pants being declared a total loss.
Georgia lawmaker threatens to kill Delta state tax breaks over NRA stance
February 26, 2018
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The lieutenant governor of Georgia on Monday threatened to block legislation that includes lucrative tax benefits for Delta Air Lines Inc because the Atlanta-based airline dropped a partnership with the National Rifle Association after a public backlash in the wake of the recent Florida school shooting.
“I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA,” Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle, a Republican, wrote on Twitter. “Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back.”
[…]
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-guns-boycott-delta-air/georgia-lawmaker-threatens-to-kill-delta-state-tax-breaks-over-nra-stance-idUSKCN1GA2UV
Developing: Comey, Brennan and Clapper Have Until Friday to Disclose When They Knew Dossier Was Funded by DNC
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/developing-comey-brennan-clapper-friday-disclose-knew-dossier-dnc/
Or not. Susan Rice is calling their bluff. Lawyered up (same trick of using a White house lawyer, kathryn ruemmler, who could be involved) and telling Devin Nunes to pound sand. This part of it is heading for subpoenas and a lot of pleading the fifth.
FRI…That letter to Rice was from Sens Grassley and Graham…not to be confused with Nunes’ letter asking questions for responses.
“In a letter to Susan Rice dated February 8, 2018, Senators Grassley and Graham posed 12 numbered questions. By letter dated February 23, 2018, white collar criminal defense lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler has now responded to the Grassley/Graham letter on Rice’s behalf.”
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/02/the-silence-of-susan-rice.php
She answered a few but did not answer most of them. And yes, Rice has has lawyered up.
View her attorney’s response letter here:
https://www.scribd.com/document/372258161/Susan-Rice-Response-to-Grassley-Graham#from_embed
Those are tough questions, too…the Nunes questions.
Sundance posted them for us a week ago:
I especially like question No. 9, heheh.
This was Sundance’s article about it:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/20/devin-nunes-submits-questions-to-obama-officials-about-clinton-steele-dossier/
Ok, this is really CREEPY…
Type in:
illuminati BACKWARDS
itanimulli (with dot com)
in your search bar and see where you end up.
Answer:
You end up at nsa dot gov
Super creepy!!!
Just a FWIW (and….yes, yes, yes, I’m aware the feelings ppl have about snopes) 😛 ❤
-snipped-
News Political News
'Illuminati' Spelled Backwards Points to the NSA?
Last updated: 15 January 2014
As it turns out, the Itanimulli domain isn’t that hard to explain. It’s a simple feat for anyone to register any unused domain name and redirect those who visit it to any other web site. Domain name owners can easily mask their identities, but that’s not the case with Itanimulli.com: the individual who registered the site in 2002 is listed in publicly available domain registry information as John Fenley of Provo, Utah. Fenley explained in 2009 he chose to forward the itanimulli.com domain (which he had purchased years earlier) to the NSA’s web site on a lark, nothing more, and has no connection with that agency:
I decided to forward the domain Itanimulli.com domain to the NSA as a joke … kind of like a rickroll + shock site. I registered the website years ago precisely because it does spell Illuminati backwards, but didn’t really do anything with it for a long time. When I had the idea to forward the domain to the NSA I couldn’t pass it up, and couldn’t stop laughing …
I don’t believe that the Illuminati actually exists, and only one black helicopter has ever buzzed my house (that’s a whole other story). I’m not sure what the New World Order Plan is, but if you have more information, I’ll gladly tell you what I think of it.
I am not an employee of the NSA or DARPA, though I have participated in several DARPA contests including the 2 Grand Challenges, the Urban Challenge and the recent Network Challenge.
https://www.snopes.com/politics/conspiracy/itanimulli.asp
~~~
-snipped-
This is the owner of ITANIMULLI.COM
Registrant:
John Fenley
1985N 360E
Provo, Utah 84604-1803
United States
Registered through: GoDaddy.com, Inc. (http://www.godaddy.com)
Domain Name: ITANIMULLI.COM
Created on: 20-Nov-02
Expires on: 20-Nov-10
Last Updated on: 25-Nov-09
So now we can say for sure that itanimulli.com is a hoax because all government websites are hosted on private servers with IP’s registered on closed DNS servers, and godaddy is clearly a public domain name registrar.
Yet, after all that has been said it is still strange that the NSA still allows the link to their site after all these years.
https://itanimullihoax.wordpress.com/
Thank you for the info Nwtex.
Sorry everyone for the disinfo!
I wondered about it at first, then I’m rather suspicious cat these last few days…
❤ Anything is possible that's for sure 😉
It’s still funny.
Rewritten with the blood of 17 students from Parkland High School, among others….
MAKE YOURSELF HEARD
Please contact FL Gov. Rik Scott and demand he suspend Broward Sheriff Scott Israel immediately:
Office of Governor Rick Scott
State of Florida
The Capitol
400 S. Monroe St.
Tallahassee, FL 32399-0001
(850) 488-7146
QUOTE:
“Joined by 73 GOP lawmakers, Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran sent a letter to Gov. Rick Scott asking him to suspend Israel immediately given the actions of the Broward Sheriff’s Office before and during the Feb. 14 shooting.”
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/florida-gop-lawmakers-urge-rick-scott-to-suspend-broward-county-sheriff-after-parkland-shooting/article/2650004
From this past Friday
The unassailable 3 points undermining any leftist argument re: guns:
1. By SCOTUS and lower court rulings, police do not have any state or federal legal obligation to protect anyone.
2. Every person has a right to self-defense. Period.
3. 2nd Amendment, US Constitution: “…..the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED
Infringed
– actively break the terms of (a law, agreement, etc.).
synonyms: contravene, violate, transgress, break, breach; disobey, defy, flout, fly in the face of; disregard, ignore, neglect; go beyond, overstep, exceed;
– act so as to limit or undermine (something); encroach on.
“his legal rights were being infringed”
synonyms: restrict, limit, curb, check, encroach on
Regarding Point 1. Didn’t SCOTUS rule that the police don’t have to put their lives in jeopardy which is a whale of a difference from not protecting anyone?
Actually, SCOTUS ruled in 2005 that “police did not have a constitutional duty to protect a person from harm, even a woman who had obtained a court-issued protective order against a violent husband making an arrest mandatory for a violation.”
The real court ruling that is most often referenced in legal proceedings is a District of Columbia Court of Appeals case from 1981 that held that the police do not owe a specific duty to provide police services to citizens based on the public duty doctrine.
WARREN VS. DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warren_v._District_of_Columbia
Yes, exactly.
And the knee-jerk reaction of taking away the 2nd Am rights of young, law-abiding voters from 18 to 20 yrs old…is Not a Solution.
In an election year too!
Republicans who are suggesting this are reverting back to the ‘Party of Stupid’ days.
Caving in to the calls for “gun control” is a bad idea, at any time.
But in an election year…it is madness!
Just saw Carter Page on Hannity. Hannity says he’ll have him back. Sean, if you see this, next time you have him on, have a stack of bibles ready for him to place his hand on to swear that he was not a plant to facilitate spying on Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2018/02/26/its-not-just-you-everybody-exhausted/372030002/
🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿
LOL 😀 😀
That poor stressed-out psychologist and his liberal circle need a vacation. He’s stuck in a leftwing feedback loop that is killing. Chopping wood, wrangling horses or cleaning out stalls at a dude ranch in flyover country would go a long way toward getting his head on straight.
Hah! The Hell with him, sign me up!
I wonder if we would have had a rash of mass shootings (more than what we have seen so far) if Hillary had been elected. I suspect that we would have, and that confiscation of guns would have followed.
More pictures of PTrump and FL Melania at governors ball
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5434365/President-Trump-hosts-annual-Governors-Ball.html
Florida lawmakers shot down an amendment on Monday that would have banned semi-automatic “assault” weapons like the AR-15 used in the Parkland school massacre.
They did, however, agree to raise the legal age for purchasing a firearm to 21 — and approved legislation that would give teachers the right to carry guns in school, NBC-2 reports.
The amendments were introduced as part of a packaged set of bills being offered up following Nikolas Cruz’ alleged shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Florida’s Senate Rules Committee spent more than two hours debating the gun-control issues before eventually casting their votes, according to NBC.
Senators also agreed to confiscate guns from people with mental health issues, in addition to raising the legal buying age and giving teachers the right to carry.
A similar packaged set of reforms is scheduled to be taken up by the House Rules Committee on Tuesday.
Many gathered at the Capitol on Monday to show their support for the assault weapons amendment, which was rejected by a 7-6 vote.
https://nypost.com/2018/02/26/florida-lawmakers-reject-assault-weapons-ban-approve-bill-allowing-teachers-to-carry-guns/
“Senators also agreed to confiscate guns from people with mental health issues”
Bad move.
Just because someone may have “mental health issues” doesn’t mean they are a danger to others. In point of fact, the danger is predominately to themselves, not others. I know this because I have several family members who are mental health professionals and we talk about the topic all the time.
That said, this is exactly the kind of broad loophole liberals love to exploit. And will.
Guess who are going to be labeled with “mental health issues”?
A: Every member of the NRA
“They did, however, agree to raise the legal age for purchasing a firearm to 21 — ”
____
So they’re going to punish thousands of law-abiding young voters, because of their own failures to keep schools safe.
This is not a solution.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not that I disagree with the sentiment….I oppose raising the age limit….but
Who is going to vote for gun-grabbing democrats because of that??
LikeLike
Speaking of gun rights, if it’s not too late I have a candidate to celebrate for Black History Month.
Mr. Robert F. Williams.
“The Ku Klux Klan was a powerful and feared force in Monroe, and the community where Williams grew up experienced regular brutalization at the hands of whites…”
“Williams also filed for a charter from the National Rifle Association (NRA) and formed the Black Guard, an armed group committed to the protection of Monroe’s black population. Members received weapons and physical training from Williams to prepare them to keep the peace and come to the aid of black citizens, whose calls to law enforcement often went unanswered.”
http://www.pbs.org/independentlens/negroeswithguns/rob.html
