February 27th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #404

Posted on February 27, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

112 Responses to February 27th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #404

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:20 am

    No P45 Tweets Today.
    This one holds true:

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
    • stats guy says:
      February 27, 2018 at 12:29 am

      My prediction: future Presidents will use twitter and other social media like Trump. Leading from the front, as usual.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Richard Wicks says:
        February 27, 2018 at 1:08 am

        Not if they are part of the Democratic or Republican party establishment.

        Corporate media is propaganda, and the establishment loves propaganda. You must know that Assad has no reason to murder people in his own country – and even if he did, that he would use chemical weapons when he has a military and an airforce under his command when chemical weapons invites US “intervention”.

        Even Trump doesn’t dare address this. He can’t go too far outside of the Overton Window without having the 25th amendment invoked.

        Like

        Reply
    • talkietina says:
      February 27, 2018 at 12:33 am

      No tweets from 45 today? Something big must be coming down the pike.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  4. sunnydaze says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Elections today:

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 27 people

    Reply
  7. sunnydaze says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:23 am

    This guy has guts:

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  9. wheatietoo says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Fashion Report.

    .

    .

    .

    .

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  10. All Too Much says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Senator Grassley sent out another letter today.
    I have not researched it, names and such, but thought I’d post it here for others to digest.
    It has to do with Steele and some Russian oligarchs.

    https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2018-02-26%20CEG%20to%20Waldman%20(Mr.%20Steele,%20Mr.%20Deripaska,%20and%20Mr.%20Jones).pdf

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. SR says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:40 am

    It seems liberals are very active and angry. This md term can be highest turnover mid term election and Obama and others are work g behind the scene to bring own people for vote. All these favorite polls and economic winning are good but republican and RNC need to work hard to bring conservatives to polls otherwise it will be another Alabama.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. wheatietoo says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Glad you’re back, Lou!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  13. zephyrbreeze says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:43 am

    I’m sickened that the sheriff kept the EMT’s out of the school when the training protocol was to go in with the police and retrieve the injured.

    They let those children and adult bleed to death.

    When the progressives aren’t trying to abort us, euthanize us, ration our health care or take away our right to bear arms, they are willing to let us bleed to death for political purposes.

    Father forgive them, they know not what they do.

    http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/02/26/florida-emergency-medical-teams-frustrated-over-delay-in-parkland-school-shooting-response.html

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. sunnydaze says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Isn’t this the city that wants to institute a “basic income” ? Stockton, CA.

    Anyway, the protestors there are beating up cops. Sounds like a Liberal Paradise:

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. boogywstew says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:44 am

    The First Lady would look stunning in a potato sack as a dress. Hillary looked like a sack of potatoes being tossed into the back of her van.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  16. joeknuckles says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Since Scott Israel has shown signs of being delusional, shouldn’t his guns be taken away? The lunatic thinks he’s a great leader, he quotes game of thrones constantly and compares himself to great leaders from history. He is detached from reality. Take his guns away from him before he hurts somebody.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  17. distracted2 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:46 am

    If you’re on Twitter, please consider following Kyle. He is a Parkland shooting survivor and is a great conservative voice.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. sunnydaze says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Hey CNN, maybe you should put your man Hogg on this:

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. ViaJante says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Maybe I missed it, but I have not seen anything concerning a Twitter feed I saw that referenced a US Secret Service training at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school 3 weeks before the incident. I’m hoping this active site can add information or debunk this.

    Or reposted with comments at
    https://www.peakprosperity.com/forum/113778/school-shooting-more-red-flags

    Anything??

    Like

    Reply
  20. SR says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:58 am

    There are many good republicans congress folks not running for office this time. It can be scary and hope RNC do good job for fighting those seats. DNC and liberal media are having women ready to attack as all these republicans are rapists if not then it happened 30 years ago. After AL election, fake msm will play same trick.

    Like

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Like

    Reply
  22. nwtex says:
    February 27, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Georgia lawmaker threatens to kill Delta state tax breaks over NRA stance

    February 26, 2018

    NEW YORK (Reuters) – The lieutenant governor of Georgia on Monday threatened to block legislation that includes lucrative tax benefits for Delta Air Lines Inc because the Atlanta-based airline dropped a partnership with the National Rifle Association after a public backlash in the wake of the recent Florida school shooting.

    “I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA,” Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle, a Republican, wrote on Twitter. “Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back.”
    […]

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-guns-boycott-delta-air/georgia-lawmaker-threatens-to-kill-delta-state-tax-breaks-over-nra-stance-idUSKCN1GA2UV

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. citizen817 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Developing: Comey, Brennan and Clapper Have Until Friday to Disclose When They Knew Dossier Was Funded by DNC

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/developing-comey-brennan-clapper-friday-disclose-knew-dossier-dnc/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. KimmyK says:
    February 27, 2018 at 1:22 am

    Ok, this is really CREEPY…

    Type in:
    illuminati BACKWARDS
    itanimulli (with dot com)
    in your search bar and see where you end up.

    Answer:
    You end up at nsa dot gov

    Super creepy!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • nwtex says:
      February 27, 2018 at 1:36 am

      Just a FWIW (and….yes, yes, yes, I’m aware the feelings ppl have about snopes) 😛 ❤

      -snipped-
      News Political News
      'Illuminati' Spelled Backwards Points to the NSA?
      Last updated: 15 January 2014

      As it turns out, the Itanimulli domain isn’t that hard to explain. It’s a simple feat for anyone to register any unused domain name and redirect those who visit it to any other web site. Domain name owners can easily mask their identities, but that’s not the case with Itanimulli.com: the individual who registered the site in 2002 is listed in publicly available domain registry information as John Fenley of Provo, Utah. Fenley explained in 2009 he chose to forward the itanimulli.com domain (which he had purchased years earlier) to the NSA’s web site on a lark, nothing more, and has no connection with that agency:

      I decided to forward the domain Itanimulli.com domain to the NSA as a joke … kind of like a rickroll + shock site. I registered the website years ago precisely because it does spell Illuminati backwards, but didn’t really do anything with it for a long time. When I had the idea to forward the domain to the NSA I couldn’t pass it up, and couldn’t stop laughing …

      I don’t believe that the Illuminati actually exists, and only one black helicopter has ever buzzed my house (that’s a whole other story). I’m not sure what the New World Order Plan is, but if you have more information, I’ll gladly tell you what I think of it.

      I am not an employee of the NSA or DARPA, though I have participated in several DARPA contests including the 2 Grand Challenges, the Urban Challenge and the recent Network Challenge.

      https://www.snopes.com/politics/conspiracy/itanimulli.asp

      ~~~

      -snipped-

      This is the owner of ITANIMULLI.COM

      Registrant:
      John Fenley
      1985N 360E
      Provo, Utah 84604-1803
      United States

      Registered through: GoDaddy.com, Inc. (http://www.godaddy.com)
      Domain Name: ITANIMULLI.COM
      Created on: 20-Nov-02
      Expires on: 20-Nov-10
      Last Updated on: 25-Nov-09

      So now we can say for sure that itanimulli.com is a hoax because all government websites are hosted on private servers with IP’s registered on closed DNS servers, and godaddy is clearly a public domain name registrar.

      Yet, after all that has been said it is still strange that the NSA still allows the link to their site after all these years.

      https://itanimullihoax.wordpress.com/

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  25. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 27, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Rewritten with the blood of 17 students from Parkland High School, among others….

    Like

    Reply
  26. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 27, 2018 at 1:38 am

    MAKE YOURSELF HEARD

    Please contact FL Gov. Rik Scott and demand he suspend Broward Sheriff Scott Israel immediately:

    Office of Governor Rick Scott
    State of Florida
    The Capitol
    400 S. Monroe St.
    Tallahassee, FL 32399-0001

    (850) 488-7146

    QUOTE:
    “Joined by 73 GOP lawmakers, Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran sent a letter to Gov. Rick Scott asking him to suspend Israel immediately given the actions of the Broward Sheriff’s Office before and during the Feb. 14 shooting.”

    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/florida-gop-lawmakers-urge-rick-scott-to-suspend-broward-county-sheriff-after-parkland-shooting/article/2650004

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. citizen817 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 1:41 am

    From this past Friday

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      February 27, 2018 at 1:59 am

      The unassailable 3 points undermining any leftist argument re: guns:

      1. By SCOTUS and lower court rulings, police do not have any state or federal legal obligation to protect anyone.
      2. Every person has a right to self-defense. Period.
      3. 2nd Amendment, US Constitution: “…..the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

      SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED

      Infringed
      – actively break the terms of (a law, agreement, etc.).
      synonyms: contravene, violate, transgress, break, breach; disobey, defy, flout, fly in the face of; disregard, ignore, neglect; go beyond, overstep, exceed;
      – act so as to limit or undermine (something); encroach on.
      “his legal rights were being infringed”
      synonyms: restrict, limit, curb, check, encroach on

      Like

      Reply
      • boogywstew says:
        February 27, 2018 at 2:23 am

        Regarding Point 1. Didn’t SCOTUS rule that the police don’t have to put their lives in jeopardy which is a whale of a difference from not protecting anyone?

        Like

        Reply
        • ForGodandCountry says:
          February 27, 2018 at 2:34 am

          Actually, SCOTUS ruled in 2005 that “police did not have a constitutional duty to protect a person from harm, even a woman who had obtained a court-issued protective order against a violent husband making an arrest mandatory for a violation.”

          The real court ruling that is most often referenced in legal proceedings is a District of Columbia Court of Appeals case from 1981 that held that the police do not owe a specific duty to provide police services to citizens based on the public duty doctrine.
          WARREN VS. DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warren_v._District_of_Columbia

          Like

          Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      February 27, 2018 at 2:13 am

      Yes, exactly.
      And the knee-jerk reaction of taking away the 2nd Am rights of young, law-abiding voters from 18 to 20 yrs old…is Not a Solution.

      In an election year too!

      Republicans who are suggesting this are reverting back to the ‘Party of Stupid’ days.

      Caving in to the calls for “gun control” is a bad idea, at any time.
      But in an election year…it is madness!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  28. joeknuckles says:
    February 27, 2018 at 1:42 am

    Just saw Carter Page on Hannity. Hannity says he’ll have him back. Sean, if you see this, next time you have him on, have a stack of bibles ready for him to place his hand on to swear that he was not a plant to facilitate spying on Trump.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. joeknuckles says:
    February 27, 2018 at 1:55 am

    I wonder if we would have had a rash of mass shootings (more than what we have seen so far) if Hillary had been elected. I suspect that we would have, and that confiscation of guns would have followed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. deqwik2 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 2:26 am

    Florida lawmakers shot down an amendment on Monday that would have banned semi-automatic “assault” weapons like the AR-15 used in the Parkland school massacre.

    They did, however, agree to raise the legal age for purchasing a firearm to 21 — and approved legislation that would give teachers the right to carry guns in school, NBC-2 reports.

    The amendments were introduced as part of a packaged set of bills being offered up following Nikolas Cruz’ alleged shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    Florida’s Senate Rules Committee spent more than two hours debating the gun-control issues before eventually casting their votes, according to NBC.

    Senators also agreed to confiscate guns from people with mental health issues, in addition to raising the legal buying age and giving teachers the right to carry.

    A similar packaged set of reforms is scheduled to be taken up by the House Rules Committee on Tuesday.

    Many gathered at the Capitol on Monday to show their support for the assault weapons amendment, which was rejected by a 7-6 vote.

    https://nypost.com/2018/02/26/florida-lawmakers-reject-assault-weapons-ban-approve-bill-allowing-teachers-to-carry-guns/

    Like

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      February 27, 2018 at 2:39 am

      “Senators also agreed to confiscate guns from people with mental health issues”

      Bad move.

      Just because someone may have “mental health issues” doesn’t mean they are a danger to others. In point of fact, the danger is predominately to themselves, not others. I know this because I have several family members who are mental health professionals and we talk about the topic all the time.

      That said, this is exactly the kind of broad loophole liberals love to exploit. And will.

      Guess who are going to be labeled with “mental health issues”?

      A: Every member of the NRA

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      February 27, 2018 at 2:40 am

      “They did, however, agree to raise the legal age for purchasing a firearm to 21 — ”
      ____

      So they’re going to punish thousands of law-abiding young voters, because of their own failures to keep schools safe.

      This is not a solution.
      It is a knee-jerk reaction that will backfire on R’s in this election year.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • ForGodandCountry says:
        February 27, 2018 at 2:49 am

        “It is a knee-jerk reaction that will backfire on R’s in this election year.”

        Not that I disagree with the sentiment….I oppose raising the age limit….but

        Who is going to vote for gun-grabbing democrats because of that??

        Like

        Reply
  33. citizen817 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 2:40 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  34. Aesop Shrugged says:
    February 27, 2018 at 2:40 am

    Speaking of gun rights, if it’s not too late I have a candidate to celebrate for Black History Month.

    Mr. Robert F. Williams.

    “The Ku Klux Klan was a powerful and feared force in Monroe, and the community where Williams grew up experienced regular brutalization at the hands of whites…”

    “Williams also filed for a charter from the National Rifle Association (NRA) and formed the Black Guard, an armed group committed to the protection of Monroe’s black population. Members received weapons and physical training from Williams to prepare them to keep the peace and come to the aid of black citizens, whose calls to law enforcement often went unanswered.”

    http://www.pbs.org/independentlens/negroeswithguns/rob.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s