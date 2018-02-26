Monday February 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

23 Responses to Monday February 26th – Open Thread

  1. DanDeplorable says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:15 am

    DAILY DEVOTIONAL, February 26, 2018

    Disobedience

    “But Jonah rose to flee to Tarshish from the presence of the Lord.”
    (Jonah 1:3)

    Instead of going to Nineveh to preach a word of warning as God had commanded him to, Jonah the prophet disobeyed the word and went down to Joppa thinking to escape from it.

    There are occasions when God’s servants shrink from duty. But what is the consequence? What did Jonah lose by his conduct?

    Jonah lost the presence and joy of God’s fellowship. When we serve our Lord Jesus as believers should, God is with us; and though the whole world may be against us, if we have God with us, what does it matter? But the moment we retreat and seek to establish our own agenda, we find ourselves at sea without a pilot. Then we will bitterly lament and groan out, “O my God, where have You gone? How could I have been so foolish as to shun Your service, and in this way lose the favor of Your face? This is a price too high. Let me return to my first love (1), that I may again rejoice in Your presence.”

    In the next place, Jonah lost all peace of mind. Sin may temporarily satisfy but it soon destroys a believer’s comfort and turns out to be an illusion. It is the poisonous tree whose leaves distill deadly drops that destroy the life of joy and peace. Jonah lost everything upon which he might have drawn comfort in any other situation. He could not plead the promise of divine protection, for he was not in God’s ways. He could not say, “Lord, I meet with these difficulties in the discharge of my duty; therefore help me through them.” He was reaping his own deeds; he was filled with his own ways.

    Christian, do not play the Jonah unless you wish to have all the waves and billows rolling over your head. You will find in the long run that it is far harder to shun the work and will of God than to at once yield yourself to it. Jonah lost his time, his health and nearly his mind — and he had to obey God’s will and go to Tarshish anyway.

    It is hard (2) to contend with the God of Heaven! The consequences are unforeseeable. Let us rather love obedience to the word, and as obedient servants yield ourselves to His will without delay (3).

    (1) Revelation 2:4
    (2) Acts 26:14
    (3) 1 Samuel 15:22

    –Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892

  2. citizen817 says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:16 am

  3. Mary Van Deusen says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:19 am

    The Paintings of Henri Rousseau (1844-1910) to the piano music of Joseph Blanchard. Roughly chronological, so great for art history buffs.

  4. Lucille says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:30 am

    FDA Approves ‘Breakthrough’ Blood Test for Detecting Concussion — Will Save Money and Cut Radiation Exposure
    By Good News Network – Feb 15, 2018
    https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/fda-approves-breakthrough-blood-test-detecting-concussion-will-save-money-cut-radiation-exposure/

  6. Clinteastwood says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Dana Loesch……..rock star.

  8. nimrodman says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Lefty musician discovers Lefty tech giants aren’t his friend.
    Sad …
    …. as the leftys are fond of saying

    Neil Young Blasts Google in Epic Rant: They Don’t Pay Musicians a ‘F*cking Cent’
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/02/25/neil-young-blasts-google-epic-rant-dont-pay-musicians-fcking-cent/

  9. TreeperInTraining says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:55 am

    http://thewashingtonstandard.com/school-shooting-plot-exposed-wont-believe-set/

    Thought I would throw this here.

    The article gives major props to Sundance and his Treehouse.

  10. nimrodman says:
    February 26, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Wonder if they took lessons from Broward County?

    Report: Mexican Government Ordered the Doctoring of Crime Statistics
    http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2018/02/25/report-mexican-government-ordered-doctoring-crime-statistics/

  11. Garrison Hall says:
    February 26, 2018 at 1:12 am

  13. nimrodman says:
    February 26, 2018 at 1:23 am

    “Ok, kids, gather ’round for Drag Queen Story Time (TM)”
    Appropriate for children aged four thru eleven? I think not.

    Parent Backlash as Cross-Dressing Men Sent Into Primary Schools to ‘Promote Tolerance’
    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/02/25/backlash-drag-queens-primary-school/

  14. Valerie Curren says:
    February 26, 2018 at 2:15 am

    Michigander assaulted by judiciary for exercising Free Speech Rights…

    “Early in the nation’s history, “judges often informed jurors of their nullification right.”

    “For example, our first Chief Justice, John Jay, told jurors, ‘You have a right to take upon yourselves to judge [both the facts and law].’ In 1805, one of the charges against Justice Samuel Chase in his impeachment trial was that he wrongly prevented an attorney from arguing to a jury that the law should not be followed.”

    However, over time the judiciary reversed its position, and in 1895 a defendant’s conviction was affirmed even though the trial judge “refused the defense attorney’s request to let the jury know of their nullification power.”

    Now, prosecutors and judges routinely oppose even discussion of the concept, and judges tell jurors “it is their duty to apply the law as it is given to them, whether they agree with the law or not,” the report said.”

    Read more at http://www.wnd.com/2018/02/court-to-rule-on-judges-ban-on-sidewalk-speech/#sgWhB4pS8ZPCQWbU.99

  15. nimrodman says:
    February 26, 2018 at 2:23 am

    Geez, I swear …

    Europe and the U.S. apparently feel they don’t have enough crime, they need to import more?

    Now Italy has Nigerians and voodoo prostitution on top of their run-of-the-mill mafia crime.

    As we in the U.S. have MS-13, cartel violence and drug trafficking, DUI killings … on and on.

    Police Bust ‘Voodoo’ Migrant Sex Slave Ring…
    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/02/25/police-bust-voodoo-nigerian-prostitution-ring/

    • Cisco says:
      February 26, 2018 at 3:01 am

      I just can’t find the words.
      While Judeo-Christianity is being attacked, this is the result.
      islam and now voodoo, with a little human sacrifice thrown in.

  16. smiley says:
    February 26, 2018 at 3:09 am

    optical illusions…

    no…not photoshopped…

    …it’s called Forced Perspective Photography.

    🙂

