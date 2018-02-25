Sunday February 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

15 Responses to Sunday February 25th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:18 am

  4. Lucille says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Happy Equus Caballus Day…
    5 Horses You Won’t Believe Actually Exist!

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers. . .

  6. nwtex says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Video: Mother and daughter in a violent shootout with an armed robbery
    The women defends their store with their own guns, firing back at crook with a shotgun.
    3:00 | 02/24/18

    http://abcnews.go.com/WNT/video/mother-daughter-violent-shootout-armed-robbery-53335023

    • millwright says:
      February 25, 2018 at 12:49 am

      Two very lucky ladies ! They violated one of the cardinal principles of armed CQ combat. If you have to shoot, you don’t shoot once or twice and assess, you shoot until the threat is neutralized then assess . It also proves how many pistol rounds a perp can absorb and continue to be a threat . Again, they were very lucky !

      • nwtex says:
        February 25, 2018 at 1:26 am

        I’m giving them an A+. 😉 Pretty darn good for two everyday type females. I’m pleased to hear that her only thought was “empty the gun….empty the gun.” Kudos ladies! YAY!

      • nwtex says:
        February 25, 2018 at 1:30 am

        “….It also proves how many pistol rounds a perp can absorb and continue to be a threat”

        Yeah, aint that the truth. Sheesh! Some ppl really just don’t understand.
        I “love” the ones that say…”why didn’t they just shoot in the leg”…… um okay.

      • nwtex says:
        February 25, 2018 at 1:32 am

        Sad thing is is that the Mother and daughter’s lives will never be the same. Hope they get some A+ counseling and have a good, strong and loving support system. This could haunt them forever. Sad

  7. Lucille says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:41 am

    Blast from the past….

  9. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    February 25, 2018 at 2:01 am

    The Broward County Sheriff has his own Deputy Jihad on his team. For the past few years a local C.A.I.R. leader, Nezar Hamze, had been serving under Sheriff Israel as a Deputy.

    https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/259634/sheriff-israel-embraces-deputy-hamas-joe-kaufman

