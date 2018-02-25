February 25th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #402

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

94 Responses to February 25th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #402

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:23 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:24 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:24 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:25 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:25 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:26 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:26 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:26 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:26 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:26 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:27 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:27 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Trump Retweets

  14. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:30 am

  15. anotherworriedmom says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Hey Sundance – quick question. Do you know if DaveNYviii is ok? I read his tweets and miss him.

  16. PBR Street Gang says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Rep Schiff releases his memo at 1800hrs ET on a Saturday while all the fake media lying liars are spouting off about Parkland. Why the timing? Because it is total BS! Schiff is the guy who, while the “closed hearings” on Don jr. were in progress (somithing like 20 hours for a meeting that lasted 20 minutes) excused himself for a bathroom break and called CNN and leaked damaging info. That is against the law. Grand Jury time Adam!

    • WSB says:
      February 25, 2018 at 12:54 am

      Even Effing Adam can’t quite get his timing right. It’s supposed to be Friday nights at 5:57PM, just before the 6 O’clock weeknd nightly news.

      He is really a moron. (Read that with a NY accent.)

  18. WSB says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Just a heads up to anyone who thinks we are not being infultrated by China. I am sure PT is aware, however, fake ‘private’ concerns seem to start a transaction, only to go bankrupt, so the Chinese Government takes over and thus, takes over the US asset.

    We may need to quickly stomp this practice out before we lose all of our landmarks and strategic proprties.

    https://qz.com/1214009/new-yorks-waldorf-astoria-is-now-controlled-by-the-chinese-government/

  19. joeknuckles says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Why does Richard Goldstein always look like he’s receiving a colonoscopy?

  20. PBR Street Gang says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Look at these names on the cover of globalist failing publication of 2/16/2016 and remember them. They are #NeverTrump and anti-American each and every one.They, each and every one, worked hard for Killary to win. #NeverForget

  21. wheatietoo says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Outstanding!

    Twitter is getting sued for censoring conservatives.

  23. wheatietoo says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:05 am

    These kids look all broken up with grief for their slain fellow students, don’t they.

    .
    .
    Disgusting little fame whores, cashing in on a tragedy.

    • Nigella says:
      February 25, 2018 at 1:19 am

      they really look like they are mourning their lost “Friends.”

    • joeknuckles says:
      February 25, 2018 at 1:24 am

      Someday they will reap what they sow. That is a certainty.

    • Wiggyky says:
      February 25, 2018 at 1:32 am

      Where are the parents of these kids? Are they anti-American Communist Democrats as well? Aren’t there at least a few decent parents of those students?

    • Avi says:
      February 25, 2018 at 1:39 am

      which one had the audacity to brag that they hid like a faygaleh was in the closet for four hours?
      in our day if someone hid in the closet, they would never mention it to anyone

    • WSB says:
      February 25, 2018 at 1:43 am

      I have tried to Find Emma Gonzalez in Parkland, and cannot find her anywhere. Maybe she really is a crises actress. A doughnut for anyone who can connect her parents and address.

      • Patriot1783 says:
        February 25, 2018 at 1:56 am

        Someone local needs to get to the Parkland library and check the high school yearbook. That’s how I found a punk once and was able to file a police report with his image and name.
        and yes he was caught within two months of that.

        • WSB says:
          February 25, 2018 at 2:27 am

          WOW! That is a great story!

          Wonder if we have a Treeper near Parkland?

          Emma seems older. The one article I posted today has her as 17 in advanced college prep courses.

    • Patriot1783 says:
      February 25, 2018 at 1:57 am

      Karma will get every last one of them.

    • Have Gun Will Travel says:
      February 25, 2018 at 2:00 am

      Clearly overwhelmed by sorrow for their fellow students who were killed (and they are helping exploit). Not sure if they realize they will be old news in a couple of weeks. Once their handlers have milked them for all they are worth they will fade away. The “outrage” generated can not be sustained for long as it is manufactured. The minority of hard corps believers in the cause will continue, but most will move on. The left will use or create another event or crisis where they can pour fuel on the fire and manufacture publicity.

  24. wheatietoo says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:19 am

    The liberals say…”Ban all guns! The police will protect you!”

    Then, the liberals say they want “dead cops”.

    .
    .
    I guess you have to be a liberal for this to make sense.

  25. Linda says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:21 am

    I think this is really cool:

    Israeli Organization Issues Half-Shekel Commemorative Coin Celebrating Trump’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capitol
    http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/israeli-organization-issues-half-shekel-commemorative-coin-celebrating-trumps-decision-recognize-jerusalem-capitol/

    The coin has him and Cyrus the Great on it. (Cyrus commissioned the rebuilding of the temple).

  26. Marygrace Powers says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:22 am

    Undocumented Alien with a Shotgun Threatens Rochester School: “I’m Going to Shoot All Ya Bitches!”/

    February 23, 2018 by Jim Hoft 725 Comments

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/undocumented-alien-shotgun-threatens-rochester-school-im-going-shoot-ya-bitches/#disqus_thread

    For starters she is 21 and still in high school? Frightening.

    BUILD THE WALL – LIKE YESTERDAY!

  27. wheatietoo says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:29 am

    What a beautiful word…’Deregulation’.

    Scott Pruitt was a great pick for our EPA Administrator.
    As Atty General for Oklahoma, Pruitt sued the EPA repeatedly for it’s overreach.

    In addition to slashing onerous regulations, Pruitt has cut the payroll at the EPA nearly in half.
    Haaa.
    Needless to say, this has caused some liberal splodey heads.

  28. PBR Street Gang says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:34 am

    WDSHN – We Don’t Say His Name

    Nor will I.

    J~hnny Wet Start killed 134 sailors on USS Forrestal.

    WDSHN

    Songbird McC~~n – ratted out his country and was goiing to leave Hanoi Hilton before others untill Vice Admiral James Stockdale, Medal of Honor sailor, ordered him not to. Here is Songbird saying FU to the US of A:

  29. deqwik2 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:42 am

    Follow the money.

    “Not all is as it seems at the organization behind a nationwide grassroots movement that seeks to make the National Rifle Association “politically radioactive.”

    Within 24 hours of last Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 dead, gun control activists had concocted No NRA Money, an organization behind a national grassroots pledge campaign that seeks to “break the NRA’s stranglehold that has thwarted meaningful progress on common sense gun policy.”

    But No NRA Money’s claim to be a grassroots movement is questionable. Hidden within the HTML code running No NRA Money’s website is a link to a digital asset hosted on a website ran by Equality Florida, an LGBT advocacy organization.

    The digital asset in question hosted on Equality Florida’s website is none other than the logo for No NRA Money.”

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/22/grassroots-anti-nra-campaign/

    • deqwik2 says:
      February 25, 2018 at 1:43 am

      Long thread with more info about No NRA Money

      • MM says:
        February 25, 2018 at 1:58 am

        I woke up to the news of Delta cutting ties with NRA. Years ago I switched my platinum Amex card to the Amex delta sky miles card so that I could donate the earned miles to Fisher House at the end of every year. All of my spending for my business is put on that card, 2 phone bills, 6 insurance policies, 3 power bills,(I recently purchased a new car on my amex) and so on so I could build massive sky miles for families of wounded military to visit their family at Walter Reed. Bill is paid in full every month. I just transferred all the miles one last time and as soon as I get all billing changed over to another card (I’m thinking NRA Card) I will be severing my ties to Amex and I’ve carried an Amex card since I was 18 years old…

  30. Honest Abbey says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:48 am

    The Cowards of Broward should’ve been dodging the bullets instead of dodging their duties…….it could’ve made a real difference. I still can’t get over this.

    Why aren’t the crisis actors talking about this? Where is their outrage? They’ve gone SILENT since this news broke, but the NRA continues to be obliterated from all directions.

    SHAMEFUL!

    • Patriot1783 says:
      February 25, 2018 at 2:17 am

      Broward Cowards

    • Keebler AC says:
      February 25, 2018 at 2:20 am

      Just catching up on Broward and I saw this very credible tweeter

      https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/966396341877342208.html

      Snippet, good read in entirety

      I held an SCI security clearance which is the very highest we have in America. I say these things to help you to understand my background to weigh my opinion as to the events in Parkview Florida, (30 minutes from my home where I live, now retired from School administration).

      As an administrator in charge of a large High School of 1,800 students and 140 employees, I held tabletop exercises and wrote publications & power points presentation, & helped with both multiple school & mult-jurisdiction school systems training as developer and presenter.

      Never did I hear from, receive information from, or was contacted by, read any publications, or gathered statistics from the United States Secret Service. Not once- EVER. Yet, 3 weeks prior to the shooting in Florida, the USSS was not only at the school, they held training.

      NO REPORTERS EVER CONTACTED MY STUDENTS for interviews or opinions. I never spoke to a national law enforcement agent much less the USSS. So, to hear the FBI were the first responders only beating CNN by minutes in a wealthy Florida area saturated with Law Enforcement shocked me.

      Seeing the amazing amount of CNN coverage so well organized and all espousing one message and only one message is equally troubling. Seeing a student saying she actually walked with the shooter while evacuating and HEARD shots shocked me.

    • Have Gun Will Travel says:
      February 25, 2018 at 2:31 am

      They are not talking about it because it’s not on the script. Does anyone think they came up with “No NRA money” on their own? That slogan was prepared weeks ago to be employed when and wherever a useful crisis occurred involving a mass shooter. It is part of a larger plan to make firearms a divisive issue for the 2018 mid-terms, and to make NRA donations to representatives radioactive – if one accepts it they will be pilloried. So candidates are put in a lose – lose situation.

  31. talkietina says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:48 am

    Trump spins me right round, baby, right round.

    And I think I am just going to go with that.

  32. Patriot1783 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:51 am

    This kid has seen his 15 minutes. Now this 17 year old (and I question that) thinks he can obstruct FL tourism…”let’s make a deal…?”
    typical lib, greedy.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5431413/Survivor-Florida-school-shooting-calls-boycott.html

  33. wheatietoo says:
    February 25, 2018 at 2:10 am

    Found this on twitter…

    This is another Shooting that the Dems don’t talk about.

    Maybe it’s because it destroys their propaganda about how you “can’t take down a shooter with an AR-15 rifle with a handgun”.

  34. Celtic Kelly says:
    February 25, 2018 at 2:17 am

    I have been wondering something about all of these businesses that are breaking ties with the NRA.

    Do you all think that it’s possible that the USCOCockroache’s Tom Donohue, might have had some influence on their decisions? I really don’t know how much power he wields, but I just can’t help but think he is involved in this.

    Tin foil hat has now been removed and stored away for safe keeping.

