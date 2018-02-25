February 25th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #402

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Poor old Pennsylvania, Hope they get the clue.
PDJT means what he says. If he says Nancy Pelosi truly does not care, then I believe it. And come to think of it, where was she when Obama was setting records with deportations (which he did, btw)?
Love this tweet!
Trump Retweets
Hey Sundance – quick question. Do you know if DaveNYviii is ok? I read his tweets and miss him.
Didn’t he say he was going to take some time off?
I think he did…in one of his tweets a while back.
Rep Schiff releases his memo at 1800hrs ET on a Saturday while all the fake media lying liars are spouting off about Parkland. Why the timing? Because it is total BS! Schiff is the guy who, while the “closed hearings” on Don jr. were in progress (somithing like 20 hours for a meeting that lasted 20 minutes) excused himself for a bathroom break and called CNN and leaked damaging info. That is against the law. Grand Jury time Adam!
Even Effing Adam can’t quite get his timing right. It’s supposed to be Friday nights at 5:57PM, just before the 6 O’clock weeknd nightly news.
He is really a moron. (Read that with a NY accent.)
Just a heads up to anyone who thinks we are not being infultrated by China. I am sure PT is aware, however, fake ‘private’ concerns seem to start a transaction, only to go bankrupt, so the Chinese Government takes over and thus, takes over the US asset.
We may need to quickly stomp this practice out before we lose all of our landmarks and strategic proprties.
https://qz.com/1214009/new-yorks-waldorf-astoria-is-now-controlled-by-the-chinese-government/
Or is that fully infiltrated?
Think about if the do that with all of the real estate held by Chinese nationals in CA alone? They buy up whole streets.
It might get tricky. The Saudi’s have been purchasing farms with water rights. Our Gubmint needs to be looking at this. Zinke’s responsibility? Not sure…
When I read about Saudi’s buying farms with water rights my heart froze….
I had very bad feelings about that…
Oh, same. Unless we have a moritorium on foreign ownership of any property needed for national security, I am on pins.
You are totally on point with that…
China is?
Russia is laughing too hard, to even think about infiltrating us,
Why does Richard Goldstein always look like he’s receiving a colonoscopy?
Look at these names on the cover of globalist failing publication of 2/16/2016 and remember them. They are #NeverTrump and anti-American each and every one.They, each and every one, worked hard for Killary to win. #NeverForget
Dana Loesch, Katie Pavlich and Brent Bozell have started to come around.
But the rest of them can pound sand.
Wheatie, I live in a rural town and I had during the year of 2016 only one AM station. (I have since moved to YouTube where patriots and deplorables upload my favorite radio shows sans commercials) I can’t forgive Dana Lash for nightly bashing our President and repeating outrageous lies. She also was paid by the loser Glenn Beck who also trashed my candidate every day. Beck’s empire has been totally destroyed. (with more bad news for Beck et al coming soon)
I was disappointed with Mat and Mercedes for having Dana Lash speak at CPAC last year and this year I am aghast.
MAGA
I know what you mean about Dana Loesch.
I had sworn off of her too.
But she has actually said a few nice things about our President over the past year.
So like I said…she seems to be coming around.
Wheatie, I confess that I hold a grudge…
I am still struggling with it myself, to be honest.
They left off the Anti-American Trump Hater Jonah Goldberg.
Outstanding!
Twitter is getting sued for censoring conservatives.
Youtube is removing pro 2nd amendment sites also. Anti trust law use is overdue.
The suit should be criminal.
Finally I’ve been waiting for this to happen…..
Can I get an Amen? Thats a dang based columnist in India. Hey Justin, 2019 is calling…
Amen
It would be an interesting experiment to run this statement as a full page ad in major newspapers in Canada and see if it gets censored.
Here is a look at just how ridiculous everyone viewed him…
… greeted by the Minister of Agriculture was my fave..
This guy nailed it….
These kids look all broken up with grief for their slain fellow students, don’t they.
Disgusting little fame whores, cashing in on a tragedy.
they really look like they are mourning their lost “Friends.”
Someday they will reap what they sow. That is a certainty.
Where are the parents of these kids? Are they anti-American Communist Democrats as well? Aren’t there at least a few decent parents of those students?
I think their parents are just as bad, from what I’ve seen.
From tweets I’ve seen of these kids parents it would seem to me they are a product of their environment and learned their ways from their parents….
which one had the audacity to brag that they hid like a faygaleh was in the closet for four hours?
in our day if someone hid in the closet, they would never mention it to anyone
They were likely knocking down and stepping over fellow students as they first out the doors.
I have tried to Find Emma Gonzalez in Parkland, and cannot find her anywhere. Maybe she really is a crises actress. A doughnut for anyone who can connect her parents and address.
Someone local needs to get to the Parkland library and check the high school yearbook. That’s how I found a punk once and was able to file a police report with his image and name.
and yes he was caught within two months of that.
WOW! That is a great story!
Emma seems older. The one article I posted today has her as 17 in advanced college prep courses.
Karma will get every last one of them.
Clearly overwhelmed by sorrow for their fellow students who were killed (and they are helping exploit). Not sure if they realize they will be old news in a couple of weeks. Once their handlers have milked them for all they are worth they will fade away. The “outrage” generated can not be sustained for long as it is manufactured. The minority of hard corps believers in the cause will continue, but most will move on. The left will use or create another event or crisis where they can pour fuel on the fire and manufacture publicity.
The liberals say…”Ban all guns! The police will protect you!”
Then, the liberals say they want “dead cops”.
.
I guess you have to be a liberal for this to make sense.
Let me try: “Only cops have guns, and all the cops are dead. Yay, no guns!”
I think this is really cool:
Israeli Organization Issues Half-Shekel Commemorative Coin Celebrating Trump’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capitol
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/israeli-organization-issues-half-shekel-commemorative-coin-celebrating-trumps-decision-recognize-jerusalem-capitol/
The coin has him and Cyrus the Great on it. (Cyrus commissioned the rebuilding of the temple).
Undocumented Alien with a Shotgun Threatens Rochester School: “I’m Going to Shoot All Ya Bitches!”/
February 23, 2018 by Jim Hoft 725 Comments
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/undocumented-alien-shotgun-threatens-rochester-school-im-going-shoot-ya-bitches/#disqus_thread
For starters she is 21 and still in high school? Frightening.
BUILD THE WALL – LIKE YESTERDAY!
Not their best and brightest.
I hope ICE pays her a visit soon.
she is better looking than Moochelle
She still may need some ICE on that head.
What a beautiful word…’Deregulation’.
Scott Pruitt was a great pick for our EPA Administrator.
As Atty General for Oklahoma, Pruitt sued the EPA repeatedly for it’s overreach.
In addition to slashing onerous regulations, Pruitt has cut the payroll at the EPA nearly in half.
Haaa.
Needless to say, this has caused some liberal splodey heads.
WDSHN – We Don’t Say His Name
Nor will I.
J~hnny Wet Start killed 134 sailors on USS Forrestal.
WDSHN
Songbird McC~~n – ratted out his country and was goiing to leave Hanoi Hilton before others untill Vice Admiral James Stockdale, Medal of Honor sailor, ordered him not to. Here is Songbird saying FU to the US of A:
When the heck was this taken? They are playing hobbits?
That picture will produce nightmares for me WSB…. What a crew!
😉
Oh my could you imagine waking up next to any of the 3 guys in pic?
I think it was last year after WDSHN was diagnosed with a brain tumor/cancer…
I would never have posted that one…prior to the two boots.
The boots, one day on one leg, the next on the other. That is some weird sh~t!
Follow the money.
“Not all is as it seems at the organization behind a nationwide grassroots movement that seeks to make the National Rifle Association “politically radioactive.”
Within 24 hours of last Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 dead, gun control activists had concocted No NRA Money, an organization behind a national grassroots pledge campaign that seeks to “break the NRA’s stranglehold that has thwarted meaningful progress on common sense gun policy.”
But No NRA Money’s claim to be a grassroots movement is questionable. Hidden within the HTML code running No NRA Money’s website is a link to a digital asset hosted on a website ran by Equality Florida, an LGBT advocacy organization.
The digital asset in question hosted on Equality Florida’s website is none other than the logo for No NRA Money.”
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/22/grassroots-anti-nra-campaign/
Long thread with more info about No NRA Money
I woke up to the news of Delta cutting ties with NRA. Years ago I switched my platinum Amex card to the Amex delta sky miles card so that I could donate the earned miles to Fisher House at the end of every year. All of my spending for my business is put on that card, 2 phone bills, 6 insurance policies, 3 power bills,(I recently purchased a new car on my amex) and so on so I could build massive sky miles for families of wounded military to visit their family at Walter Reed. Bill is paid in full every month. I just transferred all the miles one last time and as soon as I get all billing changed over to another card (I’m thinking NRA Card) I will be severing my ties to Amex and I’ve carried an Amex card since I was 18 years old…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why aren’t the crisis actors talking about this? Where is their outrage? They’ve gone SILENT since this news broke, but the NRA continues to be obliterated from all directions.
SHAMEFUL!
Broward Cowards
Just catching up on Broward and I saw this very credible tweeter
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/966396341877342208.html
Snippet, good read in entirety
I held an SCI security clearance which is the very highest we have in America. I say these things to help you to understand my background to weigh my opinion as to the events in Parkview Florida, (30 minutes from my home where I live, now retired from School administration).
As an administrator in charge of a large High School of 1,800 students and 140 employees, I held tabletop exercises and wrote publications & power points presentation, & helped with both multiple school & mult-jurisdiction school systems training as developer and presenter.
Never did I hear from, receive information from, or was contacted by, read any publications, or gathered statistics from the United States Secret Service. Not once- EVER. Yet, 3 weeks prior to the shooting in Florida, the USSS was not only at the school, they held training.
NO REPORTERS EVER CONTACTED MY STUDENTS for interviews or opinions. I never spoke to a national law enforcement agent much less the USSS. So, to hear the FBI were the first responders only beating CNN by minutes in a wealthy Florida area saturated with Law Enforcement shocked me.
Seeing the amazing amount of CNN coverage so well organized and all espousing one message and only one message is equally troubling. Seeing a student saying she actually walked with the shooter while evacuating and HEARD shots shocked me.
Hiya Keebler.. Read this thread a couple of days ago, good thread for all to read.
They are not talking about it because it’s not on the script. Does anyone think they came up with “No NRA money” on their own? That slogan was prepared weeks ago to be employed when and wherever a useful crisis occurred involving a mass shooter. It is part of a larger plan to make firearms a divisive issue for the 2018 mid-terms, and to make NRA donations to representatives radioactive – if one accepts it they will be pilloried. So candidates are put in a lose – lose situation.
Trump spins me right round, baby, right round.
And I think I am just going to go with that.
This kid has seen his 15 minutes. Now this 17 year old (and I question that) thinks he can obstruct FL tourism…”let’s make a deal…?”
typical lib, greedy.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5431413/Survivor-Florida-school-shooting-calls-boycott.html
I’m sure he will be a big star/Hit with business owners. He has just gone too far with his nonsense. Kid needs mental Health Check up… IMO
Found this on twitter…
This is another Shooting that the Dems don’t talk about.
Maybe it’s because it destroys their propaganda about how you “can’t take down a shooter with an AR-15 rifle with a handgun”.
Sorta blows their claims out of the water Wheatie…. These loons are getting on my last nerve with all the talking out of both sides of their mouths but at the same time more people are waking up to their nonsense.
Big Don, big bad Don.
I have been wondering something about all of these businesses that are breaking ties with the NRA.
Do you all think that it’s possible that the USCOCockroache’s Tom Donohue, might have had some influence on their decisions? I really don’t know how much power he wields, but I just can’t help but think he is involved in this.
LikeLike
IMO all these business are making a foolish decision. Perhaps they will take a massive hit such as Macys and Target….
If I may be blunt – give them all the middle finger and join the NRA!
