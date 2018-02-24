February 24th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #401

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Except for a few intrusive lefty judges, DACA will die March 5.
I expect a 9-0 SCOTUS rebuke of these outlaw judges.
And then PDJT will follow the Constitution and enforce immigration law.
Yep, March 5 is fast approaching, and the illegals are figuring out just as quickly that they are nothing more than pawns to the Dems. It was another stroke of brilliance by the President to let the Dems in Congress kill DACA.,
Sorry for the dp. Please delete the redundancy.
SO TIRED of these sob stories of families being torn apart, as if felons in prison don’t have THEIR families “torn apart” because they committed a crime.
Anyone in violation of the law SHOULD be fearful of that law being enforced.
If you drive at 100 mph you SHOULD be fearful of getting a ticket or even arrested.
If you break into a house in certain states (Hi, Texas!) you SHOULD be fearful of the owner defending his or her home with a shotgun.
If you illegally enter or overstay, you SHOULD expect to be deported if encountered by ICE when they have to come to your home to arrest your spouse for the same crime because your sanctuary state kept ICE out of the jail!!!!
DACA can’t end soon enough:
“…A student with a shotgun made a terrorist threat against East High School on social media, according to Rochester police.
Abigail Hernandez, 21, is charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony. She is currently in the Buffalo Federal Detention Center in Batavia because she is an undocumented immigrant, Rochester Deputy Mayor Cedric Alexander said.
…
Hernandez was arraigned in Rochester City Court and bail was set at $15,000. Through an automated system called eJusticeNY, ICE determined Hernandez was an undocumented immigrant, Alexander said. Hernandez had “status under the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program,” he added….”
https://www.democratandchronicle.com/story/news/2018/02/23/police-student-shotgun-threatens-east-high/368691002/
From @TheLastRefuge2
I just read that & it is Amazing. Sharyl has some very important facts & background info that helps my understanding of the DNC & Ukraine connection in relation to Manafort & Trump.
2014 .. “Ukrainian-American Alexandra Chalupa, a paid consultant for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), begins researching lobbyist Paul Manafort’s Russia ties.
FBI investigates, and then wiretaps, Paul Manafort for allegedly not properly disclosing Russia-related work. FBI fails to make a case, according to CNN, and discontinues wiretap.
Late 2015: Democratic operative Chalupa expands her political opposition research about Paul Manafort to include Trump’s ties to Russia. She “occasionally shares her findings with officials from the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign.”
I bet Sundance will do a post on it but everybody needs to read it.
Isn’t it though. Sheryl is a patriot. A true investigative reporter. Interestingly she begins in 2011. By 2011 HRC and Bozo had the executive branch weaponized. Jan 2010 was the Haiti earthquake and Clinton Foundation subsequently stealing billions of dollars to not rebuild Haiti. And it goes on from their. No wonder why by 2011 HRC had to have her own email server and Bozo weaponized the executive branch. No wonder why all “political” enemies were under illegal surveillance. And of course the illegal acts go on and on.
Sharyl wore a White Hat before they were in fashion.
Brave lady.
This is really a good piece. If I’m not mistaken, the election meddling was done by a network of actors that had connections to the Ukraine. The nexus of action was between th Hillary camp and the Pro-Ukraine factions in that county. I infer that the Pro Ukriainian group wanted a stable US government to prevent another Russia invasion. Perhaps, too, the main Ukraine actor just had a ideological rapport with Hilary.
This certainly fits the proclivities of the nevertrumper, neocons, who would love to protect the Ukraine with our very own troops.
I hate to say it…but this looks very stage managed. The suspicion of many here and elsewhere that Mueller is just stringing people along until he gets the big one (Trump)…biding his time.
Rush said today that he’s sure that Meuler’s goal is Trump. The left is fighting tooth and nail, for example in PA to win 2018. The left fights much harder than the RINOs
That is the focus. Rebuild America first. The rest will follow.
Democrats are completely screwed on Immigration! The latest Harvard-Harris Poll has some devastating data.
http://harvardharrispoll.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Final_HHP_20Feb2018_RegisteredVoters_Topline_Memo.pdf
Party Affiliation Breakdown was as follows:
Democrats – 37%
Republicans – 32%
Independents – 29%
Other – 2%
63% of voters favor “a congressional deal that gives undocumented immigrants brought here by their parents work permits and a path to citizenship in exchange for increasing merit preference over preference for relatives, eliminating the diversity visa lottery, and funding barrier security on the U.S.-Mexico border.” This includes 61% of Hispanics, 55% of African American voters, and 63% of Democrats.
A majority (53%) of voters think Democrats in Congress are not out “to find a legislative solution for DACA recipients” and are instead “holding it out as an issue for the midterm elections.” This includes 61% of Independents, as well as nearly 1 in 5 Democratic voters who think Democratic lawmakers do not want “to find a solution for DACA,” but instead want to use them as an issue in the midterm elections.
Voters Support Ending Chain Migration
84% of voters “think immigration priority for those coming to the United States should be based on a person’s ability to contribute to America as measured by their education and skills”—not “based on a person having relatives in the
U.S.” This includes 83% of Hispanics, 88% of Independents, and 77% of Clinton voters.
60% of voters said “children who were brought into this country illegally by their parents… should not be given preference for [their parents and] relatives to move to this country.” This includes 62% of women and 66% of Independents.
60% of voters think DACA recipients “should not be able to bring in their parents [into the country with them if they are given a pathway to citizenship] as this only encourages bringing in more undocumented people to the U.S.”
Voters Support Canceling the Visa Lottery
70% of voters oppose the visa “lottery that randomly picks 50,000 people to enter the U.S. each year for great diversity.” This includes 58% of Hispanics, 56% of African Americans, 61% of Clinton voters, and 59% of Democrats.
Voters Want To Secure Our Borders
62% of voters believe current border security is inadequate. This includes 55% of Hispanics and 64% of Independents.
57% of voters support “building a combination of physical and electronic barriers across the U.S.-Mexico border.” This includes 53% of Hispanics and 54% of Independents.
A clear majority of voters (61%) believe Congress should pass legislation that addresses both DACA and border security at the same time. This includes 69% of Hispanics, 55% of African Americans, 54% of Democrats and 63% of Independents.
Voters Support Immigration Control
79% of voters think we need secure borders—not open borders. This includes 72% of Hispanic voters, 71% of African American voters, 80% of Independent voters, and 71% of Clinton voters.
Among Republican voters, respondents said that “reducing the total amount of immigrants allowed in the United States” should be “the top priority for President Trump and Republicans in Congress” second only to “stimulating American jobs.”
Among all voters, “reducing the total amount of immigrants allowed in the United States” was ranked to be a top five issue, rating in equal importance to destroying ISIS.
TY Flep you keep up my spirits with your post.
I made calls today to my first time voters (2016)
to make sure they come with me to vote in 2018.
Have to keep them woke!
Fle, as usual PDJT is right. In his CPAC speech he said the Dims dropped DACA. The dims are losing the argument and don’t want to solve. So the dims shelve DACA until they can get all they want.
Dims filed in court that the President cannot stop a program already in progress. Even if it is unconstitutional? I don’t think so, but the Dims are hoping the courts rule in their favor. This is part of the delay tactic.
Those Hispanic numbers are through the roof. So good to see that. Very fake news has its work cut out.
Very interesting and revealing data! Thanks for sharing. Pelosi and Schumer are probably thinking they will end up like Thelma and Louise.
George Soros –
Open Society Foundations
https://www.opensocietyfoundations.org/about/offices-foundations
ORGANIZATIONS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS AND HIS OPEN SOCIETY FOUNDATIONS
http://www.discoverthenetworks.org/viewSubCategory.asp?id=1237 (As of 2011)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Open_society
Discover the Networks – A Guide to the Political Left
http://www.discoverthenetworks.org/default.asp
———————————–
Excerpt from
Dec 20, 1998 60 Minutes Steve Kroft interview George Soros
KROFT: My understanding is that you went out with this protector of yours who swore that you were his adopted godson.
Mr. SOROS: Yes. Yes
KROFT: Went out, in fact, and helped in the confiscation of property from the Jews.
Mr. SOROS: Yes. That’s right. Yes.
KROFT: I mean, that’s — that sounds like an experience that would send lots of people to the psychiatric couch for many, many years. Was it difficult?
Mr. SOROS: Not — not at all. Not at all. Maybe as a child you don’t — you don’t see the connection. But it was — it created no — no problem at all.
KROFT: No feeling of guilt?
Mr. SOROS: No.
KROFT: For example that, ‘I’m Jewish and here I am, watching these people go. I could just as easily be there. I should be there.’ None of that?
Mr. SOROS: Well, of course I c — I could be on the other side or I could be the one from whom the thing is being taken away. But there was no sense that I shouldn’t be there, because that was — well, actually, in a funny way, it’s just like in markets — that if I weren’t there — of course, I wasn’t doing it, but somebody else would — would — would be taking it away anyhow. And it was the — whether I was there or not, I was only a spectator, the property was being taken away. So the — I had no role in taking away that property. So I had no sense of guilt.
——————
“Soros seems to believe in the synagogueisation ofsociety. He supports the breaking of society into biologically oriented tribes: e.g., Blacks, Women, LGBT, Lesbians. He has invested millions in dividing the working class. Divide and rule is what it is.
Traces of his destructive Open society Institute can be identified in Iran’s failed Velvet Revolution, anti Assad NGO activity in Syria , behind anti Putin intense activism and of course the Gazi Park events in Turkey. These so called ‘civilian’ and ‘popular’ uprises have at least one common denominator. They attempt to destabilise regimes that oppose Zio-cons as well as the mammonite world order.” George Schwartz Soros – The Oligarch Who Owns The Left
Something is very weird here. They PROTECTED this kid. Freeh, Mueller and Comey PROTECTED UBL. I’m sorry – I need to know the 60% that Q says is too explosive.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes Wolf. Sundance…I know your safety has been threatened for years….but if it is at all possible, please do not let this Broward go….because your daylight is now being shined on it….and I really believe finally coming to fruition.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m bothered by Katica giving up the fight, but I’m almost wondering if her leaving Twitter is just cover for something else. I think The Storm is close. Something weird about her leaving. Same with Imperator Rex. There was some story on his Twitter closure we were not hearing, IMO.
I think Sundance was SMART to get the info out when he did. Any longer, he would have been at risk. Now, it’s a deluge, and others are on the story BIG TIME. But I think we all need to watch our backs.
For me, the relation of THE RUNCIES (plural) to Obama is huge. Both of them Harvard, both Chicago. There can be NO BETTER candidates for Stalinist brain bugs than those two, and one refused to testify already. Department of Education, as in BILL AYERS. This explains how Obama controlled that school district. It ALL makes sense now. Bad stuff.
I think we have them. I think we know what’s going on, roughly, but not completely.
The wheels are falling off the FAKEWAGON, and it’s high time!
I think, sundance on twitter, or maybe I read it elsewhere. She is tweeting.
Sundance…Wolf….Be Careful. But I know you know that.
the sherrifs deputy is cair.. gma interviewed a girl that knew crudz.. she said that he was so into isis that he wanted to kill people that didnt sympathize with syrian terrorists.. it seems suspicious to me.. would it be bad to connect some dots here??? the sherrif slobby scott isreal is a disgrace…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget the first 3 deputies that arrived stood outside for a coffee clutch.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/breaking-armed-school-guard-3-broward-county-sheriffs-deputies-waited-outside-parkland-hs-shooting/
wolfie, I think your right, lots of failures, too many to be mere coincidences. Some more details:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/966870132516671488.html
It would be interesting to see if there is a record of those arrests.
You can’t see that yellow streak down his back from that shot.
Most of those tweets are coming from Bots generated by Twitter…
Unfortunately the CEOs of these corporations have no backbone…
—————
AN EMAIL LEAKED RECENTLY BY WIKILEAKS REVEALS THAT IN 2011, JEWISH OLIGARCH GEORGE SCHWARTZ SOROS GAVE STEP BY STEP INSTRUCTIONS TO US SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON ON HOW TO HANDLE UNREST IN ALBANIA.
SOROS EVEN NOMINATED THREE CANDIDATES WHOM HE BELIEVED TO “HAVE STRONG CONNECTIONS TO THE BALKANS.”
NOT SURPRISINGLY, SEVERAL DAYS AFTER THE EMAIL WAS SENT TO CLINTON, THE EU SENT ONE OF SOROS’ NOMINEES TO MEET ALBANIAN LEADERS IN TIRANA TO TRY TO MEDIATE AN END TO THE UNREST.
SOROS’ EMAIL SHEDS LIGHT ON WHO REALLY SETS THE TONE FOR THE WEST. CLEARLY IT ISN’T OUR SO-CALLED ‘DEMOCRATICALLY ELECTED’ POLITICIANS. INSTEAD, IT IS A SMALL CADRE OFOLIGARCHS, PEOPLE LIKE SOROS, GOLDMAN AND SACHS. PEOPLE WHO ARE DRIVEN BY MAMMONISM – CAPITALISM THAT IS BASED ON TRADE AS OPPOSED TO PRODUCTION. THE MAMMONITES ARE INTERESTED IN THE PURSUIT OF MAMMON (WEALTH) PURELY FOR THE SAKE OF MAMMON.
https://mikeyy.org/2016/08/20/george-schwartz-soros-the-oligarch-who-owns-the-left/
I am proud of my NRA membership, and I will stand against these Stalinists if I have to rent cars from the NRA itself.
Screw these progs. They’re worse than NAZIS. I’m not knuckling under to them until I’m DEAD. And they ain’t gettin’ THAT ONE easy.
I joined 2 days ago just to show my support. TwoLaine gave me the list of companies that are dumping the NRA last night.. I saw 2 on the list I do business with so I wrote to them this afternoon to sever my ties with them. I will be getting NRA Credit Card although I don’t need it to show added support.
Bravo!!!
Watching Laura Ingram tonight. She was talking about the corporations lining up against the NRA, and she thinks it is having some effect this time. I agree that the takedown attempt seems more focused and coordinated this time.
She says that conservatives could do their own boycotts against these companies, but “she isn’t really in favor of boycotts.”
Is this not why we lose, or at least feel like we’re going backwards? Why are our biggest voices not willing to use scorched earth tactics, just like the ones used against us? Remember all the riots to disrupt Trump rallies during the campaign? You never see conservatives do anything like that. Are things like that really what it takes in this day and time to advance your agenda?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly!!!!!!!
I want an APP that tells me who all the STALINIST companies are. I refuse to buy ANYTHING from anybody who in any way will not do business with the NRA.
Hey – they want WAR, they’ve got WAR.
The biggest issue so far seems to be that of insurance coverage. It may be relevant to maintaining the shooting ranges. Not sure how it works for shooting competitions, etc.
We create our own insurance, our own industries, our own everything. Let Stalinism DIE as we stop feeding it.
The truth is that the boycott NRA has caused the NRA membership to go up today. I saw a lot of people posting that they were joining the NRA.
One man posted that he couldn’t afford it on his Disability check & another man offered to pay his membership for him ! He refused the help but joined on his own.
We may not be able to boycott all the companies but we can join the NRA & make them stronger.
How stupid can a car rental company be? Snowflakes use Uner. We conservative discretionary income NRA second amendment folks actually rent cars….
webgirlpdx OMG your right. They want to ‘share’ everything. Uber, FB that house flipping site air B&B…. I mean come on.
But let them. Look how well it worked out for Macy’s or the NFL or the movies or the list goes on and on.
Nice catch
It gets better. Both from Chicago. Both went to Harvard.
Ahhhhh Chicago. Look at the epidemic gun violence in a democratic state….
“While Runcie ran the FSA, the government’s $1.4 trillion financial aid program, the office made improper payments for the federal Pell Grant program, which ballooned from $562 million in 2015 to $2.21 billion in 2016, and for the Federal Direct Loan program, which increased from $1.28 billion in 2015 to $3.86 billion in 2016.
“These are disbursements that either shouldn’t have been made, went to the wrong recipient, were for an incorrect amount, or were not properly documented,” Judicial Watch reported, adding that “under Runcie’s leadership there was pervasive fraud and corruption at the FSA.”
A government source told Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog group, that Runcie’s personnel file showed a total of $432,885 in bonuses over a seven-year period, culminating in a $76,000 bonus in 2016. The bonuses do not appear on Runcie’s official government salaries.”
http://freebeacon.com/issues/report-education-official-received-secret-bonuses/
Wanted to comment on two related subjects.
First, the “NRA boycott” nonsense. As Rush apparently talked about yesterday, and as people here have written about and figured out, this is an astroturfing operation, I’m certain. And my guess is that the Obama team is behind it. Or, whoever Obama used for his own astroturfing operations in the past is behind it.
Obama was built on PR, public relations. Both his campaigns and his administration. This was necessary for him because much of the country did not support his far left positions. So in order to get what he wanted (win elections, make policy) he used PR tactics (and a compliant media that served as a de facto PR operation).
What we are seeing now is similar to what took place after the Dylan Roof shooting event (war on Confederate flag and Confederate statues), what took place after Charlottesville (attack Trump’s presidential councils by going after corporations who had members on them), and what took place in the run up to the votes on Obamacare repeal (which only worked because of McCain).
The hyper-aggressiveness of the left at this moment is due to their desperation (and also due to the radcalism of the Left under Obama’s watch). This is why Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton have all come out in support of the Gun Control Parkland students. They have a crisis and they don’t want to let it go to waste.
Corporations are easy to bully, as they have to be very careful about public sentiment. Has the public changed its attitudes much since the Parkland shooting? Probably not. But the astroturfers are going to lean on the corporations and make them think that things have drastically changed since the shootings. And corporations, basically wanting to avoid controversy, are easy marks to go along with the scam.
All of this, too, keeps the story going. So you get a new round of coverage on the story for the next day, and the day after, and so forth. Someone shared yesterday a graph from ShareBlue (left wing) boasting about how they’ve kept the gun control issue in the mind of the public for the last 8 days. That is the goal, for a number of reasons. Including to put Trump on defense, the GOP on defense, make people want to vote Democrat, etc.
The good news for us is that Trump has done well handling the issue. He’s almost co-opted it from the Dems since the shooting, and his polls have actually risen since the event. Very good to see.
Also, the upcoming special election race in PA18 (very important) involves a Dem who will not come out for gun control. Good. That means the Parkland shooting is likely to have little effect on that race. And by the time the next special election after PA comes along (at a national level), Parkland will likely have faded away.
Will discuss the second issue in a reply to this (long) comment.
Secondly, as a number of people have commented on recently, we are seeing a resurgence of attacks on conservatives on social media. YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and so on.
This is related to the point above because now the left (astroturfers) are using Parkland as “cover” to carry out the operations. Two goals here — shut up anyone who challenges the Gun Control Parkland kids (as in the video with the Hogg child forgetting his lines being taken down repeatedly) and start to shut down right-wing accounts ahead of 2018.
This is (shut down opposition) is a standard team Obama tactic that I (and many others) am very familiar with from 2007 or so. And if you look at Obama’s political history, this is his method. Wipe out opposition rather than face them (take people off the ballot; leak divorce records; etc).
Someone on this site made a Michelle Obama video the other day and had it taken down by YouTube. Many conservatives (including Sundance) lost a bunch of followers on Twitter recently. This is a purge attempt that probably happens no matter what, but now it is being accelerated/aided by the Parkland event.
If the left can have message dominance leading up to the 2018 elections, they are in a much better position to prevail and win control in Congress (which they hope will lead them to Trump’s removal). Hence the assault on right-wing social media accounts and messages.
My guess is it will be a long 8 months or so between now and November if you are a conservative who uses social media. Prepare for it. Someone posted a Twitter video the other day with a woman expressing this same sentiment. She’s probably right, and we are seeing the attack starting now.
Such attacks can usually be repelled. But it takes a lot of time and hassle, and the astroturfers are hoping people won’t spend the energy to fight it.
There was a purge of right-wing or alt-right sites and social media sites following Charlottesville. We’ve seen this before.
The good news is that the actual number of people doing these attacks and campaigns is small. But they can convince many more people they are correct, as we saw with the astroturfing operation that flipped the poll numbers on Obamacare when the repeal effort was undertaken.
Bottom line: Be prepared for a fight for the next 8 months. We are the majority, even if it does not appear that way at times.
I think the situation is actually better than this.
The big picture looks exactly like what you say. But down near the ground, under the weeds, we found Obama’s stash of secrets, and there is going to be some great issues coming our way. You keep ’em focused up there, and us “down in the weeds” folks will be handing you all some atom bombs shortly.
Every one of these propaganda shootings gives us more. We are going to destroy the DNC with this one.
I agree with you, Wolf. I am optimistic as well. Trump’s numbers actually going up under the Parkland astroturf operation are a bad sign for Dems.
My purpose in writing these comments is to affirm what people are experiencing anecdotally and give people hope.
All of what we are seeing is bogus and fake. And, as someone said yesterday here, an inch deep. It’s a sham.
Obama increased government expenditures on PR significantly while in office. This is his primary weapon. And he’s good at it. But there is no “there” there behind the curtain.
I just wanted to share my own experiences and knowledge with others. I remember very similar things to this back in 2007. And, as I pointed out in the posts, this same “astroturf hard after an event” pattern has been witnessed in the recent past, as well.
The more people know, the more prepared they are to fight the opponent.
A similar concept — fight propaganda and ‘knowledge is power’ in fighting propaganda was featured on Drudge the other day. Here’s that link:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/play-fake-news-tycoon-combat-misinformation-003237338.html
MAGA I have to repeat myself everyday to my contacts that what they are parroting to me is Fake/propaganda from media.
It’s very true.
I’m behind in reading the site and I’m looking at Sundance’s thread now regarding the House Intel Committee looking at the absurd “17 agencies” fake report.
In that thread, Sundance talks about the ridiculous and almost-embarrassing nonsense level of propaganda that “report” contained.
That’s what we are dealing with here. There’s always been PR and propaganda, but it’s at a max level now and that is because the community organizer, himself, is involved and his neck is on the line.
Many people know what I wrote. I just wrote it for people who aren’t aware of some of these things.
We are basically fighting now between a reality-based worldview and a fantasy worldview that Team Coup wants to brainwash people into believing is true.
Don’t waste your time with those who are too far gone. Best time spent, I’ve found, is on people who will actually listen and may change their mind.
If you don’t mind my doing so I’d like to copy some of your post and push them out via email to my contacts. You will be given full credit for what you wrote. It helps me get through to people.
100% go for it. You don’t need to credit me, either. It’s not a big deal.
The more people realize what is going on, the less they will fall for the scam. So, I want as many people as possible to see this information.
Thanks for spreading the word!
We’re going to win this fight. We’ve come so far, and once we hold Congress in 2018 we will be extremely close to the goal, I’m certain.
Once 2018 is done, 2020 should be a piece of cake.
Obama’s PR Team: Brian Stelter, Jake Tapper, Andrew Cuomo, Don Lemon, Andrea Mitchell, Rachel Madcow, etc. etc….
Like you stated above, there’s no “there” there. These people are desperate.
Yes they are desperate. And you are correct about Obama’s extended PR team.
He knows that, of course. Knows the media will be “on his side.”
The reason why Michelle and Barack made tweets the other day about the Gun Control Parkland kids is both to encourage them (after Trump’s great meeting with some survivors stole the stage) and to try to induce more “copycats” to join the (fake) cause.
This is all psychology stuff. And for young kids who know little and who are brainwashed, it’s more than enough to get them to do what the Dems want.
This is the first thing I saw after reading your posts here.
One way they make us think there are more people with opposing viewpoints is by using “zombie profiles” that make automated “robo” posts.
“Sharyl: When people get online every day and take part in social media or do searches for news, what is it you think they don’t know?
Matthew Brown: I don’t think they know they’re being manipulated.
Matthew Brown is a data analyst who pierces the secrecy behind paid efforts to influence online.
Sharyl: What areas of the internet are used to shape and manipulate opinions.
Brown: Everywhere social. Everywhere social means specific Facebook pages, but it also means the comment sections in every major newspaper.
Brown began investigating after his health insurance costs tripled and he commented about it on the Obamacare Facebook page. He got bombarded, he says, by digital activists disguised as ordinary people.
Brown: Digital activists are paid employees; their purpose is to attack anyone who’s posting something contrary to the view the page owner wants expressed.
Brown decided to use analysis software to crunch the numbers. He evaluated 226,000 pro-Obamacare posts made by 40,000 Facebook profiles. What he found was remarkable.
Brown: 60 percent of all the posts were made from 100 profiles, posting between the hours of 9 and 5 Pacific Time.
Sharyl: Which means what?
Brown: They were paid to post.
Brown says it’s rampant on social media. One popular tool: “zombie profiles” that make automated “robo” posts.
Brown: A zombie post is a fake, purchased or rented Facebook profile that’s expressing the views of an organization as if it was his or her own. But, when in reality, the comment being expressed is done on software and written by generally one or two people. So, the zombie posts will go out on a schedule and then they are supported by zombie likes.”
http://fullmeasure.news/news/cover-story/the-sum-of-all-knowledge
Outstanding. So glad you posted this because it will given people even better (and documented) examples of the phenomenon.
I’d have to look it up and find it, but I’m nearly certain Obama increased budgets (or just allocated more money) to pay for these zombie-type operations. Without them, he’s nothing. And I’m talking about when he was president.
I know, for certain, that Obama increased the PR staff of the government by like 15% when he was president. And my guess is this is the kind of thing (zombie accounts) those people were doing.
I’ll post another link on this Obama astroturfing in a comment below this one. Here’s more information on this issue from a well-done Daily Caller piece:
http://dailycaller.com/2016/06/17/pro-obama-commenters-astroturf-white-house-facebook-page/
Those people (actually, zombie accounts possibly) were almost certainly paid to do what they did by Obama or his allies.
Here’s the information on the increase in the PR staff of the government when Obama was president:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/oct/5/obama-administration-hires-hundreds-pr-staffers/
Look at the millions of dollars spent there. Wasted taxpayer money.
More than any figure I can think of, including politicians, Obama is built on PR/propaganda/public relations fraudulence.
Thanks again for the link you posted. Shearyl Attkisson is the best and she knows, personally, what it means to be targeted by Obama’s goons.
wolfie, I agree with you and MAGA. After PDJT’ spoke about the shooting at CPAC we know the issue will be addressed quickly and properly. Meanwhile back at the investigation more and more evil doers are being exposed. I posted this above but will re-post here:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/966870132516671488.html
I should point out that the “save Obamacare” astroturf DID work. The Dems flipped the numbers on the issue. They did. That is instructive to know because it’s a good example of a successful astroturfing campaign.
The way you defeat an astroturfing campaign, particularly if you are in power, is to stare it down and stand firm. This is what the GOP did on the Tax Bill, even though the Dems’ astroturfing made the polling outlook seem grim for the GOP.
We know where those polling numbers are now.
Astroturfing is a fraud, a mirage. But if you believe it, it becomes real. Like the apostle Jesus told to walk on the water who did walk on the water until he thought about it too much. And then he could not do it any longer.
We will win this fight. This is what Trump is teaching the GOP — stop being afraid and giving in to the Dems’ PR/public relations/propaganda.
As soon as you stand up to it, it’s over.
Obama and the fringe left is a mirage, a paper tiger. We’re going to have to fight hard until November, I’m sure, but if we hold Congress then things will become much, much easier. For good.
This is probably why the Left never mentions this shooting.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Nailed it Wheatie…
Sent this request to the White House and posted on CTH earlier:
New Federal Law needed: strict liability attached to any entity or person (up to and including States) enjoining the citizen’s “right to bear arms”. Any person who obeys a disarming law and suffers at the hands of someone who violates the same law shall have federally protected recourse against the jurisdiction that disarmed him.
.………
If insurance becomes impossible to obtain and gun free zones/counties become massive financial liabilities to board officers and jurisdictions–city, county, and state–then 2nd Amendment becomes a restored right, largely unencumbered….and crime drops.
Every Friday Mueller creates news and he and his team know the whole game – jury, judges, location, justice system, FBI, DOJ and unlimited money. Lying to FBI and having all the recordings become new indictment tool except democrats. Clinton, Clapper, Comey, Brennan and others lied openly in congress briefings and nothing happened. It’s like a more than a year and not a single democrat or Obama holder is in prison even whole DC knows Awan brother, Uranium one, email server, IRS, fisa, unmasking, money laundering, Seth Rich and long list. Throwing ms13 out is good but we want to see real indictments. All these Clintons, Rice, Powers, Clapper, Lynch, Holder, Comey, FBI, Rosey, DOJ, Huma, FusionGPS, John M and others make me angry on tv and their tweet too.
Mueller is like the football team that is behind, suddenly switching to a hurry-up offense and getting some quick scores off of it. To me it’s obvous that is determined to beat-the-clock on any legal attacks against himself, his team, or the deep state apparatus that he is defending with rabidity.
It’s not out of the question that we might be reading about a Manafort flip in the next few weeks. Plus a claim that, after the July meeting in Trump Tower, there were conversations with Trump and/or his family members about some sort of a quid-pro-quo. Fantasy …. but Mueller doesn’t care at this point. He’s still somewhat behind.
Should that happen, it would rock the politics. People would wonder why the white hats diddled.
Thanks!
I’m going to wait for SD’s take on this. Wictor has an irrational trust of Susan Rice, IMO, and won’t budge from it. Sundance will be much closer to where I’m going to be. After that, I’ll look more closely at what Wictor thinks. As soon as I saw the first few tweets, I knew were it was going. WRONG WAY, IMO. I think she’s protecting Obama at all times.
Saw this list on Twitter…I don’t think it’s a complete list, but it shows what is common to each shooting — Democrats.
.
This is why the Dems always ‘blame guns’ for these mass shootings.
Because if they didn’t…they’d have to Blame Democrats.
wheatietoo, your ending comment is brilliant.
Chicago …
President Trump has the perfect tool to quash all this Corporate betrayal.
Consumer Protection Buraeu.
The Florida high school shooting poses a special dilemma for the msm.
The blatant cowardice of multiple police officers is a great opportunity to bash the blue using innocent children as the hammer. Ordinarily, they would be quick to sensationalize this.
However, if, in bashing the police, the pseudo-journos make the case that aggressive action by the officer on site and those who arrived after the shooting started but did nothing would have saved lives, it would support a conclusion that armed security at the school (or any other school) is essential and gun(s) on-site are a good thing. That reasonable assessment gets way too close to agreeing that guns in responsible hands, just as the President has repeated several times since the attack, is a good idea.
The President has the courage to be candid and leading the dialogue focused on protecting children at school by arming some school staff, as their willingness and weapons skills permit.. The media won’t support that because it doesn’t strengthen the narrative that all guns are bad, and admitting that the President is right is loathsome to them.
The media is its own swamp, though it more closely resembles a septic tank.
Sorry dallasdan, but you should not malign septic tanks this way. Unlike the media, septic tanks have a job to do, and they do it and do it well. Unlike the media, septic tanks fulfill the purpose for which they were intended.
You are right, and I stand humbly admonished wearing a hair shirt. I should have associated the media with the contents of the septic tank and not implied any sort of functional equivalence. 🙂
Thank you, dd. My septic tank accepts your apology. 😉
LOL!!!
And…septic tanks are pumped every year or so to keep them working well. It’s kind of like enforcing a term limit.
Just in case anyone didn’t see this previously, how freaking cool is this?!
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/242249
Oooh. I wonder if I could get one through a coin dealer. Thanks for posting that.
Sundance you made Infowars teaparty
Bombshell Report: Broward Schools And Police Colluded To Shield Criminal Students
https://www.teaparty.org/bombshell-report-broward-schools-police-colluded-shield-criminal-students-293174/
Bombshell Report: Broward County Schools and Police Colluded to Shield Criminal Students http://www.infowars.com/bombshell-report-broward-county-schools-and-police-colluded-to-shield-criminal-students/
Sorry to our Canadian friends but after Socks visit to India I thought this was hilarious.
Mr. Dressup
Dance, Justin! Dance!!
What must the hard core leftists be thinking, now that the truths about the latest school shooting are coming out?
“We need another one” is what they are thinking.
I pray to God that we can keep our schools safe from these psychos. Put every PD on high alert to watch all schools for the foreseeable future.
Maybe leave out Broward County pd
Highly recommend this fella… lots of information and links
Fashion Report:
Short video of the visit, if you haven’t seen it:
And the plot is hatched …
…
March 25, 2016: Ukrainian-American operative for Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chalupa meets with top Ukrainian officials at Ukrainian Embassy in Washington D.C. to “expose ties between Trump, top campaign aide Paul Manafort and Russia,” according to Politico. Chalupa previously worked for the Clinton administration.
Ukrainian embassy proceeds to work “directly with reporters researching Trump, Manafort and Russia to point them in the right directions,” according to an embassy official (though other officials later deny engaging in election-related activities.)
March 29, 2016: Trump campaign hires Paul Manafort as manager of July Republican convention.
March 30, 2016: Ukrainian-American Democratic operative Alexandra Chalupa briefs Democratic National Committee (DNC) staff on Russia ties to Paul Manafort and Trump.
…
https://sharylattkisson.com/2018/02/23/collusion-against-trump-timeline/
Looks like the DNC was colludin’ with a foreign gubmint, Ukraine, to influence our election!!!
We now have a British spy & a Ukrainian-American but still no Russian.
Oh noes! What shall we do!
The Guns have gotten out of control.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First Daughter, Ivanka attending the Gold Medal Curling Match….GO TEAM USA!
“That’s why armies throughout history have celebrated valor and punished cowardice. There is a carrot and a stick. Great sacrifice brings great honor. Abject cowardice brings severe sanction. Failure carries with it a deep sense of shame. Adjust that balance — remove the shame of failure — and you risk draining courage from your culture.” David French
Sec Zinke announces a huge investment in our Public Lands…to be funded from the Energy Production going on now on our Public Lands, from oil & gas leases.
.
From the article:
““We are going to embark on what’s called Mission 26. It’s the largest investment in our public lands and park system in the history of this country,” Zinke told the crowd at CPAC.”
“Zinke, who has worked to clear an $11.6 billion backlog on national park maintenance, said Mission 26 would be funded through energy production on federal lands.””
““If you are going produce energy on public lands, then I think you should invest in our public lands because I think we have the greatest assets on the face of the planet,” Zinke said.”
____
Both Sec Zinke and Sec Perry were at CPAC, where they talked about US Energy Independence and about this new Initiative to make improvements on our public lands, using funds from the oil & gas leases which are enabling the US to become energy independent.
Zinke begins talking about it at the 7:31 mark.
NK is sending this murderer to the closing ceremony of the Olympics.
Kim Yong-choi, thought to be behind the Cheonan sinking; Yeonpyeong bombardment; DMZ landmine incident; Sony Pictures hacking; conspiracy to assassinate NK defector Hwang Jang-yop, etc. He’s been blacklisted by US/EU/Oz and SK.
Family members of victims that died from the sinking of Cheonan rally in Gwanghuwamun Square. Some call for Kim Yong-chol to be arrested and taken to the ICC while others only urge him to apologize.
As one source opines:
“NK could send surprise members as part of its delegation. Kim Yong-chol may be the delegation head but someone like Choe Son-hui, Ri Yong-ho (or Ri Soo-yong) could also come down, esp. if NK was desperate enough to send pregnant Kim Yo-jong to entice Moon to visit PyongYang”
Also:
“Why do people think Ivanka and the US delegation could meet with NK’s Kim Yong-chol? Kim’s old acquaintance and NSC hand Allison Hooker made the trip: Hooker went to NK with James Clapper in 2014 to retrieve US hostages Kenneth Bae and Mathew Miller.”
“Hooker is a relic from the Obama era and is an NSC official in charge of Korean affairs. She and Clapper went to NK in Nov 2014 to negotiate release of Kenneth & Mathew. Her name was not originally included as part of the US delegation but she came anyway”
“Hooker had dinner with Ivanka, Sarah, Jim and the Moons. In an ideal scenario, Blue House officials think Hooker will break the ice and make contact with a familiar face in Kim Yong-chol. Insiders seem to think Moon may have already made that arrangement.”
Culled from the SK press.
Dialogue, or the other consequences?
